UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
UBS : Merrill Lynch and UBS Group AG are being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments

08/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation of Merrill Lynch and UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) sold a very complex investment strategy called Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES). Merrill Lynch sold a similar product called the Collateral Yield Enhancement Strategy (CYES). The primary strategy of these complex trading strategies, both of which utilized leverage and borrowed money putting investors at further risk, is called an “Iron Condor”. This involves simultaneously entering into multiple option positions at the same time while essentially betting on the volatility of the market and certain indexes. These products, which had very high commissions, were peddled to retail customers with a focus on widows, retirees and elderly looking for yield. The brokerage firms apparent excuse is that the retail customers were given offering documents that “fully” explained the investments and therefore accepted the risk while relying on their brokers assurances that the investments were suitable. Federman & Sherwood, a boutique securities litigation law firm with over 37 years of experience, is investigating both UBS and Merrill Lynch for their sales practices in selling unsuitable investments.

If you have information about Merrill Lynch or UBS sales practices or invested in these highly-leveraged products and lost money, please contact William Federman at (405) 235-1560 or by email wbf@federmanlaw.com. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 842 M
EBIT 2019 5 879 M
Net income 2019 4 321 M
Debt 2019 25 590 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,21x
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 37 862 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 14,32  CHF
Last Close Price 10,35  CHF
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-15.45%38 728
BLACKROCK INC3.67%64 499
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-12.85%38 668
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.79%18 614
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION1.34%18 203
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.19.28%16 292
