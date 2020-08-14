UBS : 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report – UBS Group and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups (dated August 14, 2020)

|
30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report
UBS Group and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups
Introduction and basis for preparation
Scope of Basel III Pillar 3 disclosures
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III capital adequacy framework consists of three complementary pillars. Pillar 1 provides a framework for measuring minimum capital requirements for the credit, market, operational and non- counterparty-related risks faced by banks. Pillar 2 addresses the principles of the supervisory review process, emphasizing the need for a qualitative approach to supervising banks. Pillar 3 requires banks to publish a range of disclosures, mainly covering risk, capital, leverage, liquidity and remuneration.
This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for UBS Group and prudential key figures and regulatory information for UBS AG standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated in the respective sections under "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups."
As UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law, UBS Group AG and UBS AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable to Swiss SRBs on a consolidated basis. Capital and other regulatory information as of 30 June 2020 for UBS Group AG consolidated is provided in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter report and for UBS AG consolidated in the "Capital management" section of our UBS AG second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Local regulators may also require the publication of Pillar 3 information at a subsidiary or sub-group level. Where applicable, these local disclosures are provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Significant BCBS and FINMA capital adequacy, liquidity and funding, and related disclosure requirements
This Pillar 3 report has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Pillar 3 disclosure requirements (FINMA Circular 2016/1, "Disclosure - banks") as revised on 31 October 2019, the underlying BCBS guidance "Revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in January 2015, the "Frequently asked questions on the revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in August 2016, the "Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - consolidated and enhanced framework" issued in March 2017 and the subsequent "Technical Amendment - Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - regulatory treatment of accounting provisions" issued in August 2018.
Significant regulatory developments, and disclosure requirements and changes effective in this quarter
COVID-19 temporary regulatory measures
In May 2020, FINMA published guidance related to regulatory exemptions that were provided in the first quarter of 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on such guidance, the temporary exemption that permits banks to exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio denominator (the LRD) for the purpose of calculating going concern ratios has been extended for all banks from 1 July 2020 until 1 January 2021.
FINMA announced in May 2020 that the previously introduced temporary exemption, freezing the total number of backtesting exceptions until 1 July 2020 at a level of 1 February 2020, will be introduced into supervisory practice; the content of the exemption therefore continues to apply beyond 1 July 2020. UBS Group AG did not benefit from this measure in the first two quarters of 2020.
The loan guarantee program that was set up by the Swiss Federal Council in March 2020 to support small and medium- sized entities (SMEs) via Swiss banks permits the issuance of new credit lines until 31 July 2020. As of 17 July 2020, we had committed CHF 2.7 billion of loans up to CHF 0.5 million, which are 100% guaranteed by the Swiss government, and CHF 0.5 billion of loans between CHF 0.5 million and CHF 20 million, which are 85% government-guaranteed. As of the same date, CHF 1.5 billion (i.e., 47% of the committed funds) had been drawn under the program. The Swiss Federal Council issued a draft law in July 2020 with a planned duration until 31 December 2032, seeking to transpose the loan guarantee program created under the emergency law in March 2020 into a federal law. The law will include provisions to terminate temporary measures early.
US regulatory authorities temporarily eased the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) requirements for subsidiary banks of bank holding companies and intermediate holding companies in May 2020. UBS Americas Holding LLC has been subject to SLR requirements for local US reporting since 1 April 2020. The relief also permits exclusion of US Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator through March 2021.
The EU has adjusted the Capital Requirements Regulation in order to mitigate unintended consequences stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility to exclude central bank deposits and unsettled trades from the LRD. The measures are expected to have a limited impact on UBS Europe SE.
-
Refer to the "UBS Group AG consolidated," "UBS AG standalone" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone" sections of this report for more information about the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19
-
Refer to the "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" section of this report for more information about the implementation of SLR requirements for UBS Americas Holding
LLC
Revision of the Swiss Banking Act
In June 2020, the Swiss Federal Council adopted a dispatch on the partial revision of the Swiss Banking Act.
The proposed measures would strengthen the Swiss depositor protection scheme by requiring banks to deposit half of their contribution obligations for the deposit protection scheme in securities or cash with a custodian. An adjustment to the Intermediated Securities Act would require custodians of securities to separate their own portfolios from the portfolios of their clients. Furthermore, the revision amends the section of the Swiss Banking Act on bank insolvency provisions, including the ranking of claims in case of a bail-in and the required subordination of bail-in bonds, except those issued by a holding company with pari-passu liabilities of less than 5% of gone concern eligible bail-in bonds.
The revised Swiss Banking Act is not expected to come into force until the start of 2022. We expect moderate additional costs for all Switzerland-based Group entities in scope.
First publication of the Pillar 3 "CCR8 - Exposures to central counterparties" table
Following the adoption of the FINMA revisions to the capital treatment concerning UBS's exposures to central counterparties in January 2020, we disclose the semiannual "CCR8 - Exposures to central counterparties" table for the first time in this report.
Simplification of Pillar 3 disclosures
Considering the current immaterial business volumes and declining trend of total securitization exposures over the past years, we have condensed the following semiannual Pillar 3 disclosures into one single tabular disclosure titled "Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements":
-
"SEC1 - Securitization exposures in the banking book";
-
"SEC2 - Securitization exposures in the trading book";
-
"SEC3 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor"; and
-
"SEC4 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as
investor."
The new table is presented for the first time in this report.
Market risk RWA are mainly based on the internal models approach, with the exception of securitization exposures in the trading book, which are subject to the standardized approach. From the second quarter of 2020 onward, the MR1 table is therefore no longer separately presented and RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book continues to be disclosed in the "OV1 - Overview of RWA" and "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" tables as well as in the narrative of section 5 on securitization exposures in the trading book.
Removal of market risk RWA multiplier
When our value-at-risk (VaR) model was structurally changed in the first quarter of 2016, FINMA introduced a temporary market risk RWA multiplier of 1.3 to be applied in the calculation of VaR and stressed VaR (SVaR) RWA. As of 30 June 2020, we have removed this specific multiplier following the demonstration of model performance in certain sub-portfolios.
Changes to accounting treatment affecting Pillar 1 and Pillar 3 disclosures of UBS AG standalone
In June 2020, we aligned the accounting treatment of investments in associates in the UBS AG IFRS standalone accounts with the "equity method" accounting applied in the UBS Group IFRS financial statements. Previously, we had applied a "cost less impairment" approach for these investments in the UBS AG standalone IFRS financial statements. Effective 30 June 2020, UBS AG standalone CET1 capital, LRD and RWA increased by approximately USD 0.9 billion, USD 0.9 billion and USD 2.4 billion, respectively.
-
Refer to the "UBS AG standalone" section of this report for more information about the restated comparatives
Results of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review
In June 2020, the Federal Reserve Board released the results of its annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). UBS Americas Holding LLC exceeded minimum capital requirements under the severely adverse scenario and the Federal Reserve Board did not object to its capital plan. As a result, UBS Americas Holding LLC will no longer be subject to the qualitative assessment component of CCAR. The Federal Reserve Board also conducted sensitivity analyses to model the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of these supplementary analyses, the Federal Reserve Board determined that firms should resubmit revised capital plans based on a new stress scenario that is to be provided to supervised firms by 30 September 2020.
Frequency and comparability of Pillar 3 disclosures
FINMA has specified the reporting frequency for each disclosure, as outlined in the table on pages 7 and 8 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
In line with the FINMA-specified disclosure frequency and requirements for disclosure with regard to comparative periods, we provide quantitative comparative information as of 31 March 2020 for disclosures required on a quarterly basis and as of 31 December 2019 for disclosures required on a semiannual basis. Where specifically required by FINMA and/or the BCBS, we disclose comparative information for additional reporting dates.
Where required, movement commentary is aligned with the corresponding disclosure frequency required by FINMA and always refers to the latest comparative period. Throughout this report, signposts are displayed at the beginning of a section, table or chart - Semiannual | Quarterly | - indicating whether the disclosure is provided semiannually or quarterly. A triangle symbol - - indicates the end of the signpost.
-
Refer to our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, for more information about previously published quarterly movement commentary
-
Refer to our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, for more information about previously published semiannual movement commentary
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 1 Key metrics
Key metrics of the second quarter of 2020
Quarterly | The KM1 and KM2 tables on the following pages are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III rules; however, they do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in connection with COVID-19 that permits banks to exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio calculation. The KM2 table includes a reference to the total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) term sheet, published by the Financial Stability Board (the FSB). The FSB provides this term sheet at www.fsb.org/2015/11/total-loss-absorbing-capacity- tlac-principles-and-term-sheet.
During the second quarter of 2020, our common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital increased by USD 1.5 billion to USD 38.1 billion, mainly as a result of operating profit before tax and foreign currency effects, which were partially offset by current taxes, defined benefit plans and accruals for capital returns to shareholders. Our Tier 1 capital increased by USD 1.6 billion to USD 53.5 billion, predominantly driven by the aforementioned USD 1.5 billion increase in CET1 capital. Total capital increased by USD 1.1 billion to USD 58.9 billion from the aforementioned increase in CET1 capital, and was partially offset by the decrease in eligibility of a Tier 2 capital instrument amounting to USD 0.5 billion due to the shortening of its residual tenor.
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures, and to "Effects of the application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report for additional information
The TLAC available as of 30 June 2020 of USD 93.7 billion included CET1 capital of USD 38.1 billion, additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments of USD 15.4 billion and USD 7.7 billion, respectively, eligible under the TLAC framework, and non- regulatory capital elements of TLAC of USD 32.4 billion, as disclosed in section 8 of this report. Under the Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) framework, TLAC excludes 45% of the gross unrealized gains on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income for accounting purposes, which for regulatory capital purposes is measured at the lower of cost or market value. This amount was USD 0.1 billion as of 30 June 2020, and is included as total capital in the KM1 table, and as available TLAC in the KM2 table in this section.
Our available TLAC was stable at USD 93.7 billion, as the aforementioned USD 1.6 billion increase of Tier 1 capital, three new issuances of TLAC instruments amounting to USD 0.8 billion and interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects were offset by a decrease in the eligibility of two TLAC instruments of USD 2.9 billion due to the shortening of their residual tenor.
Risk-weighted assets (RWA) were stable at USD 286.4 billion, primarily driven by an increase in credit risk RWA, partly offset by a reduction in counterparty credit risk (CCR) RWA and market risk RWA.
The leverage ratio exposure increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion, driven by an increase of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFT) of USD 37 billion, partially offset by lower derivative exposures of USD 14 billion and a decrease in SFT exposures of USD 5 billion.
High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) increased by USD 36 billion, driven by greater average cash balances due to increased debt issuances, lower net funding consumption by the business divisions and higher customer deposit balances in Global Wealth Management. Net cash outflows increased by USD 11.4 billion due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions and higher average outflows from customer deposits, partly offset by higher average inflows from derivative transactions.
Quarterly |
KM1: Key metrics
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
31.12.19
|
30.9.19
|
30.6.19
|
Available capital (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
|
38,146
|
36,691
|
35,582
|
34,673
|
34,948
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET11
|
38,102
|
36,656
|
35,538
|
34,635
|
34,904
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
53,537
|
51,916
|
51,888
|
50,702
|
49,993
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 11
|
53,492
|
51,882
|
51,844
|
50,664
|
49,949
|
3
|
Total capital
|
58,908
|
57,784
|
57,614
|
56,396
|
56,345
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital1
|
58,863
|
57,750
|
57,570
|
56,358
|
56,302
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
|
286,436
|
286,256
|
259,208
|
264,626
|
262,135
|
4a
|
Minimum capital requirement2
|
22,915
|
22,901
|
20,737
|
21,170
|
20,971
|
4b
|
Total risk-weighted assets (pre-floor)
|
286,436
|
286,256
|
259,208
|
264,626
|
262,135
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)
|
13.32
|
12.82
|
13.73
|
13.10
|
13.33
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)1
|
13.30
|
12.81
|
13.71
|
13.09
|
13.32
|
6
|
Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
18.69
|
18.14
|
20.02
|
19.16
|
19.07
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)1
|
18.67
|
18.12
|
20.00
|
19.15
|
19.05
|
7
|
Total capital ratio (%)
|
20.57
|
20.19
|
22.23
|
21.31
|
21.49
|
7a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)1
|
20.55
|
20.17
|
22.21
|
21.30
|
21.48
|
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
9
|
Countercyclical buffer requirement (%)
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.08
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
9a
|
Additional countercyclical buffer for Swiss mortgage loans (%)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.23
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
10
|
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
11
|
Total of bank CET1-specific buffer requirements (%)
|
3.52
|
3.52
|
3.58
|
3.60
|
3.59
|
12
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)
|
8.82
|
8.32
|
9.23
|
8.60
|
8.83
|
Basel III leverage ratio3
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
|
974,348
|
955,932
|
911,325
|
901,914
|
911,379
|
14
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%)
|
5.49
|
5.43
|
5.69
|
5.62
|
5.49
|
14a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%)1
|
5.49
|
5.43
|
5.69
|
5.62
|
5.48
|
Liquidity coverage ratio4
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total HQLA
|
206,693
|
170,630
|
166,215
|
167,916
|
176,173
|
16
|
Total net cash outflow
|
133,786
|
122,383
|
124,112
|
122,025
|
121,314
|
17
|
LCR (%)
|
155
|
139
|
134
|
138
|
145
1 The fully loaded ECL accounting model excludes the transitional relief of recognizing ECL allowances and provisions in CET1 capital in accordance with FINMA Circular 2013/1 "Eligible capital - banks." 2 Calculated as 8% of total RWA, based on total capital minimum requirements, excluding CET1 buffer requirements. 3 Leverage ratio exposures and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 4 Calculated based on quarterly average. Refer to "Liquidity coverage ratio" in section 10 of this report for more information.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Quarterly |
KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)1
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
31.12.19
|
30.9.19
|
30.6.19
|
1
|
Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available
|
93,658
|
93,718
|
89,660
|
88,197
|
87,388
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC available2
|
93,613
|
93,684
|
89,616
|
88,159
|
87,344
|
2
|
Total RWA at the level of the resolution group
|
286,436
|
286,256
|
259,208
|
264,626
|
262,135
|
3
|
TLAC as a percentage of RWA (%)
|
32.70
|
32.74
|
34.59
|
33.33
|
33.34
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC as a percentage of fully
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loaded ECL accounting model RWA (%)2
|
32.68
|
32.73
|
34.57
|
33.31
|
33.32
|
4
|
Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
group3
|
974,348
|
955,932
|
911,325
|
901,914
|
911,379
|
5
|
TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (%)3
|
9.61
|
9.80
|
9.84
|
9.78
|
9.59
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC as a percentage of fully
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loaded ECL accounting model leverage exposure measure (%)2,3
|
9.61
|
9.80
|
9.83
|
9.77
|
9.58
|
6a
|
Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6b
|
Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6c If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognized as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that would be recognized as external TLAC if no cap was applied (%)
N/A - Refer to our response to 6b.
1 Resolution group level is defined as the UBS Group AG consolidated level. 2 The fully loaded ECL accounting model excludes the transitional relief of recognizing ECL allowances and provisions in CET1 capital in accordance with FINMA Circular 2013/1 "Eligible capital - banks." 3 Leverage ratio exposures and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.
Section 2 Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets
Our approach to measuring risk exposure and risk- weighted assets
Quarterly | Depending on the intended purpose, the measurement of risk exposure that we apply may differ. Exposures may be measured for financial accounting purposes under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for deriving our regulatory capital requirements or for internal risk management and control purposes. Our Pillar 3 disclosures are generally based on measures of risk exposure used to derive the regulatory capital required under Pillar 1. Our risk-weighted assets (RWA) are calculated according to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III framework, as implemented by the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance issued by the Swiss Federal Council and by the associated circulars issued by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
For information about the measurement of risk exposures and RWA, refer to pages 12-14 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
RWA development in the second quarter of 2020
Quarterly | The OV1 table on the next page provides an overview of our RWA and the related minimum capital requirements by risk type. The table presented is based on the respective FINMA template and empty rows indicate current non-applicability to UBS.
During the second quarter of 2020, RWA increased by USD 0.2 billion to USD 286.4 billion, primarily driven by an increase in credit risk RWA of USD 2.9 billion, partly offset by a reduction in counterparty credit risk (CCR) RWA of USD 1.6 billion and market risk RWA of USD 0.9 billion.
Credit risk RWA under the internal ratings-based approach increased by USD 2.9 billion, mainly due to business growth in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Changes in credit ratings and loss given default resulted in an increase of less than USD 1.0 billion in RWA during the second quarter of 2020. Counterparty credit risk RWA on derivatives including those under the standardized approach and the internal model method decreased by USD 2.7 billion, mainly as a result of lower volumes in Global Markets. RWA on securities financing transactions, including those subject to value-at-risk (VaR) and other counterparty credit risk treatments, increased by USD 1.1 billion, mainly driven by increased prime brokerage volumes in Global Markets. Market risk RWA decreased by USD 0.9 billion, primarily driven by the removal of a model multiplier, as well as the impact of client activity and market conditions on stressed and regulatory VaR.
