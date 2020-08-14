MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > UBS Group AG UBSG CH0244767585 UBS GROUP AG (UBSG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/14 03:08:12 am 11.155 CHF -1.63% 03:13a UBS : 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report – UBS Group and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups (dated August 14, 2020) PU 02:37a ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Buy rating from UBS MD 08/13 UBS : Four UBS Financial Advisors in the Ohio Indy Market Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations UBS : 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report – UBS Group and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups (dated August 14, 2020) 0 08/14/2020 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

Pillar 1 provides a framework for measuring minimum capital requirements for the credit, market, operational and non- counterparty-related risks faced by banks. Pillar 2 addresses the principles of the supervisory review process, emphasizing the need for a qualitative approach to supervising banks. Pillar 3 requires banks to publish a range of disclosures, mainly covering risk, capital, leverage, liquidity and remuneration. This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for UBS Group and prudential key figures and regulatory information for UBS AG standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated in the respective sections under "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups." As UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law, UBS Group AG and UBS AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable to Swiss SRBs on a consolidated basis. Capital and other regulatory information as of 30 June 2020 for UBS Group AG consolidated is provided in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter report and for UBS AG consolidated in the "Capital management" section of our UBS AG second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors. Local regulators may also require the publication of Pillar 3 information at a subsidiary or sub-group level. Where applicable, these local disclosures are provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" at www.ubs.com/investors. Significant BCBS and FINMA capital adequacy, liquidity and funding, and related disclosure requirements This Pillar 3 report has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Pillar 3 disclosure requirements (FINMA Circular 2016/1, "Disclosure - banks") as revised on 31 October 2019, the underlying BCBS guidance "Revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in January 2015, the "Frequently asked questions on the revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements" issued in August 2016, the "Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - consolidated and enhanced framework" issued in March 2017 and the subsequent "Technical Amendment - Pillar 3 disclosure requirements - regulatory treatment of accounting provisions" issued in August 2018. Significant regulatory developments, and disclosure requirements and changes effective in this quarter COVID-19 temporary regulatory measures In May 2020, FINMA published guidance related to regulatory exemptions that were provided in the first quarter of 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on such guidance, the temporary exemption that permits banks to exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio denominator (the LRD) for the purpose of calculating going concern ratios has been extended for all banks from 1 July 2020 until 1 January 2021. FINMA announced in May 2020 that the previously introduced temporary exemption, freezing the total number of backtesting exceptions until 1 July 2020 at a level of 1 February 2020, will be introduced into supervisory practice; the content of the exemption therefore continues to apply beyond 1 July 2020. UBS Group AG did not benefit from this measure in the first two quarters of 2020. The loan guarantee program that was set up by the Swiss Federal Council in March 2020 to support small and medium- sized entities (SMEs) via Swiss banks permits the issuance of new credit lines until 31 July 2020. As of 17 July 2020, we had committed CHF 2.7 billion of loans up to CHF 0.5 million, which are 100% guaranteed by the Swiss government, and CHF 0.5 billion of loans between CHF 0.5 million and CHF 20 million, which are 85% government-guaranteed. As of the same date, CHF 1.5 billion (i.e., 47% of the committed funds) had been drawn under the program. The Swiss Federal Council issued a draft law in July 2020 with a planned duration until 31 December 2032, seeking to transpose the loan guarantee program created under the emergency law in March 2020 into a federal law. The law will include provisions to terminate temporary measures early. US regulatory authorities temporarily eased the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) requirements for subsidiary banks of bank holding companies and intermediate holding companies in May 2020. UBS Americas Holding LLC has been subject to SLR requirements for local US reporting since 1 April 2020. The relief also permits exclusion of US Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator through March 2021. The EU has adjusted the Capital Requirements Regulation in order to mitigate unintended consequences stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility to exclude central bank deposits and unsettled trades from the LRD. The measures are expected to have a limited impact on UBS Europe SE. Refer to the "UBS Group AG consolidated," "UBS AG standalone" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone" sections of this report for more information about the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19

COVID-19 Refer to the "Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" section of this report for more information about the implementation of SLR requirements for UBS Americas Holding

LLC 2 Revision of the Swiss Banking Act In June 2020, the Swiss Federal Council adopted a dispatch on the partial revision of the Swiss Banking Act. The proposed measures would strengthen the Swiss depositor protection scheme by requiring banks to deposit half of their contribution obligations for the deposit protection scheme in securities or cash with a custodian. An adjustment to the Intermediated Securities Act would require custodians of securities to separate their own portfolios from the portfolios of their clients. Furthermore, the revision amends the section of the Swiss Banking Act on bank insolvency provisions, including the ranking of claims in case of a bail-in and the required subordination of bail-in bonds, except those issued by a holding company with pari-passu liabilities of less than 5% of gone concern eligible bail-in bonds. The revised Swiss Banking Act is not expected to come into force until the start of 2022. We expect moderate additional costs for all Switzerland-based Group entities in scope. First publication of the Pillar 3 "CCR8 - Exposures to central counterparties" table Following the adoption of the FINMA revisions to the capital treatment concerning UBS's exposures to central counterparties in January 2020, we disclose the semiannual "CCR8 - Exposures to central counterparties" table for the first time in this report. Simplification of Pillar 3 disclosures Considering the current immaterial business volumes and declining trend of total securitization exposures over the past years, we have condensed the following semiannual Pillar 3 disclosures into one single tabular disclosure titled "Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements": "SEC1 - Securitization exposures in the banking book";

"SEC2 - Securitization exposures in the trading book";

"SEC3 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor"; and

"SEC4 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as investor." The new table is presented for the first time in this report. Market risk RWA are mainly based on the internal models approach, with the exception of securitization exposures in the trading book, which are subject to the standardized approach. From the second quarter of 2020 onward, the MR1 table is therefore no longer separately presented and RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book continues to be disclosed in the "OV1 - Overview of RWA" and "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" tables as well as in the narrative of section 5 on securitization exposures in the trading book. Removal of market risk RWA multiplier When our value-at-risk (VaR) model was structurally changed in the first quarter of 2016, FINMA introduced a temporary market risk RWA multiplier of 1.3 to be applied in the calculation of VaR and stressed VaR (SVaR) RWA. As of 30 June 2020, we have removed this specific multiplier following the demonstration of model performance in certain sub-portfolios. Changes to accounting treatment affecting Pillar 1 and Pillar 3 disclosures of UBS AG standalone In June 2020, we aligned the accounting treatment of investments in associates in the UBS AG IFRS standalone accounts with the "equity method" accounting applied in the UBS Group IFRS financial statements. Previously, we had applied a "cost less impairment" approach for these investments in the UBS AG standalone IFRS financial statements. Effective 30 June 2020, UBS AG standalone CET1 capital, LRD and RWA increased by approximately USD 0.9 billion, USD 0.9 billion and USD 2.4 billion, respectively. Refer to the "UBS AG standalone" section of this report for more information about the restated comparatives Results of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review In June 2020, the Federal Reserve Board released the results of its annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). UBS Americas Holding LLC exceeded minimum capital requirements under the severely adverse scenario and the Federal Reserve Board did not object to its capital plan. As a result, UBS Americas Holding LLC will no longer be subject to the qualitative assessment component of CCAR. The Federal Reserve Board also conducted sensitivity analyses to model the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of these supplementary analyses, the Federal Reserve Board determined that firms should resubmit revised capital plans based on a new stress scenario that is to be provided to supervised firms by 30 September 2020. 3 Frequency and comparability of Pillar 3 disclosures FINMA has specified the reporting frequency for each disclosure, as outlined in the table on pages 7 and 8 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. In line with the FINMA-specified disclosure frequency and requirements for disclosure with regard to comparative periods, we provide quantitative comparative information as of 31 March 2020 for disclosures required on a quarterly basis and as of 31 December 2019 for disclosures required on a semiannual basis. Where specifically required by FINMA and/or the BCBS, we disclose comparative information for additional reporting dates. Where required, movement commentary is aligned with the corresponding disclosure frequency required by FINMA and always refers to the latest comparative period. Throughout this report, signposts are displayed at the beginning of a section, table or chart - Semiannual | Quarterly | - indicating whether the disclosure is provided semiannually or quarterly. A triangle symbol -   - indicates the end of the signpost. Refer to our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors

