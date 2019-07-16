UBS : Kevin Roth Appointed as Financial Advisor at UBS 1285 Avenue of the Americas Branch Office in New York

UBS Financial Services Inc. is proud to announce that Kevin Roth has joined the 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York City, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President—Wealth Management.

For the past 19 years, Roth has built his career advising and working with Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients. During that time, he has managed 250 accounts for approximately 80 UHNW individuals and families, as well as institutions and trusts with over $5 billion in assets under management.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Kevin to our firm. His experience in advising UHNW clients brings a unique skillset to the team and there is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded," said John Decker, Market Head of the New York City 1285 market at UBS Financial Services Inc.

Roth joined the financial services industry in 1996 and has worked with various global firms in client facing roles before joining UBS. He lives in Wilton, Connecticut with his wife and two daughters.

