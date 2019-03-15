Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : sets aside 450 million euros for French tax case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees of Swiss bank UBS take pictures as actor Depp leaves during the 14th Zurich Film Festival in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, on Friday reported a nearly $400 million boost to its litigation provisions after a French court slapped it with a 4.5 billion euro (£3.8 billion) penalty last month.

UBS, which is appealing against the decision and has said it expects an appeals court to "correct the mistakes" of the prior ruling, has now set aside a total 450 million euros (£390 million) to address the charges of illicitly soliciting cross-border clients and laundering the proceeds of tax fraud.

"In light of the first judgement and considering the full range of potential final decisions, the provision on our balance sheet reflects our best estimate of possible financial implications," the group's chairman and CEO said in a joint letter to shareholders.

"That said, we still believe the verdict should be reversed, at which time we would release the provision."

The move to specify how much the bank has earmarked for one specific case is unusual, but shareholders and analysts have been eager for clarity on what UBS might now see as a likely outcome after penalties imposed by the lower court broke records for France and far overshot expectations.

The appeals process is expected to take years, and could see the bank and prosecutors go through at least two more verdicts.

While UBS did not specify by how much it had increased its provisions for France, group-wide litigation provisions rose to $2.83 billion from the $2.45 billion (£1.86 billion) initially reported for end-2018.

The added provisions pushed down 2018 net profit to $4.5 billion from the $4.9 billion reported in January.

UBS had pushed back the release date of its annual report in order to assess the French court ruling's impact on its finances and determine whether it needed to bulk up litigation provisions.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
03:52aUBS : sets aside 450 million euros for French tax case
RE
03:01aUBS : sets aside 450 million euros for French tax case
RE
02:48aBig Banks Fined $100 Million For Hong Kong IPO Failures -- WSJ
DJ
02:09aUBS : publishes Annual Report 2018
PU
03/14Hong Kong suspends UBS sponsor licence, fines it and others $100 million for ..
RE
03/14HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO fai..
RE
03/14UBS : Junior trader files harassment, discrimination lawsuit against UBS
RE
03/14Big Banks Fined $100 Million for Hong Kong IPO Failures
DJ
03/11UBS : Swiss watchdog eyes 2014 UBS loan to Papua New Guinea
RE
03/11BANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Lynch Hires U.K. Senior Banker From UBS
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 30 108 M
EBIT 2019 6 559 M
Net income 2019 4 674 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
P/E ratio 2020 8,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 47 681 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP1.02%47 538
BLACKROCK INC10.39%68 245
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.09%50 072
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.45%26 449
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD16.75%25 957
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.04%20 087
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.