UBS Group

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
My previous session
News 
News

UBS : to appeal against French court ruling

0
02/20/2019 | 08:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS will appeal against a French court's ruling that found it guilty of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, said UBS' general counsel.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 30 251 M
EBIT 2019 6 713 M
Net income 2019 4 773 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
P/E ratio 2020 8,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 49 378 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP6.21%49 270
BLACKROCK INC9.96%68 333
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.58%52 395
STATE STREET CORPORATION12.03%27 117
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.66%25 855
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.26%20 590
