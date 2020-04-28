UBS : 1Q Net Profit Rose Sharply as It Increased Credit Loss Expenses

By Pietro Lombardi



UBS Group AG's first-quarter net profit rose 40% as the Swiss bank joined U.S. and European peers in preparing for loan losses.

Credit loss expenses rose to $268 million from $20 million for the same period last year. Of this, $122 million was in the investment bank business and $53 million in its key wealth management business.

The performance of UBS's investment bank operations, as well as its wealth management and asset management businesses, supported the results.

Net profit for the period was $1.60 billion compared with $1.14 billion a year earlier, the Swiss bank said Tuesday.

UBS said earlier in April it expected a net profit for the period of around $1.5 billion.

Operating income rose to $7.93 billion from $7.22 billion.

Pretax profit more than tripled at the investment-bank business, while it rose 41% at the global wealth management operations and 52% in asset management.

The bank warned that the current situation will affect its business.

"Lower asset prices will reduce our recurring fee income, lower interest rates will present a headwind to net interest income, and client activity levels will likely decrease, affecting transaction-based income," it said.

Switzerland's largest bank by assets, one of the world's largest wealth managers for rich clients, is revamping its investment bank and key wealth-management operations to improve profits and reduce costs.

"As a result of years of disciplined strategic execution, risk management and sustained technology investments, we enter these turbulent times from a position of strength," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com