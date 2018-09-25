Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  UBS Group    0UB   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP (0UB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

UBS : Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky to join Group Executive Board of UBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

Zurich, 25 September 2018 - Following the decision of Andrea Orcel to accept the role of CEO of Santander Group, and effective 1 October 2018, Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky will jointly become co-Presidents of the Investment Bank (IB) and members of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group AG. Day to day, Novelli will primarily focus on Corporate Client Solutions (CCS) and Karofsky on Investor Client Services (ICS). Both bring a proven track record in the business and move into their new roles from within UBS.

Piero Novelli re-joined the firm in 2013 and is currently Executive Chairman, CCS, having previously served as Global Head of Advisory and, before that, Chairman of Global M&A. Prior to this he was Global co-Head of M&A at Nomura, having worked as Global Head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2009. He first joined UBS from Merrill Lynch in 2004 where he held the position of Head of European M&A. He holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universita' degli studi di Roma 'La Sapienza', Rome, and a Master's degree in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Robert Karofsky joined the firm in 2014 and is currently Global Head of Equities. Prior to joining UBS he was Global Head of Equity Trading at AllianceBernstein. He began his career at Morgan Stanley and joined Deutsche Bank as Head of North American Equities in 2005, later becoming co-Head of Global Equities. He holds a BA in Economics from Hobart and William Smith College and an MBA in Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Orcel has run the Investment Bank since 2012. In this time, he successfully executed the implementation of a new capital-light business model, delivering best-in-class profit before tax and top-tier return on attributed equity. This was achieved with unwavering discipline on costs and resources while continuing to invest for the future. Under Orcel's leadership, and in line with the Group, the IB also underwent a cultural transformation, putting client focus and sustainable performance at the center of the business.

Group Chief Executive Officer Sergio P. Ermotti: 'I want to personally thank Andrea for the outstanding work he did while at UBS. We worked together very well and, both as a friend and professionally, I congratulate him on his new appointment and wish him all the best. Rob and Piero are well placed to continue driving the success of the Investment Bank within our proven model. Both are veterans of the industry with significant experience and I am certain they will further advance our business.'

UBS Group AG

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
06:24pBanco Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head Andrea Orcel as Next CEO
DJ
06:21pUBS : Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky to Join Board As Andrea Orcel Becomes Sa..
DJ
06:04pUBS : Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky to join Group Executive Board of UBS
PU
09:14aUBS : Family Offices enjoy a bumper year as investment performance more than dou..
PU
09/19UBS : New UBS Investor Watch Study Reveals Stark Differences in Adoption of Sust..
BU
09/19UBS : New UBS Investor Watch Study Reveals Stark Differences in Sustainable Inve..
PU
09/10UBS : and World Bank Extend Partnership with Groundbreaking Notes to Help Financ..
BU
09/07UBS : launches retirement fund with up to 100% equity allocation
PU
09/06UBS : Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
BU
09/06UBS : Declares Coupon Payments on Ten Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Stocks climb, U.S. Treasury yields stable; U.S. dollar falls 
09/17Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move 
09/17Sell MORL, Buy MRRL 
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 29 974 M
EBIT 2018 6 295 M
Net income 2018 4 754 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 12,50
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 60 963 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.