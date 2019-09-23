Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : and Banco do Brasil Sign Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding to Launch a Leading Investment Bank in South America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

UBS AG ("UBS") and Banco do Brasil have entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding, with the intent of establishing a strategic partnership that would provide investment banking services and institutional securities brokerage in Brazil and in select countries in South America.

If a partnership agreement is executed, the intention of both UBS and Banco do Brasil is to jointly provide investment banking services in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay through the partnership, which will have access to Banco do Brasil's corporate clients and UBS's global execution and distribution capabilities.

Both UBS and Banco do Brasil believe that the formation of a strategic, long-term partnership would create a leading investment bank platform in the region with global coverage by building on the complementary strengths of UBS and Banco do Brasil. The partnership is expected to provide its clients with comprehensive solutions and would provide additional benefits for its stakeholders.

It is envisaged that UBS would be the majority shareholder (50.01%) of the partnership, which would be established by the contribution of assets by both parties in accordance with the definitive terms and conditions of the partnership agreement, which is still under negotiation.

The effective implementation of the partnership is subject to the successful conclusion of the negotiations between the parties, on the execution of any binding transaction documents, as well as the relevant internal and external approvals.

Additional data deemed important will be disclosed immediately to the market. 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
06:49pUBS, Banco do Brasil to create investment banking venture in South America
RE
06:49pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : UBS, Banco do Brasil to create investment banking venture ..
RE
06:31pUBS : and Banco do Brasil Sign Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding to Launch..
BU
05:03pUBS, Banco do Brasil Sign Non-Binding MoU to Establish Bank in South America
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02:38pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe Into Surveillance of Top Executive
DJ
12:06pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe After Reports of Banker's Surveillance
DJ
11:26aLexmark International Hires UBS to Lead Debt Refinancing Effort
DJ
10:43aCREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, pri..
RE
10:28aCREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, pri..
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 847 M
EBIT 2019 5 763 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 25 800 M
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 9,99x
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 41 046 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,92  CHF
Last Close Price 11,22  CHF
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Group Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
President-Personal & Corporate Banking
President-Wealth Management Americas
Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-6.62%42 094
BLACKROCK, INC.13.13%70 381
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.47%43 721
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.69%22 396
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.78%20 258
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.39.68%19 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group