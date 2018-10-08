Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP (UBSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UBS : goes on trial in France over alleged tax fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:20am CEST
People walk past a branch office of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich

PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group, its French unit and six top executives go on trial on Monday after a long-running investigation into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes in France.

After years of investigation and aborted settlement negotiations, UBS faces charges of aggravated tax fraud and money laundering as well as illegally soliciting clients in France.

The largest Swiss bank risks fines of up to 5 billion euros (4.4 billion pounds).

The bank intends to stand its ground in court. "After more than six years of legal proceedings, we will finally have the opportunity to respond to the often unfounded allegations," it said on Friday.

Banks became more rigorous after the 2008 financial crisis, a series of financial scandals at some of the world's biggest banks and the imposition of tighter regulations, analysts say.

UBS's trial in France follows a similar judicial process in the United States where the bank accepted in 2009 to pay $780 million in a settlement. In Germany, UBS agreed to a 300 million euro fine in 2014.

During the French investigation, UBS turned down a settlement offer of 1.1 billion euros made by the authorities. The amount corresponded to what the Swiss bank had already paid as a court bond, according to judicial sources.

Most of the trial's first week will be spent on dealing with technicalities likely to be brought up by the defendants' lawyers.

The investigation into UBS in the United States began after UBS employee Bradley Birkenfeld revealed a scheme to funnel wealthy customers' cash from the United States to Switzerland bypassing the U.S. taxman.

Birkenfeld spoke separately to French investigators. Even though he is not due to testify in court in Paris he will attend the hearings.

The whistleblower told Reuters that he hoped for a stiff penalty for the Swiss bank. "If they set an example with UBS, most other banks will be scared," he said.

For money laundering, French criminal law lets judges enforce fines as high as half of the amount laundered. In the French case, prosecutors estimate that up to 10.6 billion euros was denied to the taxman.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emmanuel Jarry and Angelika Gruber; editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)

By Inti Landauro and Emmanuel Jarry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
09:20aUBS : goes on trial in France over alleged tax fraud
RE
10/05UBS : Declares Coupon Payments on 21 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
10/04UBS : Three UBS Executives Honored as part of American Banker's "Most Powerful W..
BU
10/04Wealth managers count cost of U.S.-Chinese trade war on Asian business
RE
10/01APAC FAMILY OFFICES 2018 : Strongest investment performance globally
PU
09/28Bank of America restricts trading in penny stocks
RE
09/28UBS : transaction revenue under pressure in Q3 - CEO
RE
09/28Goldman, JPMorgan, four others must face stock lending antitrust case
RE
09/27Brexit and Brazil to test Orcel's skills at Santander, M&A in focus
RE
09/27UBS : Private Wealth Advisor John Straus Named to Forbes List of Top Next-Genera..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29Euro worries amid turmoil in Italy 
05/282 Free Stocks And M&A Updates 
05/28Remembering Smart Bank Regulation (Macro Monday) 
05/25AI Can Lead This Bank To Further Profit Growth 
02/13The Dip-Buyers Strike Back 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 29 959 M
EBIT 2018 6 280 M
Net income 2018 4 741 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 11,93
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 58 116 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.