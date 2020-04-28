Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/27 11:30:30 am
9.472 CHF   +4.13%
01:29aUBS : 1Q Net Profit Rose Sharply as It Increased Credit Loss Expenses
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1 -4-
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1 -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : 1Q Net Profit Rose Sharply as It Increased Credit Loss Expenses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:29am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

UBS Group AG's first-quarter net profit rose 40% as the Swiss bank joined U.S. and European peers in preparing for loan losses.

Credit loss expenses rose to $268 million from $20 million for the same period last year. Of this, $122 million was in the investment bank business and $53 million in its key wealth management business.

The performance of UBS's investment bank operations, as well as its wealth management and asset management businesses, supported the results.

Net profit for the period was $1.60 billion compared with $1.14 billion a year earlier, the Swiss bank said Tuesday.

UBS said earlier in April it expected a net profit for the period of around $1.5 billion.

Operating income rose to $7.93 billion from $7.22 billion.

Pretax profit more than tripled at the investment-bank business, while it rose 41% at the global wealth management operations and 52% in asset management.

The bank warned that the current situation will affect its business.

"Lower asset prices will reduce our recurring fee income, lower interest rates will present a headwind to net interest income, and client activity levels will likely decrease, affecting transaction-based income," it said.

Switzerland's largest bank by assets, one of the world's largest wealth managers for rich clients, is revamping its investment bank and key wealth-management operations to improve profits and reduce costs.

"As a result of years of disciplined strategic execution, risk management and sustained technology investments, we enter these turbulent times from a position of strength," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBS GROUP AG
01:29aUBS : 1Q Net Profit Rose Sharply as It Increased Credit Loss Expenses
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1 -4-
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1 -3-
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1 -2-
DJ
01:00aUBS : 1Q20 Net Profit USD 1.6bn, 17.7% RoCET1
DJ
12:53aUBS : first-quarter 2020 results
PU
04/27UBS YES INVESTORS : Zamansky LLC Investigates 40% Losses in the UBS Yield Enhanc..
BU
04/27UBS OUTLOOK SWITZERLAND : Uncertainty prevails
PU
04/24UBS : ATTENTION UBS CUSTOMERS WITH OIL & GAS INVESTMENTS RECOMMENDED BY THEIR FI..
BU
04/23UBS GROUP AG : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 27 221 M
EBIT 2020 5 049 M
Net income 2020 3 456 M
Debt 2020 10 757 M
Yield 2020 7,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 34 251 M
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,44  CHF
Last Close Price 9,47  CHF
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Non-Exceutive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-25.60%35 117
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.48%73 687
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.95%31 663
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-17.65%23 416
STATE STREET CORPORATION-27.42%20 205
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-27.16%16 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group