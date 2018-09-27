UBS : Private Wealth Advisor John Straus Named to Forbes List of Top Next-Generation Financial Advisors in 2018

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that John Straus, Jr. CFP®,
a Private Wealth Advisor in the Firm’s New York Private Wealth office
has been named to Forbes Magazine's List of 2018 Top Next-Generation
Wealth Advisors. The list includes 1,000 talented advisors born in 1980
or later who represent the future of the wealth management industry.
John ranked number 79.
The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an
algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of
wealth advisors and weighing factors like industry experience,
compliance records, revenue produced, assets under management and
in-person interviews.
John has worked within the financial services industry for 11 years,
including 8 years at UBS Global Wealth Management in the Americas. He is
a partner of Turnstone Wealth Management, a four partner and six
associate private wealth management practice with a deep understanding
of the unique opportunities and challenges facing business owners,
executives and successful investors related to personal wealth.
Turnstone manages roughly $3.2 billion dollars in assets across
approximately 140 families and relationships.
"As the dedicated financial planner for our practice, I enjoy solving
complex and multi-generational issues for large clients," said John.
"Through bespoke strategic planning, our goal is to get clients
organized and focused on reaching their goals, so they can spend time
doing what is most important."
“I am thrilled that John Straus has received this recognition,”
commented Chris Amo, Market Head of New York Private Wealth Management.
“To be named to this list recognizes his commitment, dedication and
ability to meet the expectations of Ultra High Net Worth clients.”
For the full list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, click here.
