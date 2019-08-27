UBS : Michele McCallion Appointed Financial Advisor at UBS 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management Office in New York

UBS is proud to announce that Michele McCallion has joined the 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management office in New York City, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager. McCallion will also have an additional office in Greenwich, Connecticut.

McCallion provides clarity and vision to highly affluent individuals and families who have complex financial needs. With more than 30 years of experience, she helps clients build upon their success, prudently managing their assets with comprehensive wealth management. Her expertise includes investment research, portfolio modeling, retirement planning and estate and legacy planning strategies. As the steward of her clients’ wealth, McCallion brings a deep personal commitment to each client relationship and she currently manages $391mm in assets.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Michele to our firm. Her passion and drive to deliver excellent service to help clients' pursue their goals, means there is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded," said Kellie Brady, Market Head of the New York City 1285 Private Wealth Management office at UBS Financial Services Inc.

McCallion is adept at streamlining her clients’ finances and simplifying their lives to enable them to spend time on what they most enjoy. In addition to being a trusted advisor to generations of families, McCallion's clients also include entrepreneurs and executives of public companies, for whom she develops risk management strategies for concentrated stock positions. Additionally, she provides personalized financial guidance to women in life transitions, such as a career change, loss of a spouse, and divorce, helping them to maintain financial security.

A graduate of Boston College, McCallion received her B.S with honors in Finance and Marketing, and her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. An active participant in her community, McCallion is involved with several charitable organizations including AmeriCares, Al’s Angels, and Kids Helping Kids. McCallion and her husband reside with their son and daughter in New Canaan, CT, where she enjoys gardening and cooking.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005683/en/