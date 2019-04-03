UBS : Private Wealth Advisor Michael Matthews, Named #2 in Washington State on Forbes List of 2019's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

UBS Private Wealth Management has announced that Michael Matthews, a
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager located in Bellevue, WA
has been named #2 in Washington State on the Forbes list of
Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2019. This is the third year that
Michael has been named to the list.
The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK
Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data,
rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of
experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under
management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices
learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio
performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack
of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for
rankings.
Michael has over 30 years of experience and is the founder of The
Matthews Group at UBS. The Matthews Group consists of 14 financial
service professionals. The team provides comprehensive wealth management
for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational
families and retirees.
“I’m very proud that Michael has received this recognition,” said John
Mathews, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Americas at UBS Global Wealth
Management. “There were 3,000 advisors selected to the Best-In-State
Wealth Advisors list this year, and of the 52 selected from Washington
State, he was ranked as being one of the very best. This award is well
deserved and a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the
needs of his clients.”
For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealthadvisors/#1f66298a291d
UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management
provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy
families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS
benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities
and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital
markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial
advice.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the
registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.
