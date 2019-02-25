Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/22 11:31:32 am
12.37 CHF   +0.20%
01:34aUBS to Nominate William Dudley, Jeanette Wong to Board
DJ
01:22aUBS : Changes to the UBS Board of Directors
PU
02/22UBS : ignored whistleblower warnings in French tax case - judgement
RE
UBS to Nominate William Dudley, Jeanette Wong to Board

02/25/2019 | 01:34am EST

By Olivia Bugault

UBS Group said Monday that it will nominate Jeanette Wong and William C. Dudley for election to the Swiss bank's board of directors at the annual shareholders general meeting on May 2.

Ms. Wong will leave her current post as executive responsible for the institutional banking business at the Singapore-based banking company DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) in March.

Mr. Dudley was president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York until 2018.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.81% 25.01 End-of-day quote.5.26%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. (ADR) End-of-day quote.
UBS GROUP 0.20% 12.37 Delayed Quote.1.10%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 30 214 M
EBIT 2019 6 685 M
Net income 2019 4 773 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 9,47
P/E ratio 2020 8,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 47 699 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP1.10%47 623
BLACKROCK INC11.18%69 229
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.07%52 623
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.79%27 508
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD21.99%26 410
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.83%20 510
