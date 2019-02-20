UBS : to appeal against French court ruling

Log in
>
Equities
>
Swiss Exchange
>
UBS Group
UBSG
CH0244767585
UBS GROUP
(UBSG)
02/20/2019 | 08:17am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS will appeal against a French court's ruling that found it guilty of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, said UBS' general counsel.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
0
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019
30 251 M
EBIT 2019
6 713 M
Net income 2019
4 773 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
5,81%
P/E ratio 2019
9,80
P/E ratio 2020
8,33
Capi. / Sales 2019
1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,58x
Capitalization
49 378 M
Managers
Name
Title
Sergio P. Ermotti
Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber
Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse
Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner
Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré
Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP
6.21%
49 270
BLACKROCK INC
9.96%
68 333
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
12.58%
52 395
STATE STREET CORPORATION
12.03%
27 117
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
14.66%
25 855
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
11.26%
20 590
