UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES) Update on COVID-19 SPX Market Crash

Zamansky LLC issues this update for investors in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES). UBS investors in YES who are still holding the strategy in their portfolios are reporting losses in excess of 32 percent. YES is a form of investing where call and put option spreads on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are traded in an iron condor strategy to enhance returns in relatively stable or flat markets.

In the volatile markets impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, YES has likely suffered further steep losses as the S&P 500 has dropped from above 3,200 to below 2,500. In addition, the underlying stock or bond portfolio which collateralizes YES has likely deteriorated significantly due to the severe market decline since February, jeopardizing both YES and the underlying portfolio positions.

Zamansky LLC has filed FINRA arbitration cases for investors located across the United States seeking to recover YES losses from UBS. The cases claim that UBS made unsuitable investment recommendations and misrepresented YES as a market neutral, low risk investment; but YES is really a high risk, speculative strategy with a substantial risk of loss from volatility in the SPX that was not properly marketed and sold by UBS.

What UBS YES Investors Can Do

If you have suffered a loss in YES, the law firm will review your investment to determine if you have the legal right recover your loss, without obligation or cost to you. To set up an evaluation, email Jake Zamansky at jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

