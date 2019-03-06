Log in
UBS : Financial Services Inc. Indianapolis Office Welcomes Husband and Wife Team

03/06/2019 | 10:01am EST

The Hart Group brings experience in financial planning and wealth management

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today a new team has joined its Indianapolis office. The Hart Group, a husband and wife team, brings with them a combined two decades of experience in financial planning and wealth management.

Adrienne Hart is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and has earned her CFP®, CRPC® designations. She graduated from Georgia University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in international business and a concentration in finance and economics. Beau Hart is a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with a CRPC® designation. Beau graduated from Indiana University with a degree in business management.

“We draw on our experience and knowledge, offering customized wealth management advice and a personalized service,” said Adrienne Hart. “Our strongest assets are the relationships we have established with our clients and we look forward to continuing our practice model at UBS.”

“The Hart Group focuses on retirement planning, as well as helping high net worth individuals and retirees manage all aspects of their financial lives,” said Jon Ramey, Market Head of the Ohio Indiana Market at UBS Financial Services Inc. “We look forward to adding this team’s services to our ever-expanding Indianapolis office.”

To learn more about The Hart Group or to contact Adrienne and Beau directly, please visit: ubs.com/team/thehartgroup.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved.
The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2019
