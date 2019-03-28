UBS Financial Services : Inc. New Albany Office Welcomes Patrick Ford

UBS Financial Services announced today Patrick Ford will join its New
Albany office and partner with the James & Hull Wealth Management
Partners. Ford, previously at Merrill Lynch, began his career as a
financial advisor in 1987. During his 32 years in the industry, Ford has
served as a senior vice president and wealth management advisor.
Ford advises individuals, families and businesses by helping to define
their financial goals, establish objectives, set strategies and
implement investment recommendations. For each client, he uses a
tailored approach to financial and goals-based wealth management.
“I strive to build enduring client relationships by providing
outstanding service and guidance,” said Ford. “I strongly believe open
and trusted collaboration during the planning process is a crucial
element in achieving optimal outcomes for my clients. I look forward to
maintaining that same approach as I begin this new chapter of my career
at UBS."
Ford graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree
in political science and journalism. He is a Certified Financial Planner
practitioner - a designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner
Board of Standards, Inc.
Ford currently lives in Granville, Ohio, with his wife and their two
sons. He is an active member of his church, St. Luke’s Episcopal. He is
also an active member of his community and regularly speaks to students
enrolled in financial literacy classes at area high schools.
“Pat has a proven track record for serving his clients and his
community,” said Erik Puffenberger, Branch Manager at UBS Financial
Services Inc. “The New Albany office began a complete renovation in late
2018 to enhance the overall commitment to the community. Pat will be
coming into the office at an exciting time in its future and we look
forward to the expertise he will bring.”
To learn more about James, Hull and Ford Wealth Management Partners,
click here.
