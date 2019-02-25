UBS to Nominate William Dudley, Jeanette Wong to Board

By Olivia Bugault

UBS Group said Monday that it will nominate Jeanette Wong and William C. Dudley for election to the Swiss bank's board of directors at the annual shareholders general meeting on May 2.

Ms. Wong will leave her current post as executive responsible for the institutional banking business at the Singapore-based banking company DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (D05.SG) in March.

Mr. Dudley was president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York until 2018.

