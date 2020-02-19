UBS : Invitation - Press conference about the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer

Invitation - Press conference about the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer
UBS invites you to the press conference on the appointment of Ralph Hamers as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.
The press conference starts at 11.30 CET at the UBS conference center Grünenhof andcan also be followed via conference call or webcast available on the right. See further details below.
Schedule
Press conference
11.30-12.30 (CET) / 10.30-11.30 (GMT) / 05.30-06.30 (EST)
The press conference will take place in the Grünenhof UBS conference center,
Nüschelerstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland, and can also be followed via conference call. Doors open at 11:15am CET.
Photography: photographers can take pictures in a designated section of the room during the official opening remarks. Taking pictures during the subsequent Q&A session is not permitted.
Dial-in
The press conference can also be followed on the phone using the conference call dial-in details below.
CH/Europe:
+41 (0)58 310 50 07
UK:
+44 (0)121 281 80 12
USA:
+1 (1)213 799 17 25
Other:
+41 (0)58 310 50 07
Once connected, please press '*' and '1' to register for the question queue or '*' and '0' for operator assistance.
UBS Group AG and UBS AG
Contacts
Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 234 85 00
