UBS : Financial Services Inc. Indianapolis Office Welcomes Husband and Wife Team

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today a new team has joined its
Indianapolis office. The Hart Group, a husband and wife team, brings
with them a combined two decades of experience in financial planning and
wealth management.
Adrienne Hart is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and has earned her
CFP®, CRPC® designations. She graduated from Georgia University with a
bachelor’s degree in business administration in international business
and a concentration in finance and economics. Beau Hart is a Senior
Wealth Strategy Associate with a CRPC® designation. Beau graduated from
Indiana University with a degree in business management.
“We draw on our experience and knowledge, offering customized wealth
management advice and a personalized service,” said Adrienne Hart. “Our
strongest assets are the relationships we have established with our
clients and we look forward to continuing our practice model at UBS.”
“The Hart Group focuses on retirement planning, as well as helping high
net worth individuals and retirees manage all aspects of their financial
lives,” said Jon Ramey, Market Head of the Ohio Indiana Market at UBS
Financial Services Inc. “We look forward to adding this team’s services
to our ever-expanding Indianapolis office.”
To learn more about The Hart Group or to contact Adrienne and Beau
directly, please visit: ubs.com/team/thehartgroup.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management
provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy
families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS
benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities
and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital
markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial
advice.
© UBS 2019. All rights reserved.
The key symbol and UBS are among
the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005120/en/