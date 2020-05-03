Sustainable Funds Fell Less During the Selloff -- Journal Report

By Maitane Sardon

Most stock funds saw declines due to coronavirus- and energy-related selling during the first quarter, but "do good" funds saw smaller declines than most other types.

Funds that practice sustainable, also referred to as ESG, strategies typically base investments on environmental, social and governance criteria. Some exclude specific products or sectors -- such as tobacco, arms, fossil fuels or gambling -- while others invest in companies that take actions to protect the environment or their workers. The most sophisticated ones include companies that sell products to help tackle some of the world's problems, like climate change.

During the first quarter, almost 60% of the biggest U.S. sustainable and ESG mutual funds and exchange-traded funds lost less in market value than the S&P 500, data from FactSet shows.

According to data compiled by UBS Asset Management, ESG versions of developed- and emerging-markets indexes also outperformed their benchmark parent indexes. The UBS data, which covered the period Feb. 20 to March 30, showed that, the greener the index, the better the relative performance. For example, the socially responsible version of the MSCI World Index brought 2.03 percentage points in excess return compared with the broader market during the period in question.

Despite the broad decline in market values, sustainable funds in the U.S. continued to grab investors' attention and took in a record $10.5 billion of inflows in the first quarter, according to data from Morningstar Inc., the fund-research company.

No gains, just fewer losses

To be sure, the majority of ESG funds declined, just like the broader market, as stocks slid globally. They just held up a bit better than the overall market.

Most of these funds are relatively new, given that a great part of ESG indexes were launched after the 2007-09 financial crisis, making this past quarter -- with the coronavirus pandemic and a historic meltdown in the price of oil -- the first substantial tests many of these funds have faced. Sustainable-investment experts also note that three months is a short period on which to draw broad conclusions about ESG investing, since it is a long-term strategy.

In the U.S., ESG funds tend to be overweight in tech stocks and underweight in energy, which helped them hold up during the quarter. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a particularly big toll on the energy sector, especially on fossil-fuel companies, which have seen a sharp drop in the price of oil amid lower demand caused by government-imposed lockdowns world-wide.

Jon Hale, head of sustainable-investing research at Morningstar, says, "Sustainable investors and ESG investors can and should expect competitive performance in all types of markets and, at times, performance is going to be advantaged by a focus on ESG considerations."

Top performers

John Streur, chief executive of Calvert Research & Management, an investment-management firm that specializes in responsible investing, says Calvert's funds outperformed their benchmark indexes and the broader market. The $3.6 billion Calvert Equity Fund (CSIEX) was one of the top performers over the period. The fund invests in large-caps with strong cash flows and high returns on capital but doesn't invest in fossil-fuel reserves or tobacco and aims to have lower carbon emissions than the Russell 1000 Growth index.

Another top performer was Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth Fund (BIAWX), which holds companies like Microsoft Corp., American Tower Corp. and Danaher Corp. and has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, and the S&P 500 so far this year.

The pandemic has put the spotlight on three risks: how companies manage their workforce, how they support their customers and how they keep innovating during the turmoil, says Karina Funk, head of sustainable investing at the investment firm Brown Advisory, and a portfolio manager of the $1.94 billion Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth fund since its launch in 2012.

"We expect our companies to be making the right investments during this downturn so that they can come out stronger and even take market share when we start getting closer to a new normal for business," Ms. Funk says.

Ms. Sardon is a Wall Street Journal reporter in Barcelona. Email her at maitane.sardone@wsj.com.]