UBS GROUP (UBSG)
UBS : posts fourth-quarter pre-tax profit miss, sees bumpy road ahead

01/22/2019 | 01:15am EST
Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday posted a $690 million (535.9 million pounds) fourth-quarter pre-tax profit, hit by a slowdown in its flagship wealth management business and weaker earnings in its investment bank.

On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter pre-tax profit fell to $862 million, less than the $1.038 billion forecast in the bank's own analyst consensus summary, under conditions Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti described as "historically tough".

The Swiss bank, which manages more than $2 trillion of the world's wealth, saw $7.9 billion in wealth management net new money outflows -- a closely watched metric of future earnings -- over the last three months of 2018.

As clients removed risk from their portfolios, traded less and stocked up on cash amid geopolitical tensions, adjusted pre-tax earnings in its flagship wealth management business fell 22 percent.

The bank in December had flagged further deleveraging and a trading slowdown amongst wealthy Asian customers worried about ongoing trade wars. It said on Tuesday a tepid investor mood would continue dampening first-quarter results.

"Lack of progress in resolving geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and trade disputes along with increased volatility, which affected investor sentiment and confidence in the second half of the year and particularly in the fourth quarter of 2018, would affect client activity in the first quarter of 2019," it said.

Full-year net profit rose to $4.897 billion from $969 million in 2017, when a one-off 2.9 billion franc hit from U.S. tax reforms dampened results. Five analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast a net profit of $4.906 billion for 2018.

The bank proposed a dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs (0.55 pounds) for 2018, up from 0.65 Swiss francs the prior year, and said it aimed to buy back up to $1 billion in shares in 2019.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 29 910 M
EBIT 2018 6 495 M
Net income 2018 4 844 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,16%
P/E ratio 2018 10,51
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 52 070 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP9.69%52 273
BLACKROCK6.78%66 152
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.88%50 952
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.05%27 061
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD9.95%24 480
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.06%20 182
