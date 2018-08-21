UBS : Launches the ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN

UBS
Investment Bank today announced that a new energy infrastructure
ETN, the ETRACS
NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN
(NYSE Arca®: PYPE),
will begin trading on NYSE Arca®.
About the NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index
The Index measures the performance of the common stock of corporations
and units of MLPs which are intended to represent U.S. midstream energy
fundamentals, agnostic of entity structure. The Index is calculated by
the Index Sponsor using a modified free-float market capitalization
weighted methodology. The Index constituents are intended to reflect
pure (core) midstream energy exposure, with the aim of getting as close
as possible, using publicly traded instruments, to the underlying assets
and operating results of the core midstream sector, and limiting the
potential effect of financial engineering via General Partners and
Incentive Distribution Rights. The Index was launched on July 2, 2018
and has no performance history prior to that date.
For more information about the ETN, including the prospectus supplement,
please visit the ETRACS
website.
About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on
NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial
advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of
risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s
principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors
are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We
urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under
“Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS
ETN.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and
supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or
SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication
relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable prospectus,
pricing or product supplement, dated as of various dates, and the
prospectus dated April 29, 2016 to understand fully the terms of the
securities and other considerations that are important in making a
decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document
for the ETRACS ETN may be obtained by clicking on the following link https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312518253061/d607412d424b2.htm.
You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the
SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or
product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free
(+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and
brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS
Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned
subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other
principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc.
is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.
The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and
are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States,
Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or
any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this
material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please
consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question
for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are
conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC
(http://www.sipc.org/).
ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering
materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a
prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or
product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the
ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for
the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you
should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed
with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to
which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free
by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Source ICE Data Indices, LLC, is used with permission. “NYSE®”
is a service/trade mark of ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates and
has been licensed, along with the NYSE® Pickens Core
Midstream™ Index (“Index”) for use by UBS AG in connection with ETRACS
NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN (the “Product”).
Neither UBS AG nor the Product, as applicable, is sponsored, endorsed,
sold or promoted by ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates or its Third
Party Suppliers (“ICE Data and its Suppliers”). ICE Data and its
Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the
advisability of investing in securities generally, in the Product
particularly, the Trust or the ability of the Index to track general
market performance. Past performance of an Index is not an indicator of
or a guarantee of future results.
ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND
REPRESENTATIONS, EXPRESS AND/OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, INCLUDING
THE INDICES, INDEX DATA AND ANY INFORMATION INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR
DERIVED THEREFROM (“INDEX DATA”). ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS SHALL NOT
BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ADEQUACY,
ACCURACY, TIMELINESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDICES AND THE INDEX DATA,
WHICH ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” BASIS AND YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.
UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this
material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS
and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties
in this respect.
© UBS 2018. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and
unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their
respective owners. All rights reserved.
