UBS : Financial Services Inc. Indianapolis Office Welcomes Husband and Wife Team

The Hart Group brings experience in financial planning and wealth management

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today a new team has joined its Indianapolis office. The Hart Group, a husband and wife team, brings with them a combined two decades of experience in financial planning and wealth management.

Adrienne Hart is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and has earned her CFP®, CRPC® designations. She graduated from Georgia University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in international business and a concentration in finance and economics. Beau Hart is a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with a CRPC® designation. Beau graduated from Indiana University with a degree in business management.

“We draw on our experience and knowledge, offering customized wealth management advice and a personalized service,” said Adrienne Hart. “Our strongest assets are the relationships we have established with our clients and we look forward to continuing our practice model at UBS.”

“The Hart Group focuses on retirement planning, as well as helping high net worth individuals and retirees manage all aspects of their financial lives,” said Jon Ramey, Market Head of the Ohio Indiana Market at UBS Financial Services Inc. “We look forward to adding this team’s services to our ever-expanding Indianapolis office.”

To learn more about The Hart Group or to contact Adrienne and Beau directly, please visit: ubs.com/team/thehartgroup.

