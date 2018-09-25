UBS: Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky to Join Board As Andrea Orcel Becomes Santander CEO

By Cristina Roca



UBS Group said Tuesday that Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky will be co-presidents of its investment-bank unit and join its Group Executive Board as of Oct. 1.

The nomination comes after Banco Santander appointed Andrea Orcel, the director of UBS's investment bank unit since 2012, as its new CEO, UBS said.

Mr. Novelli will focus on corporate client solutions, UBS said, while Mr. Karofsky will center on investor client services, UBS said. Both men already held roles in the Swiss investment bank, the company said.