Refer to our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors 4 UBS Group UBS Group AG consolidated Section 1 Key metrics Key metrics of the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The KM1 and KM2 tables on the following pages are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III rules; however, they do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in connection with COVID-19 that permits banks to exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio calculation. The KM2 table includes a reference to the total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) term sheet, published by the Financial Stability Board (the FSB). The FSB provides this term sheet at www.fsb.org/2015/11/total-loss-absorbing-capacity- tlac-principles-and-term-sheet. During the second quarter of 2020, our common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital increased by USD 1.5 billion to USD 38.1 billion, mainly as a result of operating profit before tax and foreign currency effects, which were partially offset by current taxes, defined benefit plans and accruals for capital returns to shareholders. Our Tier 1 capital increased by USD 1.6 billion to USD 53.5 billion, predominantly driven by the aforementioned USD 1.5 billion increase in CET1 capital. Total capital increased by USD 1.1 billion to USD 58.9 billion from the aforementioned increase in CET1 capital, and was partially offset by the decrease in eligibility of a Tier 2 capital instrument amounting to USD 0.5 billion due to the shortening of its residual tenor. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures, and to "Effects of the application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report for additional information The TLAC available as of 30 June 2020 of USD 93.7 billion included CET1 capital of USD 38.1 billion, additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments of USD 15.4 billion and USD 7.7 billion, respectively, eligible under the TLAC framework, and non- regulatory capital elements of TLAC of USD 32.4 billion, as disclosed in section 8 of this report. Under the Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) framework, TLAC excludes 45% of the gross unrealized gains on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income for accounting purposes, which for regulatory capital purposes is measured at the lower of cost or market value. This amount was USD 0.1 billion as of 30 June 2020, and is included as total capital in the KM1 table, and as available TLAC in the KM2 table in this section. Our available TLAC was stable at USD 93.7 billion, as the aforementioned USD 1.6 billion increase of Tier 1 capital, three new issuances of TLAC instruments amounting to USD 0.8 billion and interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects were offset by a decrease in the eligibility of two TLAC instruments of USD 2.9 billion due to the shortening of their residual tenor. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) were stable at USD 286.4 billion, primarily driven by an increase in credit risk RWA, partly offset by a reduction in counterparty credit risk (CCR) RWA and market risk RWA. The leverage ratio exposure increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion, driven by an increase of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFT) of USD 37 billion, partially offset by lower derivative exposures of USD 14 billion and a decrease in SFT exposures of USD 5 billion. High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) increased by USD 36 billion, driven by greater average cash balances due to increased debt issuances, lower net funding consumption by the business divisions and higher customer deposit balances in Global Wealth Management. Net cash outflows increased by USD 11.4 billion due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions and higher average outflows from customer deposits, partly offset by higher average inflows from derivative transactions.  6 Quarterly | KM1: Key metrics USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.9.19 30.6.19 Available capital (amounts) 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 38,146 36,691 35,582 34,673 34,948 1a Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET11 38,102 36,656 35,538 34,635 34,904 2 Tier 1 53,537 51,916 51,888 50,702 49,993 2a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 11 53,492 51,882 51,844 50,664 49,949 3 Total capital 58,908 57,784 57,614 56,396 56,345 3a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital1 58,863 57,750 57,570 56,358 56,302 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 286,436 286,256 259,208 264,626 262,135 4a Minimum capital requirement2 22,915 22,901 20,737 21,170 20,971 4b Total risk-weighted assets (pre-floor) 286,436 286,256 259,208 264,626 262,135 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA 5 Common equity tier 1 ratio (%) 13.32 12.82 13.73 13.10 13.33 5a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)1 13.30 12.81 13.71 13.09 13.32 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 18.69 18.14 20.02 19.16 19.07 6a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)1 18.67 18.12 20.00 19.15 19.05 7 Total capital ratio (%) 20.57 20.19 22.23 21.31 21.49 7a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)1 20.55 20.17 22.21 21.30 21.48 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%) 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 9 Countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.10 0.09 9a Additional countercyclical buffer for Swiss mortgage loans (%) 0.00 0.00 0.23 0.21 0.22 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 11 Total of bank CET1-specific buffer requirements (%) 3.52 3.52 3.58 3.60 3.59 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%) 8.82 8.32 9.23 8.60 8.83 Basel III leverage ratio3 13 Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure 974,348 955,932 911,325 901,914 911,379 14 Basel III leverage ratio (%) 5.49 5.43 5.69 5.62 5.49 14a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%)1 5.49 5.43 5.69 5.62 5.48 Liquidity coverage ratio4 15 Total HQLA 206,693 170,630 166,215 167,916 176,173 16 Total net cash outflow 133,786 122,383 124,112 122,025 121,314 17 LCR (%) 155 139 134 138 145 1 The fully loaded ECL accounting model excludes the transitional relief of recognizing ECL allowances and provisions in CET1 capital in accordance with FINMA Circular 2013/1 "Eligible capital - banks." 2 Calculated as 8% of total RWA, based on total capital minimum requirements, excluding CET1 buffer requirements. 3 Leverage ratio exposures and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 4 Calculated based on quarterly average. Refer to "Liquidity coverage ratio" in section 10 of this report for more information.  7 UBS Group AG consolidated Quarterly | KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)1 USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.9.19 30.6.19 1 Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available 93,658 93,718 89,660 88,197 87,388 1a Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC available2 93,613 93,684 89,616 88,159 87,344 2 Total RWA at the level of the resolution group 286,436 286,256 259,208 264,626 262,135 3 TLAC as a percentage of RWA (%) 32.70 32.74 34.59 33.33 33.34 3a Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC as a percentage of fully loaded ECL accounting model RWA (%)2 32.68 32.73 34.57 33.31 33.32 4 Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group3 974,348 955,932 911,325 901,914 911,379 5 TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (%)3 9.61 9.80 9.84 9.78 9.59 5a Fully loaded ECL accounting model TLAC as a percentage of fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage exposure measure (%)2,3 9.61 9.80 9.83 9.77 9.58 6a Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate No paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? 6b Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of No Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? 6c If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognized as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that would be recognized as external TLAC if no cap was applied (%) N/A - Refer to our response to 6b. 1 Resolution group level is defined as the UBS Group AG consolidated level. 2 The fully loaded ECL accounting model excludes the transitional relief of recognizing ECL allowances and provisions in CET1 capital in accordance with FINMA Circular 2013/1 "Eligible capital - banks." 3 Leverage ratio exposures and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.  8 Section 2 Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets Our approach to measuring risk exposure and risk- weighted assets Quarterly | Depending on the intended purpose, the measurement of risk exposure that we apply may differ. Exposures may be measured for financial accounting purposes under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for deriving our regulatory capital requirements or for internal risk management and control purposes. Our Pillar 3 disclosures are generally based on measures of risk exposure used to derive the regulatory capital required under Pillar 1. Our risk-weighted assets (RWA) are calculated according to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III framework, as implemented by the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance issued by the Swiss Federal Council and by the associated circulars issued by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). For information about the measurement of risk exposures and RWA, refer to pages 12-14 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.  RWA development in the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The OV1 table on the next page provides an overview of our RWA and the related minimum capital requirements by risk type. The table presented is based on the respective FINMA template and empty rows indicate current non-applicability to UBS. During the second quarter of 2020, RWA increased by USD 0.2 billion to USD 286.4 billion, primarily driven by an increase in credit risk RWA of USD 2.9 billion, partly offset by a reduction in counterparty credit risk (CCR) RWA of USD 1.6 billion and market risk RWA of USD 0.9 billion. Credit risk RWA under the internal ratings-based approach increased by USD 2.9 billion, mainly due to business growth in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Changes in credit ratings and loss given default resulted in an increase of less than USD 1.0 billion in RWA during the second quarter of 2020. Counterparty credit risk RWA on derivatives including those under the standardized approach and the internal model method decreased by USD 2.7 billion, mainly as a result of lower volumes in Global Markets. RWA on securities financing transactions, including those subject to value-at-risk (VaR) and other counterparty credit risk treatments, increased by USD 1.1 billion, mainly driven by increased prime brokerage volumes in Global Markets. Market risk RWA decreased by USD 0.9 billion, primarily driven by the removal of a model multiplier, as well as the impact of client activity and market conditions on stressed and regulatory VaR. The flow tables for credit risk, counterparty credit risk and market risk RWA in the respective sections of this report provide further details regarding the movements in RWA in the second quarter of 2020. More information about capital management and RWA, including details regarding movements in RWA during the second quarter of 2020, is provided on pages 53-54 in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.  9 UBS Group AG consolidated Quarterly | OV1: Overview of RWA Minimum capital RWA requirements1 USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.6.20 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 133,180 130,236 121,244 10,654 2 of which: standardized approach (SA) 30,144 30,159 28,386 2,412 2a of which: non-counterparty-related risk 13,219 13,061 13,135 1,058 3 of which: foundation internal ratings-based(F-IRB) approach 4 of which: supervisory slotting approach 5 of which: advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach 103,036 100,076 92,858 8,243 6 Counterparty credit risk2 39,983 41,560 36,354 3,199 7 of which: SA for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)3 5,903 7,254 4,699 472 8 of which: internal model method (IMM) 19,284 20,582 20,275 1,543 8a of which: value-at-risk (VaR) 8,055 6,663 5,502 644 9 of which: other CCR 6,741 7,061 5,879 539 10 Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 4,523 3,889 1,900 362 11 Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach4 2,646 3,136 3,261 212 12 Equity investments in funds - look-through approach5 705 671 56 13 Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach5 611 735 49 14 Equity investments in funds - fallback approach5 25 110 2 15 Settlement risk 395 1,201 357 32 16 Securitization exposures in banking book 598 607 633 48 of which securitization internal ratings-based approach (SEC-IRBA) of which securitization external ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA), including internal assessment approach (IAA) 564 574 598 45 19 of which securitization standardized approach (SEC-SA) 34 33 35 3 20 Market Risk 14,228 15,096 6,556 1,138 21 of which: standardized approach (SA) 370 449 419 30 22 of which: internal model approaches (IMA) 13,859 14,647 6,137 1,109 23 Capital charge for switch between trading book and banking book6 24 Operational risk 77,542 77,542 77,542 6,203 25 Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight)7 12,005 11,473 11,361 960 25a of which: Deferred tax assets 9,212 8,705 8,951 737 26 Floor adjustment8 27 Total 286,436 286,256 259,208 22,915 1 Calculated based on 8% of RWA. 2 Excludes settlement risk, which is separately reported in line 15 "Settlement risk." Includes RWA with central counterparties. The split between the sub-components of counterparty credit risk refers to the calculation of the exposure measure. 3 Calculated in accordance with the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) from 1 January 2020 onward, whereas periods prior to 2020 were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). 4 Information as of 31 December 2019 includes investments in funds calculated based on the simple risk-weight approach, whereas from 1 January 2020 onward investments in funds are disclosed in rows 12, 13 and 14 based on risk weighting in accordance with the new regulation for investments in funds. 5 From 2020 onward, the risk weighting has been calculated in accordance with the regulation for investments in funds. 6 Not applicable until the implementation of the final rules on the minimum capital requirements for market risk (the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book). 7 Includes items subject to threshold deduction treatment that do not exceed their respective threshold and are risk weighted at 250%. Items subject to threshold deduction treatment include significant investments in common shares of non-consolidated financial institutions (banks, insurance and other financial entities) and deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences. 8 No floor effect, as 80% of our Basel I RWA, including the RWA equivalent of the Basel I capital deductions, do not exceed our Basel III RWA, including the RWA equivalent of the Basel III capital deductions. For the status of the finalization of the Basel III capital framework, refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2019, which outlines how the proposed floor calculation would differ in significant aspects from the current approach.  10 The table below and on the following pages is provided on a voluntary basis to complement other disclosures presented in this report. It is aligned with the principles applied in the OV1 table and presents the net exposure at default (EAD) and RWA by risk type and FINMA-defined asset class, which forms the basis for the calculation of RWA. These exposures are further subdivided into standardized approaches and advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) or model-based approaches. For credit risk, the classification defines the method used to derive the risk weight factors, through either internal ratings (A-IRB) or external Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets ratings (standardized approach). The split between standardized approaches and A-IRB or model-based approaches for counterparty credit risk refers to the exposure measure, whereas the split in templates CCR3 and CCR4 refers to the risk weighting approach. Market and operational risk RWA, excluding securitization and re-securitization in the trading book, are derived using model calculations and are therefore included in the model-based approach columns. The table provides references to sections in this report containing more information about the specific topics. 30.6.20 A-IRB /model-based approach Standardized approach Total Section or Section or table table USD million Net EAD RWA reference Net EAD RWA reference Net EAD RWA Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 636,927 103,036 3 51,894 30,144 3 688,821 133,180 Central governments and central banks 198,976 3,343 CR6, CR7 10,048 913 CR4, CR5 209,025 4,256 Banks and securities dealers 17,763 5,948 CR6, CR7 6,129 1,479 CR4, CR5 23,892 7,427 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks 10,169 1,041 CR6, CR7 1,490 368 CR4, CR5 11,659 1,409 Corporates: specialized lending 25,207 11,963 CR6, CR7 25,207 11,963 Corporates: other lending 61,820 38,067 CR6, CR7 7,799 6,381 CR4, CR5 69,619 44,448 Central counterparties 775 24 775 24 Retail 322,991 42,674 11,538 7,760 CR4, CR5 334,529 50,434 Residential mortgages 155,269 30,337 CR6, CR7 6,171 2,619 161,440 32,956 Qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) 1,660 661 CR6, CR7 1,660 661 Other retail1 166,062 11,676 CR6, CR7 5,367 5,141 171,428 16,817 Non-counterparty-related risk 14,115 13,220 CR4, CR5 14,115 13,219 Property, equipment and software 12,829 12,829 12,829 12,829 Other 1,286 391 1,286 391 Counterparty credit risk2 108,774 27,339 4 78,905 12,644 4 187,679 39,983 Central governments and central banks 8,818 1,068 CCR3, CCR4 1,875 135 CCR3, CCR4 10,693 1,204 Banks and securities dealers 20,801 5,663 CCR3, CCR4 2,673 855 CCR3, CCR4 23,474 6,518 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks 2,013 347 CCR3, CCR4 755 47 CCR3, CCR4 2,768 395 Corporates incl. specialized lending 54,921 19,695 CCR3, CCR4 23,605 9,642 CCR3, CCR4 78,526 29,338 Central counterparties 22,113 457 CCR8 40,211 959 CCR8 62,325 1,416 Retail 108 108 CCR3, CCR4 9,785 1,005 CCR3, CCR4 9,893 1,113 Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 3,082 4, CCR2 1,441 4, CCR2 4,523 Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach3 634 2,646 3, CR10 634 2,646 Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)4 284 1,341 284 1,341 Settlement risk 835 215 491 180 1,325 395 Securitization exposure in the banking book 176 598 5,6 176 598 Market risk5 13,859 6 655 370 6 655 14,228 Value-at-risk (VaR) 1,848 MR2 1,848 Stressed value-at risk (SVaR) 3,619 MR2 3,619 Add-on for risks-not-in-VaR (RniV) 7,021 MR2 7,021 Incremental risk charge (IRC) 1,371 MR2 1,371 Comprehensive risk measure (CRM)6 Securitization / re-securitization in the trading book5 655 370 5 655 370 Operational risk 77,542 77,542 Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight) 1,117 2,793 3,685 9,212 4,802 12,005 Deferred tax assets 3,685 9,212 3,685 9,212 Significant investments in non-consolidated financial institutions 1,117 2,793 1,117 2,793 Total 736,409 231,847 147,964 54,589 884,373 286,436 11 UBS Group AG consolidated Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets (continued) 31.12.19 A-IRB /model-based approach Standardized approach Total Section or Section or table table USD million Net EAD RWA reference Net EAD RWA reference Net EAD RWA Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 551,748 92,858 3 49,939 28,386 3 601,687 121,244 Central governments and central banks 138,880 2,482 CR6, CR7 10,687 938 CR4, CR5 149,567 3,420 Banks and securities dealers 17,614 6,102 CR6, CR7 5,541 1,314 CR4, CR5 23,155 7,416 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks 8,012 844 CR6, CR7 920 238 CR4, CR5 8,932 1,082 Corporates: specialized lending 23,313 11,475 CR6, CR7 23,313 11,475 Corporates: other lending 52,533 31,836 CR6, CR7 6,017 4,824 CR4, CR5 58,550 36,660 Central counterparties 474 16 474 16 Retail 311,396 40,118 12,074 7,923 CR4, CR5 323,469 48,041 Residential mortgages 149,255 29,133 CR6, CR7 6,466 2,641 155,721 31,774 Qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) 1,944 687 CR6, CR7 1,944 687 Other retail1 160,197 10,298 CR6, CR7 5,608 5,282 165,805 15,580 Non-counterparty-related risk 14,226 13,135 CR4, CR5 14,226 13,135 Property, equipment and software 12,756 12,756 12,756 12,756 Other 1,470 378 1,470 378 Counterparty credit risk2 102,536 25,777 4 70,327 10,577 4 172,863 36,354 Central governments and central banks 7,070 670 CCR3, CCR4 2,091 104 CCR3, CCR4 9,161 774 Banks and securities dealers 18,078 5,376 CCR3, CCR4 2,328 660 CCR3, CCR4 20,407 6,036 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks 1,917 423 CCR3, CCR4 755 45 CCR3, CCR4 2,673 469 Corporates incl. specialized lending 48,331 18,759 CCR3, CCR4 17,402 7,722 CCR3, CCR4 65,733 26,481 Central counterparties 27,139 547 CCR8 41,531 1,343 CCR8 68,671 1,891 Retail CCR3, CCR4 6,219 703 CCR3, CCR4 6,219 703 Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 974 4, CCR2 926 4, CCR2 1,900 Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach3 778 3,261 3, CR10 778 3,261 Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)4 Settlement risk 30 54 183 303 213 357 Securitization exposure in the banking book 188 633 5,6 188 633 Market risk5 6,137 6 670 419 6 670 6,556 Value-at-risk (VaR) 487 MR2 487 Stressed value-at risk (SVaR) 2,082 MR2 2,082 Add-on for risks-not-in-VaR (RniV) 2,344 MR2 2,344 Incremental risk charge (IRC) 1,224 MR2 1,224 Comprehensive risk measure (CRM)6 Securitization / re-securitization in the trading book5 670 419 5 670 419 Operational risk 77,542 77,542 Amounts below thresholds for deduction (250% risk weight) 964 2,410 3,580 8,951 4,544 11,361 Deferred tax assets 3,580 8,951 3,580 8,951 Significant investments in non-consolidated financial institutions 964 2,410 964 2,410 Total 656,055 209,014 124,887 50,194 780,942 259,208 1 Consists primarily of Lombard lending, which represents loans made against the pledge of eligible marketable securities or cash, as well as exposures to small businesses, private clients and other retail customers without mortgage financing. 2 The split between A-IRB /model-based approach and standardized approach for counterparty credit risk refers to the exposure measure, whereas the split in CCR3 and CCR4 refers to the risk weight approach. As of 30 June 2020, USD 117,863 million of EAD (31 December 2019, USD 97,845 million) was subject to the A-IRB risk weight approach, and USD 7,491 million of EAD (31 December 2019, USD 6,348 million) was subject to the standardized risk weight approach. 3 Comparative period prior to 2020 includes investments in funds calculated based on the simple risk-weight approach, whereas from 1 January 2020 onward investments in funds are disclosed in row "Equity investments in funds in the banking book (CR)" based on the new regulation for investments in funds risk weighting. 4 From 2020 onward based on the regulation for investments in funds risk weighting. 5 From the second quarter of 2020 onward, RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book continue to be disclosed in the "OV1 - Overview of RWA" and "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" tables and the MR1 table is therefore no longer separately presented. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information. 6 As of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the CRM-based capital requirement was not applicable to us, as we did not hold eligible correlation trading positions. 12 Section 3 Credit risk Introduction Semiannual | This section provides information about the exposures subject to the Basel III credit risk framework, as presented in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report. Information about counterparty credit risk is reflected in the "Counterparty credit risk" section on pages 26-33 of this report. Securitization positions are reported in the "Securitizations" section on pages 34-35 of this report. The tables in this section provide details regarding the exposures relevant for the determination of the firm's credit risk- related regulatory capital requirement. The parameters applied under the advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach are generally based on the same methodologies, data and systems we use for internal credit risk quantification, except where certain treatments are specified by regulatory requirements. These include, for example, the application of regulatory prescribed floors and multipliers, and differences with respect to eligibility criteria and exposure definitions. The exposure information presented in this section may therefore differ from our internal management view disclosed in the "Risk management and control" sections of our quarterly and annual reports. Similarly, the prescribed regulatory capital measure of credit risk exposure also differs from how it is defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For information about credit risk exposure categories, credit risk management and credit risk mitigation (CRM), refer to pages 26-27, 31 and 35-38 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.  Credit risk exposure categories Semiannual | The definitions of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-defined Pillar 3 credit risk exposure categories "Loans" and "Debt securities" below, as referred to in the "CR1: Credit quality of assets" and "CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview" tables in this section, provide a link to the IFRS balance sheet structure. The Pillar 3 category "Loans" comprises financial instruments held with the intent to collect the contractual payments and includes the following IFRS balances to the extent that they are subject to the credit risk framework: balances at central banks;

Loans and advances to banks ;

Loans and advances to customers ;

Other financial assets measured at amortized cost, excluding money market instruments, checks and bills and other debt instruments;

traded loans in the banking book that are included within Financial assets at fair value held for trading ;

; brokerage receivables;

loans including structured loans that are included within Financial assets at fair value not held for trading ; and

; and other non-financial assets. The Pillar 3 category "Debt securities" includes the following IFRS balances to the extent that they are subject to the credit risk framework: money market instruments, checks and bills and other debt instruments that are included within Other financial assets measured at amortized cost ;

; Financial assets at fair value held for trading, excluding traded loans;

Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, excluding loans; and

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.  13 UBS Group AG consolidated Credit quality of assets Semiannual | The CR1 table below provides a breakdown of defaulted and non-defaulted loans, debt securities and off- balance sheet exposures. The table includes a split of expected credit loss (ECL) accounting provisions based on the standardized approach and the internal ratings-based approach. The increases in the total carrying amount of loans and debt securities of USD 61.5 billion and USD 19.2 billion, respectively, are explained in the CR3 table of this report. The increase in the total carrying amount of off-balance sheet exposures of USD 11.3 billion was driven by new loan commitments and financing activities. For information about the definitions of default and credit- impairment, refer to page 136 of our Annual Report 2019, which is available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors. More information about the net value movements related to Loans and Debt securities shown in the table is provided on page 15 of this report in the "CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview" table.  Semiannual | CR1: Credit quality of assets Of which: ECL accounting provisions Gross carrying amounts of: for credit losses on SA exposures Allocated in Of which: ECL regulatory Allocated in accounting category of regulatory provisions for Specific category of credit losses on Defaulted Non-defaulted Allowances / (stage 3 General IRB exposures USD million exposures1 exposures impairments credit-impaired) (stage 1 & 2) (stage 1, 2, 3) Net values 30.6.20 1 Loans2 3,564 516,755 (1,244)4 (115) (75) (1,054) 519,076 2 Debt securities 81,980 81,980 3 Off-balance sheet exposures3 290 63,927 (168)4 (1) (2) (165) 64,048 4 Total 3,854 662,662 (1,411)4 (116) (77) (1,218) 665,104 31.12.19 1 Loans2 2,981 455,494 (911)4 (114) (68) (729) 457,564 2 Debt securities 62,766 62,766 3 Off-balance sheet exposures3 132 52,725 (78)4 (1) (3) (75) 52,778 4 Total 3,113 570,986 (989)4 (115) (71) (804) 573,108 1 Defaulted exposures are in line with credit-impaired exposures (stage 3) under IFRS 9. Refer to Note 23 "Expected credit loss measurement" of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about IFRS 9. 2 Loan exposure is reported in line with the Pillar 3 definition. Refer to "Credit risk exposure categories" in this section for more information about the classification of Loans and Debt securities. 3 Off-balance sheet exposures include unutilized credit facilities, guarantees provided and forward starting loan commitments but exclude prolongations of loans that do not increase the initially committed loan amount. Unutilized credit facilities exclude unconditionally revocable as well as uncommitted credit facilities, even if they attract RWA. 4 Expected credit loss allowances and provisions amount to USD 1,489 million as of 30 June 2020, as disclosed in Note 10 of the UBS Group AG second quarter 2020 report. This Pillar 3 table excludes ECL on revocable off-balance sheet exposures (30 June 2020: USD 65 million; 31 December 2019: USD 35 million), ECL on exposures subject to counterparty credit risk (30 June 2020: USD 6 million; 31 December 2019: USD 5 million) and ECL on irrevocable committed prolongation of loans that do not give rise to additional credit exposures of USD 7 million as of 30 June 2020.  Semiannual | The CR2 table below illustrates changes in stock of defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures for the first half year of 2020. The total amount of defaulted loans and debt securities was USD 3.9 billion as of 30 June 2020.  Semiannual | CR2: Changes in stock of defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures For the half year For the half year USD million ended 30.6.201 ended 31.12.191 1 Defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures as of the beginning of the half year 3,113 2,920 2 Loans and debt securities that have defaulted since the last reporting period 1,314 780 3 Returned to non-defaulted status (337) (225) 4 Amounts written off (103) (70) 5 Other changes (133) (292) 6 Defaulted loans, debt securities and off-balance sheet exposures as of the end of the half year 3,854 3,113 1 Off-balance sheet exposures include unutilized credit facilities, guarantees provided and forward starting loan commitments but exclude prolongations of loans that do not increase the initially committed loan amount. Unutilized credit facilities exclude unconditionally revocable as well as uncommitted credit facilities, even if they attract RWA.  14 Credit risk mitigation Semiannual | The CR3 table below provides a breakdown of loans and debt securities into unsecured and partially or fully secured exposures, with additional information about the security type. The carrying amount for unsecured exposures increased by USD 65.3 billion to USD 267 billion, mainly as a result of higher Semiannual | balances at central banks to maintain increased liquidity levels presented under loans and purchases of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) presented under debt securities. The carrying amount of partially or fully secured exposures increased by USD 15.5 billion to USD 334.1 billion, mainly as a result of an increase in secured loans and mortgages to customers related to government-guaranteed lending programs.  CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview1 Secured portion of exposures partially or fully secured: Exposures fully Exposures partially Exposures secured unsecured: carrying or fully secured: Total: carrying Exposures secured by financial Exposures secured USD million amount carrying amount amount by collateral guarantees by credit derivatives 30.6.20 1 Loans2 185,026 334,050 519,076 320,139 3,368 11 2 Debt securities 81,980 81,980 3 Total 267,006 334,050 601,056 320,139 3,368 11 4 of which: defaulted 657 2,089 2,745 1,440 212 31.12.19 1 Loans2 138,961 318,603 457,564 307,400 1,125 2 Debt securities 62,766 62,766 3 Total 201,727 318,603 520,330 307,400 1,125 4 of which: defaulted 504 1,823 2,327 1,167 225 1 Exposures in this table represent carrying amounts in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation. 2 Loan exposure is reported in line with the Pillar 3 definition. Refer to "Credit risk exposure categories" in this section for more information about the classification of Loans and Debt securities.  15 UBS Group AG consolidated Standardized approach - credit risk mitigation Semiannual | The CR4 table below illustrates the effect of CRM on the calculation of capital requirements under the standardized approach. In the first half of 2020, off-balance sheet exposures before credit conversion factors (CCF) and CRM under the Semiannual | Corporates asset class increased by USD 5.8 billion to USD 14.6 billion, reflecting increases in margin loan commitments in the Investment Bank as well as exposures to certain clients within Global Wealth Management.  CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects Exposures Exposures before CCF and CRM1 post-CCF and post-CRM RWA and RWA density On-balanceOff-balance On-balanceOff-balance sheet sheet sheet sheet RWA density USD million, except where indicated amount amount Total amount amount Total RWA in % 30.6.20 Asset classes2 1 Central governments and central banks 10,043 10,043 10,042 10,042 912 9.1 2 Banks and securities dealers 5,655 998 6,653 5,654 475 6,129 1,478 24.1 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 1,183 869 2,053 1,183 307 1,490 368 24.7 4 Corporates 6,570 14,643 21,212 6,509 2,071 8,580 6,407 74.7 5 Retail 11,789 3,982 15,771 11,422 116 11,538 7,760 67.3 6 Equity 7 Other assets3 14,048 67 14,115 14,048 67 14,115 13,219 93.6 8 Total 49,288 20,559 69,847 48,859 3,035 51,894 30,144 58.1 31.12.19 Asset classes2 1 Central governments and central banks 10,687 10,687 10,687 10,687 938 8.8 2 Banks and securities dealers 5,072 928 6,000 5,071 464 5,536 1,314 23.7 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 844 372 1,216 844 74 918 237 25.9 4 Corporates 6,310 8,823 15,133 5,847 651 6,499 4,839 74.5 5 Retail 12,141 4,071 16,212 11,974 100 12,074 7,923 65.6 6 Equity 7 Other assets3 14,226 14,226 14,226 14,226 13,135 92.3 8 Total 49,280 14,194 63,475 48,648 1,290 49,939 28,386 56.8 1 Exposures in this table represent carrying amounts in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation. 2 The CRM effect is reflected in the original asset class, i.e., CRM effects of purchased credit protection by means of guarantees or credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the obligor. Refer to "CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. 3 Excludes securitization exposures and RWA under the standardized approach. Refer to the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table in section 2 and to section 5 of this report for more information.  16 IRB approach - credit derivatives used as credit risk mitigation Semiannual | Probability of default (PD) substitution is only applied in the risk-weightedassets (RWA) calculation when the PD of the hedge provider is lower than the PD of the obligor. In addition, the default correlation between the obligor and the hedge provider is taken into account through the double default approach. Credit derivatives with tranched cover or first-loss protection are recognized through the securitization framework. Refer to the "CCR6: Credit derivatives exposures" table in section 4 of this report for notional and fair value information about credit derivatives used as CRM.  Semiannual | CR7: IRB - effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques1 30.6.20 31.12.19 Pre-credit Pre-credit USD million derivatives RWA Actual RWA derivatives RWA Actual RWA 1 Central governments and central banks - FIRB 2 Central governments and central banks - AIRB 3,159 3,159 2,446 2,446 3 Banks and securities dealers - FIRB 4 Banks and securities dealers - AIRB 5,777 5,777 5,911 5,911 5 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks - FIRB 6 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks - AIRB 1,046 1,046 847 847 7 Corporates: specialized lending - FIRB 8 Corporates: specialized lending - AIRB 12,003 12,003 11,525 11,525 9 Corporates: other lending - FIRB 10 Corporates: other lending - AIRB 38,811 38,503 32,394 32,144 11 Retail: mortgage loans 30,319 30,319 29,118 29,118 12 Retail exposures: qualifying revolving retail (QRRE) 661 661 687 687 13 Retail: other 11,567 11,567 10,180 10,180 14 Equity positions (PD / LGD approach) 15 Total 103,344 103,036 93,108 92,858 1 The CRM effect is reflected in the original asset class, i.e., CRM effects of purchased credit protection by means of credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the obligor. Refer to "CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the protection provider.  17 UBS Group AG consolidated Credit risk under the standardized approach Semiannual | The standardized approach is generally applied where it is not possible to use the A-IRB approach. The table below illustrates the exposures by asset classes and the risk weights applied.  Semiannual | CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights USD million Total credit exposures amount (post-CCF and post- Risk weight 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others CRM)3 30.6.20 Asset classes 1 Central governments and central banks 8,934 207 71 836 10,048 2 Banks and securities dealers 5,319 784 26 6,129 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 149 1,128 143 70 1,490 4 Corporates 2,088 125 1,2192 5,130 12 8,574 5 Retail 5,433 1,331 4,600 173 11,538 6 Equity 7 Other assets 894 13,221 14,115 8 Total 9,977 8,743 5,433 1,124 2,550 23,883 186 51,894 9 of which: mortgage loans 5,433 84 655 6,171 10 of which: past due1 274 274 31.12.19 Asset classes 1 Central governments and central banks 9,540 225 58 864 10,687 2 Banks and securities dealers 4,863 673 5 5,541 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 398 256 155 110 920 4 Corporates 1,831 137 1722 4,348 2 6,491 5 Retail 5,846 1,622 4,496 109 12,074 6 Equity 7 Other assets 1,091 13,135 14,226 8 Total 11,030 7,175 5,846 1,023 1,794 22,959 112 49,939 9 of which: mortgage loans 5,846 99 521 6,466 10 of which: past due1 242 242 1 Includes mortgage loans. 2 Relates to structured margin lending exposures based on the methodology agreed with FINMA. 3 The CRM effect is reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. Refer to "CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the obligor.  18 Credit risk under internal ratings-based approaches Semiannual | The CR6 table on the following pages provides information about credit risk exposures under the A-IRB approach, including a breakdown of the main parameters used in A-IRB models for the calculation of capital requirements, presented by portfolio and PD range across FINMA-defined asset classes. Exposures subject to credit risk mitigation through financial guarantees and credit derivatives are reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. As of 30 June 2020, exposures before the application of CCFs increased by USD 98 billion to USD 898 billion across various asset classes, resulting in an overall RWA increase of USD 10 billion. In the Central governments and central banks asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 61 billion to USD 200 billion, as a result of maintaining increased liquidity levels. In the Corporates: other lending asset class, total exposure pre-CCF increased by USD 10 billion to 96 billion and RWA increased by USD 6 billion to USD 38 billion, primarily driven by an increase in Lombard loans, fixed-term mortgages and fixed- term loans. In the Retail: residential mortgages asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 6 billion to USD 157 billion and RWA increased by USD 1 billion to USD 30 billion, reflecting business growth and recalibration of risk parameters for real estate portfolios and Lombard loans in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. In the Retail: other retail asset class, total exposures pre-CCF increased by USD 15 billion to USD 372 billion and RWA increased by USD 1 billion to USD 12 billion, mainly due to business growth and changes in credit ratings and loss given default with regard to Lombard exposures in Global Wealth Management. Information about credit risk RWA for the first quarter of 2020, including details regarding movements in RWA, is provided on pages 8-11 of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, and for the second quarter of 2020 on page 25 of this report.  19 UBS Group AG consolidated Semiannual | CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range Original on- Off-balance Total Number of Average balance sheet sheet exposures exposures pre- Average CCF EAD post-CCF Average obligors (in Average LGD maturity in RWA density USD million, except where indicated gross exposure pre-CCF CCF in % and post-CRM1 PD in % thousands) in % years RWA in % EL Provisions2 Central governments and central banks as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 197,825 2,178 200,002 55.3 198,965 0.0 0.1 31.5 1.1 3,334 1.7 8 0.15 to <0.25 0 0 0 0.2 <0.1 63.1 1.0 0 39.9 0 0.25 to <0.50 0 0 0 0.3 <0.1 45.0 1.0 0 44.4 0 0.50 to <0.75 3 3 3 0.7 <0.1 52.9 1.1 3 78.0 0 0.75 to <2.50 0 7 7 51.9 4 1.8 <0.1 30.4 2.6 3 75.5 0 2.50 to <10.00 0 3 4 57.0 2 2.7 <0.1 29.0 2.6 2 75.6 0 10.00 to <100.00 0 0 0 10.4 0 13.0 <0.1 45.0 1.0 0 207.0 0 100.00 (default) 12 4 16 3.5 1 100.0 <0.1 65.14 3.55 2 106.0 11 Subtotal 197,841 2,192 200,033 55.2 198,976 0.0 0.1 31.5 1.1 3,343 1.7 19 12 Central governments and central banks as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 138,755 207 138,961 49.4 138,852 0.0 0.1 30.4 1.0 2,455 1.8 3 0.15 to <0.25 0 0 0 0.2 <0.1 65.8 1.0 0 41.8 0 0.25 to <0.50 0 0 0 0.3 <0.1 45.0 1.0 0 44.4 0 0.50 to <0.75 4 4 4 0.7 <0.1 53.1 1.1 3 77.7 0 0.75 to <2.50 1 0 1 55.0 1 1.4 <0.1 39.4 2.5 1 111.6 0 2.50 to <10.00 0 1 1 76.1 1 2.7 <0.1 10.2 4.4 0 33.0 0 10.00 to <100.00 0 0 0 9.7 0 13.0 <0.1 45.0 1.0 0 206.7 0 100.00 (default) 13 36 49 55.0 22 100.0 <0.1 21.84 4.35 23 106.0 11 Subtotal 138,772 243 139,016 50.4 138,880 0.0 0.1 30.4 1.0 2,482 1.8 14 11 Banks and securities dealers as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 12,069 2,658 14,727 52.3 13,295 0.0 0.5 39.6 1.1 2,050 15.4 3 0.15 to <0.25 1,392 681 2,073 41.4 1,321 0.2 0.3 53.0 1.2 652 49.4 2 0.25 to <0.50 453 341 794 50.4 517 0.4 0.2 61.8 1.1 433 83.8 1 0.50 to <0.75 237 240 477 43.9 303 0.7 0.1 55.3 1.1 307 101.3 1 0.75 to <2.50 966 619 1,585 49.6 1,058 1.4 0.2 53.4 1.2 1,295 122.4 8 2.50 to <10.00 424 2,262 2,686 45.1 1,262 3.3 0.2 27.4 1.0 1,190 94.3 14 10.00 to <100.00 2 14 16 31.6 7 12.9 <0.1 52.8 1.7 21 303.6 3 100.00 (default) Subtotal 15,544 6,815 22,359 48.0 17,763 0.4 1.5 41.5 1.1 5,948 33.5 33 15 Banks and securities dealers as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 11,797 1,914 13,711 50.6 12,591 0.0 0.5 39.0 1.0 1,877 14.9 3 0.15 to <0.25 691 2,191 2,882 84.3 2,304 0.2 0.3 50.4 2.1 1,335 58.0 2 0.25 to <0.50 665 431 1,097 52.1 815 0.4 0.2 47.4 1.5 532 65.3 1 0.50 to <0.75 478 287 765 44.2 577 0.6 0.1 45.3 1.0 478 82.8 2 0.75 to <2.50 830 574 1,404 47.5 922 1.4 0.2 46.3 1.3 1,013 109.8 6 2.50 to <10.00 282 462 744 44.8 377 3.6 0.2 64.4 1.1 810 214.7 9 10.00 to <100.00 44 11 54 