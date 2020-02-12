Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/11 11:31:26 am
12.86 CHF   +0.98%
02:48aUBS Faces Property-Fund Outflows -- WSJ
DJ
01:45aAms Places 3.35 Million Treasury Shares
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
UBS Faces Property-Fund Outflows -- WSJ

02/12/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Konrad Putzier

UBS Group AG is stepping up efforts to stem the bleeding at its $20 billion flagship real-estate fund amid concerns over its retail holdings, as some investors move away from more conservative, lower-return funds.

Investors are waiting to withdraw about $7 billion from the Swiss bank's Trumbull Property Fund following an extended period of underperformance, according to a person familiar with the matter.

UBS has offered to reduce fees for investors who stay in the fund and to charge no management fee for new investments, according to an analyst presentation to the City of Cambridge (Mass.) Retirement System. The bank also recently replaced some in the fund's top leadership, including Matthew Lynch, the head of U.S. real estate.

But analysts say once a fund faces a rise in redemption requests, capital outflows can be hard to stop. If a fund manager doesn't have enough cash to meet the requests, it has to sell properties or find other ways to generate cash. That often takes time, causing a backlog and increasing pressure on the fund to sell.

"When there is a redemption queue investors often feel they have to get in line so they aren't the last ones left to turn off the lights," said Nori Lietz, a senior lecturer of business administration and faculty member at Harvard Business School.

Some analysts think that is the case with Trumbull, where the withdrawal backlog in June was little more than a third of where it is today, according to a report by consulting firm RVK for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Trumbull meets investors' redemption requests based on the size of their stake regardless of when the request was made, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In one of the more recent redemptions, the board of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System last month voted to ask for some of its money back from Trumbull, according to a spokeswoman.

Started in 1978, Trumbull is one of the oldest and largest real-estate funds. It is known as a core fund, a type that focuses on less risky properties and pursues lower but steadier returns than riskier opportunity funds that aim for annual returns around the midteens.

Unlike those riskier private-equity style funds, which have stricter rules about investors pulling out money before the end of the fund's life, most big core funds have open-ended withdrawals and no expiration date.

Trumbull and other core funds performed well after the financial crisis. Investors flocked to safer, more predictable strategies after a number of high-performing but riskier real-estate funds blew up in 2008 and 2009.

As late as June 2015, Trumbull had a $1.2 billion backlog of funds looking to invest and no backlog of investors looking to get out, according to a report by consulting firm RVK for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Core funds "just had incredible market tailwinds," said Christy Fields, a managing principal at consulting firm Meketa Investment Group, Inc.

But over the past year, real returns have fallen back to their historical average, she added.

While J.P. Morgan's Strategic Property Fund and other funds are experiencing outflows, Trumbull has been the hardest hit. It has performed worse than the core-fund benchmark index for 11 of the past 12 quarters, according to a December performance review by the City of Burlington, Vt., Employees Retirement System.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, the fund had a negative net return of 0.63% compared with a positive return of 5.46% for the NCREIF NFI-ODCE index, according to the RVK report for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

To bolster the fund, UBS brought in Joe Azelby, a former professional football player with the Buffalo Bills and veteran of JPMorgan's asset-management division and Apollo Global Management. He took over UBS Asset Management's real-estate operations in March.

Meketa's Ms. Fields said some core funds were losing investors in part because of their exposure to the struggling retail sector.

Trumbull owns malls across the U.S., many of them acquired when the outlook for the retail sector looked less dire, property records show. The mall sector is struggling with store closures as online retail expands its market share.

Retail properties accounted for 18% of Trumbull's assets as of December.

One of its largest malls, the Galleria Dallas, is expected to lose one of its department stores, Belk, in late March, according to the company. The fund plans to redevelop some malls in a bid to make them more profitable and sell others, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the CambridgeSide mall in Cambridge, Mass., UBS plans to convert some retail space into offices.

Write to Konrad Putzier at konrad.putzier@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Retail properties accounted for 18% of Trumbull's assets as of December, down from almost 20% in June. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that malls currently account for almost 20% of the fund's assets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD. -0.99% 1606 End-of-day quote.-5.81%
BUFFALO CO.,LTD. -0.73% 1216 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
NFI GROUP INC. 1.60% 33.65 Delayed Quote.26.27%
UBS GROUP 0.98% 12.86 Delayed Quote.5.19%
