Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/23 09:53:55 am
11.3 CHF   -1.95%
09:55aUBS AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:52aAXA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
09:52aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 09:57am EDT

By Anna Hirtenstein

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens.

The yield on the country's 2-year bonds fell to minus 0.109%, nearing the July 10 record close of minus 0.111%, according to Tradeweb. The yield on 5-year gilts ticked down to minus 0.119%, on track to close at its lowest ever. The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which Wednesday hit a historic low, remained close to that level at 0.118%.

Investors are pouring money into safe-haven assets because of concern that the U.K. could face a double whammy from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the disruption likely to stem from its breakup with the European Union. Investors' moves are also being fueled by bets that interest rates could go lower in coming months as the country struggles with a slow and protracted recovery, analysts said.

Out of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, the U.K.'s economy is likely to contract by the most in 2020, by at least 11.5%, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Policy makers' views on negative interest rates appear to have pivoted, with Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey saying in recent months that subzero borrowing costs can't be ruled out to support the economy. The central bank cut interest rates to a new low of 0.1% in March and kicked off a bond-buying program that is vacuuming up much of the debt issued by the government this year.

The central bank is reviewing the case for dropping interest rates further, while assessing other options, Chief Economist Andy Haldane said Monday in a parliamentary hearing.

"They have eased monetary conditions just by encouraging talk about negative rates," said John Wraith, head of U.K. and European rates strategy at UBS Group. "Rates could possibly go lower in coming months."

The market is already pricing in the possibility of rates slipping below zero by early next year, according to a benchmark of overnight index swap rates.

That view is reflected in borrowing costs, with the U.K. issuing its first bond with a negative yield in May, which means that investors essentially paid the government to borrow from them. The yield on that bond, which comes due in July 2023, had slipped to minus 0.149% by Thursday.

Some investors believe there may be room for bond yields to fall further.

"I don't think the possibility of negative rates is fully priced in," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "If the bank does decide that it can go negative, we can get a further decline in rates."

The U.K. government is issuing record volumes of debt this year, raising close to GBP228 billion ($290 billion) from gilt sales to date. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast earlier this month that the nation would need to raise debt valued at 23% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, and GBP1.4 trillion over the next five years, to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Despite this, analysts are expecting gilt yields to fall even further this year, particularly those with shorter maturities. While borrowing costs typically rise with debt supply, the possibility of interest rate cuts alongside concerns about economic growth are keeping demand for gilts high.

"There's record amounts of issuance, but for now it's being overwhelmed by all these other forces," said UBS's Mr. Wraith. "The tendency will be to buy the safest, more secure bonds, which are shorter-dated."

In the U.S., the yield on 10-year Treasurys was little changed, slipping to 0.586% Thursday from 0.595% Wednesday.

Pat Minczeski contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBS GROUP AG
09:55aUBS AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:52aAXA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
09:52aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:31aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
08:30aUNILEVER NV : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:11aGold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
RE
07:54aOSRAM : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:46aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:35aTESLA : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:31aDollar hits four-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 406 M 30 624 M 30 624 M
Net income 2020 4 499 M 4 850 M 4 850 M
Net cash 2020 9 016 M 9 720 M 9 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 41 342 M 44 505 M 44 570 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 69 931
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,35 CHF
Last Close Price 11,53 CHF
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-5.73%44 505
BLACKROCK, INC.15.38%88 814
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.39%31 926
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.79%30 992
STATE STREET CORPORATION-22.38%21 636
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-5.17%19 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group