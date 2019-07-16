Log in
UBS : Kevin Roth Appointed as Financial Advisor at UBS 1285 Avenue of the Americas Branch Office in New York

07/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT

UBS Financial Services Inc. is proud to announce that Kevin Roth has joined the 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York City, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President—Wealth Management.

For the past 19 years, Roth has built his career advising and working with Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients. During that time, he has managed 250 accounts for approximately 80 UHNW individuals and families, as well as institutions and trusts with over $5 billion in assets under management.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Kevin to our firm. His experience in advising UHNW clients brings a unique skillset to the team and there is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded," said John Decker, Market Head of the New York City 1285 market at UBS Financial Services Inc.

Roth joined the financial services industry in 1996 and has worked with various global firms in client facing roles before joining UBS. He lives in Wilton, Connecticut with his wife and two daughters.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2019
