UBS : Private Wealth Advisors Lance Cholet and Reed Fawley Earn Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) Designation

02/10/2020 | 11:02am EST

Both join prestigious, international community of business advisors that are members of the Exit Planning Institute

UBS is proud to announce that Reed Fawley and Lance Cholet, Private Wealth Advisors in the firm's CORAL Investment Partners team in New York, recently earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation. Both Fawley and Cholet completed the Exit Planning Institute’s intensive 4-day executive MBA-style program, held at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and now join an elite group of advisors who hold this designation.

Fawley and Cholet believe in the importance of providing clients with holistic wealth management services and deep technical expertise, delivered in a language that is easily understood. Fawley has been named to Forbes' List of Top Next Gen Wealth Advisors and is a Partner at CORAL Investment Partners, based out of UBS's headquarters office in New York. Fawley earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation in 2014, which is considered one of the most widely recognized credentials in the industry.

Cholet has extensive experience in helping business owners to transition into retirement and achieve their personal financial goals. In addition to the Certified Exit Planning Advisor Designation, Cholet is also a Certified Financial Planner™ professional, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and holds an MBA with a specialization in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"On behalf of UBS Private Wealth Management, we are excited that both Reed and Lance have continued their focus in developing the deep technical expertise to serve the needs of business owners, helping them plan and manage one of the most meaningful decisions of their lives. CORAL Investment Partners are in an optimal position to help entrepreneurs prepare for and manage through the eventual transfer of their business," said Kellie Brady, Market Head of the 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management office in New York.

Both Fawley and Cholet are members of UBS's CORAL Investment Partners, which has been recognized by Barron's as a Top 50 Private Wealth Advisory Team, with more than $4.7 billion in assets under management and over 180 years of combined experience. CORAL Investment Partners provides a best in class wealth management experience and thoughtful advice to their clients including early and late stage company business owners, multigenerational family members, and successful financial professionals. Clients are consistently drawn to CORAL Investment Partners for their focus on proactive, strategic financial planning, technical expertise, and disciplined investment process that puts their clients' interests and objectives first.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About the CEPA Program

The Certified Exit Planning Advisor program was specifically designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies. The organizing principle of the program is Master Planning, the alignment of the three legs of the stool (business, personal, financial). The program includes a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies and individual exercises to introduce participants to these concepts and to reinforce skills. It is taught by the Exit Planning Institute’s faculty of advisors, who are all sought after subject matter experts and authors. To receive the CEPA designation, Reed completed approximately one hundred hours of rigorous pre-course study, thirty hours of classroom instruction, and passed a 3-hour proctored exam.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2020
