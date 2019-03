UBS, which is appealing the ruling and has said it expects an appeals court to reverse the prior ruling, in its annual report showed total group-wide litigation provisions of $2.83 billion, up from $2.45 billion initially reported for end-2018.

The added litigation provisions reduced the bank's 2018 net profit to $4.5 billion from the $4.9 billion reported in late January.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)