43.3 27 14.2 <0.1 38.2 1.2 57 212.6 4 100.00 (default) Subtotal 14,786 5,870 20,657 62.2 17,614 0.3 1.5 42.0 1.2 6,102 34.6 28 11 20 CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued) Original on- Off-balance Total Number of Average balance sheet sheet exposures exposures pre- Average CCF EAD post-CCF Average obligors (in Average LGD maturity in RWA density USD million, except where indicated gross exposure pre-CCF CCF in % and post-CRM1 PD in % thousands) in % years RWA in % EL Provisions2 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 8,895 1,234 10,129 17.5 9,112 0.0 0.3 37.2 1.1 741 8.1 1 0.15 to <0.25 270 288 559 11.5 304 0.2 0.2 31.2 2.6 79 26.1 0 0.25 to <0.50 617 308 925 28.3 704 0.3 0.2 25.0 2.5 195 27.7 1 0.50 to <0.75 38 23 61 24.3 44 0.6 <0.1 29.9 2.8 21 48.7 0 0.75 to <2.50 1 0 1 96.4 1 1.0 <0.1 12.0 1.2 0 16.9 0 2.50 to <10.00 1 0 1 0.0 1 2.9 <0.1 9.1 5.0 0 26.6 0 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 4 4 4 100.0 <0.1 1.05 4 106.0 0 Subtotal 9,827 1,854 11,680 18.5 10,169 0.1 0.7 36.1 1.2 1,041 10.2 2 0 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 6,854 754 7,609 12.8 6,951 0.0 0.3 35.3 1.1 543 7.8 1 0.15 to <0.25 277 239 516 11.8 305 0.2 0.2 30.7 2.7 82 26.9 0 0.25 to <0.50 608 405 1,013 25.7 713 0.3 0.2 25.3 2.5 198 27.8 1 0.50 to <0.75 33 7 41 10.0 34 0.6 <0.1 28.7 2.7 16 47.3 0 0.75 to <2.50 1 0 1 97.9 1 1.0 <0.1 13.4 1.2 0 18.9 0 2.50 to <10.00 1 6 7 54.7 4 2.9 <0.1 6.0 5.0 1 17.6 0 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 4 4 4 100.0 <0.1 1.05 4 106.0 Subtotal 7,779 1,412 9,191 16.5 8,012 0.1 0.8 34.2 1.3 844 10.5 2 1 Corporates: specialized lending as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 2,451 480 2,931 73.3 2,803 0.1 0.5 13.9 2.0 199 7.1 0 0.15 to <0.25 1,802 378 2,180 68.0 2,059 0.2 0.3 15.4 2.1 309 15.0 1 0.25 to <0.50 4,372 2,000 6,371 35.9 5,045 0.4 0.6 28.0 1.8 1,622 32.2 5 0.50 to <0.75 4,619 3,475 8,094 26.8 5,506 0.6 0.6 31.7 1.6 2,677 48.6 11 0.75 to <2.50 7,274 2,350 9,624 37.4 8,126 1.4 1.4 31.0 1.7 5,439 66.9 36 2.50 to <10.00 1,402 329 1,731 58.1 1,593 3.4 0.3 35.6 1.5 1,631 102.4 20 10.00 to <100.00 4 0 4 100.0 4 11.0 <0.1 60.0 1.0 9 258.2 0 100.00 (default) 167 7 174 68.3 72 100.0 0.1 57.64 3.05 76 106.0 100 Subtotal 22,089 9,020 31,109 36.9 25,207 1.2 3.8 27.8 1.8 11,963 47.5 174 115 Corporates: specialized lending as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 1,947 420 2,367 77.3 2,271 0.1 0.4 14.9 2.1 174 7.6 0 0.15 to <0.25 1,501 524 2,024 60.7 1,819 0.2 0.3 15.9 2.0 265 14.6 1 0.25 to <0.50 3,812 2,141 5,953 31.3 4,464 0.4 0.6 27.3 2.0 1,436 32.2 4 0.50 to <0.75 4,141 3,420 7,560 31.5 5,141 0.6 0.6 31.8 1.5 2,470 48.0 10 0.75 to <2.50 7,333 2,377 9,710 36.8 8,206 1.4 1.4 31.7 1.7 5,550 67.6 37 2.50 to <10.00 1,163 296 1,459 61.0 1,343 3.5 0.3 39.2 1.5 1,507 112.2 19 10.00 to <100.00 0 0 0 12.0 <0.1 65.0 1.0 0 289.5 0 100.00 (default) 167 2 168 75.9 70 100.0 0.1 58.34 3.15 74 106.0 98 Subtotal 20,063 9,178 29,241 37.5 23,313 1.2 3.8 28.5 1.8 11,475 49.2 169 112 21 UBS Group AG consolidated CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued) Original on- Off-balance Total Number of Average balance sheet sheet exposures exposures pre- Average CCF EAD post-CCF Average obligors (in Average LGD maturity in RWA density USD million, except where indicated gross exposure pre-CCF CCF in % and post-CRM1 PD in % thousands) in % years RWA in % EL Provisions2 Corporates: other lending as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 15,863 19,429 35,292 33.2 19,690 0.0 3.8 34.5 1.6 4,010 20.4 3 0.15 to <0.25 6,463 7,520 13,983 34.9 8,592 0.2 1.7 36.6 2.4 3,498 40.7 5 0.25 to <0.50 3,944 3,844 7,788 37.3 5,307 0.4 2.5 34.9 2.2 2,715 51.2 7 0.50 to <0.75 4,038 2,762 6,800 41.9 5,218 0.6 2.4 32.5 1.9 3,246 62.2 11 0.75 to <2.50 9,499 6,936 16,436 42.5 12,530 1.4 11.2 30.9 2.2 9,466 75.5 54 2.50 to <10.00 5,978 7,761 13,739 37.6 8,936 4.4 4.8 33.0 2.2 13,102 146.6 127 10.00 to <100.00 342 323 665 57.9 530 15.2 0.1 26.7 2.2 951 179.5 18 100.00 (default) 1,392 228 1,619 46.8 1,017 100.0 0.7 32.74 2.75 1,078 106.0 486 Subtotal 47,520 48,801 96,322 36.5 61,820 2.8 27.3 33.6 2.0 38,067 61.6 711 878 Corporates: other lending as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 13,796 18,886 32,682 34.4 16,701 0.0 3.4 37.3 1.8 3,682 22.0 9 0.15 to <0.25 3,965 5,479 9,444 37.2 5,489 0.2 1.6 32.5 2.4 2,016 36.7 3 0.25 to <0.50 4,094 3,403 7,497 35.3 5,233 0.4 2.5 33.6 2.0 2,715 51.9 6 0.50 to <0.75 2,997 2,434 5,431 41.0 4,060 0.6 2.4 32.9 1.8 2,207 54.4 8 0.75 to <2.50 9,093 8,342 17,435 37.9 12,372 1.4 11.1 30.8 2.1 9,329 75.4 52 2.50 to <10.00 4,303 7,958 12,261 38.5 7,399 4.1 4.9 32.1 2.4 10,543 142.5 100 10.00 to <100.00 319 286 604 58.8 487 17.6 0.1 13.6 1.8 506 103.9 11 100.00 (default) 1,091 166 1,257 44.9 790 100.0 0.7 33.14 2.75 838 106.0 385 Subtotal 39,657 46,955 86,612 36.6 52,533 2.7 26.6 33.5 2.0 31,836 60.6 575 554 Retail: residential mortgages as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 66,295 1,706 68,001 58.3 67,295 0.1 129.6 18.6 2,806 4.2 11 0.15 to <0.25 15,046 375 15,421 71.2 15,314 0.2 22.0 21.7 1,364 8.9 6 0.25 to <0.50 22,364 632 22,996 76.5 22,849 0.4 29.1 22.8 3,349 14.7 18 0.50 to <0.75 14,569 458 15,026 79.4 14,934 0.6 16.0 23.6 3,431 23.0 22 0.75 to <2.50 22,774 1,598 24,372 76.6 23,998 1.3 28.5 27.5 10,495 43.7 89 2.50 to <10.00 8,763 432 9,195 74.8 9,086 4.3 10.5 23.9 6,812 75.0 93 10.00 to <100.00 1,082 38 1,120 87.3 1,115 15.3 1.2 22.3 1,359 121.9 38 100.00 (default) 701 6 707 64.5 679 100.0 1.0 3.64 720 106.0 26 Subtotal 151,593 5,246 156,839 70.4 155,269 1.2 237.8 21.7 30,337 19.5 304 130 Retail: residential mortgages as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 64,019 1,427 65,447 60.5 64,883 0.1 129.2 18.5 2,692 4.1 10 0.15 to <0.25 14,093 290 14,383 75.6 14,312 0.2 21.0 22.5 1,324 9.3 6 0.25 to <0.50 21,278 505 21,783 81.3 21,688 0.3 28.4 23.3 3,238 14.9 18 0.50 to <0.75 14,121 363 14,484 87.7 14,439 0.6 16.2 24.0 3,377 23.4 22 0.75 to <2.50 22,450 1,358 23,808 80.0 23,536 1.3 28.5 26.7 10,025 42.6 85 2.50 to <10.00 8,416 318 8,734 82.6 8,678 4.4 10.8 23.5 6,479 74.7 90 10.00 to <100.00 981 26 1,007 94.8 1,006 15.8 1.2 22.6 1,245 123.8 35 100.00 (default) 735 2 737 67.1 711 100.0 1.1 3.54 754 106.0 26 Subtotal 146,093 4,290 150,383 74.3 149,255 1.2 236.3 21.7 29,133 19.5 292 110 22 CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued) Original on- Off-balance Total Number of Average balance sheet sheet exposures exposures pre- Average CCF EAD post-CCF Average obligors (in Average LGD maturity in RWA density USD million, except where indicated gross exposure pre-CCF CCF in % and post-CRM1 PD in % thousands) in % years RWA in % EL Provisions2 Retail: qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 0.15 to <0.25 0.25 to <0.50 0.50 to <0.75 0.75 to <2.50 53 430 483 74 1.7 28.8 47.0 88 119.1 1 2.50 to <10.00 1,130 5,961 7,091 1,565 2.7 936.6 42.0 550 35.2 17 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 37 37 22 100.0 25.5 40.04 23 106.0 15 Subtotal 1,220 6,391 7,611 1,660 3.9 990.9 42.2 661 39.8 32 28 Retail: qualifying revolving retail exposures (QRRE) as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 0.15 to <0.25 0.25 to <0.50 0.50 to <0.75 0.75 to <2.50 107 373 480 148 1.7 36.3 47.0 41 28.0 1 2.50 to <10.00 1,282 5,632 6,915 1,776 2.7 947.4 42.0 625 35.2 19 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 33 33 20 100.0 24.4 40.04 21 106.0 13 Subtotal 1,422 6,006 7,428 1,944 3.6 1,008.2 42.4 687 35.3 34 28 23 UBS Group AG consolidated CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (continued) Original on- Off-balance Total Number of Average balance sheet sheet exposures exposures pre- Average CCF EAD post-CCF Average obligors (in Average LGD maturity in RWA density USD million, except where indicated gross exposure pre-CCF CCF in % and post-CRM1 PD in % thousands) in % years RWA in % EL Provisions2 Retail: other retail as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 106,954 217,503 324,457 18.3 146,586 0.0 172.7 30.7 6,069 4.1 19 0.15 to <0.25 2,310 6,556 8,866 17.9 3,481 0.2 4.8 26.6 355 10.2 2 0.25 to <0.50 3,122 6,703 9,825 19.0 4,396 0.4 6.4 28.7 779 17.7 4 0.50 to <0.75 2,573 10,748 13,321 17.7 4,478 0.6 6.7 28.4 1,292 28.9 9 0.75 to <2.50 3,925 9,452 13,377 20.6 5,874 1.1 41.7 29.6 2,006 34.2 20 2.50 to <10.00 782 810 1,592 19.7 939 5.0 1.6 56.2 894 95.2 31 10.00 to <100.00 83 62 145 23.6 98 20.7 0.6 25.5 59 60.6 5 100.00 (default) 215 21 235 0.1 209 100.0 <0.1 15.04 222 106.0 18 Subtotal 119,963 251,854 371,818 18.3 166,062 0.3 234.6 30.6 11,676 7.0 108 83 Retail: other retail as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 108,053 226,115 334,169 18.4 149,666 0.0 201.8 32.5 6,535 4.4 20 0.15 to <0.25 1,977 3,610 5,587 18.9 2,660 0.2 4.5 29.7 304 11.4 1 0.25 to <0.50 1,405 2,235 3,640 18.2 1,811 0.4 2.2 34.4 385 21.3 2 0.50 to <0.75 837 1,193 2,031 18.4 1,056 0.6 1.7 33.1 315 29.9 2 0.75 to <2.50 2,793 7,052 9,845 15.0 3,846 1.1 42.5 35.4 1,568 40.8 14 2.50 to <10.00 860 773 1,633 16.5 980 5.6 1.4 64.5 1,073 109.5 41 10.00 to <100.00 166 26 192 31.9 175 15.4 0.7 30.8 115 65.7 9 100.00 (default) 4 7 11 2.3 4 100.0 <0.1 42.54 4 106.0 5 Subtotal 116,096 241,012 357,108 18.3 160,197 0.1 254.9 32.8 10,298 6.4 95 9 Total 30.6.20 565,598 332,172 897,770 22.8 636,927 0.7 1,496.8 29.3 1.36 103,036 16.2 1,381 1,262 Total 31.12.19 484,669 314,965 799,634 22.9 551,748 0.7 1,532.1 29.4 1.36 92,858 16.8 1,208 836 1 The CRM effect is reflected in the asset class of the protection provider. Refer to "CR7: IRB - effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques" for a view of the CRM effect reflected in the asset class of the obligor. 2 In line with the BCBS Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, provisions are only provided for the sub-totals by asset class. 3 For the calculation of the "EAD post-CCF and post-CRM" column, a balance factor approach is used instead of a CCF approach. The EAD is calculated by multiplying the on-balance sheet exposure with a fixed factor of 1.4. 4 Average LGD for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table are not used to calculate RWA. The disclosed number is derived using ECL accounting provisions (stage 3) divided by total exposures pre-CCF.5 Average maturity for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table is not used to calculate RWA. The comparative-period number has been restated for Central governments and central banks to cap it to five years or below. 6 Retail asset classes are excluded from the average maturity as they are not subject to maturity treatment.  24 Credit risk RWA development in the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The CR8 table below provides a breakdown of the credit risk RWA movements in the second quarter of 2020 across movement categories defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). These categories are described on page 50 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. Credit risk RWA under the A-IRB approach increased by USD 3 billion (of which USD 1 billion is due to FX increase, mainly driven by depreciation of the US dollar against the Swiss Franc) to USD 103 billion as of 30 June 2020. The RWA increase from asset size movements of USD 0.5 billion was predominantly driven by increases in Lombard loans, and unutilized credit lines in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. The increase in RWA from asset quality of USD 0.9 billion was mainly due to rating deteriorations during the quarter in Global Wealth Management. Model updates of USD 0.9 billion were mainly driven by recalibration of risk parameters for real estate portfolios and Lombard loans in Personal & Corporate Banking and Global Wealth Management.  Quarterly | CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB For the quarter For the quarter USD million ended 30.6.20 ended 31.3.20 1 RWA as of the beginning of the quarter 100,076 92,858 2 Asset size 536 7,543 3 Asset quality 863 (241) 4 Model updates 870 5 Methodology and policy 60 5a of which: regulatory add-ons 60 6 Acquisitions and disposals 7 Foreign exchange movements 1,098 (144) 8 Other (407) 9 RWA as of the end of the quarter 103,036 100,076  Equity exposures Semiannual | The table below provides information about our equity exposures under the simple risk weight method. RWA on equity exposures under the simple risk weight method decreased by USD 0.6 billion, mainly due to the exclusion of investments in funds.  Semiannual | CR10: IRB (equities under the simple risk-weight method)1 On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet Risk weight USD million, except where indicated amount amount in %2 Exposure amount3 RWA2 30.6.20 Exchange-traded equity exposures 39 300 39 123 Other equity exposures 595 400 595 2,523 Total 634 634 2,646 31.12.19 Exchange-traded equity exposures 34 300 34 107 Other equity exposures 1,010 400 744 3,154 Total 1,043 777 3,261 1 This table includes investment in funds until 31 December 2019, and excludes significant investments in the common shares of non-consolidated financial institutions (banks, insurance and other financial entities) that are subject to the threshold treatment and risk weighted at 250%. 2 RWA are calculated post-application of the A-IRB multiplier of 6%, therefore the respective risk weight is higher than 300% and 400%. 3 The exposure amount for equities in the banking book is based on the net position.  25 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 4 Counterparty credit risk Introduction Semiannual | This section provides information about the exposures subject to the Basel III counterparty credit risk (CCR) framework, as presented in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report. CCR arises from over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs), securities financing transactions (SFTs) and long settlement transactions. Within traded products, we determine the regulatory credit exposure on the majority of our derivatives portfolio by applying the effective expected positive exposure (EEPE) and stressed expected positive exposure (stressed EPE) as defined in the Basel III framework. For the rest Counterparty credit risk exposure Semiannual | Exposure at default (EAD) post credit-risk mitigation (CRM) related to CCR increased by USD 21.2 billion to USD 125.4 billion and RWA increased by USD 4.1 billion to USD 38.6 billion as of 30 June 2020. EAD post-CRM on SFTs increased by USD 16.3 billion to USD 63.8 billion, mainly driven of the portfolio, we have applied the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) since 1 January 2020, whereas figures for prior periods were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). For the majority of securities financing transactions (securities borrowing, securities lending, margin lending, repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements), we determine the regulatory credit exposure using the close-out period (COP) approach.  Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report for more information about the implementation of SA-CCR by higher volumes in the Investment Bank resulting in an increase of RWA of USD 3.3 billion. EAD post-CRM on derivatives increased by USD 4.9 billion to USD 61.5 billion, mainly driven by higher volumes as well as the revised methodology for the calculation of exposure at default on derivatives (SA-CCR), resulting in an increase in RWA of USD 0.8 billion.  Semiannual | CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach Alpha used for Potential future computing EAD USD million, except where indicated Replacement cost exposure EEPE regulatory EAD post-CRM RWA 30.6.20 1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1 5,395 6,533 1.4 16,700 4,965 2 Internal model method (for derivatives) 28,005 1.6 44,808 19,073 3 Simple approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 4 Comprehensive approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 21,993 6,720 5 VaR (for SFTs) 41,853 7,810 6 Total 125,354 38,567 31.12.19 1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1 5,2762 5,947 1.0 11,224 3,376 2 Internal model method (for derivatives) 28,391 1.6 45,426 19,896 3 Simple approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 4 Comprehensive approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 17,572 5,858 5 VaR (for SFTs) 29,971 5,333 6 Total 104,192 34,463 1 Calculated in accordance with the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) since 1 January 2020, whereas figures for prior periods were calculated in accordance with the current exposure method (CEM). 2 Replacement costs include collateral mitigation for on- and off-balance sheet exposures related to CCR for derivative transactions.  