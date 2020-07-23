U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

By Anna Hirtenstein

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens.

The yield on the country's 2-year bonds fell to minus 0.109%, nearing the July 10 record close of minus 0.111%, according to Tradeweb. The yield on 5-year gilts ticked down to minus 0.119%, on track to close at its lowest ever. The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which Wednesday hit a historic low, remained close to that level at 0.118%.

Investors are pouring money into safe-haven assets because of concern that the U.K. could face a double whammy from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the disruption likely to stem from its breakup with the European Union. Investors' moves are also being fueled by bets that interest rates could go lower in coming months as the country struggles with a slow and protracted recovery, analysts said.

Out of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, the U.K.'s economy is likely to contract by the most in 2020, by at least 11.5%, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Policy makers' views on negative interest rates appear to have pivoted, with Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey saying in recent months that subzero borrowing costs can't be ruled out to support the economy. The central bank cut interest rates to a new low of 0.1% in March and kicked off a bond-buying program that is vacuuming up much of the debt issued by the government this year.

The central bank is reviewing the case for dropping interest rates further, while assessing other options, Chief Economist Andy Haldane said Monday in a parliamentary hearing.

"They have eased monetary conditions just by encouraging talk about negative rates," said John Wraith, head of U.K. and European rates strategy at UBS Group. "Rates could possibly go lower in coming months."

The market is already pricing in the possibility of rates slipping below zero by early next year, according to a benchmark of overnight index swap rates.

That view is reflected in borrowing costs, with the U.K. issuing its first bond with a negative yield in May, which means that investors essentially paid the government to borrow from them. The yield on that bond, which comes due in July 2023, had slipped to minus 0.149% by Thursday.

Some investors believe there may be room for bond yields to fall further.

"I don't think the possibility of negative rates is fully priced in," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "If the bank does decide that it can go negative, we can get a further decline in rates."

The U.K. government is issuing record volumes of debt this year, raising close to GBP228 billion ($290 billion) from gilt sales to date. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast earlier this month that the nation would need to raise debt valued at 23% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, and GBP1.4 trillion over the next five years, to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Despite this, analysts are expecting gilt yields to fall even further this year, particularly those with shorter maturities. While borrowing costs typically rise with debt supply, the possibility of interest rate cuts alongside concerns about economic growth are keeping demand for gilts high.

"There's record amounts of issuance, but for now it's being overwhelmed by all these other forces," said UBS's Mr. Wraith. "The tendency will be to buy the safest, more secure bonds, which are shorter-dated."

In the U.S., the yield on 10-year Treasurys was little changed, slipping to 0.586% Thursday from 0.595% Wednesday.

Pat Minczeski contributed to this article.