The flow tables for credit risk, counterparty credit risk and market risk RWA in the respective sections of this report provide further details regarding the movements in RWA in the second quarter of 2020. More information about capital management and RWA, including details regarding movements in RWA during the second quarter of 2020, is provided on pages 53-54 in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Quarterly |
OV1: Overview of RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum capital
|
|
|
|
|
RWA
|
|
|
requirements1
|
USD million
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
31.12.19
|
|
30.6.20
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
133,180
|
130,236
|
121,244
|
10,654
|
2
|
of which: standardized approach (SA)
|
30,144
|
30,159
|
28,386
|
2,412
|
2a
|
of which: non-counterparty-related risk
|
13,219
|
13,061
|
13,135
|
1,058
|
3
|
of which: foundation internal ratings-based(F-IRB) approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
of which: supervisory slotting approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
of which: advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach
|
103,036
|
100,076
|
92,858
|
8,243
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk2
|
39,983
|
41,560
|
36,354
|
3,199
|
7
|
of which: SA for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)3
|
5,903
|
7,254
|
4,699
|
472
|
8
|
of which: internal model method (IMM)
|
19,284
|
20,582
|
20,275
|
1,543
|
8a
|
of which: value-at-risk (VaR)
|
8,055
|
6,663
|
5,502
|
644
|
9
|
of which: other CCR
|
6,741
|
7,061
|
5,879
|
539
|
10
|
Credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
4,523
|
3,889
|
1,900
|
362
|
11
|
Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach4
|
2,646
|
3,136
|
3,261
|
212
|
12
|
Equity investments in funds - look-through approach5
|
705
|
671
|
|
56
|
13
|
Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach5
|
611
|
735
|
|
49
|
14
|
Equity investments in funds - fallback approach5
|
25
|
110
|
|
2
|
15
|
Settlement risk
|
395
|
1,201
|
357
|
32
|
16
|
Securitization exposures in banking book
|
598
|
607
|
633
|
48
-
of which securitization internal ratings-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
-
of which securitization external ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA), including internal assessment
|
|
approach (IAA)
|
564
|
574
|
598
|
45
|
19
|
of which securitization standardized approach (SEC-SA)
|
34
|
33
|
35
|
3
|
20
|
Market Risk
|
14,228
|
15,096
|
6,556
|
1,138
|
21
|
of which: standardized approach (SA)
|
370
|
449
|
419
|
30
|
22
|
of which: internal model approaches (IMA)
|
13,859
|
14,647
|
6,137
|
1,109
|
23
|
Capital charge for switch between trading book and banking book6
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Operational risk
|
77,542
|
77,542
|
77,542
|
6,203
|
25
|
Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight)7
|
12,005
|
11,473
|
11,361
|
960
|
25a
|
of which: Deferred tax assets
|
9,212
|
8,705
|
8,951
|
737
|
26
|
Floor adjustment8
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Total
|
286,436
|
286,256
|
259,208
|
22,915
1 Calculated based on 8% of RWA. 2 Excludes settlement risk, which is separately reported in line 15 "Settlement risk." Includes RWA with central counterparties. The split between the sub-components of counterparty credit risk refers to the calculation of the exposure measure. 3 Calculated in accordance with the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) from 1 January 2020 onward, whereas periods prior to 2020 were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). 4 Information as of 31 December 2019 includes investments in funds calculated based on the simple risk-weight approach, whereas from 1 January 2020 onward investments in funds are disclosed in rows 12, 13 and 14 based on risk weighting in accordance with the new regulation for investments in funds. 5 From 2020 onward, the risk weighting has been calculated in accordance with the regulation for investments in funds. 6 Not applicable until the implementation of the final rules on the minimum capital requirements for market risk (the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book). 7 Includes items subject to threshold deduction treatment that do not exceed their respective threshold and are risk weighted at 250%. Items subject to threshold deduction treatment include significant investments in common shares of non-consolidated financial institutions (banks, insurance and other financial entities) and deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences. 8 No floor effect, as 80% of our Basel I RWA, including the RWA equivalent of the Basel I capital deductions, do not exceed our Basel III RWA, including the RWA equivalent of the Basel III capital deductions. For the status of the finalization of the Basel III capital framework, refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2019, which outlines how the proposed floor calculation would differ in significant aspects from the current approach.
The table below and on the following pages is provided on a voluntary basis to complement other disclosures presented in this report. It is aligned with the principles applied in the OV1 table and presents the net exposure at default (EAD) and RWA by risk type and FINMA-defined asset class, which forms the basis for the calculation of RWA. These exposures are further subdivided into standardized approaches and advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) or model-based approaches. For credit risk, the classification defines the method used to derive the risk weight factors, through either internal ratings (A-IRB) or external
Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets
ratings (standardized approach). The split between standardized approaches and A-IRB or model-based approaches for counterparty credit risk refers to the exposure measure, whereas the split in templates CCR3 and CCR4 refers to the risk weighting approach. Market and operational risk RWA, excluding securitization and re-securitization in the trading book, are derived using model calculations and are therefore included in the model-based approach columns.
The table provides references to sections in this report containing more information about the specific topics.
|
30.6.20
|
|
A-IRB /model-based approach
|
|
Standardized approach
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section or
|
|
|
|
Section or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
table
|
|
|
|
table
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
reference
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
reference
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
636,927
|
103,036
|
3
|
51,894
|
30,144
|
3
|
688,821
|
133,180
|
Central governments and central banks
|
198,976
|
3,343
|
CR6, CR7
|
10,048
|
913
|
CR4, CR5
|
209,025
|
4,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
17,763
|
5,948
|
CR6, CR7
|
6,129
|
1,479
|
CR4, CR5
|
23,892
|
7,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks
|
10,169
|
1,041
|
CR6, CR7
|
1,490
|
368
|
CR4, CR5
|
11,659
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates: specialized lending
|
25,207
|
11,963
|
CR6, CR7
|
|
|
|
|
25,207
|
11,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates: other lending
|
61,820
|
38,067
|
CR6, CR7
|
7,799
|
6,381
|
CR4, CR5
|
69,619
|
44,448
|
Central counterparties
|
|
|
|
|
775
|
24
|
|
775
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
322,991
|
42,674
|
|
11,538
|
7,760
|
CR4, CR5
|
334,529
|
50,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
155,269
|
30,337
|
CR6, CR7
|
6,171
|
2,619
|
|
161,440
|
32,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE)
|
1,660
|
661
|
CR6, CR7
|
|
|
|
|
1,660
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retail1
|
166,062
|
11,676
|
CR6, CR7
|
5,367
|
5,141
|
|
171,428
|
16,817
|
Non-counterparty-related risk
|
|
|
|
|
14,115
|
13,220
|
CR4, CR5
|
14,115
|
13,219
|
Property, equipment and software
|
|
|
|
|
12,829
|
12,829
|
|
12,829
|
12,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1,286
|
391
|
|
1,286
|
391
|
|
|
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk2
|
108,774
|
27,339
|
4
|
78,905
|
12,644
|
4
|
187,679
|
39,983
|
Central governments and central banks
|
8,818
|
1,068
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
1,875
|
135
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
10,693
|
1,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
20,801
|
5,663
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
2,673
|
855
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
23,474
|
6,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks
|
2,013
|
347
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
755
|
47
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
2,768
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates incl. specialized lending
|
54,921
|
19,695
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
23,605
|
9,642
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
78,526
|
29,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central counterparties
|
22,113
|
457
|
CCR8
|
40,211
|
959
|
CCR8
|
62,325
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
108
|
108
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
9,785
|
1,005
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
9,893
|
1,113
|
Credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
|
|
3,082
|
4, CCR2
|
|
|
1,441
|
4, CCR2
|
|
|
4,523
|
Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach3
|
634
|
2,646
|
3, CR10
|
|
|
|
|
634
|
2,646
|
Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)4
|
284
|
1,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
284
|
1,341
|
Settlement risk
|
835
|
215
|
|
491
|
180
|
|
1,325
|
395
|
Securitization exposure in the banking book
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
598
|
5,6
|
176
|
598
|
Market risk5
|
|
|
13,859
|
6
|
655
|
370
|
6
|
655
|
14,228
|
Value-at-risk (VaR)
|
|
|
1,848
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stressed value-at risk (SVaR)
|
|
|
3,619
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add-on for risks-not-in-VaR (RniV)
|
|
|
7,021
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental risk charge (IRC)
|
|
|
1,371
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
Comprehensive risk measure (CRM)6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securitization / re-securitization in the trading book5
|
|
|
|
|
655
|
370
|
5
|
655
|
370
|
Operational risk
|
|
|
77,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,542
|
Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight)
|
1,117
|
2,793
|
|
3,685
|
9,212
|
|
4,802
|
12,005
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
9,212
|
|
3,685
|
9,212
|
Significant investments in non-consolidated financial institutions
|
1,117
|
2,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
2,793
|
Total
|
736,409
|
231,847
|
|
147,964
|
54,589
|
|
884,373
|
286,436
UBS Group AG consolidated
Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets (continued)
|
31.12.19
|
|
A-IRB /model-based approach
|
|
Standardized approach
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section or
|
|
|
|
Section or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
table
|
|
|
|
table
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
reference
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
reference
|
|
Net EAD
|
RWA
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
551,748
|
92,858
|
3
|
49,939
|
28,386
|
3
|
601,687
|
121,244
|
Central governments and central banks
|
138,880
|
2,482
|
CR6, CR7
|
10,687
|
938
|
CR4, CR5
|
149,567
|
3,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
17,614
|
6,102
|
CR6, CR7
|
5,541
|
1,314
|
CR4, CR5
|
23,155
|
7,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks
|
8,012
|
844
|
CR6, CR7
|
920
|
238
|
CR4, CR5
|
8,932
|
1,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates: specialized lending
|
23,313
|
11,475
|
CR6, CR7
|
|
|
|
|
23,313
|
11,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates: other lending
|
52,533
|
31,836
|
CR6, CR7
|
6,017
|
4,824
|
CR4, CR5
|
58,550
|
36,660
|
Central counterparties
|
|
|
|
|
474
|
16
|
|
474
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
311,396
|
40,118
|
|
12,074
|
7,923
|
CR4, CR5
|
323,469
|
48,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
149,255
|
29,133
|
CR6, CR7
|
6,466
|
2,641
|
|
155,721
|
31,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE)
|
1,944
|
687
|
CR6, CR7
|
|
|
|
|
1,944
|
687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retail1
|
160,197
|
10,298
|
CR6, CR7
|
5,608
|
5,282
|
|
165,805
|
15,580
|
Non-counterparty-related risk
|
|
|
|
|
14,226
|
13,135
|
CR4, CR5
|
14,226
|
13,135
|
Property, equipment and software
|
|
|
|
|
12,756
|
12,756
|
|
12,756
|
12,756
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
378
|
|
1,470
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk2
|
102,536
|
25,777
|
4
|
70,327
|
10,577
|
4
|
172,863
|
36,354
|
Central governments and central banks
|
7,070
|
670
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
2,091
|
104
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
9,161
|
774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
18,078
|
5,376
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
2,328
|
660
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
20,407
|
6,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks
|
1,917
|
423
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
755
|
45
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
2,673
|
469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporates incl. specialized lending
|
48,331
|
18,759
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
17,402
|
7,722
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
65,733
|
26,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central counterparties
|
27,139
|
547
|
CCR8
|
41,531
|
1,343
|
CCR8
|
68,671
|
1,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
6,219
|
703
|
CCR3, CCR4
|
6,219
|
703
|
Credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
|
|
974
|
4, CCR2
|
|
|
926
|
4, CCR2
|
|
|
1,900
|
Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach3
|
778
|
3,261
|
3, CR10
|
|
|
|
|
778
|
3,261
|
Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlement risk
|
30
|
54
|
|
183
|
303
|
|
213
|
357
|
Securitization exposure in the banking book
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
633
|
5,6
|
188
|
633
|
Market risk5
|
|
|
6,137
|
6
|
670
|
419
|
6
|
670
|
6,556
|
Value-at-risk (VaR)
|
|
|
487
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stressed value-at risk (SVaR)
|
|
|
2,082
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add-on for risks-not-in-VaR (RniV)
|
|
|
2,344
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental risk charge (IRC)
|
|
|
1,224
|
MR2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
Comprehensive risk measure (CRM)6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securitization / re-securitization in the trading book5
|
|
|
|
|
670
|
419
|
5
|
670
|
419
|
Operational risk
|
|
|
77,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,542
|
Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight)
|
964
|
2,410
|
|
3,580
|
8,951
|
|
4,544
|
11,361
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,580
|
8,951
|
|
3,580
|
8,951
|
Significant investments in non-consolidated financial institutions
|
964
|
2,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
964
|
2,410
|
Total
|
656,055
|
209,014
|
|
124,887
|
50,194
|
|
780,942
|
259,208
1 Consists primarily of Lombard lending, which represents loans made against the pledge of eligible marketable securities or cash, as well as exposures to small businesses, private clients and other retail customers without mortgage financing. 2 The split between A-IRB /model-based approach and standardized approach for counterparty credit risk refers to the exposure measure, whereas the split in CCR3 and CCR4 refers to the risk weight approach. As of 30 June 2020, USD 117,863 million of EAD (31 December 2019, USD 97,845 million) was subject to the A-IRB risk weight approach, and USD 7,491 million of EAD (31 December 2019, USD 6,348 million) was subject to the standardized risk weight approach. 3 Comparative period prior to 2020 includes investments in funds calculated based on the simple risk-weight approach, whereas from 1 January 2020 onward investments in funds are disclosed in row "Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)" based on the new regulation for investments in funds risk weighting. 4 From 2020 onward based on the regulation for investments in funds risk weighting. 5 From the second quarter of 2020 onward, RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book continue to be disclosed in the "OV1 - Overview of RWA" and "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" tables and the MR1 table is therefore no longer separately presented. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information. 6 As of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the CRM-based capital requirement was not applicable to us, as we did not hold eligible correlation trading positions.
Introduction
Semiannual | This section provides information about the exposures subject to the Basel III credit risk framework, as presented in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report. Information about counterparty credit risk is reflected in the "Counterparty credit risk" section on pages 26-33 of this report. Securitization positions are reported in the "Securitizations" section on pages 34-35 of this report.
The tables in this section provide details regarding the exposures relevant for the determination of the firm's credit risk- related regulatory capital requirement. The parameters applied under the advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach are generally based on the same methodologies, data and systems we use for internal credit risk quantification, except where certain treatments are specified by regulatory requirements. These include, for example, the application of regulatory prescribed floors and multipliers, and differences with respect to eligibility criteria and exposure definitions. The exposure information presented in this section may therefore differ from our internal management view disclosed in the "Risk management and control" sections of our quarterly and annual reports. Similarly, the prescribed regulatory capital measure of credit risk exposure also differs from how it is defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
For information about credit risk exposure categories, credit risk management and credit risk mitigation (CRM), refer to pages 26-27, 31 and 35-38 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Credit risk exposure categories
Semiannual | The definitions of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-defined Pillar 3 credit risk exposure categories "Loans" and "Debt securities" below, as referred to in the "CR1: Credit quality of assets" and "CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview" tables in this section, provide a link to the IFRS balance sheet structure.
The Pillar 3 category "Loans" comprises financial instruments held with the intent to collect the contractual payments and includes the following IFRS balances to the extent that they are subject to the credit risk framework:
-
balances at central banks;
-
Loans and advances to banks;
-
Loans and advances to customers;
-
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost, excluding money market instruments, checks and bills and other debt instruments;
-
traded loans in the banking book that are included within Financial assets at fair value held for trading;
-
brokerage receivables;
-
loans including structured loans that are included within Financial assets at fair value not held for trading; and
-
other non-financial assets.
The Pillar 3 category "Debt securities" includes the following IFRS balances to the extent that they are subject to the credit risk framework:
-
money market instruments, checks and bills and other debt instruments that are included within Other financial assets measured at amortized cost;
-
Financial assets at fair value held for trading, excluding traded loans;
-
Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, excluding loans; and
-
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Credit quality of assets
Semiannual | The CR1 table below provides a breakdown of defaulted and non-defaulted loans, debt securities and off- balance sheet exposures. The table includes a split of expected credit loss (ECL) accounting provisions based on the standardized approach and the internal ratings-based approach.
The increases in the total carrying amount of loans and debt securities of USD 61.5 billion and USD 19.2 billion, respectively, are explained in the CR3 table of this report. The increase in the total carrying amount of off-balance sheet exposures of
USD 11.3 billion was driven by new loan commitments and financing activities.
For information about the definitions of default and credit- impairment, refer to page 136 of our Annual Report 2019, which is available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
More information about the net value movements related to Loans and Debt securities shown in the table is provided on page 15 of this report in the "CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview" table.
Semiannual |
CR1: Credit quality of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which: ECL accounting provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amounts of:
|
|
|
|
for credit losses on SA exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated in
|
|
|
Of which: ECL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
regulatory
|
Allocated in
|
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
category of
|
regulatory
|
|
provisions for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specific
|
category of
|
|
credit losses on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Allowances /
|
(stage 3
|
General
|
|
IRB exposures
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
exposures1
|
exposures
|
|
impairments
|
credit-impaired)
|
(stage 1 & 2)
|
|
(stage 1, 2, 3)
|
|
Net values
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Loans2
|
3,564
|
516,755
|
(1,244)4
|
|
(115)
|
(75)
|
(1,054)
|
519,076
|
2
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
81,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,980
|
3
|
Off-balance sheet exposures3
|
290
|
63,927
|
(168)4
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(165)
|
64,048
|
4
|
Total
|
3,854
|
662,662
|
(1,411)4
|
|
(116)
|
(77)
|
(1,218)
|
665,104
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Loans2
|
2,981
|
455,494
|
(911)4
|
|
(114)
|
(68)
|
(729)
|
457,564
|
2
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
62,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,766
|
3
|
Off-balance sheet exposures3
|
132
|
52,725
|
(78)4
|
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(75)
|
52,778
|
4
|
Total
|
3,113
|
570,986
|
(989)4
|
|
(115)
|
(71)
|
(804)
|
573,108
1 Defaulted exposures are in line with credit-impaired exposures (stage 3) under IFRS 9. Refer to Note 23 "Expected credit loss measurement" of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about IFRS 9. 2 Loan exposure is reported in line with the Pillar 3 definition. Refer to "Credit risk exposure categories" in this section for more information about the classification of Loans and Debt securities. 3 Off-balance sheet exposures include unutilized credit facilities, guarantees provided and forward starting loan commitments but exclude prolongations of loans that do not increase the initially committed loan amount. Unutilized credit facilities exclude unconditionally revocable as well as uncommitted credit facilities, even if they attract RWA. 4 Expected credit loss allowances and provisions amount to USD 1,489 million as of 30 June 2020, as disclosed in Note 10 of the UBS Group AG second quarter 2020 report. This Pillar 3 table excludes ECL on revocable off-balance sheet exposures (30 June 2020: USD 65 million; 31 December 2019: USD 35 million), ECL on exposures subject to counterparty credit risk (30 June 2020: USD 6 million; 31 December 2019: USD 5 million) and ECL on irrevocable committed prolongation of loans that do not
give rise to additional credit exposures of USD 7 million as of 30 June 2020.
Semiannual | The CR2 table below illustrates changes in stock of defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures for the first half year of 2020. The total amount of defaulted loans and debt securities was USD 3.9 billion as of 30 June 2020.