26 Semiannual | In addition to the default risk capital requirements for CCR based on the advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach or standardized approach, we are required to add a capital charge to derivatives to cover the risk of mark-to-market losses associated with the deterioration of counterparty credit quality, referred to as the CVA. The advanced CVA value-at-risk (VaR) approach has been used to calculate the CVA capital charge where we apply the internal model method (IMM). Semiannual | Where this is not the case, the standardized CVA approach has been applied. EAD post-CRM increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 50.3 billion and the credit valuation adjustment RWA increased by USD 2.6 billion to USD 4.5 billion during the period, primarily due to increased trading volumes and market volatility during the period, as well as the revised methodology for the calculation of exposure at default on derivatives (SA-CCR). CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge 30.6.20 31.12.19 USD million EAD post-CRM1 RWA EAD post-CRM1 RWA Total portfolios subject to the advanced CVA capital charge 43,939 3,082 44,520 974 1 (i) VaR component (including the 3× multiplier) 906 180 2 (ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3× multiplier) 2,176 794 3 All portfolios subject to the standardized CVA capital charge 6,380 1,441 4,630 926 4 Total subject to the CVA capital charge 50,318 4,523 49,150 1,900 1 Comparative figures for EAD post-CRM have been adjusted to include stressed exposure at default on derivatives.  Semiannual | The CCR3 table below provides information about our CCR exposures under the standardized approach. Total CCR exposures increased by USD 1.1 billion to USD 7.5 billion, primarily driven by increases in our Investment Bank and Global Semiannual | Wealth Management business mainly due to increased derivative exposure reflecting higher volumes and the implementation of SA-CCR, as well as increases in securities financing transactions (SFTs).  CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights USD million Total credit Risk weight 0% 10% 20% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others exposure Regulatory portfolio as of 30.6.20 1 Central governments and central banks 164 164 2 Banks and securities dealers 15 436 3 453 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 38 275 18 331 4 Corporates 6 5 4,3191 1,988 9 6,327 5 Retail 7 209 216 Equity Other assets 8 Total 164 58 716 4,326 2,218 9 7,491 Regulatory portfolio as of 31.12.19 1 Central governments and central banks 207 207 2 Banks and securities dealers 63 72 4 140 3 Public-sector entities and multilateral development banks 31 446 11 488 4 Corporates 9 101 3,9521 1,302 26 5,389 5 Retail 1 123 124 Equity Other assets 8 Total 207 102 620 3,954 1,439 26 6,348 1 Relates to structured margin lending exposures based on the methodology agreed with FINMA.  27 UBS Group AG consolidated Semiannual | Information about RWA, including details of movements in CCR RWA, is provided on pages 6-10 of our 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, and on page 32 of this report. The CCR4 table below and on the following pages provides a breakdown of the key parameters used for the calculation of capital requirements under the A-IRB approach, by a probability of default (PD) range across Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-defined asset classes. EAD post-CRM Semiannual | CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale increased by USD 20.0 billion to USD 117.9 billion and RWA increased by USD 3.1 billion to USD 32.7 billion during the period. These increases are mainly related to the Investment Bank, with increases in EAD post-CRM of USD 15.7 billion and RWA of USD 2.7 billion, primarily reflecting increased volumes and trading activity in both Securities Financing Transactions and Derivatives, as well as in Global Wealth Management, with increases in EAD post-CRM of USD 3.4 billion and RWA of USD 0.4 billion, primarily in derivative transactions.  Average Number of obligors Average LGD Average maturity RWA density USD million, except where indicated EAD post-CRM PD in % (in thousands) in % in years1 RWA in % Central governments and central banks as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 9,795 0.0 0.2 38.6 0.4 629 6.4 0.15 to <0.25 203 0.2 <0.1 47.0 0.7 57 28.1 0.25 to <0.50 437 0.3 <0.1 96.4 1.0 438 100.4 0.50 to <0.75 56 0.7 <0.1 55.0 1.0 45 80.4 0.75 to <2.50 37 0.9 <0.1 57.2 0.4 32 86.5 2.50 to <10.00 2 2.6 <0.1 70.2 1.0 3 173.8 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) Subtotal 10,528 0.1 0.2 41.4 0.4 1,203 11.4 Central governments and central banks as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 8,443 0.0 0.1 35.4 0.4 490 5.8 0.15 to <0.25 129 0.2 <0.1 50.3 0.6 37 28.6 0.25 to <0.50 261 0.3 <0.1 53.1 0.7 149 57.3 0.50 to <0.75 108 0.7 <0.1 55.0 1.0 87 80.4 0.75 to <2.50 13 1.0 <0.1 44.7 0.8 11 87.2 2.50 to <10.00 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) Subtotal 8,954 0.1 0.1 36.3 0.4 774 8.6 Banks and securities dealers as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 15,403 0.1 0.4 50.4 0.7 2,836 18.4 0.15 to <0.25 4,782 0.2 0.2 49.1 0.6 1,578 33.0 0.25 to <0.50 1,753 0.4 0.2 47.3 0.7 838 47.8 0.50 to <0.75 365 0.6 0.1 58.7 0.9 329 90.2 0.75 to <2.50 690 1.1 0.2 49.8 0.8 660 95.6 2.50 to <10.00 27 3.6 <0.1 71.7 1.0 56 210.1 10.00 to <100.00 0 22.0 <0.1 45.0 1.0 0 241.3 100.00 (default) Subtotal 23,021 0.2 1.1 50.0 0.6 6,297 27.4 Banks and securities dealers as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 13,108 0.1 0.4 48.9 0.8 2,539 19.4 0.15 to <0.25 4,287 0.2 0.2 48.7 0.8 1,568 36.6 0.25 to <0.50 1,615 0.4 0.2 46.6 0.7 766 47.4 0.50 to <0.75 650 0.7 0.1 63.1 0.8 632 97.3 0.75 to <2.50 573 1.1 0.1 38.6 0.9 404 70.5 2.50 to <10.00 33 3.2 <0.1 73.5 1.0 71 217.8 10.00 to <100.00 1 14.9 <0.1 90.0 1.0 6 431.9 100.00 (default) Subtotal 20,267 0.2 1.1 48.9 0.8 5,985 29.5 28 CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (continued) Average Number of obligors Average LGD Average maturity RWA density USD million, except where indicated EAD post-CRM PD in % (in thousands) in % in years1 RWA in % Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 2,143 0.0 0.1 36.1 1.3 136 6.3 0.15 to <0.25 265 0.2 <0.1 51.1 1.0 79 29.8 0.25 to <0.50 0.50 to <0.75 0 0.6 <0.1 100.0 2.0 0 134.6 0.75 to <2.50 2.50 to <10.00 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 29 100.0 <0.1 3.3 31 106.0 Subtotal 2,438 1.2 0.1 37.4 1.3 246 10.1 Public-sector entities, multilateral development banks as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 2,102 0.1 36.1 1.1 133 6.3 0.15 to <0.25 58 0.2 <0.1 86.5 1.0 27 46.7 0.25 to <0.50 4 0.4 <0.1 86.9 1.0 4 114.7 0.50 to <0.75 0.75 to <2.50 0 1.0 <0.1 35.0 1.0 0 60.4 2.50 to <10.00 10.00 to <100.00 100.00 (default) 22 100.0 <0.1 3.4 23 106.0 Subtotal 2,185 1.0 0.1 37.2 1.1 187 8.6 Corporates: including specialized lending as of 30.6.202 0.00 to <0.15 49,085 0.0 12.2 35.0 0.5 6,587 13.4 0.15 to <0.25 8,386 0.2 1.9 52.2 0.6 4,459 53.2 0.25 to <0.50 2,635 0.4 0.8 87.4 0.8 3,821 145.0 0.50 to <0.75 3,590 0.6 0.8 39.9 0.5 3,429 95.5 0.75 to <2.50 6,059 1.2 1.6 27.5 0.5 4,936 81.5 2.50 to <10.00 2,442 3.1 0.2 7.7 0.2 828 33.9 10.00 to <100.00 2 22.0 <0.1 19.9 1.0 4 173.4 100.00 (default) 0 100.0 <0.1 1.0 0 106.0 Subtotal 72,199 0.3 17.5 37.6 0.5 24,065 33.3 Corporates: including specialized lending as of 31.12.192 0.00 to <0.15 40,175 0.0 11.6 35.7 0.5 5,807 14.5 0.15 to <0.25 6,620 0.2 1.7 57.5 0.7 4,217 63.7 0.25 to <0.50 2,305 0.4 0.8 83.7 0.9 3,494 151.6 0.50 to <0.75 3,351 0.6 0.9 36.9 0.6 3,000 89.5 0.75 to <2.50 5,708 1.2 1.5 28.9 0.5 4,655 81.5 2.50 to <10.00 2,182 3.2 0.2 10.1 0.2 940 43.1 10.00 to <100.00 2 14.9 <0.1 90.0 1.0 10 431.9 100.00 (default) 1 100.0 <0.1 1.0 1 106.0 Subtotal 60,344 0.3 16.7 38.4 0.6 22,125 36.7 29 UBS Group AG consolidated CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (continued) Average Number of obligors Average LGD Average maturity RWA density USD million, except where indicated EAD post-CRM PD in % (in thousands) in % in years1 RWA in % Retail: other retail as of 30.6.20 0.00 to <0.15 7,749 0.0 13.9 29.0 307 4.0 0.15 to <0.25 309 0.2 0.2 29.4 36 11.5 0.25 to <0.50 155 0.4 0.1 30.3 38 24.4 0.50 to <0.75 198 0.6 0.1 34.7 60 30.5 0.75 to <2.50 1,212 1.0 10.5 30.3 435 35.9 2.50 to <10.00 44 3.8 0.1 31.8 22 49.8 10.00 to <100.00 9 19.9 0.1 26.3 5 61.5 100.00 (default) Subtotal 9,677 0.2 25.0 29.3 903 9.3 Retail: other retail as of 31.12.19 0.00 to <0.15 5,355 0.0 13.1 31.1 223 4.2 0.15 to <0.25 31 0.2 0.1 27.0 3 10.4 0.25 to <0.50 32 0.4 0.1 31.5 6 19.5 0.50 to <0.75 44 0.6 0.1 44.5 17 38.5 0.75 to <2.50 591 1.0 10.7 29.9 312 52.7 2.50 to <10.00 40 3.4 0.1 28.8 17 43.2 10.00 to <100.00 2 21.5 <0.1 28.9 1 70.1 100.00 (default) Subtotal 6,095 0.2 24.1 31.1 579 9.5 Total 30.6.20 117,863 0.3 43.7 39.7 0.53 32,715 27.8 Total 31.12.19 97,845 0.3 42.1 39.9 0.63 29,651 30.3 1 Average maturity for defaulted exposures disclosed in the table is not used to calculate RWA. 2 Includes exposures to managed funds. 3 Retail asset classes are excluded from the average maturity as they are not subject to maturity treatment.  30 Semiannual | The fair value of collateral received for derivatives increased by USD 7.9 billion to USD 66.7 billion and the fair value of collateral posted for derivatives increased by USD 11.2 billion to USD 53.8 billion, mainly in the Investment Bank, primarily due to increased market volatility resulting in increased margin requirements as well as lower interest rates during the Semiannual | CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposure1 period. The fair value of collateral received for securities financing transactions (SFTs) decreased by USD 25.5 billion to USD 615.4 billion, mainly in the Prime Brokerage business within the Investment Bank, primarily due to client-driven de- leveraging.  Collateral used in derivative transactions Collateral used in SFTs Fair value of Fair value of Fair value of collateral received Fair value of posted collateral collateral received posted collateral USD million Segregated2 Unsegregated Total Segregated3 Unsegregated Total 30.6.20 Cash - domestic currency4 2,150 19,145 21,295 2,468 10,045 12,513 36,710 77,581 Cash - other currencies4 24,387 24,387 1,913 16,644 18,557 10,543 34,675 Sovereign debt 6,139 7,858 13,997 9,230 6,621 15,851 233,058 171,259 Other debt securities 3,318 3,318 2,442 186 2,628 79,662 35,842 Equity securities 3,662 16 3,677 2,838 1,436 4,273 255,428 150,127 Total 11,950 54,723 66,673 18,891 34,931 53,822 615,402 469,483 31.12.19 Cash - domestic currency4 2,369 18,398 20,767 1,179 7,736 8,915 30,621 76,209 Cash - other currencies4 18,735 18,735 1,429 12,308 13,736 8,955 31,899 Sovereign debt 6,432 6,150 12,582 8,373 5,243 13,616 232,051 162,091 Other debt securities 2,231 2,231 1,643 409 2,052 78,903 28,532 Equity securities 4,391 18 4,409 4,138 180 4,317 290,369 168,088 Total 13,192 45,532 58,725 16,761 25,874 42,635 640,899 466,820 1 This table includes collateral received and posted with and without the right of rehypothecation, but excludes securities placed with central banks related to undrawn credit lines and for payment, clearing and settlement purposes for which there were no associated liabilities or contingent liabilities. 2 Includes collateral received in derivative transactions, primarily initial margins, that is placed with a third-party custodian and to which UBS has access only in the case of counterparty default. 3 Includes collateral posted to central counterparties, where we apply a 0% risk weight for trades that we have entered into on behalf of a client and where the client has signed a legally enforceable agreement stipulating that the default risk of that central counterparty is carried by the client. 4 Cash collateral received and posted for derivatives and SFTs are subject to netting recognized on the IFRS balance sheet.  Semiannual | Notionals for credit derivatives where UBS is a seller of protection increased by USD 1 billion, primarily due to increased market volatility, partly offset by trade compressions, terminations and maturities during the period.  Semiannual | CCR6: Credit derivatives exposures 30.6.20 31.12.19 Protection Protection Protection Protection USD million bought sold bought sold Notionals1 Single-name credit default swaps 35,166 36,020 37,578 38,687 Index credit default swaps 36,635 31,782 32,426 27,887 Total return swaps 2,133 901 3,692 1,606 Credit options 3,436 556 3,757 56 Total notionals 77,370 69,260 77,452 68,236 Fair values Positive fair value (asset) 1,081 878 682 1,338 Negative fair value (liability) 1,408 1,295 2,050 916 1 Includes notional amounts for client-cleared transactions.  31 UBS Group AG consolidated Counterparty credit risk risk-weighted assets Quarterly | CCR RWA on derivatives under the internal model method (IMM) decreased by USD 1.3 billion to USD 19.3 billion during the second quarter of 2020, primarily in the Investment Bank as a result of lower volumes in Global Markets. CCR RWA on securities financing transactions (SFTs) under the value-at-risk (VaR) approach increased by USD 1.4 billion to USD 8.1 billion Quarterly | during the second quarter of 2020, mainly driven by increased trading activity. For definitions of CCR RWA movement table components, refer to "Definitions of credit risk and counterparty credit risk RWA movement table components for CR8 and CCR7" on page 50 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.  CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under internal model method (IMM) and value-at-risk (VaR) For the quarter ended 30.6.20 For the quarter ended 31.3.20 USD million Derivatives SFTs Total Derivatives SFTs Total Subject to IMM Subject to VaR Subject to IMM Subject to VaR 1 RWA as of the beginning of the quarter 20,582 6,663 27,245 20,275 5,502 25,777 2 Asset size (1,878) 922 (956) 1,091 1,421 2,511 3 Credit quality of counterparties (167) 10 (157) (434) (180) (614) 4 Model updates 310 400 710 (133) (133) 5 Methodology and policy (60) (60) 5a of which: regulatory add-ons 6 Acquisitions and disposals 7 Foreign exchange movements 206 60 267 (217) (79) (296) 8 Other 290 290 9 RWA as of the end of the quarter 19,284 8,055 27,339 20,582 6,663 27,245  32 Semiannual | The CCR8 table below presents a breakdown of the Group's RWA by type of exposure to central counterparties.  Semiannual | CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties USD million 30.6.20 EAD (post-CRM) RWA 1 Exposures to QCCPs (total)1 62,167 1,264 2 Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 34,584 401 3 (i) OTC derivatives 1,420 27 4 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 22,470 160 5 (iii) Securities financing transactions 10,694 214 6 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved 7 Segregated initial margin 8 Non-segregated initial margin2 25,665 237 9 Pre-funded default fund contributions 1,917 625 10 Unfunded default fund contributions 11 Exposures to non-QCCPs (total) 158 153 12 Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 135 51 13 (i) OTC derivatives 0 0 14 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 4 3 15 (iii) Securities financing transactions 131 49 16 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved 17 Segregated initial margin 18 Non-segregated initial margin2 16 12 19 Pre-funded default fund contributions 7 89 20 Unfunded default fund contributions 1 A qualifying central counterparty (QCCP) is an entity licensed by the regulator to operate as a CCP. 2 Exposures associated with initial margin, where the exposures are measured under the IMM or the VaR approach, have been included within the exposures for trades. The exposure for non-segregated initial margin, i.e., not bankruptcy-remote in accordance with FINMA Circular 2017/7, reflects the replacement costs under SA-CCR multiplied by an alpha factor of 1.4. The risk-weighted assets reflect the exposure multiplied by the applied risk-weight of derivatives. Under SA-CCR, collateral posted to a segregated, bankruptcy- remote account does not increase the value of replacement costs.  33 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 5 Securitizations Introduction Semiannual | This section provides details of traditional and synthetic securitization exposures in the banking and trading book based on the revised Basel III securitization framework, applicable since 1 January 2018. In a traditional securitization, a pool of loans (or other debt obligations) is transferred to structured entities that have been established to own the loan pool and to issue tranched securities to third-party investors referencing this pool of loans. In a synthetic securitization, legal ownership of securitized pools of assets is typically retained, but associated credit risk is transferred to structured entities commonly through guarantees, credit derivatives or credit-linked notes. Hybrid structures with a mix of traditional and synthetic features are disclosed as synthetic securitizations. We act in different roles in securitization transactions. As originator, we create or purchase financial assets, which are then securitized in traditional or synthetic securitization transactions, enabling us to transfer significant risk to third-party investors. As sponsor, we manage, provide financing for or advise on securitization programs. In line with the Basel III framework, sponsoring includes underwriting activities. In all other cases, we act as an investor by taking securitization positions.  Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book Semiannual | Based on the current immaterial business volumes and declining trend of total securitization exposures over the past years, we have condensed the following semiannual Pillar 3 disclosures into one single tabular disclosure titled "Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and regulatory capital requirements": "SEC1 - Securitization exposures in the banking book";

