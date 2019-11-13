Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS boss Ermotti fears Europe's banks 'too small to survive'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:50am EST
UBS CEO Ermotti attends the Swiss Global Digital Summit in Geneva

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti on Wednesday said banking consolidation, especially in Europe, is unavoidable in coming years as institutions must achieve critical mass to remain competitive.

Ermotti, who is cutting his investment banking staff after the division contributed to a third-quarter profit slide, said at an event in Zurich that European banks needed to bulk up to catch up with rivals in the United States.

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, earlier this year held discussions with Germany's Deutsche Bank over an investment banking alliance, talks that were eventually abandoned but which underscore Ermotti's hunt for partners.

"I believe over the next few years it is unavoidable that consolidation will have to play a vital role particularly in Europe," Ermotti said. "The question for Swiss and European banks no longer is 'too big to fail', but 'too small to survive'."

Despite Brexit-related uncertainty, Ermotti predicts London will become a stronger competitor for the Swiss financial centre, adding to pressures on Swiss banks.

He also said partnerships such as those UBS has struck in places such as Brazil and Japan offer one way, but not necessarily the only way, for his company to take advantage of growth opportunities.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by John Miller, editing by John Revill and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
11/12French fourth-quarter GDP growth will slip to 0.2%, Bank of France estimates
RE
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11Financials Down As Hong Kong Tensions Escalate -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/11ECB Group hires UBS, Barclays as financial advisors for large HVO plant
RE
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/08LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/08Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 684 M
EBIT 2019 5 662 M
Net income 2019 4 259 M
Debt 2019 32 299 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 44 700 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,65  CHF
Last Close Price 12,31  CHF
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP0.57%45 020
BLACKROCK, INC.23.92%75 963
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.23%45 308
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.39%25 814
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.74%22 462
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.52.25%20 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group