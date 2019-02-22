Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : sticks to dividend, capital return plans after French verdict

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 07:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS plans to stick to its proposed dividend for 2018, CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Friday, two days after the Swiss bank was hit with a 4.5 billion euro ($5.10 billion) penalty in a French tax ruling that the bank has appealed.

A French court on Wednesday found the Swiss bank guilty of illegally soliciting clients and laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, ordering it to pay 4.5 billion euros in penalties including damages of 800 million euros (697.9 million pounds) to the French state.

UBS said the court's decision was "incomprehensible" and that the bank would appeal.

Ermotti, speaking to analysts and investors on a call to review the implications of the French ruling, said: "There is no intention to deviate from our proposed 2018 dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs ($0.6994) per share."

"In respect to the outlook for our capital returns beyond the financial year 2018, we remain committed to our policy," he said. That included increasing the group's dividend by a mid- to high-single digit percentage each year and returning any excess capital, mainly through share buybacks, he added.

"Of course, as we always say we need to consider our business outlook including the impact of any idiosyncratic events like this one. In this respect, in the event of a very adverse scenario, our priority would always be to protect the previous year's dividend," Ermotti said.

UBS General Counsel Markus Diethelm said the court's ruling was unexpected and unsupported by facts. Diethelm told analysts that the bank expected a court of appeals to "correct the mistakes" of the prior ruling, saying the previous court had provided "not a shred of substantiation" for the penalties set.

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, is now assessing how the ruling will affect its finances and whether it must bulk up on litigation provisions, which stood at $2.45 billion at the end of 2018, Ermotti said. The Zurich-based bank expected to complete its assessment by publication of its annual report on March 15, he said.

Analysts at Vontobel said they expected to see additional provisions of 1.6 billion Swiss francs over the 2019-2021 period. Credit Suisse analysts expect UBS to scale back its buyback plans to fund an additional $2 billion of litigation provisioning in 2020 and 2021.

UBS had previously turned down a settlement offer of 1.1 billion euros in the French case, a position Ermotti said the bank stood by.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in London, editing by John Miller and Jane Merriman)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
07:47aUBS : sticks to dividend, capital return plans after French verdict
RE
02/21UBS : sees significant flaws in decision of French judges
PU
02/21UBS : 10 Greater Boston Market UBS Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Best-i..
BU
02/20UBS : CEO says French appeals process to take 'several years'
RE
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Lockheed Martin, UBS, Sainsbury...
02/20UBS : will appeal French court's judgment in cross-border matter
PU
02/20UBS : to appeal against French court ruling
RE
02/19Aviva, NatWest to join 'Brexodus' of business to EU
RE
02/15Progress in Trade Talks Props Up Stocks
DJ
02/14Thiam hails Credit Suisse's return to annual profit
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 30 251 M
EBIT 2019 6 713 M
Net income 2019 4 773 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 47 603 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP6.21%47 536
BLACKROCK INC11.30%68 959
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.58%52 356
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.54%27 425
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD19.90%26 150
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.82%20 521
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.