"SEC2 - Securitization exposures in the trading book";

"SEC3 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor"; and

"SEC4 - Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as investor." The new table outlines the carrying values on the balance sheet in the banking and trading books as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. Additionally, the table provides the market risk RWA from securitization and the capital charge after application of the revised securitization framework caps. Development of securitization exposures in the first half of 2020 In the first half of 2020, securitization exposures in the banking book decreased from USD 188 million to USD 176 million, reflecting the amortization of exposure. The securitization exposures in the trading book decreased from USD 352 million to USD 334 million, mainly related to secondary trading in commercial mortgage-backedsecurities in the Investment Bank.  34 Semiannual | Securitization exposures in the banking and trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements USD million Carrying Value RWA Total Capital Charge after cap 30.6.20 Asset Classes - Banking Book1 Retail 78 534 43 Wholesale 98 64 5 Re-securitization 0 0 0 Total Banking Book 176 598 48 Asset Classes - Trading Book Retail 19 180 15 Wholesale 303 174 14 Re-securitization 12 16 1 Total Trading Book 334 370 30 Total 510 968 78 31.12.19 Asset Classes - Banking Book1 Retail 82 564 45 Wholesale 106 69 6 Re-securitization 0 0 0 Total Banking Book 188 633 51 Asset Classes - Trading Book Retail 23 199 16 Wholesale 316 201 16 Re-securitization 13 19 2 Total Trading Book 352 419 34 Total 540 1,052 85 1 Of the securitization exposures in the banking book, 56% carry a risk weighting of up to 100% as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 56%).  35 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 6 Market risk Overview Semiannual | The amount of capital required to underpin market risk in the regulatory trading book is calculated using a variety of methods approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The components that contribute to market risk risk-weighted assets (RWA) are value-at-risk (VaR), stressed value-at-risk (SVaR), an add-on for risks that are potentially not fully modeled in VaR (risks not in VaR, or RniV), the incremental risk charge (IRC) and the securitization framework for securitization positions in the trading book. Refer to pages 72- 73, 85 and 87-89 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors, for more information about each of these components.  Market risk risk-weighted assets Market risk RWA development in the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The three main components that contribute to market risk RWA are VaR, SVaR and IRC. VaR and SVaR components include the RWA charge for RniV. The MR2 table on the next page provides a breakdown of the market risk RWA under an internal models approach movement in the second quarter of 2020 across these components, according to the movement categories defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). These categories are described on page 81 of our 31 December 2019 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. Market risk RWA under an internal models approach decreased by USD 0.8 billion to USD 13.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, driven by a decrease of USD 3.3 billion from regulatory policy changes from the removal of the model multiplier of 1.3 introduced by FINMA in 2016, as well as a decrease in asset size and other movements in the Investment Bank's Global Markets business from client activity and asset price movements. This was partly offset by an increase related to the ongoing parameter update of our VaR model, and an increase from regulatory add-ons, which reflected updates from the monthly risks-not-in-VaR assessment. The VaR multiplier remained unchanged, at 3.0, compared with the first quarter of 2020. FINMA's freeze on back-testing exceptions did not affect this multiplier.  36 Quarterly | MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an internal models approach1 USD million VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA 1 RWA as of 31.12.19 901 4,012 1,224 6,137 1a Regulatory adjustment (382) (2,500) 0 (2,882) 1b RWA at previous quarter-end (end of day) 519 1,512 1,224 3,255 2 Movement in risk levels 1,410 1,981 (368) 3,023 3 Model updates / changes 866 (723) 98 241 4 Methodology and policy 0 0 0 0 5 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 0 0 6 Foreign exchange movements 0 0 0 0 7 Other (256) (217) 0 (473) 8a RWA at the end of the reporting period (end of day) 2,539 2,552 954 6,045 8b Regulatory adjustment 1,247 7,052 304 8,602 8c RWA as of 31.3.20 3,786 9,604 1,258 14,647 1 RWA as of 31.3.20 3,786 9,604 1,258 14,647 1a Regulatory adjustment (1,247) (7,052) (304) (8,602) 1b RWA at previous quarter-end (end of day) 2,539 2,552 954 6,045 2 Movement in risk levels (1,604) (1,110) 417 (2,298) 3 Model updates / changes 702 1,234 0 1,937 4 Methodology and policy (378) (618) 0 (995) 5 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 0 0 6 Foreign exchange movements 0 0 0 0 7 Other 608 880 0 1,488 8a RWA at the end of the reporting period (end of day) 1,868 2,939 1,371 6,177 8b Regulatory adjustment 2,281 5,401 0 7,682 8c RWA as of 30.6.20 4,149 8,339 1,371 13,859 1 Components that describe movements in RWA are presented in italics.  37 UBS Group AG consolidated Securitization positions in the trading book Semiannual | Our exposure to securitization positions in the trading book includes exposures arising from secondary trading in commercial mortgage-backed securities in the Investment Bank, and limited positions in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio within Group Functions that we continue to wind down. Refer to the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table on pages 11-12 of this report and to the "Securitizations" section of this report for more information. Regulatory calculation of market risk Semiannual | The MR3 table below shows minimum, maximum, average and period-end regulatory VaR, stressed VaR, the IRC and the comprehensive risk capital charge. Since the second quarter of 2019, we have not held eligible correlation trading positions. Securitization exposures in the trading book is the only relevant disclosure component of market risk under the standardized approach. Our market risk RWA from securitization exposures in the trading book decreased from USD 419 million as of 31 December 2019 to USD 370 million as of 30 June 2020.  Refer to the "Securitizations" section of this report for more information about the securitization exposures in the trading book During the first half of 2020, 10-day 99% regulatory VaR and SVaR increased, driven by the Investment Bank's Global Markets business from unprecedented and sharp market moves across asset classes along with time series updates incorporating the punitive shocks observed in March, as well as from new business transactions.  Semiannual | MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios For the six-month period ended For the six-month period ended For the six-month period ended 30.6.20 31.12.19 30.6.19 USD million VaR (10-day 99%) 1 Maximum value 139 78 88 2 Average value 46 19 31 3 Minimum value 5 0 17 4 Period end 56 16 24 Stressed VaR (10-day 99%) 5 Maximum value 261 96 143 6 Average value 100 51 74 7 Minimum value 36 22 45 8 Period end 86 45 61 Incremental risk charge (99.9%) 9 Maximum value 127 139 141 10 Average value 94 104 107 11 Minimum value 63 76 87 12 Period end 110 98 105 Comprehensive risk capital charge (99.9%) Maximum value Average value Minimum value Period end Floor (standardized measurement method)  38 MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses Semiannual | The "Group: development of regulatory backtesting revenues and actual trading revenues against backtesting VaR" chart below shows the six-month development of backtesting VaR against the Group's backtesting revenues and actual trading revenues for the first half of 2020. The chart shows both the 99% and the 1% backtesting VaR. The asymmetry between the negative and positive tails is a result of the long gamma risk profile that has been run historically in the Investment Bank. The actual trading revenues include, in addition to backtesting revenues, intraday revenues. There were three new Group VaR backtesting exceptions in the first half of 2020. The total number of backtesting exceptions within the most recent 250-business-day window increased from 0 to 3. These resulted from the unprecedented price moves in various asset classes during the first quarter of 2020. The FINMA VaR multiplier for market risk RWA remained 3.0, as the increase in backtesting exceptions did not trigger a higher multiplier. On 14 April 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the financial markets, FINMA announced that the total number of backtesting exceptions will be temporarily frozen at the level reported on 1 February 2020. Since UBS Group recorded no backtesting exceptions in the 250 trading days leading up to 1 February 2020 and noted only 3 negative exceptions between 1 February 2020 and 30 June 2020, this temporary FINMA exemption had no effect on our market risk RWA in the first half of 2020.  Semiannual |  39 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 7 Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital Quarterly I The table below provides details of the Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) going and gone concern capital requirements as required by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA); however, it does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19, which permits the Quarterly | exclusion of central bank sight deposits from the going concern leverage ratio calculation. The respective effect is presented on the next page. More information about capital management is provided on pages 46-56 in the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors.  Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements and information As of 30.6.20 RWA LRD1 USD million, except where indicated in % in % Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 13.962 39,979 4.882 47,499 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.66 27,663 3.38 32,884 of which: minimum capital 4.50 12,890 1.50 14,615 of which: buffer capital 5.14 14,723 1.88 18,269 of which: countercyclical buffer 0.02 50 Maximum additional tier 1 capital 4.30 12,317 1.50 14,615 of which: additional tier 1 capital 3.50 10,025 1.50 14,615 of which: additional tier 1 buffer capital 0.80 2,291 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 18.69 53,537 5.49 53,537 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.32 38,146 3.92 38,146 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital3 5.37 15,390 1.58 15,390 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 4.50 12,899 1.32 12,899 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 0.87 2,491 0.26 2,491 Required gone concern capital4 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 10.44 29,897 3.72 36,203 of which: base requirement 12.86 36,836 4.50 43,846 of which: additional requirement for market share and LRD 1.08 3,094 0.38 3,654 of which: applicable reduction on requirements (3.50) (10,032) (1.16) (11,296) of which: rebate granted (equivalent to 42.5% of maximum rebate) 5 (2.27) (6,501) (0.80) (7,764) of which: reduction for usage of low-trigger tier 2 capital instruments (1.23) (3,532) (0.36) (3,532) Eligible gone concern capital Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 13.97 40,021 4.11 40,021 Total tier 2 capital 2.65 7,598 0.78 7,598 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 2.47 7,063 0.72 7,063 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 0.19 534 0.05 534 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 11.32 32,423 3.33 32,423 Total loss-absorbing capacity Required total loss-absorbing capacity 24.40 69,876 8.59 83,703 Eligible total loss-absorbing capacity 32.66 93,557 9.60 93,557 Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator Risk-weighted assets 286,436 Leverage ratio denominator1 974,348 1 LRD-based requirements and eligible capital presented in this table do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to the COVID-19-related information in this section for more information. 2 Includes applicable add-ons of 1.08% for RWA and 0.375% for LRD. 3 Includes outstanding low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments, which are available under the Swiss SRB framework to meet the going concern requirements until their first call date. As of their first call date, these instruments are eligible to meet the gone concern requirements. 4 From 1 January 2020 onward, a maximum of 25% of the gone concern requirements can be met with instruments that have a remaining maturity of between one and two years. 5 Based on the actions we completed up to December 2019 to improve resolvability, FINMA granted an increase of rebate on the gone concern requirement from 42.5% to 47.5% of the maximum rebate, effective from 1 July 2020.  40 Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits In line with the FINMA exemption rules that apply until 1 January 2021, the eligible leverage ratio denominator (LRD) relief applicable to UBS is reduced by the going concern LRD equivalent of the capital distribution that UBS plans to make for the financial year 2019. The table below summarizes the effects on our Swiss SRB going concern capital requirements and information. The FINMA exemption rules have no effect on our Swiss SRB gone concern capital requirements and ratios. Outside of this section, for simplicity and due to the short- term nature of the FINMA exemption, we have chosen to present LRD excluding the temporary FINMA exemption. The LRD reflecting the aforementioned temporary FINMA exemption under Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) rules is identical to the Swiss SRB number presented in the table below. The BCBS Basel III leverage ratio was 6.05% after the temporary FINMA exemption was reflected. Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption As of 30.6.20 LRD USD million, except where indicated in % Leverage ratio denominator before temporary exemption 974,348 Effective relief (89,202) of which: central bank sight deposits eligible for relief (142,987) of which: reduction of relief due to paid and planned dividend distribution 1 53,785 Leverage ratio denominator after temporary exemption 885,146 Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 4.88 43,151 Common equity tier 1 capital 3.38 29,874 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 6.05 53,537 Common equity tier 1 capital 4.31 38,146 1 Represents the leverage ratio denominator equivalent to a 4.875% going concern leverage ratio requirement applied to the planned 2019 dividend of USD 2,622 million, which includes the first installment of the 2019 dividend (USD 0.365 per share, paid on 7 May 2020) and the special dividend reserve of USD 0.365 per share (this reserve is earmarked for distribution based on the decision to be taken at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) planned for 19 November 2020). 41 UBS Group AG consolidated Explanation of the differences between the IFRS and regulatory scopes of consolidation The scope of consolidation for the purpose of calculating Group regulatory capital is generally the same as the consolidation scope under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and includes subsidiaries that are directly or indirectly controlled by UBS Group AG and are active in banking and finance. However, subsidiaries consolidated under IFRS whose business is outside the banking and finance sector are excluded from the regulatory scope of consolidation. The key difference between the IFRS and regulatory scope of consolidation as of 30 June 2020 relates to investments in insurance, real estate and commercial companies, as well as investment vehicles, which are consolidated under IFRS, but not for regulatory capital purposes, where they are subject to risk- weighting. The table below provides a list of the most significant entities that were included in the IFRS scope of consolidation but not in the regulatory scope of consolidation. These entities account for most of the difference between the "Balance sheet in accordance with IFRS scope of consolidation" and the "Balance sheet in accordance with regulatory scope of consolidation" columns in the CC2 table. This difference is mainly reflected in financial assets at fair value not held for trading and other financial liabilities designated at fair value. As of 30 June 2020, entities consolidated under either the IFRS or the regulatory scope of consolidation did not report any significant capital deficiencies. In the banking book, certain equity investments are not consolidated under IFRS or under the regulatory scope. As of 30 June 2020, these investments mainly consisted of infrastructure holdings and joint operations (e.g., settlement and clearing institutions, stock and financial futures exchanges) and included our participation in SIX Group. These investments are risk-weighted based on applicable threshold rules. More information about the legal structure of the UBS Group and on the IFRS scope of consolidation is provided on pages 15 and 312-313, respectively, of our Annual Report 2019, available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors. Semiannual | Main legal entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation 30.6.20 USD million Total assets1 Total equity1 Purpose UBS Asset Management Life Ltd 26,754 42 Life Insurance UBS Life Insurance Company USA 106 44 Life insurance 1 Total assets and total equity on a standalone basis.  42 Semiannual | The CC2 table below and on the following page provides a reconciliation of the IFRS balance sheet to the balance sheet according to the regulatory scope of consolidation as defined by the BCBS and FINMA. Lines in the balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation are expanded and referenced where relevant to display all components that are Semiannual | used in the "CC1: Composition of regulatory capital" table. Refer to the "Main legal entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation" table in this section of this report for more information about the most significant entities consolidated under IFRS but not included in the regulatory scope of consolidation.  CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation Balance sheet in Effect of additional Balance sheet in accordance with Effect of deconsolidated consolidated entities accordance with IFRS scope entities for regulatory for regulatory regulatory scope of As of 30.6.20 of consolidation consolidation consolidation consolidation Ref1 USD million Assets Cash and balances at central banks 149,549 0 149,549 Loans and advances to banks 15,633 (276) 15,357 Receivables from securities financing transactions 85,271 85,271 Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 30,846 30,846 Loans and advances to customers 344,652 56 344,708 Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 27,253 (185) 27,068 Total financial assets measured at amortized cost 653,205 (405) 652,800 Financial assets at fair value held for trading 98,046 (39) 98,007 of which: assets pledged as collateral that may be sold or repledged by counterparties 38,505 38,505 Derivative financial instruments 152,008 11 152,019 Brokerage receivables 19,848 19,848 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading 94,292 (26,395) 67,897 Total financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 364,194 (26,424) 337,770 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 8,624 0 8,624 Investments in associates 1,054 96 1,150 of which: goodwill 20 20 4 Property, equipment and software 12,875 (46) 12,829 Goodwill and intangible assets 6,414 6,414 of which: goodwill 6,259 6,259 4 of which: intangible assets 155 155 5 Deferred tax assets 9,294 0 9,294 of which: deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards 5,829 0 5,829 6 of which: deferred tax assets on temporary differences 3,465 0 3,465 10 Other non-financial assets 8,177 (6) 8,171 of which: net defined benefit pension and other post-employment assets 0 0 8 Total assets 1,063,838 (26,785) 1,037,053 43 UBS Group AG consolidated CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation (continued) Balance sheet in Effect of additional Balance sheet in accordance with Effect of deconsolidated consolidated entities accordance with IFRS scope entities for regulatory for regulatory regulatory scope of As of 30.6.20 of consolidation consolidation consolidation consolidation Ref1 USD million Liabilities Amounts due to banks 12,410 (20) 12,389 Payables from securities financing transactions 12,019 12,019 Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 36,882 36,882 Customer deposits 474,254 27 474,281 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 126,744 (3) 126,741 of which: amount eligible for high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 11,041 11,041 9 of which: amount eligible for low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 2,491 2,491 9 of which: amount eligible for low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 7,063 7,063 11 of which: amount eligible for capital instruments subject to phase- out from tier 2 capital 534 534 12 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 9,699 (201) 9,498 Total financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 672,007 (198) 671,809 Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading 34,426 0 34,426 Derivative financial instruments 152,280 3 152,283 Brokerage payables designated at fair value 40,248 40,248 Debt issued designated at fair value 58,864 0 58,864 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value 37,902 (26,590) 11,311 Total financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 323,721 (26,588) 297,133 Provisions 2,601 0 2,601 Other non-financial liabilities 8,302 (1) 8,301 of which: amount eligible for high-triggerloss-absorbing capital (Deferred Contingent Capital Plan (DCCP)) 2 1,408 1,408 9 of which: deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill 276 276 4 of which: deferred tax liabilities related to other intangible assets 2 2 5 Total liabilities 1,006,630 (26,786) 979,844 Equity Share capital 338 338 1 Share premium 17,125 17,125 1 Treasury shares (3,592) (3,592) 3 Retained earnings 35,991 (12) 35,979 2 Other comprehensive income recognized directly in equity, net of tax 7,173 14 7,187 3 of which: unrealized gains / (losses) from cash flow hedges 2,871 2,871 7 Equity attributable to shareholders 57,035 2 57,036 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 173 173 Total equity 57,207 2 57,209 Total liabilities and equity 1,063,838 (26,785) 1,037,053 1 References link the lines of this table to the respective reference numbers provided in the "References" column in the "CC1: Composition of regulatory capital" table in this section. 2 IFRS carrying amount of total DCCP liabilities was USD 1,858 million as of 30 June 2020. Refer to the "Compensation" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about the DCCP.  44 Semiannual | The CC1 table below and on the following pages provides the composition of capital in the format prescribed by the BCBS and FINMA, and is based on BCBS Basel III rules, unless stated otherwise. Reference is made to items reconciling to the balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation as disclosed in the "CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation" table. Semiannual | Refer to the documents titled "Capital and total loss- absorbing capacity instruments of UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated and standalone - key features" and "UBS Group AG consolidated capital instruments and TLAC- eligible senior unsecured debt" under "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors for an overview of the main features of our regulatory capital instruments, as well as the full terms and conditions.  CC1: Composition of regulatory capital As of 30.6.20 Amounts References1 USD million except where indicated Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves 1 Directly issued qualifying common share (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) capital plus related stock surplus 17,463 1 2 Retained earnings 35,979 2 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 3,594 3 Directly issued capital subject to phase-out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies) Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1) 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 57,036 Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments 7 Prudent valuation adjustments (155) 8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) (6,003) 4 9 Other intangibles other than mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) (153) 5 10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability, excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)2 (6,093) 6 11 Cash flow hedge reserve (2,871) 7 12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses (262) 13 Securitization gain on sale 14 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities (39) 15 Defined benefit pension fund net assets 0 8 16 Investments in own shares (if not already subtracted from paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)3 (1,185) 9 17 Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity 17a Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (CET1 instruments) 17b Immaterial investments (CET1 items) Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold) Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (amount above 10% threshold) Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) 21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) 10 22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold 23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials 24 of which: mortgage servicing rights 25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences 26 Expected losses on equity investment under the PD / LGD approach 26a Further adjustments to financial statements in accordance with a recognized international accounting standard (163) 26b Other adjustments (1,967) 27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (18,890) 29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 38,146 45 UBS Group AG consolidated CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (Continued) As of 30.6.20 Amounts References1 USD million except where indicated Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments 30 Directly issued qualifying additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus 15,394 31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 15,394 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1) of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out 36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 15,394 Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments 37 Investments in own additional Tier 1 instruments (4) 38 Reciprocal cross-holdings in additional Tier 1 instruments 38a Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (AT1 instruments) 38b Immaterial investments (AT1 instruments) Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold) Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation Other adjustments Regulatory adjustments applied to additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions 42a Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 capital due to insufficient additional Tier 1 to cover deductions 43 Total regulatory adjustments to additional Tier 1 capital 44 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 15,390 9 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 53,537 Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions 46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus 4,8464 11 47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from Tier 2 550 12 Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2) of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out Provisions 51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,396 Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments 52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments5 (24) 11, 12 53 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and other TLAC liabilities 53a Qualified holdings where a significant influence is exercised with other owners (T2 instruments and other TLAC instruments) 53b Immaterial investments (T2 instruments and other TLAC instruments) Investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold) Significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions) Other adjustments 56a Excess of the adjustments, which are allocated to the AT1 capital 57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital (24) 58 Tier 2 capital (T2) 5,371 59 Total regulatory capital (TC = T1 + T2) 58,908 60 Total risk-weighted assets 286,436 46 CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (Continued) As of 30.6.20 Amounts References1 USD million except where indicated Capital ratios and buffers 61 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 13.32 62 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 18.69 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 20.57 64 Institution-specific buffer requirement (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus higher loss absorbency requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)6 3.52 65 of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.50 66 of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement 0.02 67 of which: higher loss absorbency requirement 1.00 68 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements 8.82 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting) 72 Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financial entities 1,750 73 Significant investments in the common stock of financial entities 1,103 74 Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) 3,685 Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 76 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of cap) 77 Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach 78 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap) 79 Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2018 and 1 Jan 2022) according to CAO Art. 141 80 Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements 81 Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements 1,179 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 1 References link the lines of this table to the respective reference numbers provided in the "References" column in the "CC2: Reconciliation of accounting balance sheet to balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation" table in this section. 2 IFRS netting for deferred tax assets and liabilities is reversed for items deducted from CET1 capital. 3 Includes USD 450 million in compensation-related charge for regulatory capital purposes. 4 Consists of instruments with a IFRS carrying amount of USD 7.1 billion less amortization of instruments where remaining maturity is between one and five years, and 45% of the gross unrealized gains on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, which are measured at the lower of cost or market value for regulatory capital purposes. 5 Includes own instruments subject to phase-out from tier 2 capital of USD 15.6 million and Tier 2-eligible instruments of USD 8.6 million. 6 BCBS requirements are exceeded by our Swiss SRB requirements. Refer to the "Capital management" section of our second quarter 2020 report for more information about the Swiss SRB requirements.  47 UBS Group AG consolidated Semiannual | The CCyB1 table below provides details of the underlying exposures and risk-weighted assets (RWA) used in the computation of the countercyclical buffer requirement applicable to UBS Group AG consolidated. Further information about the methodology of geographical allocation used is provided on page 149 of our Annual Report 2019, available under "Annual reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors. Luxembourg introduced a countercyclical buffer requirement of 0.25%, effective from 1 January 2020. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries reduced their countercyclical capital buffers (CCyB): Hong Kong decreased its CCyB rate from 2% to 1% and Sweden decreased its CCyB rate from 2.5% to 0%, both effective from 16 March 2020; the United Kingdom decreased its CCyB rate from 1% to 0%, effective from 24 March 2020; and France decreased its CCyB rate from 0.25% to 0%, effective from 1 April 2020.  Semiannual | CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit exposures used in the countercyclical capital buffer USD million, except where indicated Exposure values and/or risk-weighted assets used in Bank-specific Countercyclical capital the computation of the countercyclical capital buffer countercyclical capital Countercyclical Geographical breakdown buffer rate, % Exposure values1 Risk-weighted assets buffer rate, % amount Hong Kong 1.00 6,110 2,378 Luxembourg 0.25 16,935 3,018 Sum 23,045 5,396 Total 568,233 179,163 0.02 50 1 Includes private sector exposures in the countries that are Basel Committee on Banking Supervision member jurisdictions under categories "Credit risk," "Counterparty credit risk," "Equity positions in the banking book," "Settlement risk," "Securitization exposures in the banking book" and "Amounts below thresholds for deduction" as shown in the "Regulatory exposures and risk-weighted assets" table in section 2 of this report.  48 Section 8 Total loss-absorbing capacity Resolution group - composition of total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) Semiannual | The TLAC1 table below is based on Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) rules, and only applicable to UBS Group AG as the ultimate parent entity of the defined UBS resolution group, to which, in case of resolution, resolution tools (e.g., a bail-in) are expected to be applied. In the first half of 2020, our total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) increased by USD 4.0 billion to USD 93.7 billion, mainly driven by an increase of our CET1 capital of USD 2.6 billion and five new issuances of non-regulatory capital instruments amounting to USD 2.6 billion denominated in both euro and US dollars as well as interest rate hedge, foreign currency and other effects of USD 1.4 billion across all TLAC components. These increases were partially offset by a USD 1.4 billion decrease in eligibility of two non-regulatory capital instruments due to the shortening of their residual tenor and the call of a USD 1.25 billion high-trigger loss absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instrument denominated in US dollars.  Semiannual | TLAC1: TLAC composition for G-SIBs (at resolution group level) 30.6.20 31.12.19 USD million, except where indicated Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments 1 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 38,146 35,582 2 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments 15,390 16,306 3 AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties 4 Other adjustments 5 Total AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 15,390 16,306 6 Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments 5,371 5,726 7 Amortized portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year 2,327 1,724 T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties Other adjustments 10 Total T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 7,698 7,450 11 TLAC arising from regulatory capital 61,235 59,338 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term sheet requirements 32,423 30,322 of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to 1 January 2022 Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalize a G-SIB in resolution 17 TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments 32,423 30,322 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments 18 TLAC before deductions 93,658 89,660 Deductions of exposures between multiple-point-of-entry (MPE) resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs) Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities Other adjustments to TLAC 22 TLAC after deductions 93,658 89,660 Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes 23 Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime 286,436 259,208 24 Leverage exposure measure1 974,348 911,325 TLAC ratios and buffers 25 TLAC (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime) 32.70 34.59 26 TLAC (as a percentage of leverage exposure)1 9.61 9.84 27 CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements 8.82 9.23 28 Institution-specific buffer requirement (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer requirements plus higher loss absorbency requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 3.52 3.58 29 of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.50 2.50 30 of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement 0.02 0.08 31 of which: higher loss absorbency requirement 1.00 1.00 1 The leverage ratio exposure and leverage ratio for 30 June 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.  49 UBS Group AG consolidated Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level Semiannual | The TLAC3 table below provides an overview of the creditor ranking structure of the resolution entity, UBS Group AG, on a standalone basis. UBS Group AG issues loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital instruments and TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt. UBS Group AG grants Deferred Contingent Capital Plan (DCCP) awards to UBS Group employees. Awards granted since February 2015 qualify as Basel III AT1 capital on a UBS Group consolidated basis and totaled USD 1,858 million as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 1,962 million). The related liabilities of UBS Group AG on a standalone basis of USD 1,397 million (31 December 2019: USD 1,583 million) are not included in the table below, as these do not give rise to a current claim until the awards are legally vested. As of 30 June 2020, the TLAC available on a UBS Group AG consolidated basis amounted to USD 93,658 million (31 December 2019: USD 89,660 million). Refer to "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors for more information

