UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
UBS : Mariia Eroshin CFA, CFP® Appointed as Financial Advisor at San Francisco UBS Private Wealth Management Office

07/12/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

UBS Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that Mariia Eroshin, CFA, CFP®, has joined the Northwest Private Wealth Management market, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President—Wealth Management in San Francisco.

Eroshin has had a long and successful career in the financial services industry, holding senior roles at several other firms including a multi-family office before joining UBS. For the last 11 years, Mariia has been an Adjunct Faculty at University of San Francisco, teaching in a Master of Science in Financial Analysis Program.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Mariia to our firm. There is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded, and we wish her a long and successful career at UBS," said Lane Strumlauf, Northwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Eroshin is a Wharton and University of Minnesota alumni. She lives in San Francisco, and in her spare time enjoys art and nature.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2019
