UBS : In excess of 2,800 delegates have registered to attend the 19th UBS Greater China Conference in Shanghai

Hong Kong/Shanghai, 3 January 2019 - China is in the vanguard of the development of the new economy, be it robotics, electronic vehicles, AI or 5G. The UBS Greater China Conference (GCC), which will take place from 7 until 11 January, will feature comprehensive analysis of how Greater China is positioning itself to take advantage of the opportunities offered by technological change as well as important global issues that impact the markets.

'China is a crucially important market for us. We recently became the first international bank to increase our stake to take majority control in a China securities joint venture, and we continue to invest strategically in the Mainland,' said Chairman of UBS, Axel A. WEBER.

The 19th Greater China Conference underscores our continuing commitment to China and will offer an unparalleled insight into the opportunities and challenges with which both China and global investors will have to contend,' added Weber who will deliver the opening address at the event.

Other speakers at the GCC include: President of China Society for Finance and Banking, former Governor of the People's Bank of China, Dr ZHOU Xiaochuan ; Chair, Board of Governors, US Federal Reserve System (2014-2018), Dr Janet L. YELLEN; Professor of Finance and Economics, Columbia University, Former Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank, Dr WEI Shangjin; Member of the Board of Directors, UBS and Chairman of Primavera Capital Group, Dr Fred HU; Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures and President of Sinovation Venture's Artificial Intelligence Institute, Dr. LEE Kai Fu; and Vice President for Research, E A Griswold Professor of Geophysics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Co-Head of MIT Media Lab, Space Exploration Initiative and Lead on the MIT Action Plan on Climate Change, Dr Maria ZUBER.

'As was the case over the last 12 months, high levels of volatility and geopolitical uncertainty are expected to continue to impact global markets. The latest edition of the GCC will bring together thought leaders from a wide range of sectors to assess the key issues affecting the world, including: the pace of growth in China and globally; what to expect from the US-China trade stand-off; and what effect technological innovation and the growing momentum of Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) will have on the region,' said President of UBS Asia Pacific, Edmund KOH.

Delegates will include around 1,800 institutional investors and more than 230 China-focused companies. The GCC will feature a series of panel discussions, presentations and debates.

Ends

Notes for editors