Semiannual |
CR2: Changes in stock of defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
For the half year
|
For the half year
|
USD million
|
ended 30.6.201
|
ended 31.12.191
|
1
|
Defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures as of the beginning of the half year
|
3,113
|
2,920
|
2
|
Loans and debt securities that have defaulted since the last reporting period
|
1,314
|
780
|
3
|
Returned to non-defaulted status
|
(337)
|
(225)
|
4
|
Amounts written off
|
(103)
|
(70)
|
5
|
Other changes
|
(133)
|
(292)
|
6
|
Defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures as of the end of the half year
|
3,854
|
3,113
1 Off-balance sheet exposures include unutilized credit facilities, guarantees provided and forward starting loan commitments but exclude prolongations of loans that do not increase the initially committed loan
amount. Unutilized credit facilities exclude unconditionally revocable as well as uncommitted credit facilities, even if they attract RWA.
Credit risk mitigation
Semiannual | The CR3 table below provides a breakdown of loans and debt securities into unsecured and partially or fully secured exposures, with additional information about the security type.
The carrying amount for unsecured exposures increased by USD 65.3 billion to USD 267 billion, mainly as a result of higher
Semiannual |
balances at central banks to maintain increased liquidity levels presented under loans and purchases of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) presented under debt securities. The carrying amount of partially or fully secured exposures increased by USD 15.5 billion to USD 334.1 billion, mainly as a result of an increase in secured loans and mortgages to customers related to government-guaranteed lending programs.
CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured portion of exposures partially or fully secured:
|
|
|
|
Exposures fully
|
Exposures partially
|
|
|
|
Exposures secured
|
|
|
|
|
unsecured: carrying
|
or fully secured:
|
Total: carrying
|
|
Exposures secured
|
by financial
|
Exposures secured
|
USD million
|
|
amount
|
carrying amount
|
amount
|
|
by collateral
|
guarantees
|
by credit derivatives
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Loans2
|
|
185,026
|
334,050
|
519,076
|
320,139
|
3,368
|
11
|
2
|
Debt securities
|
81,980
|
|
81,980
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Total
|
267,006
|
334,050
|
601,056
|
320,139
|
3,368
|
11
|
4
|
of which: defaulted
|
657
|
2,089
|
2,745
|
1,440
|
212
|
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Loans2
|
|
138,961
|
318,603
|
457,564
|
307,400
|
1,125
|
|
2
|
Debt securities
|
62,766
|
|
62,766
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Total
|
201,727
|
318,603
|
520,330
|
307,400
|
1,125
|
|
4
|
of which: defaulted
|
504
|
1,823
|
2,327
|
1,167
|
225
|
|
1 Exposures in this table represent carrying amounts in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation.
|
2 Loan exposure is reported in line with the Pillar 3 definition. Refer to "Credit risk exposure
|
categories" in this section for more information about the classification of Loans and Debt securities.
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG consolidated
Standardized approach - credit risk mitigation
Semiannual | The CR4 table below illustrates the effect of CRM on the calculation of capital requirements under the standardized approach. In the first half of 2020, off-balance sheet exposures before credit conversion factors (CCF) and CRM under the
Semiannual |
Corporates asset class increased by USD 5.8 billion to USD 14.6 billion, reflecting increases in margin loan commitments in the Investment Bank as well as exposures to certain clients within Global Wealth Management.
CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects
|
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before CCF and CRM1
|
|
|
post-CCF and post-CRM
|
|
|
RWA and RWA density
|
|
|
|
On-balanceOff-balance
|
|
|
On-balanceOff-balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sheet
|
sheet
|
|
|
sheet
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
RWA density
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
amount
|
amount
|
Total
|
|
amount
|
amount
|
Total
|
|
RWA
|
in %
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset classes2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
10,043
|
|
10,043
|
10,042
|
|
10,042
|
912
|
9.1
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
5,655
|
998
|
6,653
|
5,654
|
475
|
6,129
|
1,478
|
24.1
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
1,183
|
869
|
2,053
|
1,183
|
307
|
1,490
|
368
|
24.7
|
4
|
Corporates
|
6,570
|
14,643
|
21,212
|
6,509
|
2,071
|
8,580
|
6,407
|
74.7
|
5
|
Retail
|
11,789
|
3,982
|
15,771
|
11,422
|
116
|
11,538
|
7,760
|
67.3
|
6
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Other assets3
|
14,048
|
67
|
14,115
|
14,048
|
67
|
14,115
|
13,219
|
93.6
|
8
|
Total
|
49,288
|
20,559
|
69,847
|
48,859
|
3,035
|
51,894
|
30,144
|
58.1
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset classes2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
10,687
|
|
10,687
|
10,687
|
|
10,687
|
938
|
8.8
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
5,072
|
928
|
6,000
|
5,071
|
464
|
5,536
|
1,314
|
23.7
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
844
|
372
|
1,216
|
844
|
74
|
918
|
237
|
25.9
|
4
|
Corporates
|
6,310
|
8,823
|
15,133
|
5,847
|
651
|
6,499
|
4,839
|
74.5
|
5
|
Retail
|
12,141
|
4,071
|
16,212
|
11,974
|
100
|
12,074
|
7,923
|
65.6
|
6
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Other assets3
|
14,226
|
|
14,226
|
14,226
|
|
14,226
|
13,135
|
92.3
|
8
|
Total
|
49,280
|
14,194
|
63,475
|
48,648
|
1,290
|
49,939
|
28,386
|
56.8
1 Exposures in this table represent carrying amounts in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation. 2 The CRM effect is reflected in the original asset class, i.e., CRM effects of purchased credit protection by means of guarantees or credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the obligor. Refer to "CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. 3 Excludes securitization exposures and RWA under the standardized approach. Refer to the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table in
section 2 and to section 5 of this report for more information.
IRB approach - credit derivatives used as credit risk mitigation Semiannual | Probability of default (PD) substitution is only applied in the risk-weightedassets (RWA) calculation when the PD of the hedge provider is lower than the PD of the obligor. In addition, the default correlation between the obligor and the hedge provider is taken into account through the double default
approach. Credit derivatives with tranched cover or first-loss protection are recognized through the securitization framework. Refer to the "CCR6: Credit derivatives exposures" table in section 4 of this report for notional and fair value information about credit derivatives used as CRM.
Semiannual |
CR7: IRB - effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques1
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-credit
|
|
|
Pre-credit
|
|
USD million
|
|
derivatives RWA
|
Actual RWA
|
|
derivatives RWA
|
Actual RWA
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks - FIRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Central governments and central banks - AIRB
|
3,159
|
3,159
|
2,446
|
2,446
|
3
|
Banks and securities dealers - FIRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Banks and securities dealers - AIRB
|
5,777
|
5,777
|
5,911
|
5,911
|
5
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks - FIRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks - AIRB
|
1,046
|
1,046
|
847
|
847
|
7
|
Corporates: specialized lending - FIRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Corporates: specialized lending - AIRB
|
12,003
|
12,003
|
11,525
|
11,525
|
9
|
Corporates: other lending - FIRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Corporates: other lending - AIRB
|
38,811
|
38,503
|
32,394
|
32,144
|
11
|
Retail: mortgage loans
|
30,319
|
30,319
|
29,118
|
29,118
|
12
|
Retail exposures: qualifying revolving retail (QRRE)
|
661
|
661
|
687
|
687
|
13
|
Retail: other
|
11,567
|
11,567
|
10,180
|
10,180
|
14
|
Equity positions (PD / LGD approach)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total
|
103,344
|
103,036
|
93,108
|
92,858
1 The CRM effect is reflected in the original asset class, i.e., CRM effects of purchased credit protection by means of credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the obligor. Refer to "CR6: IRB - Credit risk
exposures by portfolio and PD range" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the protection provider.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Credit risk under the standardized approach
Semiannual | The standardized approach is generally applied where it is not possible to use the A-IRB approach. The table below illustrates the exposures by asset classes and the risk weights applied.
Semiannual |
CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposures amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(post-CCF and post-
|
Risk weight
|
0%
|
10%
|
20%
|
35%
|
50%
|
75%
|
100%
|
150%
|
Others
|
CRM)3
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
8,934
|
|
207
|
|
71
|
|
836
|
|
|
10,048
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
|
|
|
5,319
|
|
784
|
|
26
|
|
|
6,129
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
149
|
|
1,128
|
|
143
|
|
70
|
|
|
1,490
|
4
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
2,088
|
|
125
|
1,2192
|
5,130
|
12
|
|
8,574
|
5
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
5,433
|
|
1,331
|
4,600
|
173
|
|
11,538
|
6
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Other assets
|
894
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,221
|
|
|
14,115
|
8
|
Total
|
9,977
|
|
8,743
|
5,433
|
1,124
|
2,550
|
23,883
|
186
|
|
51,894
|
9
|
of which: mortgage loans
|
|
|
|
|
5,433
|
|
84
|
655
|
|
|
6,171
|
10
|
of which: past due1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
274
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
9,540
|
|
225
|
|
58
|
|
864
|
|
|
10,687
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
|
|
|
4,863
|
|
673
|
|
5
|
|
|
5,541
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
398
|
|
256
|
|
155
|
|
110
|
|
|
920
|
4
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
1,831
|
|
137
|
1722
|
4,348
|
2
|
|
6,491
|
5
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
5,846
|
|
1,622
|
4,496
|
109
|
|
12,074
|
6
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Other assets
|
1,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,135
|
|
|
14,226
|
8
|
Total
|
11,030
|
|
7,175
|
5,846
|
1,023
|
1,794
|
22,959
|
112
|
|
49,939
|
9
|
of which: mortgage loans
|
|
|
|
|
5,846
|
|
99
|
521
|
|
|
6,466
|
10
|
of which: past due1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
242
1 Includes mortgage loans. 2 Relates to structured margin lending exposures based on the methodology agreed with FINMA. 3 The CRM effect is reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. Refer to
"CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the obligor.
Credit risk under internal ratings-based approaches
Semiannual | The CR6 table on the following pages provides information about credit risk exposures under the A-IRB approach, including a breakdown of the main parameters used in A-IRB models for the calculation of capital requirements, presented by portfolio and PD range across FINMA-defined asset classes. Exposures subject to credit risk mitigation through financial guarantees and credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the protection provider.
As of 30 June 2020, exposures before the application of CCFs increased by USD 98 billion to USD 898 billion across various asset classes, resulting in an overall RWA increase of USD 10 billion.
In the Central governments and central banks asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 61 billion to USD 200 billion, as a result of maintaining increased liquidity levels.
In the Corporates: other lending asset class, total exposure pre-CCF increased by USD 10 billion to 96 billion and RWA increased by USD 6 billion to USD 38 billion, primarily driven by
an increase in Lombard loans, fixed-term mortgages and fixed- term loans.
In the Retail: residential mortgages asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 6 billion to USD 157 billion and RWA increased by USD 1 billion to USD 30 billion, reflecting business growth and recalibration of risk parameters for real estate portfolios and Lombard loans in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking.
In the Retail: other retail asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 15 billion to USD 372 billion and RWA increased by USD 1 billion to USD 12 billion, mainly due to business growth and changes in credit ratings and loss given default with regard to Lombard exposures in Global Wealth Management.
Information about credit risk RWA for the first quarter of 2020, including details regarding movements in RWA, is provided on pages 8-11 of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, and for the second quarter of 2020 on page 25 of this report.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Semiannual |
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range
|
|
|
Original on-
|
Off-balance
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet
|
sheet exposures
|
exposures pre-
|
Average CCF
|
EAD post-CCF
|
Average
|
obligors (in
|
Average LGD
|
maturity in
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
gross exposure
|
pre-CCF
|
CCF
|
in %
|
and post-CRM1
|
PD in %
|
thousands)
|
in %
|
years
|
RWA
|
in %
|
EL
|
Provisions2
|
Central governments and central banks as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
197,825
|
2,178
|
200,002
|
55.3
|
198,965
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
31.5
|
1.1
|
3,334
|
1.7
|
8
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
63.1
|
1.0
|
0
|
39.9
|
0
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.3
|
<0.1
|
45.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
44.4
|
0
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
0.7
|
<0.1
|
52.9
|
1.1
|
3
|
78.0
|
0
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
51.9
|
4
|
1.8
|
<0.1
|
30.4
|
2.6
|
3
|
75.5
|
0
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
57.0
|
2
|
2.7
|
<0.1
|
29.0
|
2.6
|
2
|
75.6
|
0
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10.4
|
0
|
13.0
|
<0.1
|
45.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
207.0
|
0
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
12
|
4
|
16
|
3.5
|
1
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
65.14
|
3.55
|
2
|
106.0
|
11
|
|
Subtotal
|
197,841
|
2,192
|
200,033
|
55.2
|
198,976
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
31.5
|
1.1
|
3,343
|
1.7
|
19
|
12
|
Central governments and central banks as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
138,755
|
207
|
138,961
|
49.4
|
138,852
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
30.4
|
1.0
|
2,455
|
1.8
|
3
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
65.8
|
1.0
|
0
|
41.8
|
0
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
0.3
|
<0.1
|
45.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
44.4
|
0
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
0.7
|
<0.1
|
53.1
|
1.1
|
3
|
77.7
|
0
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
55.0
|
1
|
1.4
|
<0.1
|
39.4
|
2.5
|
1
|
111.6
|
0
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
76.1
|
1
|
2.7
|
<0.1
|
10.2
|
4.4
|
0
|
33.0
|
0
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9.7
|
0
|
13.0
|
<0.1
|
45.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
206.7
|
0
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
13
|
36
|
49
|
55.0
|
22
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
21.84
|
4.35
|
23
|
106.0
|
11
|
|
Subtotal
|
138,772
|
243
|
139,016
|
50.4
|
138,880
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
30.4
|
1.0
|
2,482
|
1.8
|
14
|
11
|
Banks and securities dealers as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
12,069
|
2,658
|
14,727
|
52.3
|
13,295
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
39.6
|
1.1
|
2,050
|
15.4
|
3
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
1,392
|
681
|
2,073
|
41.4
|
1,321
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
53.0
|
1.2
|
652
|
49.4
|
2
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
453
|
341
|
794
|
50.4
|
517
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
61.8
|
1.1
|
433
|
83.8
|
1
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
237
|
240
|
477
|
43.9
|
303
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
55.3
|
1.1
|
307
|
101.3
|
1
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
966
|
619
|
1,585
|
49.6
|
1,058
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
53.4
|
1.2
|
1,295
|
122.4
|
8
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
424
|
2,262
|
2,686
|
45.1
|
1,262
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
27.4
|
1.0
|
1,190
|
94.3
|
14
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
2
|
14
|
16
|
31.6
|
7
|
12.9
|
<0.1
|
52.8
|
1.7
|
21
|
303.6
|
3
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
15,544
|
6,815
|
22,359
|
48.0
|
17,763
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
41.5
|
1.1
|
5,948
|
33.5
|
33
|
15
|
Banks and securities dealers as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
11,797
|
1,914
|
13,711
|
50.6
|
12,591
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
39.0
|
1.0
|
1,877
|
14.9
|
3
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
691
|
2,191
|
2,882
|
84.3
|
2,304
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
50.4
|
2.1
|
1,335
|
58.0
|
2
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
665
|
431
|
1,097
|
52.1
|
815
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
47.4
|
1.5
|
532
|
65.3
|
1
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
478
|
287
|
765
|
44.2
|
577
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
45.3
|
1.0
|
478
|
82.8
|
2
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
830
|
574
|
1,404
|
47.5
|
922
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
46.3
|
1.3
|
1,013
|
109.8
|
6
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
282
|
462
|
744
|
44.8
|
377
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
64.4
|
1.1
|
810
|
214.7
|
9
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
44
|
11
|
54
|
43.3
|
27
|
14.2
|
<0.1
|
38.2
|
1.2
|
57
|
212.6
|
4
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
14,786
|
5,870
|
20,657
|
62.2
|
17,614
|
0.3
|
1.5
|
42.0
|
1.2
|
6,102
|
34.6
|
28
|
11
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued)
|
|
|
Original on-
|
Off-balance
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet
|
sheet exposures
|
exposures pre-
|
Average CCF
|
EAD post-CCF
|
Average
|
obligors (in
|
Average LGD
|
maturity in
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
gross exposure
|
pre-CCF
|
CCF
|
in %
|
and post-CRM1
|
PD in %
|
thousands)
