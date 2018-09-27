UBS : Private Wealth Advisor John Straus Named to Forbes List of Top Next-Generation Financial Advisors in 2018

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that John Straus, Jr. CFP®, a Private Wealth Advisor in the Firm’s New York Private Wealth office has been named to Forbes Magazine's List of 2018 Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors. The list includes 1,000 talented advisors born in 1980 or later who represent the future of the wealth management industry. John ranked number 79.

The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, assets under management and in-person interviews.

John has worked within the financial services industry for 11 years, including 8 years at UBS Global Wealth Management in the Americas. He is a partner of Turnstone Wealth Management, a four partner and six associate private wealth management practice with a deep understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges facing business owners, executives and successful investors related to personal wealth. Turnstone manages roughly $3.2 billion dollars in assets across approximately 140 families and relationships.

"As the dedicated financial planner for our practice, I enjoy solving complex and multi-generational issues for large clients," said John. "Through bespoke strategic planning, our goal is to get clients organized and focused on reaching their goals, so they can spend time doing what is most important."

“I am thrilled that John Straus has received this recognition,” commented Chris Amo, Market Head of New York Private Wealth Management. “To be named to this list recognizes his commitment, dedication and ability to meet the expectations of Ultra High Net Worth clients.”

For the full list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, click here.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

www.ubs.com

© UBS 2018. All rights reserved.

The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005512/en/