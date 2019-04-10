Log in
04/10 04:27:01 am
12.553 CHF   +0.30%
04:08aUBS : presents "Women in Economics"
PU
04/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/09UBS : Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis opposes UBS compensation report
RE
UBS : presents "Women in Economics"

04/10/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Zurich, 10 April 2019 - UBS is celebrating the contributions of women in economics with a dedicated website and a series of prestigious events. This program shines a light on quality research and policy-making from women leaders in their field. UBS is working in partnership with the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

'Women in Economics', at ubs.com/womenineconomics, will feature videos of prominent researchers discussing their work and insights. Adapted for social media, the content is designed to appeal to non-expert audiences, as well as those with a deeper understanding of economics. Beyond the digital content, the program will include events for students and economists.

The platform is similar to 'Nobel Perspectives,' where UBS has been documenting the lives and work of Nobel Prize-winning economists since 2015. Featuring interviews with 48 Nobel laureates to date, it has grown into the largest repository of digital content on award-winning economic theories. 'Women in Economics' will complement this material with a focus on economists who are in the middle of their careers, but have already made a major impact on understanding of their topics, bringing fresh thinking and diverse perspectives to the field.

'This program is a great idea, and I am pleased and proud that UBS is launching it. It will not only recognize and pay tribute to the great female thinkers in economic research and policy-making, highlighting their achievements, but also inspire many young women to study economics and pursue a career in this field,' said Dr. Wang Tao, Head of Asian Economic Research and Chief China Economist, UBS Investment Research.

Kicking off the series is Belgian economist Marianne Bertrand, the Chris P. Dialynas Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Her many honors and awards include the Sherwin Rosen Prize in 2012 for her contributions to labor economics. She will be followed in May by Esther Duflo, the Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Duflo's research on poverty in developing countries has earned her numerous awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship (more commonly known as the 'genius grant') in 2009.

The featured researchers will be selected in partnership with the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), an independent, non-profit network of more than 1,300 economists. A jury of three CEPR representatives will oversee the selection process: Beatrice Weder di Mauro, a research professor who is the president of CEPR and a member of the UBS board of directors; Hélène Rey, CEPR's vice-president and a professor of economics at London Business School; and Jean Tirole, the 2014 recipient of the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

'This initiative promotes the exceptional female researchers in economics from across the world. These women are making major contributions to the field and their work deserves to gain greater visibility. We hope that this initiative will inspire young aspiring talent to enter the economics profession,' said Professor Dr. Weder di Mauro.

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
