UBS : celebrates its 26th year as Global Lead Partner of Art Basel

About Federico Herrero

Federico Herrero's intensely visual language is rooted in his observations of everyday life in Costa Rica's ever evolving urban landscape, especially the way nature and culture collide. In his abstract paintings on canvas, immersive installations, and public works, brightly hued organic shapes jostle against each other as they inhabit and negotiate space. Herrero also expresses space through colour, with his geometric compositions a study of liminal spaces-gaps between public and private, canvas and wall, figure and background, work and viewer. Federico Herrero (b. 1978, San Jose, Costa Rica) has exhibited widely internationally, with solo exhibitions and public installations in São Paulo, Brazil; San Francisco, CA; Dusseldorf, Germany; Kanazawa, Japan; Tokyo, Japan; Mexico City, Mexico; Freiburg, Germany; and London, UK. Current museum commissions include Open Envelope at the Witte de With, Rotterdam, Netherlands and Alphabet, a site-specific installation for the atrium of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, IL. Herrero was the recipient of the Young Artist's Prize at the 49th Venice Biennale (2001) and his work is in the permanent collection of numerous institutions including the Tate Modern, London, UK; Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid, Spain; and the Guggenheim Museum, New York, NY. Herrero is also the founder of Despacio, a contemporary art space in his native San Jose, which is an important force in the continued development of Central America's artistic voice. He lives and works in San Jose, Costa Rica.

About #TOGETHERBAND

#TOGETHERBAND is a global campaign created by sustainable fashion brand BOTTLETOP, Founding Partner UBS, the UN Foundation and others to create mass global awareness and support action towards the 17 UN Global Goals, in an innovative and collaborative way. At the center of the program are 17 bands, each one sustainably made and sourced, and each corresponding to a Global Goal. All bands can be purchased at www.togetherband.org. It is a non-profit initiative and all net profits generated will be dedicated to projects aligned with the Goals, with guidance provided by the UBS Optimus Foundation. The initiative is supported by celebrity ambassadors, sustainability experts and other influencers to reach a mass, public audience.

About the UBS Art Collection

UBS has been an active contemporary art collector since the 1960s, a practice driven by the company's long-held belief that the art of today provides inspiration and challenge while encouraging the innovative thinking that has shaped UBS's corporate culture over the last half-century. Today the UBS Art Collection is considered one of the largest and most important corporate collections of contemporary art in the world. It is comprised of various individual art collections with unique attributes that have been integrated over time through a series of mergers and acquisitions - notably Union Bank of Switzerland, Swiss Bank Corporation and PaineWebber Inc. The vast majority of these works are displayed in more than 700 UBS offices around the world, serving as an inspiration for employees and a platform for dialogue with clients and the public. UBS takes a dynamic approach to the Collection, continuing to evolve and grow through acquisitions of works from around the world in accordance with the geographical reach of its business. UBS also supports artists and galleries and actively lends works to major art museums and cultural institutions for public exhibitions. In 2019, UBS launched the UBS Art Gallery at its New York Headquarters with permanent artworks from the collection and the exhibition 'A History and a Moment'.

About UBS and Contemporary Art

UBS has a long history of supporting contemporary art and artists. The firm has one of the world's largest and most important corporate art collections and seeks to advance the international conversation about the art market through its global lead partnership with Art Basel and as co-publisher of the 'Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report'. UBS also has partnerships with fine art institutions including the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland, the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Russia, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, the Deichtorhallen in Germany, the Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. UBS provides its clients with insight into the art market, collecting and legacy planning through its Art Collectors Circle and the UBS Art Competence Center. The UBS Arts Forum convenes and connects exceptional people in the art world, providing thought leadership at the cutting edge of contemporary art. For more information about UBS's commitment to contemporary art, visit ubs.com/art.

UBS and Art Basel

The relationship between UBS and Art Basel began in 1994 when the Swiss financial services firm began serving as lead partner for the original edition of the show in Basel. In 1999, the partnership was extended to include Art Basel's Unlimited exhibition platform - which enables artists to realize highly original and ambitious projects - and, in 2002, the inaugural edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach. In 2014, UBS became involved with Art Basel in Hong Kong, officially assuming its current role as global Lead Partner of Art Basel for all three of its acclaimed international shows. In June 2016, it was announced that Art Basel and UBS would partner to commission a comprehensive, new annual art-market report by renowned cultural economist Dr. Clare McAndrew. The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report was issued in March 2017 during Art Basel in Hong Kong. In March 2018 and March 2019, UBS and Art Basel co-published the second and third Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Reports by Clare McAndrew. UBS has furthered its support of Art Basel by becoming Global Lead Partner of Art Basel Cities. Find more details at ubs.com/art.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of new initiatives such as Art Basel Cities, working with partner cities on bespoke cultural programs. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

