UBS : Invitation - Press conference about the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer

02/19/2020 | 07:37pm EST
Invitation - Press conference about the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer
Zurich20 Feb 2020, 01:15 CETMedia GlobalMedia Releases AmericasMedia Releases APACMedia Releases EMEAMedia Switzerland

UBS invites you to the press conference on the appointment of Ralph Hamers as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

The press conference starts at 11.30 CET at the UBS conference center Grünenhof andcan also be followed via conference call or webcast available on the right. See further details below.

Schedule
Press conference

11.30-12.30 (CET) / 10.30-11.30 (GMT) / 05.30-06.30 (EST)

The press conference will take place in the Grünenhof UBS conference center,
Nüschelerstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland, and can also be followed via conference call. Doors open at 11:15am CET.

Photography: photographers can take pictures in a designated section of the room during the official opening remarks. Taking pictures during the subsequent Q&A session is not permitted.

Dial-in

The press conference can also be followed on the phone using the conference call dial-in details below.

CH/Europe:
+41 (0)58 310 50 07
UK:
+44 (0)121 281 80 12
USA:
+1 (1)213 799 17 25
Other:
+41 (0)58 310 50 07

Once connected, please press '*' and '1' to register for the question queue or '*' and '0' for operator assistance.


UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Contacts

Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 234 85 00

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 00:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
