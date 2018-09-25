Log in
UBS: Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky to Join Board As Andrea Orcel Becomes Santander CEO

09/25/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

By Cristina Roca

UBS Group said Tuesday that Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky will be co-presidents of its investment-bank unit and join its Group Executive Board as of Oct. 1.

The nomination comes after Banco Santander appointed Andrea Orcel, the director of UBS's investment bank unit since 2012, as its new CEO, UBS said.

Mr. Novelli will focus on corporate client solutions, UBS said, while Mr. Karofsky will center on investor client services, UBS said. Both men already held roles in the Swiss investment bank, the company said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER -0.06% 4.476 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
BANCO SANTANDER 0.46% 401.85 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
UBS GROUP 0.72% 14.055 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
UBS GROUP 0.73% 15.93 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
