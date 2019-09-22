Log in
UBS Group

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/20 11:31:51 am
11.425 CHF   -0.65%
03:12aUBS : won't pass negative interest rates to small savers - COO
RE
09/21Saudi Aramco hires UBS, Deutsche as bookrunners for its IPO - sources
RE
09/21Rogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

UBS : won't pass negative interest rates to small savers - COO

0
09/22/2019 | 03:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - UBS has no plans to pass on negative central bank interest rates to small savers but would introduce cost saving measures to deal with market conditions, the Swiss lender's chief operating officer told media on Sunday.

"It is our clear goal to spare the small savers," Sabine Keller-Busse told the paper in an interview with Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag published on Sunday. "It would be difficult to explain such a step to them."

Interest rates are at record lows, and official borrowing rates have turned negative in large parts of the developed world. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) last week left its main policy rate at -0.75% and said it expects to stick to its ultra-loose monetary stance for the long haul.

Keller-Busse said UBS has introduced additional cost saving measures of 300 million Swiss Francs ($303 million), which apply to current expenses, such as costs for external consultancy or travel expenses.

It was also integrating previously outsourced positions. Over the past 18 months, UBS had cut 6,700 external jobs but increased its internal workforce by 5,600, cutting a net 1,100 jobs.

The lender is also striving to boost growth in the United States and Asia, she said. "Today, the U.S. contributes around 30% to earnings - we want to increase this significantly. In Asia, we plan to employ about a quarter more consultants within five years."

($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 847 M
EBIT 2019 5 763 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 25 800 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 41 815 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,92  CHF
Last Close Price 11,43  CHF
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-6.01%42 094
BLACKROCK INC.13.13%70 381
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.47%43 721
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.69%22 396
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION14.58%20 258
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.39.68%19 078