|
in %
|
years
|
RWA
|
in %
|
EL
|
Provisions2
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
8,895
|
1,234
|
10,129
|
17.5
|
9,112
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
37.2
|
1.1
|
741
|
8.1
|
1
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
270
|
288
|
559
|
11.5
|
304
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
31.2
|
2.6
|
79
|
26.1
|
0
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
617
|
308
|
925
|
28.3
|
704
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
25.0
|
2.5
|
195
|
27.7
|
1
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
38
|
23
|
61
|
24.3
|
44
|
0.6
|
<0.1
|
29.9
|
2.8
|
21
|
48.7
|
0
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
96.4
|
1
|
1.0
|
<0.1
|
12.0
|
1.2
|
0
|
16.9
|
0
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0.0
|
1
|
2.9
|
<0.1
|
9.1
|
5.0
|
0
|
26.6
|
0
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
1.05
|
4
|
106.0
|
0
|
|
Subtotal
|
9,827
|
1,854
|
11,680
|
18.5
|
10,169
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
36.1
|
1.2
|
1,041
|
10.2
|
2
|
0
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
6,854
|
754
|
7,609
|
12.8
|
6,951
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
35.3
|
1.1
|
543
|
7.8
|
1
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
277
|
239
|
516
|
11.8
|
305
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
30.7
|
2.7
|
82
|
26.9
|
0
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
608
|
405
|
1,013
|
25.7
|
713
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
25.3
|
2.5
|
198
|
27.8
|
1
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
33
|
7
|
41
|
10.0
|
34
|
0.6
|
<0.1
|
28.7
|
2.7
|
16
|
47.3
|
0
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
97.9
|
1
|
1.0
|
<0.1
|
13.4
|
1.2
|
0
|
18.9
|
0
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
54.7
|
4
|
2.9
|
<0.1
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
1
|
17.6
|
0
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
1.05
|
4
|
106.0
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
7,779
|
1,412
|
9,191
|
16.5
|
8,012
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
34.2
|
1.3
|
844
|
10.5
|
2
|
1
|
Corporates: specialized lending as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
2,451
|
480
|
2,931
|
73.3
|
2,803
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
13.9
|
2.0
|
199
|
7.1
|
0
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
1,802
|
378
|
2,180
|
68.0
|
2,059
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
15.4
|
2.1
|
309
|
15.0
|
1
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
4,372
|
2,000
|
6,371
|
35.9
|
5,045
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
28.0
|
1.8
|
1,622
|
32.2
|
5
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
4,619
|
3,475
|
8,094
|
26.8
|
5,506
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
31.7
|
1.6
|
2,677
|
48.6
|
11
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
7,274
|
2,350
|
9,624
|
37.4
|
8,126
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
31.0
|
1.7
|
5,439
|
66.9
|
36
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1,402
|
329
|
1,731
|
58.1
|
1,593
|
3.4
|
0.3
|
35.6
|
1.5
|
1,631
|
102.4
|
20
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
100.0
|
4
|
11.0
|
<0.1
|
60.0
|
1.0
|
9
|
258.2
|
0
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
167
|
7
|
174
|
68.3
|
72
|
100.0
|
0.1
|
57.64
|
3.05
|
76
|
106.0
|
100
|
|
Subtotal
|
22,089
|
9,020
|
31,109
|
36.9
|
25,207
|
1.2
|
3.8
|
27.8
|
1.8
|
11,963
|
47.5
|
174
|
115
|
Corporates: specialized lending as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
1,947
|
420
|
2,367
|
77.3
|
2,271
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
14.9
|
2.1
|
174
|
7.6
|
0
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
1,501
|
524
|
2,024
|
60.7
|
1,819
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
15.9
|
2.0
|
265
|
14.6
|
1
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
3,812
|
2,141
|
5,953
|
31.3
|
4,464
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
27.3
|
2.0
|
1,436
|
32.2
|
4
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
4,141
|
3,420
|
7,560
|
31.5
|
5,141
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
31.8
|
1.5
|
2,470
|
48.0
|
10
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
7,333
|
2,377
|
9,710
|
36.8
|
8,206
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
31.7
|
1.7
|
5,550
|
67.6
|
37
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1,163
|
296
|
1,459
|
61.0
|
1,343
|
3.5
|
0.3
|
39.2
|
1.5
|
1,507
|
112.2
|
19
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
12.0
|
<0.1
|
65.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
289.5
|
0
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
167
|
2
|
168
|
75.9
|
70
|
100.0
|
0.1
|
58.34
|
3.15
|
74
|
106.0
|
98
|
|
Subtotal
|
20,063
|
9,178
|
29,241
|
37.5
|
23,313
|
1.2
|
3.8
|
28.5
|
1.8
|
11,475
|
49.2
|
169
|
112
UBS Group AG consolidated
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued)
|
|
|
Original on-
|
Off-balance
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet
|
sheet exposures
|
exposures pre-
|
Average CCF
|
EAD post-CCF
|
Average
|
obligors (in
|
Average LGD
|
maturity in
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
gross exposure
|
pre-CCF
|
CCF
|
in %
|
and post-CRM1
|
PD in %
|
thousands)
|
in %
|
years
|
RWA
|
in %
|
EL
|
Provisions2
|
Corporates: other lending as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
15,863
|
19,429
|
35,292
|
33.2
|
19,690
|
0.0
|
3.8
|
34.5
|
1.6
|
4,010
|
20.4
|
3
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
6,463
|
7,520
|
13,983
|
34.9
|
8,592
|
0.2
|
1.7
|
36.6
|
2.4
|
3,498
|
40.7
|
5
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
3,944
|
3,844
|
7,788
|
37.3
|
5,307
|
0.4
|
2.5
|
34.9
|
2.2
|
2,715
|
51.2
|
7
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
4,038
|
2,762
|
6,800
|
41.9
|
5,218
|
0.6
|
2.4
|
32.5
|
1.9
|
3,246
|
62.2
|
11
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
9,499
|
6,936
|
16,436
|
42.5
|
12,530
|
1.4
|
11.2
|
30.9
|
2.2
|
9,466
|
75.5
|
54
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
5,978
|
7,761
|
13,739
|
37.6
|
8,936
|
4.4
|
4.8
|
33.0
|
2.2
|
13,102
|
146.6
|
127
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
342
|
323
|
665
|
57.9
|
530
|
15.2
|
0.1
|
26.7
|
2.2
|
951
|
179.5
|
18
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
1,392
|
228
|
1,619
|
46.8
|
1,017
|
100.0
|
0.7
|
32.74
|
2.75
|
1,078
|
106.0
|
486
|
|
Subtotal
|
47,520
|
48,801
|
96,322
|
36.5
|
61,820
|
2.8
|
27.3
|
33.6
|
2.0
|
38,067
|
61.6
|
711
|
878
|
Corporates: other lending as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
13,796
|
18,886
|
32,682
|
34.4
|
16,701
|
0.0
|
3.4
|
37.3
|
1.8
|
3,682
|
22.0
|
9
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
3,965
|
5,479
|
9,444
|
37.2
|
5,489
|
0.2
|
1.6
|
32.5
|
2.4
|
2,016
|
36.7
|
3
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
4,094
|
3,403
|
7,497
|
35.3
|
5,233
|
0.4
|
2.5
|
33.6
|
2.0
|
2,715
|
51.9
|
6
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
2,997
|
2,434
|
5,431
|
41.0
|
4,060
|
0.6
|
2.4
|
32.9
|
1.8
|
2,207
|
54.4
|
8
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
9,093
|
8,342
|
17,435
|
37.9
|
12,372
|
1.4
|
11.1
|
30.8
|
2.1
|
9,329
|
75.4
|
52
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
4,303
|
7,958
|
12,261
|
38.5
|
7,399
|
4.1
|
4.9
|
32.1
|
2.4
|
10,543
|
142.5
|
100
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
319
|
286
|
604
|
58.8
|
487
|
17.6
|
0.1
|
13.6
|
1.8
|
506
|
103.9
|
11
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
1,091
|
166
|
1,257
|
44.9
|
790
|
100.0
|
0.7
|
33.14
|
2.75
|
838
|
106.0
|
385
|
|
Subtotal
|
39,657
|
46,955
|
86,612
|
36.6
|
52,533
|
2.7
|
26.6
|
33.5
|
2.0
|
31,836
|
60.6
|
575
|
554
|
Retail: residential mortgages as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
66,295
|
1,706
|
68,001
|
58.3
|
67,295
|
0.1
|
129.6
|
18.6
|
|
2,806
|
4.2
|
11
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
15,046
|
375
|
15,421
|
71.2
|
15,314
|
0.2
|
22.0
|
21.7
|
|
1,364
|
8.9
|
6
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
22,364
|
632
|
22,996
|
76.5
|
22,849
|
0.4
|
29.1
|
22.8
|
|
3,349
|
14.7
|
18
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
14,569
|
458
|
15,026
|
79.4
|
14,934
|
0.6
|
16.0
|
23.6
|
|
3,431
|
23.0
|
22
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
22,774
|
1,598
|
24,372
|
76.6
|
23,998
|
1.3
|
28.5
|
27.5
|
|
10,495
|
43.7
|
89
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
8,763
|
432
|
9,195
|
74.8
|
9,086
|
4.3
|
10.5
|
23.9
|
|
6,812
|
75.0
|
93
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
1,082
|
38
|
1,120
|
87.3
|
1,115
|
15.3
|
1.2
|
22.3
|
|
1,359
|
121.9
|
38
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
701
|
6
|
707
|
64.5
|
679
|
100.0
|
1.0
|
3.64
|
|
720
|
106.0
|
26
|
|
Subtotal
|
151,593
|
5,246
|
156,839
|
70.4
|
155,269
|
1.2
|
237.8
|
21.7
|
|
30,337
|
19.5
|
304
|
130
|
Retail: residential mortgages as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
64,019
|
1,427
|
65,447
|
60.5
|
64,883
|
0.1
|
129.2
|
18.5
|
|
2,692
|
4.1
|
10
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
14,093
|
290
|
14,383
|
75.6
|
14,312
|
0.2
|
21.0
|
22.5
|
|
1,324
|
9.3
|
6
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
21,278
|
505
|
21,783
|
81.3
|
21,688
|
0.3
|
28.4
|
23.3
|
|
3,238
|
14.9
|
18
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
14,121
|
363
|
14,484
|
87.7
|
14,439
|
0.6
|
16.2
|
24.0
|
|
3,377
|
23.4
|
22
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
22,450
|
1,358
|
23,808
|
80.0
|
23,536
|
1.3
|
28.5
|
26.7
|
|
10,025
|
42.6
|
85
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
8,416
|
318
|
8,734
|
82.6
|
8,678
|
4.4
|
10.8
|
23.5
|
|
6,479
|
74.7
|
90
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
981
|
26
|
1,007
|
94.8
|
1,006
|
15.8
|
1.2
|
22.6
|
|
1,245
|
123.8
|
35
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
735
|
2
|
737
|
67.1
|
711
|
100.0
|
1.1
|
3.54
|
|
754
|
106.0
|
26
|
|
Subtotal
|
146,093
|
4,290
|
150,383
|
74.3
|
149,255
|
1.2
|
236.3
|
21.7
|
|
29,133
|
19.5
|
292
|
110
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued)
|
|
|
Original on-
|
Off-balance
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet
|
sheet exposures
|
exposures pre-
|
Average CCF
|
EAD post-CCF
|
Average
|
obligors (in
|
Average LGD
|
maturity in
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
gross exposure
|
pre-CCF
|
CCF
|
in %
|
and post-CRM1
|
PD in %
|
thousands)
|
in %
|
years
|
RWA
|
in %
|
EL
|
Provisions2
|
Retail: qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
53
|
430
|
483
|
|
74
|
1.7
|
28.8
|
47.0
|
|
88
|
119.1
|
1
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1,130
|
5,961
|
7,091
|
|
1,565
|
2.7
|
936.6
|
42.0
|
|
550
|
35.2
|
17
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
37
|
|
37
|
|
22
|
100.0
|
25.5
|
40.04
|
|
23
|
106.0
|
15
|
|
Subtotal
|
1,220
|
6,391
|
7,611
|
|
1,660
|
3.9
|
990.9
|
42.2
|
|
661
|
39.8
|
32
|
28
|
Retail: qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
107
|
373
|
480
|
|
148
|
1.7
|
36.3
|
47.0
|
|
41
|
28.0
|
1
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
1,282
|
5,632
|
6,915
|
|
1,776
|
2.7
|
947.4
|
42.0
|
|
625
|
35.2
|
19
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
33
|
|
33
|
|
20
|
100.0
|
24.4
|
40.04
|
|
21
|
106.0
|
13
|
|
Subtotal
|
1,422
|
6,006
|
7,428
|
|
1,944
|
3.6
|
1,008.2
|
42.4
|
|
687
|
35.3
|
34
|
28
UBS Group AG consolidated
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued)
|
|
|
Original on-
|
Off-balance
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet
|
sheet exposures
|
exposures pre-
|
Average CCF
|
EAD post-CCF
|
Average
|
obligors (in
|
Average LGD
|
maturity in
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
gross exposure
|
pre-CCF
|
CCF
|
in %
|
and post-CRM1
|
PD in %
|
thousands)
|
in %
|
years
|
RWA
|
in %
|
EL
|
Provisions2
|
Retail: other retail as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
106,954
|
217,503
|
324,457
|
18.3
|
146,586
|
0.0
|
172.7
|
30.7
|
|
6,069
|
4.1
|
19
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
2,310
|
6,556
|
8,866
|
17.9
|
3,481
|
0.2
|
4.8
|
26.6
|
|
355
|
10.2
|
2
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
3,122
|
6,703
|
9,825
|
19.0
|
4,396
|
0.4
|
6.4
|
28.7
|
|
779
|
17.7
|
4
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
2,573
|
10,748
|
13,321
|
17.7
|
4,478
|
0.6
|
6.7
|
28.4
|
|
1,292
|
28.9
|
9
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
3,925
|
9,452
|
13,377
|
20.6
|
5,874
|
1.1
|
41.7
|
29.6
|
|
2,006
|
34.2
|
20
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
782
|
810
|
1,592
|
19.7
|
939
|
5.0
|
1.6
|
56.2
|
|
894
|
95.2
|
31
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
83
|
62
|
145
|
23.6
|
98
|
20.7
|
0.6
|
25.5
|
|
59
|
60.6
|
5
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
215
|
21
|
235
|
0.1
|
209
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
15.04
|
|
222
|
106.0
|
18
|
|
Subtotal
|
119,963
|
251,854
|
371,818
|
18.3
|
166,062
|
0.3
|
234.6
|
30.6
|
|
11,676
|
7.0
|
108
|
83
|
Retail: other retail as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
108,053
|
226,115
|
334,169
|
18.4
|
149,666
|
0.0
|
201.8
|
32.5
|
|
6,535
|
4.4
|
20
|
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
1,977
|
3,610
|
5,587
|
18.9
|
2,660
|
0.2
|
4.5
|
29.7
|
|
304
|
11.4
|
1
|
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
1,405
|
2,235
|
3,640
|
18.2
|
1,811
|
0.4
|
2.2
|
34.4
|
|
385
|
21.3
|
2
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
837
|
1,193
|
2,031
|
18.4
|
1,056
|
0.6
|
1.7
|
33.1
|
|
315
|
29.9
|
2
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
2,793
|
7,052
|
9,845
|
15.0
|
3,846
|
1.1
|
42.5
|
35.4
|
|
1,568
|
40.8
|
14
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
860
|
773
|
1,633
|
16.5
|
980
|
5.6
|
1.4
|
64.5
|
|
1,073
|
109.5
|
41
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
166
|
26
|
192
|
31.9
|
175
|
15.4
|
0.7
|
30.8
|
|
115
|
65.7
|
9
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
4
|
7
|
11
|
2.3
|
4
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
42.54
|
|
4
|
106.0
|
5
|
|
Subtotal
|
116,096
|
241,012
|
357,108
|
18.3
|
160,197
|
0.1
|
254.9
|
32.8
|
|
10,298
|
6.4
|
95
|
9
|
Total 30.6.20
|
565,598
|
332,172
|
897,770
|
22.8
|
636,927
|
0.7
|
1,496.8
|
29.3
|
1.36
|
103,036
|
16.2
|
1,381
|
1,262
|
Total 31.12.19
|
484,669
|
314,965
|
799,634
|
22.9
|
551,748
|
0.7
|
1,532.1
|
29.4
|
1.36
|
92,858
|
16.8
|
1,208
|
836
1 The CRM effect is reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. Refer to "CR7: IRB - effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the obligor. 2 In line with the BCBS Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, provisions are only provided for the sub-totals by asset class. 3 For the calculation of the "EAD post-CCF and post-CRM" column, a balance factor approach is used instead of a CCF approach. The EAD is calculated by multiplying the on-balance sheet exposure with a fixed factor of 1.4. 4 Average LGD for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table are not used to calculate RWA. The disclosed number is derived using ECL accounting provisions (stage 3) divided by total exposures pre-CCF.5 Average maturity for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table is not used to calculate RWA. The comparative-period number has been restated for Central governments and central banks to cap it to five years or below. 6 Retail asset classes are excluded from the average maturity as they are not subject to maturity treatment.
Credit risk RWA development in the second quarter of 2020
Quarterly | The CR8 table below provides a breakdown of the credit risk RWA movements in the second quarter of 2020 across movement categories defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). These categories are described on page 50 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Credit risk RWA under the A-IRB approach increased by USD 3 billion (of which USD 1 billion is due to FX increase, mainly driven by depreciation of the US dollar against the Swiss Franc) to USD 103 billion as of 30 June 2020.
The RWA increase from asset size movements of USD 0.5 billion was predominantly driven by increases in Lombard loans, and unutilized credit lines in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking.
The increase in RWA from asset quality of USD 0.9 billion was mainly due to rating deteriorations during the quarter in Global Wealth Management. Model updates of USD 0.9 billion were mainly driven by recalibration of risk parameters for real estate portfolios and Lombard loans in Personal & Corporate Banking and Global Wealth Management.
Quarterly |
CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB
|
|
|
For the quarter
|
For the quarter
|
USD million
|
ended 30.6.20
|
ended 31.3.20
|
1
|
RWA as of the beginning of the quarter
|
100,076
|
92,858
|
2
|
Asset size
|
536
|
7,543
|
3
|
Asset quality
|
863
|
(241)
|
4
|
Model updates
|
870
|
|
5
|
Methodology and policy
|
|
60
|
5a
|
of which: regulatory add-ons
|
|
60
|
6
|
Acquisitions and disposals
|
|
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements
|
1,098
|
(144)
|
8
|
Other
|
(407)
|
|
9
|
RWA as of the end of the quarter
|
103,036
|
100,076
Equity exposures
Semiannual | The table below provides information about our equity exposures under the simple risk weight method. RWA on equity exposures under the simple risk weight method decreased by USD 0.6 billion, mainly due to the exclusion of investments in funds.
Semiannual |
CR10: IRB (equities under the simple risk-weight method)1
|
|
|
On-balance sheet
|
Off-balance sheet
|
Risk weight
|
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
amount
|
amount
|
in %2
|
Exposure amount3
|
RWA2
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange-traded equity exposures
|
39
|
|
300
|
39
|
123
|
Other equity exposures
|
595
|
|
400
|
595
|
2,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
634
|
|
|
634
|
2,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange-traded equity exposures
|
34
|
|
300
|
34
|
107
|
Other equity exposures
|
1,010
|
|
400
|
744
|
3,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,043
|
|
|
777
|
3,261
1 This table includes investment in funds until 31 December 2019, and excludes significant investments in the common shares of non-consolidated financial institutions (banks, insurance and other financial entities) that are subject to the threshold treatment and risk weighted at 250%. 2 RWA are calculated post-application of the A-IRB multiplier of 6%, therefore the respective risk weight is higher than 300% and 400%. 3 The exposure amount for equities in the banking book is based on the net position.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 4 Counterparty credit risk
Introduction
Semiannual | This section provides information about the exposures subject to the Basel III counterparty credit risk (CCR) framework, as presented in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report.
