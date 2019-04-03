Log in
UBS : Private Wealth Advisor Michael Matthews, Named #2 in Washington State on Forbes List of 2019's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

04/03/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Recognition of an exceptional career in Wealth Management

UBS Private Wealth Management has announced that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager located in Bellevue, WA has been named #2 in Washington State on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2019. This is the third year that Michael has been named to the list.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Michael has over 30 years of experience and is the founder of The Matthews Group at UBS. The Matthews Group consists of 14 financial service professionals. The team provides comprehensive wealth management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families and retirees.

“I’m very proud that Michael has received this recognition,” said John Mathews, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “There were 3,000 advisors selected to the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list this year, and of the 52 selected from Washington State, he was ranked as being one of the very best. This award is well deserved and a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the needs of his clients.”

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealthadvisors/#1f66298a291d

Notes to Editors

UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2019
