UBS : Launches the ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN

UBS Investment Bank today announced that a new energy infrastructure ETN, the ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN (NYSE Arca®: PYPE), will begin trading on NYSE Arca®.

About the NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index

The Index measures the performance of the common stock of corporations and units of MLPs which are intended to represent U.S. midstream energy fundamentals, agnostic of entity structure. The Index is calculated by the Index Sponsor using a modified free-float market capitalization weighted methodology. The Index constituents are intended to reflect pure (core) midstream energy exposure, with the aim of getting as close as possible, using publicly traded instruments, to the underlying assets and operating results of the core midstream sector, and limiting the potential effect of financial engineering via General Partners and Incentive Distribution Rights. The Index was launched on July 2, 2018 and has no performance history prior to that date.

For more information about the ETN, including the prospectus supplement, please visit the ETRACS website.

About ETRACS