CCR arises from over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs), securities financing transactions (SFTs) and long settlement transactions. Within traded products, we determine the regulatory credit exposure on the majority of our derivatives portfolio by applying the effective expected positive exposure (EEPE) and stressed expected positive exposure (stressed EPE) as defined in the Basel III framework. For the rest
Counterparty credit risk exposure
Semiannual | Exposure at default (EAD) post credit-risk mitigation (CRM) related to CCR increased by USD 21.2 billion to USD 125.4 billion and RWA increased by USD 4.1 billion to USD 38.6 billion as of 30 June 2020. EAD post-CRM on SFTs increased by USD 16.3 billion to USD 63.8 billion, mainly driven
of the portfolio, we have applied the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) since 1 January 2020, whereas figures for prior periods were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). For the majority of securities financing transactions (securities borrowing, securities lending, margin lending, repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements), we determine the regulatory credit exposure using the close-out period (COP) approach.
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report for more information about the implementation of SA-CCR
by higher volumes in the Investment Bank resulting in an increase of RWA of USD 3.3 billion. EAD post-CRM on derivatives increased by USD 4.9 billion to USD 61.5 billion, mainly driven by higher volumes as well as the revised methodology for the calculation of exposure at default on derivatives (SA-CCR), resulting in an increase in RWA of USD 0.8 billion.
Semiannual |
CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpha used for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential future
|
|
computing
|
EAD
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
Replacement cost
|
exposure
|
EEPE
|
regulatory EAD
|
post-CRM
|
RWA
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
SA-CCR (for derivatives)1
|
5,395
|
6,533
|
|
1.4
|
16,700
|
4,965
|
2
|
Internal model method (for derivatives)
|
|
|
28,005
|
1.6
|
44,808
|
19,073
|
3
|
Simple approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Comprehensive approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
21,993
|
6,720
|
5
|
VaR (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
41,853
|
7,810
|
6
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
125,354
|
38,567
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
SA-CCR (for derivatives)1
|
5,2762
|
5,947
|
|
1.0
|
11,224
|
3,376
|
2
|
Internal model method (for derivatives)
|
|
|
28,391
|
1.6
|
45,426
|
19,896
|
3
|
Simple approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Comprehensive approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
17,572
|
5,858
|
5
|
VaR (for SFTs)
|
|
|
|
|
29,971
|
5,333
|
6
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
104,192
|
34,463
1 Calculated in accordance with the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) since 1 January 2020, whereas figures for prior periods were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). 2 Replacement costs include collateral mitigation for on- and off-balance sheet exposures related to CCR for derivative transactions.
Semiannual | In addition to the default risk capital requirements for CCR based on the advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach or standardized approach, we are required to add a capital charge to derivatives to cover the risk of mark-to-market losses associated with the deterioration of counterparty credit quality, referred to as the CVA. The advanced CVA value-at-risk (VaR) approach has been used to calculate the CVA capital charge where we apply the internal model method (IMM).
Semiannual |
Where this is not the case, the standardized CVA approach has been applied.
EAD post-CRM increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 50.3 billion and the credit valuation adjustment RWA increased by USD 2.6 billion to USD 4.5 billion during the period, primarily due to increased trading volumes and market volatility during the period, as well as the revised methodology for the calculation of exposure at default on derivatives (SA-CCR).
CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
31.12.19
|
|
USD million
|
|
EAD post-CRM1
|
RWA
|
|
EAD post-CRM1
|
RWA
|
|
Total portfolios subject to the advanced CVA capital charge
|
43,939
|
3,082
|
44,520
|
974
|
1
|
(i) VaR component (including the 3× multiplier)
|
|
|
906
|
|
|
180
|
2
|
(ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3× multiplier)
|
|
|
2,176
|
|
|
794
|
3
|
All portfolios subject to the standardized CVA capital charge
|
6,380
|
1,441
|
4,630
|
926
|
4
|
Total subject to the CVA capital charge
|
50,318
|
4,523
|
49,150
|
1,900
1 Comparative figures for EAD post-CRM have been adjusted to include stressed exposure at default on derivatives.
Semiannual | The CCR3 table below provides information about our CCR exposures under the standardized approach. Total CCR exposures increased by USD 1.1 billion to USD 7.5 billion, primarily driven by increases in our Investment Bank and Global
Semiannual |
Wealth Management business mainly due to increased derivative exposure reflecting higher volumes and the implementation of SA-CCR, as well as increases in securities financing transactions (SFTs).
CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total credit
|
Risk weight
|
0%
|
10%
|
20%
|
50%
|
75%
|
100%
|
150%
|
Others
|
exposure
|
|
Regulatory portfolio as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
|
|
|
15
|
436
|
|
3
|
|
|
453
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
|
|
|
38
|
275
|
|
18
|
|
|
331
|
4
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
6
|
5
|
4,3191
|
1,988
|
9
|
|
6,327
|
5
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
209
|
|
|
216
-
Equity
-
Other assets
|
8
|
Total
|
164
|
58
|
716
|
4,326
|
2,218
|
9
|
7,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory portfolio as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
2
|
Banks and securities dealers
|
|
|
63
|
72
|
|
4
|
|
140
|
3
|
Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks
|
|
|
31
|
446
|
|
11
|
|
488
|
4
|
Corporates
|
|
|
9
|
101
|
3,9521
|
1,302
|
26
|
5,389
|
5
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
123
|
|
124
-
Equity
-
Other assets
|
8
|
Total
|
207
|
102
|
620
|
3,954
|
1,439
|
26
|
6,348
1 Relates to structured margin lending exposures based on the methodology agreed with FINMA.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Semiannual | Information about RWA, including details of movements in CCR RWA, is provided on pages 6-10 of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, and on page 32 of this report.
The CCR4 table below and on the following pages provides a breakdown of the key parameters used for the calculation of capital requirements under the A-IRB approach, by a probability of default (PD) range across Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-defined asset classes. EAD post-CRM
Semiannual |
CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale
increased by USD 20.0 billion to USD 117.9 billion and RWA increased by USD 3.1 billion to USD 32.7 billion during the period. These increases are mainly related to the Investment Bank, with increases in EAD post-CRM of USD 15.7 billion and RWA of USD 2.7 billion, primarily reflecting increased volumes and trading activity in both Securities Financing Transactions and Derivatives, as well as in Global Wealth Management, with increases in EAD post-CRM of USD 3.4 billion and RWA of USD 0.4 billion, primarily in derivative transactions.
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Number of obligors
|
Average LGD
|
Average maturity
|
|
RWA density
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
EAD post-CRM
|
PD in %
|
(in thousands)
|
in %
|
in years1
|
RWA
|
in %
|
Central governments and central banks as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
9,795
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
38.6
|
0.4
|
629
|
6.4
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
203
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
47.0
|
0.7
|
57
|
28.1
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
437
|
0.3
|
<0.1
|
96.4
|
1.0
|
438
|
100.4
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
56
|
0.7
|
<0.1
|
55.0
|
1.0
|
45
|
80.4
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
37
|
0.9
|
<0.1
|
57.2
|
0.4
|
32
|
86.5
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
2
|
2.6
|
<0.1
|
70.2
|
1.0
|
3
|
173.8
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
10,528
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
41.4
|
0.4
|
1,203
|
11.4
|
Central governments and central banks as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
8,443
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
35.4
|
0.4
|
490
|
5.8
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
129
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
50.3
|
0.6
|
37
|
28.6
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
261
|
0.3
|
<0.1
|
53.1
|
0.7
|
149
|
57.3
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
108
|
0.7
|
<0.1
|
55.0
|
1.0
|
87
|
80.4
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
13
|
1.0
|
<0.1
|
44.7
|
0.8
|
11
|
87.2
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
8,954
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
36.3
|
0.4
|
774
|
8.6
|
Banks and securities dealers as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
15,403
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
50.4
|
0.7
|
2,836
|
18.4
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
4,782
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
49.1
|
0.6
|
1,578
|
33.0
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
1,753
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
47.3
|
0.7
|
838
|
47.8
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
365
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
58.7
|
0.9
|
329
|
90.2
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
690
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
49.8
|
0.8
|
660
|
95.6
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
27
|
3.6
|
<0.1
|
71.7
|
1.0
|
56
|
210.1
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
0
|
22.0
|
<0.1
|
45.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
241.3
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
23,021
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
50.0
|
0.6
|
6,297
|
27.4
|
Banks and securities dealers as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
13,108
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
48.9
|
0.8
|
2,539
|
19.4
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
4,287
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
48.7
|
0.8
|
1,568
|
36.6
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
1,615
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
46.6
|
0.7
|
766
|
47.4
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
650
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
63.1
|
0.8
|
632
|
97.3
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
573
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
38.6
|
0.9
|
404
|
70.5
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
33
|
3.2
|
<0.1
|
73.5
|
1.0
|
71
|
217.8
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
1
|
14.9
|
<0.1
|
90.0
|
1.0
|
6
|
431.9
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
20,267
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
48.9
|
0.8
|
5,985
|
29.5
CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (continued)
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Number of obligors
|
Average LGD
|
Average maturity
|
|
RWA density
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
EAD post-CRM
|
PD in %
|
(in thousands)
|
in %
|
in years1
|
RWA
|
in %
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
2,143
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
36.1
|
1.3
|
136
|
6.3
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
265
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
51.1
|
1.0
|
79
|
29.8
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
0
|
0.6
|
<0.1
|
100.0
|
2.0
|
0
|
134.6
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
29
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
3.3
|
31
|
106.0
|
Subtotal
|
2,438
|
1.2
|
0.1
|
37.4
|
1.3
|
246
|
10.1
|
Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
2,102
|
|
0.1
|
36.1
|
1.1
|
133
|
6.3
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
58
|
0.2
|
<0.1
|
86.5
|
1.0
|
27
|
46.7
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
4
|
0.4
|
<0.1
|
86.9
|
1.0
|
4
|
114.7
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
0
|
1.0
|
<0.1
|
35.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
60.4
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00 (default)
|
22
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
3.4
|
23
|
106.0
|
Subtotal
|
2,185
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
37.2
|
1.1
|
187
|
8.6
|
Corporates: including specialized lending as of 30.6.202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
49,085
|
0.0
|
12.2
|
35.0
|
0.5
|
6,587
|
13.4
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
8,386
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
52.2
|
0.6
|
4,459
|
53.2
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
2,635
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
87.4
|
0.8
|
3,821
|
145.0
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
3,590
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
39.9
|
0.5
|
3,429
|
95.5
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
6,059
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
27.5
|
0.5
|
4,936
|
81.5
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
2,442
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
7.7
|
0.2
|
828
|
33.9
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
2
|
22.0
|
<0.1
|
19.9
|
1.0
|
4
|
173.4
|
100.00 (default)
|
0
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
1.0
|
0
|
106.0
|
Subtotal
|
72,199
|
0.3
|
17.5
|
37.6
|
0.5
|
24,065
|
33.3
|
Corporates: including specialized lending as of 31.12.192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
|
40,175
|
0.0
|
11.6
|
35.7
|
0.5
|
5,807
|
14.5
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
6,620
|
0.2
|
1.7
|
57.5
|
0.7
|
4,217
|
63.7
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
2,305
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
83.7
|
0.9
|
3,494
|
151.6
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
3,351
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
36.9
|
0.6
|
3,000
|
89.5
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
5,708
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
28.9
|
0.5
|
4,655
|
81.5
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
2,182
|
3.2
|
0.2
|
10.1
|
0.2
|
940
|
43.1
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
2
|
14.9
|
<0.1
|
90.0
|
1.0
|
10
|
431.9
|
100.00 (default)
|
1
|
100.0
|
<0.1
|
|
1.0
|
1
|
106.0
|
Subtotal
|
60,344
|
0.3
|
16.7
|
38.4
|
0.6
|
22,125
|
36.7
UBS Group AG consolidated
CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (continued)
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Number of obligors
|
Average LGD
|
Average maturity
|
|
RWA density
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
EAD post-CRM
|
PD in %
|
(in thousands)
|
in %
|
in years1
|
RWA
|
in %
|
Retail: other retail as of 30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
7,749
|
0.0
|
13.9
|
29.0
|
|
307
|
4.0
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
309
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
29.4
|
|
36
|
11.5
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
155
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
30.3
|
|
38
|
24.4
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
198
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
34.7
|
|
60
|
30.5
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
1,212
|
1.0
|
10.5
|
30.3
|
|
435
|
35.9
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
44
|
3.8
|
0.1
|
31.8
|
|
22
|
49.8
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
9
|
19.9
|
0.1
|
26.3
|
|
5
|
61.5
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
9,677
|
0.2
|
25.0
|
29.3
|
|
903
|
9.3
|
Retail: other retail as of 31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 to <0.15
|
5,355
|
0.0
|
13.1
|
31.1
|
|
223
|
4.2
|
0.15 to <0.25
|
31
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
27.0
|
|
3
|
10.4
|
0.25 to <0.50
|
32
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
31.5
|
|
6
|
19.5
|
0.50 to <0.75
|
44
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
44.5
|
|
17
|
38.5
|
0.75 to <2.50
|
591
|
1.0
|
10.7
|
29.9
|
|
312
|
52.7
|
2.50 to <10.00
|
40
|
3.4
|
0.1
|
28.8
|
|
17
|
43.2
|
10.00 to <100.00
|
2
|
21.5
|
<0.1
|
28.9
|
|
1
|
70.1
|
100.00 (default)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
6,095
|
0.2
|
24.1
|
31.1
|
|
579
|
9.5
|
Total 30.6.20
|
117,863
|
0.3
|
43.7
|
39.7
|
0.53
|
32,715
|
27.8
|
Total 31.12.19
|
97,845
|
0.3
|
42.1
|
39.9
|
0.63
|
29,651
|
30.3
1 Average maturity for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table is not used to calculate RWA. 2 Includes exposures to managed funds. 3 Retail asset classes are excluded from the average maturity as they are not subject to maturity treatment.
Semiannual | The fair value of collateral received for derivatives increased by USD 7.9 billion to USD 66.7 billion and the fair value of collateral posted for derivatives increased by USD 11.2 billion to USD 53.8 billion, mainly in the Investment Bank, primarily due to increased market volatility resulting in increased margin requirements as well as lower interest rates during the
Semiannual |
CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposure1
period. The fair value of collateral received for securities financing transactions (SFTs) decreased by USD 25.5 billion to USD 615.4 billion, mainly in the Prime Brokerage business within the Investment Bank, primarily due to client-driven de- leveraging.
|
|
|
|
Collateral used in derivative transactions
|
|
|
Collateral used in SFTs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value of
|
|
Fair value of
|
|
|
Fair value of collateral received
|
|
|
Fair value of posted collateral
|
|
|
collateral received
|
|
posted collateral
|
USD million
|
|
Segregated2
|
Unsegregated
|
Total
|
|
Segregated3
|
Unsegregated
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash - domestic currency4
|
|
2,150
|
19,145
|
21,295
|
2,468
|
10,045
|
12,513
|
36,710
|
77,581
|
Cash - other currencies4
|
|
|
24,387
|
24,387
|
1,913
|
16,644
|
18,557
|
10,543
|
34,675
|
Sovereign debt
|
6,139
|
7,858
|
13,997
|
9,230
|
6,621
|
15,851
|
233,058
|
171,259
|
Other debt securities
|
|
|
3,318
|
3,318
|
2,442
|
186
|
2,628
|
79,662
|
35,842
|
Equity securities
|
3,662
|
16
|
3,677
|
2,838
|
1,436
|
4,273
|
255,428
|
150,127
|
Total
|
11,950
|
54,723
|
66,673
|
18,891
|
34,931
|
53,822
|
615,402
|
469,483
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash - domestic currency4
|
|
2,369
|
18,398
|
20,767
|
1,179
|
7,736
|
8,915
|
30,621
|
76,209
|
Cash - other currencies4
|
|
|
18,735
|
18,735
|
1,429
|
12,308
|
13,736
|
8,955
|
31,899
|
Sovereign debt
|
6,432
|
6,150
|
12,582
|
8,373
|
5,243
|
13,616
|
232,051
|
162,091
|
Other debt securities
|
|
|
2,231
|
2,231
|
1,643
|
409
|
2,052
|
78,903
|
28,532
|
Equity securities
|
4,391
|
18
|
4,409
|
4,138
|
180
|
4,317
|
290,369
|
168,088
|
Total
|
13,192
|
45,532
|
58,725
|
16,761
|
25,874
|
42,635
|
640,899
|
466,820
1 This table includes collateral received and posted with and without the right of rehypothecation, but excludes securities placed with central banks related to undrawn credit lines and for payment, clearing and settlement purposes for which there were no associated liabilities or contingent liabilities. 2 Includes collateral received in derivative transactions, primarily initial margins, that is placed with a third-party custodian and to which UBS has access only in the case of counterparty default. 3 Includes collateral posted to central counterparties, where we apply a 0% risk weight for trades that we have entered into on behalf of a client and where the client has signed a legally enforceable agreement stipulating that the default risk of that central counterparty is carried by the client. 4 Cash collateral received and posted for derivatives and SFTs are subject to netting recognized on the IFRS balance sheet.
Semiannual | Notionals for credit derivatives where UBS is a seller of protection increased by USD 1 billion, primarily due to increased market volatility, partly offset by trade compressions, terminations and maturities during the period.
