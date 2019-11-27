Log in
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

11/27/2019 | 05:45am EST

By Frances Yoon

A UBS Group AG trader is winning big in the booming market for junk bonds issued by Chinese companies.

Hong Kong-based Kelvin Zhao has made the Swiss bank nearly $30 million this year, people familiar with the matter said.

He has become one of the biggest traders in a corner of finance that has grown rapidly: dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings. There is now nearly $229 billion of such high-yield bonds outstanding, according to Fitch Ratings, up from $8.7 billion at the end of 2014.

Mr. Zhao's lucrative year shows there are still niches where bond dealers can prosper in a climate of tightened market regulation after the 2008 global financial crisis. In the corporate dollar-bond markets, an annual haul of what traders refer to as eight to 10 "bucks"--$8 million to $10 million--is seen as a great year, and $20-million-plus years are rare, traders said.

A trader's bonus could represent a single-digit or even a low-double-digit percentage of the sum earned for the bank, several traders said, although their precise estimates varied.

It couldn't be determined how Mr. Zhao's performance compares with previous years. This year has marked an improvement for global credit investors from 2018, when a weaker market might have cut into volumes and made it harder for traders at banks to shine.

Mr. Zhao declined to speak with The Wall Street Journal.

For every $10 million in Asian junk bonds bought and sold, a Wall Street trader could collect somewhere between $12,500 and $50,000, two market participants estimated.

UBS has five traders, split between Hong Kong and New York, handling Asian speculative-grade, or junk, and investment-grade credit. That compares with eight credit traders at Citigroup, for example, whose team is divided between those two locations and Singapore.

As in other parts of the world, liquidity has fallen since 2008 in Asian bond markets, meaning investors can struggle to buy or sell big blocks of securities quickly without causing large market moves that can give many traders pause.

In this context, Mr. Zhao thrives because he is willing to throw out one of the first bids on bonds that are moving, particularly if prices are falling fast, investors and dealers said.

Such boldness could backfire in an era of scarce liquidity and geopolitical tensions. A sudden increase in risk aversion, for example, could leave a trader forced to unload positions at steep discounts, or simply unable to sell.

Traders and investors, however, said Mr. Zhao's readiness to act largely reflects his ability to identify counterparts for both sides of a trade quickly. They said he probably turns over far more bonds a day than his rivals.

Also, bonds from Chinese developers and other mainland issuers can be volatile and disclosure can be patchy, leaving many market players wary. When prices of Chinese dollar bonds linked to two prestigious mainland universities began falling sharply last month, investors said Mr. Zhao was one of the few traders in Asia still making markets in the securities, or quoting prices at which he was ready to buy or sell the bonds.

A high-yield trader at a Western bank in Hong Kong said the market for Chinese bonds has grown more homogenous. He said some hedge funds have exited and have been replaced by more Chinese traders, who typically tend to exhibit a herd mentality. "Dealers are now less willing to provide liquidity, especially in tougher times," he said.

The amounts traders bring in partly reflect bid-ask spreads, or the margins earned by buying bonds at one price and selling them at a second, slightly higher level. Market moves are another source of profit. Dealers can build up a stash of bonds and sell them after a rally. In a falling market, they can profit by selling borrowed bonds, and closing that so-called short position later by buying back the same amount of debt at a lower price.

It couldn't be determined which of these drivers represents more of Mr. Zhao's performance this year.

Rivals and investors said that Mr. Zhao's success is attributed partly to his network, which spans Chinese and Western asset managers, hedge funds and private banks, with some connections dating to his college days at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

Research firm Greenwich Associates this year named Mr. Zhao as the "most helpful" trader for Asian credit in dollars, yen or euros, based on a survey of portfolio managers and traders at investment firms.

Mr. Zhao worked as a distressed-debt analyst at CarVal Investors for three years in Singapore and Beijing until 2010. He later joined Goldman Sachs, before moving to UBS in 2017.

Mr. Zhao was a math whiz in high school and college, and possessed a sharp focus, said Wen Qingsong, a former high-school classmate who works in the U.S. tech industry.

He had "the kind of concentration that blocks your ears from hearing anything outside the window," Mr. Wen said. He said the two enjoyed playing mahjong, a tile-based Chinese game that blends skill and chance.

"He is good at everything that needs techniques," added Mr. Wen. "For example, we like poker and mahjong because we are Sichuan people. These require calculation, and he calculates very fast."

Zhou Wei contributed to this article

Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.44.95%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.13% 222.45 Delayed Quote.33.34%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.59% 113 End-of-day quote.213.89%
UBS GROUP 0.53% 12.225 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
