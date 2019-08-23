UBS : taps BoE adviser van Steenis for sustainable finance, IR roles

Log in
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group has hired Huw van Steenis, a former senior adviser to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, to head investor relations and a new sustainable finance committee at Switzerland's largest bank, it said on Friday.

Van Steenis will start on Sept. 2.

"UBS is further sharpening its focus on sustainable finance, recognizing increasing client demand and the leading position it already has in the field," it said in a statement.

Van Steenis will also lead investor relations and act as a senior adviser on topics affecting the future of the industry.

His previous roles have included serving as global head of strategy at asset manager Schroders and head of banking research at U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

UBS shares have been under pressure, falling 31.4% over the past year versus a 22.9% slide in the STOXX Europe 600 Banks EUR Price Index <.SX7P> and dipping below 10 Swiss francs this month.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