Semiannual |
CCR6: Credit derivatives exposures
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
Protection
|
Protection
|
|
Protection
|
Protection
|
USD million
|
|
bought
|
sold
|
|
bought
|
sold
|
Notionals1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single-name credit default swaps
|
35,166
|
36,020
|
37,578
|
38,687
|
Index credit default swaps
|
36,635
|
31,782
|
32,426
|
27,887
|
Total return swaps
|
2,133
|
901
|
3,692
|
1,606
|
Credit options
|
3,436
|
556
|
3,757
|
56
|
Total notionals
|
77,370
|
69,260
|
77,452
|
68,236
|
Fair values
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Positive fair value (asset)
|
1,081
|
878
|
682
|
1,338
|
Negative fair value (liability)
|
1,408
|
1,295
|
2,050
|
916
1 Includes notional amounts for client-cleared transactions.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Counterparty credit risk risk-weighted assets
Quarterly | CCR RWA on derivatives under the internal model method (IMM) decreased by USD 1.3 billion to USD 19.3 billion during the second quarter of 2020, primarily in the Investment Bank as a result of lower volumes in Global Markets. CCR RWA on securities financing transactions (SFTs) under the value-at-risk (VaR) approach increased by USD 1.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion
Quarterly |
during the second quarter of 2020, mainly driven by increased trading activity. For definitions of CCR RWA movement table components, refer to "Definitions of credit risk and counterparty credit risk RWA movement table components for CR8 and CCR7" on page 50 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under internal model method (IMM) and value-at-risk (VaR)
|
|
|
|
For the quarter ended 30.6.20
|
|
|
For the quarter ended 31.3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
Derivatives
|
SFTs
|
Total
|
|
Derivatives
|
SFTs
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Subject to IMM
|
Subject to VaR
|
|
|
Subject to IMM
|
Subject to VaR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
RWA as of the beginning of the quarter
|
20,582
|
6,663
|
27,245
|
20,275
|
5,502
|
25,777
|
2
|
Asset size
|
(1,878)
|
922
|
(956)
|
1,091
|
1,421
|
2,511
|
3
|
Credit quality of counterparties
|
(167)
|
10
|
(157)
|
(434)
|
(180)
|
(614)
|
4
|
Model updates
|
310
|
400
|
710
|
(133)
|
|
(133)
|
5
|
Methodology and policy
|
(60)
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
|
|
5a
|
of which: regulatory add-ons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Acquisitions and disposals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements
|
206
|
60
|
267
|
(217)
|
(79)
|
(296)
|
8
|
Other
|
290
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
RWA as of the end of the quarter
|
19,284
|
8,055
|
27,339
|
20,582
|
6,663
|
27,245
Semiannual | The CCR8 table below presents a breakdown of the Group's RWA by type of exposure to central counterparties.
Semiannual |
CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties
USD million
|
30.6.20
|
EAD (post-CRM)
|
RWA
|
1
|
Exposures to QCCPs (total)1
|
62,167
|
1,264
|
2
|
Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which
|
34,584
|
401
|
3
|
(i) OTC derivatives
|
1,420
|
27
|
4
|
(ii) Exchange-traded derivatives
|
22,470
|
160
|
5
|
(iii) Securities financing transactions
|
10,694
|
214
|
6
|
(iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved
|
|
|
7
|
Segregated initial margin
|
|
|
8
|
Non-segregated initial margin2
|
25,665
|
237
|
9
|
Pre-funded default fund contributions
|
1,917
|
625
|
10
|
Unfunded default fund contributions
|
|
|
11
|
Exposures to non-QCCPs (total)
|
158
|
153
|
12
|
Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which
|
135
|
51
|
13
|
(i) OTC derivatives
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
(ii) Exchange-traded derivatives
|
4
|
3
|
15
|
(iii) Securities financing transactions
|
131
|
49
|
16
|
(iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved
|
|
|
17
|
Segregated initial margin
|
|
|
18
|
Non-segregated initial margin2
|
16
|
12
|
19
|
Pre-funded default fund contributions
|
7
|
89
|
20
|
Unfunded default fund contributions
|
|
1 A qualifying central counterparty (QCCP) is an entity licensed by the regulator to operate as a CCP. 2 Exposures associated with initial margin, where the exposures are measured under the IMM or the VaR approach, have been included within the exposures for trades. The exposure for non-segregated initial margin, i.e., not bankruptcy-remote in accordance with FINMA Circular 2017/7, reflects the replacement costs under SA-CCR multiplied by an alpha factor of 1.4. The risk-weighted assets reflect the exposure multiplied by the applied risk-weight of derivatives. Under SA-CCR, collateral posted to a segregated, bankruptcy- remote account does not increase the value of replacement costs.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 5 Securitizations
Introduction
Semiannual | This section provides details of traditional and synthetic securitization exposures in the banking and trading book based on the revised Basel III securitization framework, applicable since 1 January 2018.
In a traditional securitization, a pool of loans (or other debt obligations) is transferred to structured entities that have been established to own the loan pool and to issue tranched securities to third-party investors referencing this pool of loans. In a synthetic securitization, legal ownership of securitized pools of assets is typically retained, but associated credit risk is transferred to structured entities commonly through guarantees, credit derivatives or credit-linked notes. Hybrid structures with a mix of traditional and synthetic features are disclosed as synthetic securitizations.
We act in different roles in securitization transactions. As originator, we create or purchase financial assets, which are then securitized in traditional or synthetic securitization transactions, enabling us to transfer significant risk to third-party investors. As sponsor, we manage, provide financing for or advise on securitization programs. In line with the Basel III framework, sponsoring includes underwriting activities. In all other cases, we act as an investor by taking securitization positions.
Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book
Semiannual | Based on the current immaterial business volumes and declining trend of total securitization exposures over the past years, we have condensed the following semiannual Pillar 3 disclosures into one single tabular disclosure titled "Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and regulatory capital requirements":
-
"SEC1 - Securitization exposures in the banking book";
-
"SEC2 - Securitization exposures in the trading book";
-
"SEC3 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor"; and
-
"SEC4 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as
investor."
The new table outlines the carrying values on the balance sheet in the banking and trading books as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. Additionally, the table provides the market risk RWA from securitization and the capital charge after application of the revised securitization framework caps.
Development of securitization exposures in the first half of 2020 In the first half of 2020, securitization exposures in the banking book decreased from USD 188 million to USD 176 million, reflecting the amortization of exposure. The securitization exposures in the trading book decreased from USD 352 million to USD 334 million, mainly related to secondary trading in commercial mortgage-backedsecurities in the Investment Bank.
Semiannual |
Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements
|
USD million
|
|
Carrying Value
|
|
RWA
|
|
Total Capital Charge after cap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Classes - Banking Book1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
78
|
534
|
43
|
Wholesale
|
98
|
64
|
5
|
Re-securitization
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Banking Book
|
176
|
598
|
48
|
Asset Classes - Trading Book
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
19
|
180
|
15
|
Wholesale
|
303
|
174
|
14
|
Re-securitization
|
12
|
16
|
1
|
Total Trading Book
|
334
|
370
|
30
|
Total
|
510
|
968
|
78
|
31.12.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Classes - Banking Book1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
82
|
564
|
45
|
Wholesale
|
106
|
69
|
6
|
Re-securitization
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Banking Book
|
188
|
633
|
51
|
Asset Classes - Trading Book
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
23
|
199
|
16
|
Wholesale
|
316
|
201
|
16
|
Re-securitization
|
13
|
19
|
2
|
Total Trading Book
|
352
|
419
|
34
|
Total
|
540
|
1,052
|
85
1 Of the securitization exposures in the banking book, 56% carry a risk weighting of up to 100% as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 56%).
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 6 Market risk
Overview
Semiannual | The amount of capital required to underpin market risk in the regulatory trading book is calculated using a variety of methods approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The components that contribute to market risk risk-weighted assets (RWA) are value-at-risk (VaR), stressed value-at-risk (SVaR), an add-on for risks that are potentially not fully modeled in VaR (risks not in VaR, or RniV), the incremental risk charge (IRC) and the securitization framework for securitization positions in the trading book. Refer to pages 72- 73, 85 and 87-89 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, for more information about each of these components.
Market risk risk-weighted assets
Market risk RWA development in the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The three main components that contribute to market risk RWA are VaR, SVaR and IRC. VaR and SVaR components include the RWA charge for RniV.
The MR2 table on the next page provides a breakdown of the market risk RWA under an internal models approach movement in the second quarter of 2020 across these components, according to the movement categories defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).
These categories are described on page 81 of our
31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Market risk RWA under an internal models approach decreased by USD 0.8 billion to USD 13.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, driven by a decrease of USD 3.3 billion from regulatory policy changes from the removal of the model multiplier of 1.3 introduced by FINMA in 2016, as well as a decrease in asset size and other movements in the Investment Bank's Global Markets business from client activity and asset price movements. This was partly offset by an increase related to the ongoing parameter update of our VaR model, and an increase from regulatory add-ons, which reflected updates from the monthly risks-not-in-VaR assessment.
The VaR multiplier remained unchanged, at 3.0, compared with the first quarter of 2020. FINMA's freeze on back-testing exceptions did not affect this multiplier.
Quarterly |
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an internal models approach1
|
USD million
|
VaR
|
Stressed VaR
|
IRC
|
CRM
|
Other
|
Total RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
RWA as of 31.12.19
|
901
|
4,012
|
1,224
|
|
|
6,137
|
1a
|
Regulatory adjustment
|
(382)
|
(2,500)
|
0
|
|
|
(2,882)
|
1b RWA at previous quarter-end (end of day)
|
519
|
1,512
|
1,224
|
|
|
3,255
|
2
|
Movement in risk levels
|
1,410
|
1,981
|
(368)
|
|
|
3,023
|
3
|
Model updates / changes
|
866
|
(723)
|
98
|
|
|
241
|
4
|
Methodology and policy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
Acquisitions and disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
6
|
Foreign exchange movements
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
7
|
Other
|
(256)
|
(217)
|
0
|
|
|
(473)
|
8a RWA at the end of the reporting period (end of day)
|
2,539
|
2,552
|
954
|
|
|
6,045
|
8b
|
Regulatory adjustment
|
1,247
|
7,052
|
304
|
|
|
8,602
|
8c
|
RWA as of 31.3.20
|
3,786
|
9,604
|
1,258
|
|
|
14,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
RWA as of 31.3.20
|
3,786
|
9,604
|
1,258
|
|
|
14,647
|
1a
|
Regulatory adjustment
|
(1,247)
|
(7,052)
|
(304)
|
|
|
(8,602)
|
1b RWA at previous quarter-end (end of day)
|
2,539
|
2,552
|
954
|
|
|
6,045
|
2
|
Movement in risk levels
|
(1,604)
|
(1,110)
|
417
|
|
|
(2,298)
|
3
|
Model updates / changes
|
702
|
1,234
|
0
|
|
|
1,937
|
4
|
Methodology and policy
|
(378)
|
(618)
|
0
|
|
|
(995)
|
5
|
Acquisitions and disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
6
|
Foreign exchange movements
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
7
|
Other
|
608
|
880
|
0
|
|
|
1,488
|
8a RWA at the end of the reporting period (end of day)
|
1,868
|
2,939
|
1,371
|
|
|
6,177
|
8b
|
Regulatory adjustment
|
2,281
|
5,401
|
0
|
|
|
7,682
|
8c RWA as of 30.6.20
|
4,149
|
8,339
|
1,371
|
|
|
13,859
1 Components that describe movements in RWA are presented in italics.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Securitization positions in the trading book
Semiannual | Our exposure to securitization positions in the trading book includes exposures arising from secondary trading in commercial mortgage-backed securities in the Investment Bank, and limited positions in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio within Group Functions that we continue to wind down. Refer to the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report and to the "Securitizations" section of this report for more information.
Regulatory calculation of market risk
Semiannual | The MR3 table below shows minimum, maximum, average and period-end regulatory VaR, stressed VaR, the IRC and the comprehensive risk capital charge. Since the second quarter of 2019, we have not held eligible correlation trading positions.
Securitization exposures in the trading book is the only relevant disclosure component of market risk under the standardized approach. Our market risk RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book decreased from USD 419 million as of 31 December 2019 to USD 370 million as of 30 June 2020.
-
Refer to the "Securitizations" section of this report for more information about the securitization exposures in the trading book
During the first half of 2020, 10-day 99% regulatory VaR and SVaR increased, driven by the Investment Bank's Global Markets business from unprecedented and sharp market moves across asset classes along with time series updates incorporating the punitive shocks observed in March, as well as from new business transactions.
Semiannual |
MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios
|
|
|
For the six-month period ended
|
For the six-month period ended
|
For the six-month period ended
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.12.19
|
30.6.19
|
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VaR (10-day 99%)
|
|
|
|
1
|
Maximum value
|
139
|
78
|
88
|
2
|
Average value
|
46
|
19
|
31
|
3
|
Minimum value
|
5
|
0
|
17
|
4
|
Period end
|
56
|
16
|
24
|
|
Stressed VaR (10-day 99%)
|
|
|
|
5
|
Maximum value
|
261
|
96
|
143
|
6
|
Average value
|
100
|
51
|
74
|
7
|
Minimum value
|
36
|
22
|
45
|
8
|
Period end
|
86
|
45
|
61
|
|
Incremental risk charge (99.9%)
|
|
|
|
9
|
Maximum value
|
127
|
139
|
141
|
10
|
Average value
|
94
|
104
|
107
|
11
|
Minimum value
|
63
|
76
|
87
|
12
|
Period end
|
110
|
98
|
105
|
|
Comprehensive risk capital charge (99.9%)
|
|
|
-
Maximum value
-
Average value
-
Minimum value
-
Period end
-
Floor (standardized measurement method)
MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses
Semiannual | The "Group: development of regulatory backtesting revenues and actual trading revenues against backtesting VaR" chart below shows the six-month development of backtesting VaR against the Group's backtesting revenues and actual trading revenues for the first half of 2020. The chart shows both the 99% and the 1% backtesting VaR. The asymmetry between the negative and positive tails is a result of the long gamma risk profile that has been run historically in the Investment Bank.
The actual trading revenues include, in addition to backtesting revenues, intraday revenues.
There were three new Group VaR backtesting exceptions in the first half of 2020. The total number of backtesting exceptions within the most recent 250-business-day window increased from 0 to 3. These resulted from the unprecedented
price moves in various asset classes during the first quarter of 2020. The FINMA VaR multiplier for market risk RWA remained 3.0, as the increase in backtesting exceptions did not trigger a higher multiplier.
On 14 April 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the financial markets, FINMA announced that the total number of backtesting exceptions will be temporarily frozen at the level reported on 1 February 2020. Since UBS Group recorded no backtesting exceptions in the 250 trading days leading up to 1 February 2020 and noted only 3 negative exceptions between 1 February 2020 and 30 June 2020, this temporary FINMA exemption had no effect on our market risk RWA in the first half of 2020.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 7 Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital
Quarterly I The table below provides details of the Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) going and gone concern capital requirements as required by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA); however, it does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19, which permits the
Quarterly |
exclusion of central bank sight deposits from the going concern leverage ratio calculation. The respective effect is presented on the next page. More information about capital management is provided on pages 46-56 in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements and information
|
As of 30.6.20
|
|
RWA
|
|
|
LRD1
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
in %
|
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Required going concern capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total going concern capital
|
13.962
|
39,979
|
4.882
|
47,499
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
9.66
|
27,663
|
3.38
|
32,884
|
of which: minimum capital
|
4.50
|
12,890
|
1.50
|
14,615
|
of which: buffer capital
|
5.14
|
14,723
|
1.88
|
18,269
|
of which: countercyclical buffer
|
0.02
|
50
|
|
|
|
Maximum additional tier 1 capital
|
4.30
|
12,317
|
1.50
|
14,615
|
of which: additional tier 1 capital
|
3.50
|
10,025
|
1.50
|
14,615
|
of which: additional tier 1 buffer capital
|
0.80
|
2,291
|
|
|
|
Eligible going concern capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total going concern capital
|
18.69
|
53,537
|
5.49
|
53,537
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
13.32
|
38,146
|
3.92
|
38,146
|
Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital3
|
5.37
|
15,390
|
1.58
|
15,390
|
of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
|
4.50
|
12,899
|
1.32
|
12,899
|
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
|
0.87
|
2,491
|
0.26
|
2,491
|
Required gone concern capital4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
|
10.44
|
29,897
|
3.72
|
36,203
|
of which: base requirement
|
12.86
|
36,836
|
4.50
|
43,846
|
of which: additional requirement for market share and LRD
|
1.08
|
3,094
|
0.38
|
3,654
|
of which: applicable reduction on requirements
|
(3.50)
|
(10,032)
|
(1.16)
|
(11,296)
|
of which: rebate granted (equivalent to 42.5% of maximum rebate) 5
|
(2.27)
|
(6,501)
|
(0.80)
|
(7,764)
|
of which: reduction for usage of low-trigger tier 2 capital instruments
|
(1.23)
|
(3,532)
|
(0.36)
|
(3,532)
|
Eligible gone concern capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
|
13.97
|
40,021
|
4.11
|
40,021
|
Total tier 2 capital
|
2.65
|
7,598
|
0.78
|
7,598
|
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital
|
2.47
|
7,063
|
0.72
|
7,063
|
of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital
|
0.19
|
534
|
0.05
|
534
|
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt
|
11.32
|
32,423
|
3.33
|
32,423
|
Total loss-absorbing capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Required total loss-absorbing capacity
|
24.40
|
69,876
|
8.59
|
83,703
|
Eligible total loss-absorbing capacity
|
32.66
|
93,557
|
9.60
|
93,557
|
Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
286,436
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio denominator1
|
|
|
|
|
|
974,348
1 LRD-based requirements and eligible capital presented in this table do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to the COVID-19-related information in this section for more information. 2 Includes applicable add-ons of 1.08% for RWA and 0.375% for LRD. 3 Includes outstanding low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments, which are available under the Swiss SRB framework to meet the going concern requirements until their first call date. As of their first call date, these instruments are eligible to meet the gone concern requirements. 4 From 1 January 2020 onward, a maximum of 25% of the gone concern requirements can be met with instruments that have a remaining maturity of between one and two years. 5 Based on the actions we completed up to December 2019 to improve resolvability, FINMA granted an increase of rebate on the gone concern requirement from 42.5% to 47.5% of the maximum rebate, effective from 1 July 2020.
Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits
In line with the FINMA exemption rules that apply until 1 January 2021, the eligible leverage ratio denominator (LRD) relief applicable to UBS is reduced by the going concern LRD equivalent of the capital distribution that UBS plans to make for the financial year 2019.
The table below summarizes the effects on our Swiss SRB going concern capital requirements and information. The FINMA exemption rules have no effect on our Swiss SRB gone concern capital requirements and ratios.
Outside of this section, for simplicity and due to the short- term nature of the FINMA exemption, we have chosen to present LRD excluding the temporary FINMA exemption.
The LRD reflecting the aforementioned temporary FINMA exemption under Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) rules is identical to the Swiss SRB number presented in the table below. The BCBS Basel III leverage ratio was 6.05% after the temporary FINMA exemption was reflected.
Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption
|
As of 30.6.20
|
|
LRD
|
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
in %
|
|
Leverage ratio denominator before temporary exemption
|
|
|
974,348
|
Effective relief
|
|
|
(89,202)
|
of which: central bank sight deposits eligible for relief
|
|
|
(142,987)
|
of which: reduction of relief due to paid and planned dividend distribution 1
|
|
|
53,785
|
Leverage ratio denominator after temporary exemption
|
|
|
885,146
|
Required going concern capital
|
|
|
|
Total going concern capital
|
4.88
|
43,151
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
3.38
|
29,874
|
Eligible going concern capital
|
|
|
|
Total going concern capital
|
6.05
|
53,537
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
4.31
|
38,146
1 Represents the leverage ratio denominator equivalent to a 4.875% going concern leverage ratio requirement applied to the planned 2019 dividend of USD 2,622 million, which includes the first installment of the 2019 dividend (USD 0.365 per share, paid on 7 May 2020) and the special dividend reserve of USD 0.365 per share (this reserve is earmarked for distribution based on the decision to be taken at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) planned for 19 November 2020).
UBS Group AG consolidated
Explanation of the differences between the IFRS and regulatory scopes of consolidation
The scope of consolidation for the purpose of calculating Group regulatory capital is generally the same as the consolidation scope under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and includes subsidiaries that are directly or indirectly controlled by UBS Group AG and are active in banking and finance. However, subsidiaries consolidated under IFRS whose business is outside the banking and finance sector are excluded from the regulatory scope of consolidation.
The key difference between the IFRS and regulatory scope of consolidation as of 30 June 2020 relates to investments in insurance, real estate and commercial companies, as well as investment vehicles, which are consolidated under IFRS, but not for regulatory capital purposes, where they are subject to risk- weighting.
The table below provides a list of the most significant entities that were included in the IFRS scope of consolidation but not in the regulatory scope of consolidation. These entities account for most of the difference between the "Balance sheet in accordance with IFRS scope of consolidation" and the "Balance sheet in accordance with regulatory scope of consolidation" columns in the CC2 table. This difference is mainly reflected in financial assets at fair value not held for trading and other financial liabilities designated at fair value. As of 30 June 2020, entities consolidated under either the IFRS or the regulatory scope of consolidation did not report any significant capital deficiencies.
In the banking book, certain equity investments are not consolidated under IFRS or under the regulatory scope. As of 30 June 2020, these investments mainly consisted of infrastructure holdings and joint operations (e.g., settlement and clearing institutions, stock and financial futures exchanges) and included our participation in SIX Group. These investments are risk-weighted based on applicable threshold rules.
More information about the legal structure of the UBS Group and on the IFRS scope of consolidation is provided on pages 15 and 312-313, respectively, of our Annual Report 2019, available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Semiannual |
Main legal entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation
|
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
Total assets1
|
Total equity1
|
|
Purpose
|
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
|
26,754
|
42
|
|
Life Insurance
|
UBS Life Insurance Company USA
|
106
|
44
|
|
Life insurance
1 Total assets and total equity on a standalone basis.
Semiannual | The CC2 table below and on the following page provides a reconciliation of the IFRS balance sheet to the balance sheet according to the regulatory scope of consolidation as defined by the BCBS and FINMA. Lines in the balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation are expanded and referenced where relevant to display all components that are
Semiannual |
used in the "CC1: Composition of regulatory capital" table. Refer to the "Main legal entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation" table in this section of this report for more information about the most significant entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation.
CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation
|
|
Balance sheet in
|
|
Effect of additional
|
Balance sheet in
|
|
|
accordance with
|
Effect of deconsolidated
|
consolidated entities
|
accordance with
|
|
|
IFRS scope
|
entities for regulatory
|
for regulatory
|
regulatory scope of
|
|
As of 30.6.20
|
of consolidation
|
consolidation
|
consolidation
|
consolidation
|
Ref1
|
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and balances at central banks
|
149,549
|
0
|
|
149,549
|
|
Loans and advances to banks
|
15,633
|
(276)
|
|
15,357
|
|
Receivables from securities financing transactions
|
85,271
|
|
|
85,271
|
|
Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments
|
30,846
|
|
|
30,846
|
|
Loans and advances to customers
|
344,652
|
56
|
|
344,708
|
|
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
|
27,253
|
(185)
|
|
27,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total financial assets measured at amortized cost
|
653,205
|
(405)
|
|
652,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at fair value held for trading
|
98,046
|
(39)
|
|
98,007
|
|
of which: assets pledged as collateral that may be sold or repledged
|
|
|
|
|
|
by counterparties
|
38,505
|
|
|
38,505
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
152,008
|
11
|
|
152,019
|
|
Brokerage receivables
|
19,848
|
|
|
19,848
|
|
Financial assets at fair value not held for trading
|
94,292
|
(26,395)
|
|
67,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
|
364,194
|
(26,424)
|
|
337,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
8,624
|
0
|
|
8,624
|
|
Investments in associates
|
1,054
|
96
|
|
1,150
|
|
of which: goodwill
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
4
|
Property, equipment and software
|
12,875
|
(46)
|
|
12,829
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
6,414
|
|
|
6,414
|
|
of which: goodwill
|
6,259
|
|
|
6,259
|
4
|
of which: intangible assets
|
155
|
|
|
155
|
5
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9,294
|
0
|
|
9,294
|
|
of which: deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards
|
5,829
|
0
|
|
5,829
|
6
|
of which: deferred tax assets on temporary differences
|
3,465
|
0
|
|
3,465
|
10
|
Other non-financial assets
|
8,177
|
(6)
|
|
8,171
|
|
of which: net defined benefit pension and other post-employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
8
|
Total assets
|
1,063,838
|
(26,785)
|
|
1,037,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG consolidated
CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation (continued)
|
|
Balance sheet in
|
|
Effect of additional
|
Balance sheet in
|
|
|
accordance with
|
Effect of deconsolidated
|
consolidated entities
|
accordance with
|
|
|
IFRS scope
|
entities for regulatory
|
for regulatory
|
regulatory scope of
|
|
As of 30.6.20
|
of consolidation
|
consolidation
|
consolidation
|
consolidation
|
Ref1
|
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts due to banks
|
12,410
|
(20)
|
|
12,389
|
|
Payables from securities financing transactions
|
12,019
|
|
|
12,019
|
|
Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments
|
36,882
|
|
|
36,882
|
|
Customer deposits
|
474,254
|
27
|
|
474,281
|
|
Debt issued measured at amortized cost
|
126,744
|
(3)
|
|
126,741
|
|
of which: amount eligible for high-triggerloss-absorbing additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
tier 1 capital
|
11,041
|
|
|
11,041
|
9
|
of which: amount eligible for low-triggerloss-absorbing additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
tier 1 capital
|
2,491
|
|
|
2,491
|
9
|
of which: amount eligible for low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
7,063
|
|
|
7,063
|
11
|
of which: amount eligible for capital instruments subject to phase-
|
|
|
|
|
|
out from tier 2 capital
|
534
|
|
|
534
|
12
|
Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
|
9,699
|
(201)
|
|
9,498
|
|
Total financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
|
672,007
|
(198)
|
|
671,809
|
|
Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading
|
34,426
|
0
|
|
34,426
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
152,280
|
3
|
|
152,283
|
|
Brokerage payables designated at fair value
|
40,248
|
|
|
40,248
|
|
Debt issued designated at fair value
|
58,864
|
0
|
|
58,864
|
|
Other financial liabilities designated at fair value
|
37,902
|
(26,590)
|
|
11,311
|
|
Total financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
|
323,721
|
(26,588)
|
|
297,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
2,601
|
0
|
|
2,601
|
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
8,302
|
(1)
|
|
8,301
|
|
of which: amount eligible for high-triggerloss-absorbing capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Deferred Contingent Capital Plan (DCCP)) 2
|
1,408
|
|
|
1,408
|
9
|
of which: deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill
|
276
|
|
|
276
|
4
|
of which: deferred tax liabilities related to other intangible assets
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,006,630
|
(26,786)
|
|
979,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
338
|
|
|
338
|
1
|
Share premium
|
17,125
|
|
|
17,125
|
1
|
Treasury shares
|
(3,592)
|
|
|
(3,592)
|
3
|
Retained earnings
|
35,991
|
(12)
|
|
35,979
|
2
|
Other comprehensive income recognized directly in equity, net of tax
|
7,173
|
14
|
|
7,187
|
3
|
of which: unrealized gains / (losses) from cash flow hedges
|
2,871
|
|
|
2,871
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
57,035
|
2
|
|
57,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|
173
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
57,207
|
2
|
|
57,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,063,838
|
(26,785)
|
|
1,037,053
|
1 References link the lines of this table to the respective reference numbers provided in the "References" column in the "CC1: Composition of regulatory capital" table in this section. 2 IFRS carrying amount of total DCCP liabilities was USD 1,858 million as of 30 June 2020. Refer to the "Compensation" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about the DCCP.
Semiannual | The CC1 table below and on the following pages provides the composition of capital in the format prescribed by the BCBS and FINMA, and is based on BCBS Basel III rules, unless stated otherwise. Reference is made to items reconciling to the balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation as disclosed in the "CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation" table.
Semiannual |
Refer to the documents titled "Capital and total loss- absorbing capacity instruments of UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated and standalone - key features" and "UBS Group AG consolidated capital instruments and TLAC- eligible senior unsecured debt" under "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors for an overview of the main features of our regulatory capital instruments, as well as the full terms and conditions.
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital
|
As of 30.6.20
|
Amounts
|
References1
|
USD million except where indicated
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
|
|
|
1
|
Directly issued qualifying common share (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) capital plus related stock surplus
|
17,463
|
1
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
35,979
|
2
|
3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
|
3,594
|
3
-
Directly issued capital subject to phase-out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies)
-
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)
|
6
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
57,036
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
7
|
Prudent valuation adjustments
|
(155)
|
|
8
|
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
|
(6,003)
|
4
|
9
|
Other intangibles other than mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
|
(153)
|
5
|
10
|
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability, excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)2
|
(6,093)
|
6
|
11
|
Cash flow hedge reserve
|
(2,871)
|
7
|
12
|
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
|
(262)
|
|
13
|
Securitization gain on sale
|
|
|
14
|
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities
|
(39)
|
|
15
|
Defined benefit pension fund net assets
|
0
|
8
|
16
|
Investments in own shares (if not already subtracted from paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)3
|
(1,185)
|
9
|
17
|
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
|
|
|
17a
|
Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (CET1 instruments)
|
|
|
17b
|
Immaterial investments (CET1 items)
|
|
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold)
-
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (amount above 10% threshold)
-
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
|
21
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
|
10
|
22
|
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
|
|
23
|
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
|
|
24
|
of which: mortgage servicing rights
|
|
25
|
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
|
26
|
Expected losses on equity investment under the PD / LGD approach
|
|
26a
|
Further adjustments to financial statements in accordance with a recognized international accounting standard
|
(163)
|
26b
|
Other adjustments
|
(1,967)
|
27
|
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
|
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1
|
(18,890)
|
29
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
|
38,146
UBS Group AG consolidated
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (Continued)
|
As of 30.6.20
|
Amounts
|
References1
|
USD million except where indicated
|
|
|
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
|
|
|
30 Directly issued qualifying additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
|
15,394
|
31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
32
|
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
|
15,394
-
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from additional Tier 1
-
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)
-
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out
|
36
|
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
15,394
|
|
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
37
|
Investments in own additional Tier 1 instruments
|
(4)
|
38
|
Reciprocal cross-holdings in additional Tier 1 instruments
|
38a Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (AT1 instruments)
38b Immaterial investments (AT1 instruments)
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)
-
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
-
Other adjustments
-
Regulatory adjustments applied to additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
42a Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 capital due to insufficient additional Tier 1 to cover deductions
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to additional Tier 1 capital
|
|
|
44
|
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
|
15,390
|
9
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
|
53,537
|
|
|
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
|
|
46
|
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
|
4,8464
|
11
|
47
|
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from Tier 2
|
550
|
12
-
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)
-
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out
-
Provisions
|
51
|
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
5,396
|
|
|
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
52
|
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments5
|
(24)
|
11, 12
|
53
|
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and other TLAC liabilities
|
|
53a Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (T2 instruments and other TLAC instruments)
53b Immaterial investments (T2 instruments and other TLAC instruments)
-
Investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)
-
Significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
-
Other adjustments
|
56a
|
Excess of the adjustments, which are allocated to the AT1 capital
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
|
(24)
|
58
|
Tier 2 capital (T2)
|
5,371
|
59
|
Total regulatory capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
58,908
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
286,436
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (Continued)
|
As of 30.6.20
|
Amounts
|
References1
|
USD million except where indicated
|
|
|
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
|
|
61
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
13.32
|
|
62
|
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
18.69
|
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
20.57
|
|
64
|
Institution-specific buffer requirement (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus higher loss absorbency
|
|
|
|
requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)6
|
3.52
|
|
65
|
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.50
|
|
66
|
of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement
|
0.02
|
|
67
|
of which: higher loss absorbency requirement
|
1.00
|
|
68
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements
|
8.82
|
|
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
|
|
|
72
|
Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financial entities
|
1,750
|
|
73
|
Significant investments in the common stock of financial entities
|
1,103
|
|
74
|
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
|
|
|
75
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
|
3,685
|
|
|
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
|
|
|
76
|
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of cap)
|
|
|
77
|
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach
|
|
|
78
|
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap)
|
|
|
79
|
Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach
|
|
|
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2018 and 1 Jan 2022) according to CAO Art. 141
|
|
|
80
|
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
|
|
81
|
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
|
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
|
|
83
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
|
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
1,179
|
|
85
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
|
1 References link the lines of this table to the respective reference numbers provided in the "References" column in the "CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation" table in this section. 2 IFRS netting for deferred tax assets and liabilities is reversed for items deducted from CET1 capital. 3 Includes USD 450 million in compensation-related charge for regulatory capital purposes. 4 Consists of instruments with a IFRS carrying amount of USD 7.1 billion less amortization of instruments where remaining maturity is between one and five years, and 45% of the gross unrealized gains on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, which are measured at the lower of cost or market value for regulatory capital purposes. 5 Includes own instruments subject to phase-out from tier 2 capital of USD 15.6 million and Tier 2-eligible instruments of USD 8.6 million. 6 BCBS requirements are exceeded by our Swiss SRB requirements. Refer to the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report for more information about the Swiss SRB requirements.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Semiannual | The CCyB1 table below provides details of the underlying exposures and risk-weighted assets (RWA) used in the computation of the countercyclical buffer requirement applicable to UBS Group AG consolidated. Further information about the methodology of geographical allocation used is provided on page 149 of our Annual Report 2019, available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Luxembourg introduced a countercyclical buffer requirement of 0.25%, effective from 1 January 2020. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries reduced their countercyclical capital buffers (CCyB): Hong Kong decreased its CCyB rate from 2% to 1% and Sweden decreased its CCyB rate from 2.5% to 0%, both effective from 16 March 2020; the United Kingdom decreased its CCyB rate from 1% to 0%, effective from 24 March 2020; and France decreased its CCyB rate from 0.25% to 0%, effective from 1 April 2020.
Semiannual |
CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit exposures used in the countercyclical capital buffer
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
|
Exposure values and/or risk-weighted assets used in
|
Bank-specific
|
|
|
Countercyclical capital
|
the computation of the countercyclical capital buffer
|
countercyclical capital
|
Countercyclical
|
Geographical breakdown
|
buffer rate, %
|
Exposure values1
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
buffer rate, %
|
amount
|
Hong Kong
|
1.00
|
6,110
|
2,378
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
0.25
|
16,935
|
3,018
|
|
|
Sum
|
|
23,045
|
5,396
|
|
|
Total
|
|
568,233
|
179,163
|
0.02
|
50
1 Includes private sector exposures in the countries that are Basel Committee on Banking Supervision member jurisdictions under categories "Credit risk," "Counterparty credit risk," "Equity positions in the banking book," "Settlement risk," "Securitization exposures in the banking book" and "Amounts below thresholds for deduction" as shown in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table in section 2 of this report.
Section 8 Total loss-absorbing capacity
Resolution group - composition of total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)
Semiannual | The TLAC1 table below is based on Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) rules, and only applicable to UBS Group AG as the ultimate parent entity of the defined UBS resolution group, to which, in case of resolution, resolution tools (e.g., a bail-in) are expected to be applied.
In the first half of 2020, our total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) increased by USD 4.0 billion to USD 93.7 billion, mainly
driven by an increase of our CET1 capital of USD 2.6 billion and five new issuances of non-regulatory capital instruments amounting to USD 2.6 billion denominated in both euro and US dollars as well as interest rate hedge, foreign currency and other effects of USD 1.4 billion across all TLAC components.
These increases were partially offset by a USD 1.4 billion decrease in eligibility of two non-regulatory capital instruments due to the shortening of their residual tenor and the call of a USD 1.25 billion high-trigger loss absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instrument denominated in US dollars.
Semiannual |
TLAC1: TLAC composition for G-SIBs (at resolution group level)
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.12.19
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
|
|
Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments
|
|
|
1
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
|
38,146
|
35,582
|
2
|
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments
|
15,390
|
16,306
|
3
|
AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties
|
|
|
4
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
5
|
Total AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework
|
15,390
|
16,306
|
6
|
Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments
|
5,371
|
5,726
|
7
|
Amortized portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year
|
2,327
|
1,724
-
T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties
-
Other adjustments
|
10
|
Total T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework
|
7,698
|
7,450
|
11
|
TLAC arising from regulatory capital
|
61,235
|
59,338
|
|
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC
|
|
-
External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities
-
External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term
|
sheet requirements
|
32,423
|
30,322
-
of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps
-
External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to 1 January 2022
-
Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalize a G-SIB in resolution
|
17
|
TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments
|
32,423
|
30,322
|
|
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments
|
|
|
18
|
TLAC before deductions
|
93,658
|
89,660
-
Deductions of exposures between multiple-point-of-entry (MPE) resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs)
-
Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities
-
Other adjustments to TLAC
|
22
|
TLAC after deductions
|
93,658
|
89,660
|
|
Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes
|
|
|
23
|
Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime
|
286,436
|
259,208
|
24
|
Leverage exposure measure1
|
974,348
|
911,325
|
|
TLAC ratios and buffers
|
|
|
25
|
TLAC (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime)
|
32.70
|
34.59
|
26
|
TLAC (as a percentage of leverage exposure)1
|
9.61
|
9.84
|
27
|
CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements
|
8.82
|
9.23
|
28
|
Institution-specific buffer requirement (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus higher loss absorbency
|
|
|
|
requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
3.52
|
3.58
|
29
|
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
30
|
of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement
|
0.02
|
0.08
|
31
|
of which: higher loss absorbency requirement
|
1.00
|
1.00
1 The leverage ratio exposure and leverage ratio for 30 June 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.
49
UBS Group AG consolidated
Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level
Semiannual | The TLAC3 table below provides an overview of the creditor ranking structure of the resolution entity, UBS Group AG, on a standalone basis.
UBS Group AG issues loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital instruments and TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt.
UBS Group AG grants Deferred Contingent Capital Plan (DCCP) awards to UBS Group employees. Awards granted since February 2015 qualify as Basel III AT1 capital on a UBS Group consolidated basis and totaled USD 1,858 million as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 1,962 million). The related liabilities of UBS Group AG on a standalone basis of USD 1,397 million (31 December 2019: USD 1,583 million) are not included in the table below, as these do not give rise to a current claim until the awards are legally vested.
As of 30 June 2020, the TLAC available on a UBS Group AG consolidated basis amounted to USD 93,658 million (31 December 2019: USD 89,660 million).
-
Refer to "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors for more information
-
Refer to the "TLAC1: TLAC composition for G-SIBs (at resolution group level)" table in this section for more information about TLAC for UBS Group AG consolidated
Financial information for UBS Group AG standalone for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Semiannual |
TLAC3 - creditor ranking at legal entity level for the resolution entity, UBS Group AG
|
As of 30.6.20
|
|
|
Creditor ranking
|
|
|
Total
|
USD million
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bail-in debt and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pari passu
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
liabilities (most
|
|
|
1
|
Description of creditor ranking
|
|
(most junior)2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
senior)
|
|
|
2
|
Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation1
|
40,465
|
13,252
|
37,209
|
90,926
|
3
|
Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3)
|
40,465
|
13,2523
|
37,2094,5
|
90,926
|
5
|
Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC
|
40,465
|
12,862
|
31,2696
|
84,596
|
6
|
Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years
|
|
|
|
2,817
|
2,817
|
7
|
Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years
|
|
|
|
15,882
|
15,882
|
8
|
Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years
|
|
|
|
9,933
|
9,933
|
9
|
Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities
|
|
|
|
2,637
|
2,637
|
10
|
Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities
|
40,465
|
12,862
|
|
53,327
1 No credit risk mitigation is applied to capital and liabilities for UBS Group AG standalone. 2 Common shares, including the associated reserves, are equal to equity attributable to shareholders as disclosed in the UBS Group AG standalone financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the principles of the Swiss Law on Accounting and Financial Reporting (32nd title of the Swiss Code of Obligations). 3 Includes interest expense accrued on AT1 capital instruments, which does not qualify as TLAC. 4 Includes interest expense accrued on bail-in debt, interest-bearing liabilities that comprise loans from UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, and negative replacement values, as well tax and other liabilities that are not excluded liabilities under Swiss law that rank pari passu to bail-in debt. 5 Bail- in debt of USD 2.6 billion was issued during the six months ended 30 June 2020. 6 Bail-in debt of USD 4.8 billion has residual maturity of less than one year and is not potentially eligible as TLAC.
Basel III leverage ratio
Quarterly | The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) leverage ratio is calculated by dividing the period-end tier 1 capital by the period-end leverage ratio denominator (LRD), as summarized in the table below. The LRD presented below does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption related to the central bank sight deposit exclusion from the leverage ratio
calculation granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19. The effects of such temporary exemption are presented in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report.
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures
Quarterly |
BCBS Basel III leverage ratio
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
31.12.19
|
30.9.19
|
30.6.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tier 1 capital
|
53,537
|
51,916
|
51,888
|
50,702
|
49,993
|
BCBS total exposures (leverage ratio denominator)1
|
974,348
|
955,932
|
911,325
|
901,914
|
911,379
|
BCBS Basel III leverage ratio (%)1
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
5.5
1 Leverage ratio denominators (LRDs) and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.
Quarterly | The LRD consists of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on-balance sheet assets and off-balance sheet items. Derivative exposures are adjusted for a number of items, including replacement values and eligible cash variation margin netting, the current exposure method add-on and net notional amounts for written credit derivatives. The LRD also includes an additional charge for counterparty credit risk related to securities financing transactions (SFTs).
The "Reconciliation of IFRS total assets to BCBS Basel III total on-balance sheet exposures excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions" table on the next page shows the difference between total IFRS assets per IFRS consolidation scope and the BCBS total on-balance sheet exposures. Those exposures are the starting point for calculating the BCBS LRD as shown in the "LR2: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio common disclosure" table in this section. The difference is due to the application of the regulatory scope of consolidation for the purpose of the BCBS
calculation. In addition, carrying amounts for derivative financial instruments and SFTs are deducted from IFRS total assets. They are measured differently under BCBS leverage ratio rules and are therefore added back in separate exposure line items in the LR2 table.
Difference between the Swiss SRB and BCBS leverage ratio
Quarterly | The LRD is the same under Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) and BCBS rules. However, there is a difference in the capital numerator between the two frameworks. Under BCBS rules, only common equity tier 1 and additional tier 1 capital are included in the numerator. Under Swiss SRB rules we are required to meet going as well as gone concern leverage ratio requirements. Therefore, depending on the requirement, the numerator includes tier 1 capital instruments, tier 2 capital instruments and/or total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)-eligible senior unsecured debt.
UBS Group AG consolidated
The tables presented below and on the next page do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19, that permits the exclusion of central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio calculation. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are
Quarterly |
presented in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report.
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures
Reconciliation of IFRS total assets to BCBS Basel III total on-balance sheet exposures excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions1
|
USD million
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
On-balance sheet exposures
|
|
IFRS total assets
Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are outside the scope of consolidation for accounting purposes but consolidated for regulatory purposes
Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
1,063,838 1,098,099
(26,785) (23,285)
|
Less carrying amount of derivative financial instruments in IFRS total assets2
|
(182,866)
|
(252,537)
|
Less carrying amount of securities financing transactions in IFRS total assets3
|
(112,995)
|
(117,778)
|
Adjustments to accounting values
|
|
|
On-balance sheet items excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions, but including collateral
|
741,193
|
704,500
|
Asset amounts deducted in determining BCBS Basel III tier 1 capital
|
(12,674)
|
(13,084)
|
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions)
|
728,519
|
691,415
1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Consists of derivative financial instruments and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation. 3 Consists of receivables from securities financing transactions, margin loans, prime brokerage receivables and financial assets at fair value not held for trading related to securities financing transactions in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly |
|
|
|
|
LR1: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio summary comparison1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
|
1,063,838
|
1,098,099
|
|
2
|
Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the
|
|
|
|
|
scope of regulatory consolidation2
|
(39,458)
|
(36,370)
|
3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
|
4
|
Adjustments for derivative financial instruments
|
(90,338)
|
(145,801)
|
5
|
Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending)
|
9,830
|
10,118
|
6
|
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)
|
30,476
|
29,885
|
7
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Leverage ratio exposure (leverage ratio denominator)
|
974,348
|
955,932
1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Includes assets that are deducted from tier 1 capital.
Quarterly | During the second quarter of 2020, LRD increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion. On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) increased by USD 37 billion, mainly driven by an increase in high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) in the liquidity buffer portfolio in Group Functions, higher cash and balances with central banks across multiple businesses and higher trading portfolio assets in the Investment Bank. Derivative exposures decreased by USD 14 billion mainly driven by foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in the Investment Bank, reflecting roll-offs and market-driven movements. SFTs
decreased by USD 5 billion, mainly due to lower collateral sourcing in Group Functions.
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures, and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report for additional information
Quarterly |
LR2: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio common disclosure1
|
USD million, except where indicated
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
1
|
On-balance sheet items excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral
|
741,193
|
704,500
|
2
|
(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III tier 1 capital)
|
(12,674)
|
(13,084)
|
3
|
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)
|
728,519
|
691,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin)
|
49,952
|
65,769
|
5
|
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions
|
74,580
|
77,082
|
6
|
Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions)
|
(19,254)
|
(20,839)
|
8
|
(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
|
(13,609)
|
(16,227)
|
9
|
Adjusted effective notional amount of all written credit derivatives2
|
68,072
|
75,646
|
10
|
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)3
|
(67,214)
|
(74,695)
|
11
|
Total derivative exposures
|
92,528
|
106,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities financing transaction exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions
|
208,211
|
228,572
|
13
|
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
|
(95,216)
|
(110,794)
|
14
|
CCR exposure for SFT assets
|
9,830
|
10,118
|
15
|
Agent transaction exposures
|
|
|
16
|
Total securities financing transaction exposures
|
122,825
|
127,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
|
100,676
|
90,163
|
18
|
(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)
|
(70,200)
|
(60,277)
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Total off-balance sheet items
|
30,476
|
29,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total exposures (leverage ratio denominator)
|
974,348
|
955,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and total exposures (leverage ratio denominator)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Tier 1 capital
|
53,537
|
51,916
|
21
|
Total exposures (leverage ratio denominator)
|
974,348
|
955,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%)
|
5.5
|
5.4
1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Includes protection sold, including agency transactions. 3 Protection sold can be offset with protection bought on the same underlying reference entity, provided that the conditions according to the Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements are met.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 10 Liquidity coverage ratio
Liquidity coverage ratio
Quarterly | We monitor the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in all significant currencies in order to manage any currency mismatch between high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) and the net expected cash outflows in times of stress.
|
|
|
|
Second quarter 2020
|
Pillar 3 disclosure requirement
|
Quarterly Report 2020 section
|
Disclosure
|
page number
|
|
|
|
|
Concentration of funding sources
|
Treasury management
|
Liabilities by product and currency
|
45
High-quality liquid assets
Quarterly | HQLA must be easily and immediately convertible into cash at little or no loss of value, especially during a period of stress. HQLA are assets that are of low risk and are unencumbered. Other characteristics of HQLA are ease and certainty of valuation, low correlation with risky assets, listing of
the assets on a developed and recognized exchange, existence of an active and sizable market for the assets, and low volatility. Our HQLA predominantly consist of assets that qualify as Level 1 in the LCR framework, including cash, central bank reserves and government bonds.
Quarterly |
High-quality liquid assets
|
|
|
|
Average 2Q201
|
|
|
|
Average 1Q201
|
|
|
|
Level 1
|
Level 2
|
Total
|
|
Level 1
|
Level 2
|
Total
|
|
|
weighted
|
weighted
|
weighted
|
|
weighted
|
weighted
|
weighted
|
|
|
liquidity
|
liquidity
|
liquidity
|
|
liquidity
|
liquidity
|
liquidity
|
USD billion
|
|
value2
|
value2
|
value2
|
|
value2
|
value2
|
value2
|
Cash balances3
|
145
|
|
145
|
106
|
|
106
|
Securities (on- and off-balance sheet)
|
47
|
15
|
62
|
48
|
17
|
65
|
Total high-quality liquid assets4
|
191
|
15
|
207
|
154
|
17
|
171
1 Calculated based on an average of 65 data points in the second quarter of 2020 and 63 data points in the first quarter of 2020. 2 Calculated after the application of haircuts and, where applicable, caps on Level 2 assets. 3 Includes cash and balances with central banks and other eligible balances as prescribed by FINMA. 4 Calculated in accordance with FINMA requirements.
LCR development during the second quarter of 2020
Quarterly | In the second quarter of 2020, the UBS Group LCR increased 16 percentage points to 155%, remaining above the 110% Group LCR minimum requirement communicated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The LCR increase was primarily driven by higher average HQLA balances due to increased debt issuances, lower net funding consumption
by the business divisions and higher customer deposit balances in Global Wealth Management. In addition, net cash outflows increased due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions and higher average outflows from customer deposits, partly offset by higher average inflows from derivative transactions.
Quarterly |
LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
|
|
|
|
Average 2Q201
|
|
Average 1Q201
|
|
|
|
Unweighted
|
Weighted
|
|
Unweighted
|
Weighted
|
USD billion, except where indicated
|
|
value
|
value2
|
|
value
|
value2
|
High-quality liquid assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
High-quality liquid assets
|
209
|
207
|
176
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers
|
269
|
30
|
254
|
29
|
3
|
of which: stable deposits
|
38
|
1
|
33
|
1
|
4
|
of which: less stable deposits
|
231
|
29
|
220
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Unsecured wholesale funding
|
210
|
114
|
199
|
110
|
6
|
of which: operational deposits (all counterparties)
|
44
|
11
|
44
|
11
|
7
|
of which: non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
|
153
|
90
|
144
|
89
|
8
|
of which: unsecured debt
|
13
|
13
|
11
|
11
|
9
|
Secured wholesale funding
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Additional requirements:
|
83
|
25
|
74
|
23
|
11
|
of which: outflows related to derivatives and other transactions
|
46
|
17
|
41
|
16
|
12
|
of which: outflows related to loss of funding on debt products3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
of which: committed credit and liquidity facilities
|
37
|
8
|
32
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Other contractual funding obligations
|
13
|
11
|
13
|
11
|
15
|
Other contingent funding obligations
|
254
|
6
|
229
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Total cash outflows
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash inflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Secured lending
|
289
|
69
|
303
|
81
|
18
|
Inflows from fully performing exposures
|
68
|
31
|
70
|
31
|
19
|
Other cash inflows
|
17
|
17
|
15
|
15
|
20
|
Total cash inflows
|
374
|
117
|
388
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average 2Q201
|
|
|
Average 1Q201
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjusted
|
|
|
Total adjusted
|
USD billion, except where indicated
|
|
|
value4
|
|
|
value4
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
High-quality liquid assets
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
171
|
22
|
Net cash outflows
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
139
1 Calculated based on an average of 65 data points in the second quarter of 2020 and 63 data points in the first quarter of 2020. 2 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates. 3 Includes outflows related to loss of funding on asset-backed securities, covered bonds, other structured financing instruments, asset-backed commercial papers, structured entities (conduits), securities investment vehicles and other such financing facilities. 4 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates as well as, where applicable, caps on Level 2 assets and cash inflows.
UBS Group AG consolidated
Section 11 Requirements for global systemically important banks and related indicators
Semiannual | The Financial Stability Board (the FSB) has determined that UBS is a global systemically important bank (G-SIB), using an indicator-based methodology adopted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the BCBS). Banks that qualify as G-SIBs are required to disclose the 12 indicators for assessing the systemic importance of G-SIBs as defined by the BCBS. These indicators are used for the G-SIB score calculation and cover five categories: size, cross-jurisdictional activity, interconnectedness, substitutability / financial institution infrastructure, and complexity.
Based on the published indicators, G-SIBs are subject to additional CET1 capital buffer requirements in a range from 1.0% to 3.5%. In November 2019, the FSB confirmed that the
requirement for UBS continues to be 1.0%. As our Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) Basel III capital requirements exceed the BCBS requirements including the G-SIB buffer, we are not affected by these additional G-SIB requirements.
In July 2018, the BCBS published a revised assessment methodology and higher loss absorbency requirements. These will come into effect in 2021, with the corresponding surcharge applied as of 1 January 2023. We do not expect these changes to result in an increase of our additional CET1 capital buffer requirement.
Our G-SIB indicators as of 31 December 2019 were published in July 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups
Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups
Section 1 Introduction
Quarterly | The sections below include capital and other regulatory information as of 30 June 2020 for UBS AG standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated.
Section 2 UBS AG standalone
Capital information in this section is based on Pillar 1 capital requirements. Entities may be subject to significant additional Pillar 2 requirements, which represent additional amounts of capital considered necessary and agreed with regulators based on the risk profile of the entities.
Key metrics of the second quarter of 2020
Quarterly | The table on the next page is based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III rules. The temporary exemption of central bank sight deposits for the leverage ratio calculation granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in connection with COVID-19 had no net effect on UBS AG as of 30 June 2020.
During the second quarter of 2020, common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital increased by USD 2.8 billion to USD 51.8 billion, mainly due to operating profit and effects from a change in accounting treatment of investments in associates partially offset by accruals for capital returns. Tier 1 capital increased by USD 3.0 billion to USD 65.4 billion, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in CET1. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) decreased by USD 6.9 billion to USD 310.8 billion during the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by decreases in market risk RWA, lower credit and counterparty credit risk RWA as well
as operational risk RWA. Leverage ratio exposure decreased by USD 1.0 billion, predominantly driven by a decrease in derivative exposures which was largely offset by an overall increase of on- balance sheet exposures.
High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) increased by USD 23.9 billion driven by greater average cash balances due to increased debt issuances and lower net funding consumption by the business divisions. Net cash outflows increased by USD 3.9 billion, due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions (SFTs).
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures
-
Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the change in accounting treatment of investments in associates
Quarterly |
KM1: Key metrics
USD million, except where indicated
|
|
|
30.6.20
|
31.3.20
|
31.12.19
|
30.9.19
|
30.6.19
|
Available capital (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
|
51,810
|
48,998
|
49,521
|
50,458
|
51,261
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET11
|
51,808
|
48,994
|
49,518
|
50,456
|
51,258
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
65,361
|
62,382
|
63,893
|
64,545
|
64,315
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model tier 11
|
65,359
|
62,379
|
63,891
|
64,543
|
64,312
|
3
|
Total capital
|
70,612
|
68,130
|
69,576
|
70,194
|
70,612
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital1
|
70,610
|
68,127
|
69,574
|
70,191
|
70,609
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
|
310,752
|
317,621
|
287,999
|
297,200
|
294,348
|
4a
|
Minimum capital requirement2
|
24,860
|
25,410
|
23,040
|
23,776
|
23,548
|
4b
|
Total risk-weighted assets (pre-floor)
|
310,752
|
317,621
|
287,999
|
297,200
|
294,348
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)
|
16.67
|
15.43
|
17.19
|
16.98
|
17.41
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)1
|
16.67
|
15.43
|
17.19
|
16.98
|
17.41
|
6
|
Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
21.03
|
19.64
|
22.19
|
21.72
|
21.85
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model tier 1 ratio (%)1
|
21.03
|
19.64
|
22.18
|
21.72
|
21.85
|
7
|
Total capital ratio (%)
|
22.72
|
21.45
|
24.16