www.ubs.com/investors Refer to the "TLAC1: TLAC composition for G-SIBs (at resolution group level)" table in this section for more information about TLAC for UBS Group AG consolidated Financial information for UBS Group AG standalone for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is provided under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" at www.ubs.com/investors.  Semiannual | TLAC3 - creditor ranking at legal entity level for the resolution entity, UBS Group AG As of 30.6.20 Creditor ranking Total USD million 1 2 3 Bail-in debt and pari passu Common shares liabilities (most 1 Description of creditor ranking (most junior)2 Additional Tier 1 senior) 2 Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation1 40,465 13,252 37,209 90,926 3 Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities 4 Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3) 40,465 13,2523 37,2094,5 90,926 5 Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC 40,465 12,862 31,2696 84,596 6 Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years 2,817 2,817 7 Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years 15,882 15,882 8 Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years 9,933 9,933 9 Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities 2,637 2,637 10 Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities 40,465 12,862 53,327 1 No credit risk mitigation is applied to capital and liabilities for UBS Group AG standalone. 2 Common shares, including the associated reserves, are equal to equity attributable to shareholders as disclosed in the UBS Group AG standalone financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the principles of the Swiss Law on Accounting and Financial Reporting (32nd title of the Swiss Code of Obligations). 3 Includes interest expense accrued on AT1 capital instruments, which does not qualify as TLAC. 4 Includes interest expense accrued on bail-in debt, interest-bearing liabilities that comprise loans from UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, and negative replacement values, as well tax and other liabilities that are not excluded liabilities under Swiss law that rank pari passu to bail-in debt. 5 Bail- in debt of USD 2.6 billion was issued during the six months ended 30 June 2020. 6 Bail-in debt of USD 4.8 billion has residual maturity of less than one year and is not potentially eligible as TLAC.  50 Section 9 Leverage ratio Basel III leverage ratio Quarterly | The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) leverage ratio is calculated by dividing the period-end tier 1 capital by the period-end leverage ratio denominator (LRD), as summarized in the table below. The LRD presented below does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption related to the central bank sight deposit exclusion from the leverage ratio calculation granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19. The effects of such temporary exemption are presented in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report.  Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures Quarterly | BCBS Basel III leverage ratio USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.9.19 30.6.19 Total tier 1 capital 53,537 51,916 51,888 50,702 49,993 BCBS total exposures (leverage ratio denominator)1 974,348 955,932 911,325 901,914 911,379 BCBS Basel III leverage ratio (%)1 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 5.5 1 Leverage ratio denominators (LRDs) and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information.  Quarterly | The LRD consists of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on-balance sheet assets and off-balance sheet items. Derivative exposures are adjusted for a number of items, including replacement values and eligible cash variation margin netting, the current exposure method add-on and net notional amounts for written credit derivatives. The LRD also includes an additional charge for counterparty credit risk related to securities financing transactions (SFTs). The "Reconciliation of IFRS total assets to BCBS Basel III total on-balance sheet exposures excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions" table on the next page shows the difference between total IFRS assets per IFRS consolidation scope and the BCBS total on-balance sheet exposures. Those exposures are the starting point for calculating the BCBS LRD as shown in the "LR2: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio common disclosure" table in this section. The difference is due to the application of the regulatory scope of consolidation for the purpose of the BCBS calculation. In addition, carrying amounts for derivative financial instruments and SFTs are deducted from IFRS total assets. They are measured differently under BCBS leverage ratio rules and are therefore added back in separate exposure line items in the LR2 table.  Difference between the Swiss SRB and BCBS leverage ratio Quarterly | The LRD is the same under Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) and BCBS rules. However, there is a difference in the capital numerator between the two frameworks. Under BCBS rules, only common equity tier 1 and additional tier 1 capital are included in the numerator. Under Swiss SRB rules we are required to meet going as well as gone concern leverage ratio requirements. Therefore, depending on the requirement, the numerator includes tier 1 capital instruments, tier 2 capital instruments and/or total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)-eligible senior unsecured debt.  51 UBS Group AG consolidated The tables presented below and on the next page do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19, that permits the exclusion of central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio calculation. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are Quarterly | presented in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures Reconciliation of IFRS total assets to BCBS Basel III total on-balance sheet exposures excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions1 USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 On-balance sheet exposures IFRS total assets Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are outside the scope of consolidation for accounting purposes but consolidated for regulatory purposes Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure 1,063,838 1,098,099 (26,785) (23,285) Less carrying amount of derivative financial instruments in IFRS total assets2 (182,866) (252,537) Less carrying amount of securities financing transactions in IFRS total assets3 (112,995) (117,778) Adjustments to accounting values On-balance sheet items excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions, but including collateral 741,193 704,500 Asset amounts deducted in determining BCBS Basel III tier 1 capital (12,674) (13,084) Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and securities financing transactions) 728,519 691,415 1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Consists of derivative financial instruments and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation. 3 Consists of receivables from securities financing transactions, margin loans, prime brokerage receivables and financial assets at fair value not held for trading related to securities financing transactions in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation.  Quarterly | LR1: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio summary comparison1 USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements 1,063,838 1,098,099 2 Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation2 (39,458) (36,370) 3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure 4 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments (90,338) (145,801) 5 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending) 9,830 10,118 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 30,476 29,885 7 Other adjustments 8 Leverage ratio exposure (leverage ratio denominator) 974,348 955,932 1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Includes assets that are deducted from tier 1 capital.  52 Quarterly | During the second quarter of 2020, LRD increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion. On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) increased by USD 37 billion, mainly driven by an increase in high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) in the liquidity buffer portfolio in Group Functions, higher cash and balances with central banks across multiple businesses and higher trading portfolio assets in the Investment Bank. Derivative exposures decreased by USD 14 billion mainly driven by foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in the Investment Bank, reflecting roll-offs and market-driven movements. SFTs decreased by USD 5 billion, mainly due to lower collateral sourcing in Group Functions.  Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures, and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section of this report for additional information Quarterly | LR2: BCBS Basel III leverage ratio common disclosure1 USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 On-balance sheet exposures 1 On-balance sheet items excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral 741,193 704,500 2 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III tier 1 capital) (12,674) (13,084) 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) 728,519 691,415 Derivative exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin) 49,952 65,769 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions 74,580 77,082 6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework 0 0 7 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions) (19,254) (20,839) 8 (Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures) (13,609) (16,227) 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of all written credit derivatives2 68,072 75,646 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)3 (67,214) (74,695) 11 Total derivative exposures 92,528 106,736 Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions 208,211 228,572 13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets) (95,216) (110,794) 14 CCR exposure for SFT assets 9,830 10,118 15 Agent transaction exposures 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures 122,825 127,896 Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount 100,676 90,163 18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) (70,200) (60,277) 19 Total off-balance sheet items 30,476 29,885 Total exposures (leverage ratio denominator) 974,348 955,932 Capital and total exposures (leverage ratio denominator) 20 Tier 1 capital 53,537 51,916 21 Total exposures (leverage ratio denominator) 974,348 955,932 Leverage ratio 22 Basel III leverage ratio (%) 5.5 5.4 1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in the "Going and gone concern requirements and eligible capital" section for more information. 2 Includes protection sold, including agency transactions. 3 Protection sold can be offset with protection bought on the same underlying reference entity, provided that the conditions according to the Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements are met.  53 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 10 Liquidity coverage ratio Liquidity coverage ratio Quarterly | We monitor the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in all significant currencies in order to manage any currency mismatch between high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) and the net expected cash outflows in times of stress.  Second quarter 2020 Pillar 3 disclosure requirement Quarterly Report 2020 section Disclosure page number Concentration of funding sources Treasury management Liabilities by product and currency 45 High-quality liquid assets Quarterly | HQLA must be easily and immediately convertible into cash at little or no loss of value, especially during a period of stress. HQLA are assets that are of low risk and are unencumbered. Other characteristics of HQLA are ease and certainty of valuation, low correlation with risky assets, listing of the assets on a developed and recognized exchange, existence of an active and sizable market for the assets, and low volatility. Our HQLA predominantly consist of assets that qualify as Level 1 in the LCR framework, including cash, central bank reserves and government bonds.  Quarterly | High-quality liquid assets Average 2Q201 Average 1Q201 Level 1 Level 2 Total Level 1 Level 2 Total weighted weighted weighted weighted weighted weighted liquidity liquidity liquidity liquidity liquidity liquidity USD billion value2 value2 value2 value2 value2 value2 Cash balances3 145 145 106 106 Securities (on- and off-balance sheet) 47 15 62 48 17 65 Total high-quality liquid assets4 191 15 207 154 17 171 1 Calculated based on an average of 65 data points in the second quarter of 2020 and 63 data points in the first quarter of 2020. 2 Calculated after the application of haircuts and, where applicable, caps on Level 2 assets. 3 Includes cash and balances with central banks and other eligible balances as prescribed by FINMA. 4 Calculated in accordance with FINMA requirements.  54 LCR development during the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | In the second quarter of 2020, the UBS Group LCR increased 16 percentage points to 155%, remaining above the 110% Group LCR minimum requirement communicated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The LCR increase was primarily driven by higher average HQLA balances due to increased debt issuances, lower net funding consumption by the business divisions and higher customer deposit balances in Global Wealth Management. In addition, net cash outflows increased due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions and higher average outflows from customer deposits, partly offset by higher average inflows from derivative transactions.  Quarterly | LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio Average 2Q201 Average 1Q201 Unweighted Weighted Unweighted Weighted USD billion, except where indicated value value2 value value2 High-quality liquid assets 1 High-quality liquid assets 209 207 176 171 Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers 269 30 254 29 3 of which: stable deposits 38 1 33 1 4 of which: less stable deposits 231 29 220 28 5 Unsecured wholesale funding 210 114 199 110 6 of which: operational deposits (all counterparties) 44 11 44 11 7 of which: non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 153 90 144 89 8 of which: unsecured debt 13 13 11 11 9 Secured wholesale funding 65 71 10 Additional requirements: 83 25 74 23 11 of which: outflows related to derivatives and other transactions 46 17 41 16 12 of which: outflows related to loss of funding on debt products3 0 0 0 0 13 of which: committed credit and liquidity facilities 37 8 32 7 14 Other contractual funding obligations 13 11 13 11 15 Other contingent funding obligations 254 6 229 6 16 Total cash outflows 251 250 Cash inflows 17 Secured lending 289 69 303 81 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 68 31 70 31 19 Other cash inflows 17 17 15 15 20 Total cash inflows 374 117 388 127 Average 2Q201 Average 1Q201 Total adjusted Total adjusted USD billion, except where indicated value4 value4 Liquidity coverage ratio 21 High-quality liquid assets 207 171 22 Net cash outflows 134 122 23 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 155 139 1 Calculated based on an average of 65 data points in the second quarter of 2020 and 63 data points in the first quarter of 2020. 2 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates. 3 Includes outflows related to loss of funding on asset-backed securities, covered bonds, other structured financing instruments, asset-backed commercial papers, structured entities (conduits), securities investment vehicles and other such financing facilities. 4 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates as well as, where applicable, caps on Level 2 assets and cash inflows.  55 UBS Group AG consolidated Section 11 Requirements for global systemically important banks and related indicators Semiannual | The Financial Stability Board (the FSB) has determined that UBS is a global systemically important bank (G-SIB), using an indicator-based methodology adopted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the BCBS). Banks that qualify as G-SIBs are required to disclose the 12 indicators for assessing the systemic importance of G-SIBs as defined by the BCBS. These indicators are used for the G-SIB score calculation and cover five categories: size, cross-jurisdictional activity, interconnectedness, substitutability / financial institution infrastructure, and complexity. Based on the published indicators, G-SIBs are subject to additional CET1 capital buffer requirements in a range from 1.0% to 3.5%. In November 2019, the FSB confirmed that the requirement for UBS continues to be 1.0%. As our Swiss systemically relevant bank (SRB) Basel III capital requirements exceed the BCBS requirements including the G-SIB buffer, we are not affected by these additional G-SIB requirements. In July 2018, the BCBS published a revised assessment methodology and higher loss absorbency requirements. These will come into effect in 2021, with the corresponding surcharge applied as of 1 January 2023. We do not expect these changes to result in an increase of our additional CET1 capital buffer requirement. Our G-SIB indicators as of 31 December 2019 were published in July 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.  56 Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups Significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups Section 1 Introduction Quarterly | The sections below include capital and other regulatory information as of 30 June 2020 for UBS AG standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated. Section 2 UBS AG standalone Capital information in this section is based on Pillar 1 capital requirements. Entities may be subject to significant additional Pillar 2 requirements, which represent additional amounts of capital considered necessary and agreed with regulators based on the risk profile of the entities.  Key metrics of the second quarter of 2020 Quarterly | The table on the next page is based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III rules. The temporary exemption of central bank sight deposits for the leverage ratio calculation granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in connection with COVID-19 had no net effect on UBS AG as of 30 June 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital increased by USD 2.8 billion to USD 51.8 billion, mainly due to operating profit and effects from a change in accounting treatment of investments in associates partially offset by accruals for capital returns. Tier 1 capital increased by USD 3.0 billion to USD 65.4 billion, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in CET1. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) decreased by USD 6.9 billion to USD 310.8 billion during the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by decreases in market risk RWA, lower credit and counterparty credit risk RWA as well as operational risk RWA. Leverage ratio exposure decreased by USD 1.0 billion, predominantly driven by a decrease in derivative exposures which was largely offset by an overall increase of on- balance sheet exposures. High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) increased by USD 23.9 billion driven by greater average cash balances due to increased debt issuances and lower net funding consumption by the business divisions. Net cash outflows increased by USD 3.9 billion, due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions (SFTs).  Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures

COVID-19-related temporary regulatory measures Refer to the "Introduction and basis for preparation" section of this report for more information about the change in accounting treatment of investments in associates 58 Quarterly | KM1: Key metrics USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.9.19 30.6.19 Available capital (amounts) 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 51,810 48,998 49,521 50,458 51,261 1a Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET11 51,808 48,994 49,518 50,456 51,258 2 Tier 1 65,361 62,382 63,893 64,545 64,315 2a Fully loaded ECL accounting model tier 11 65,359 62,379 63,891 64,543 64,312 3 Total capital 70,612 68,130 69,576 70,194 70,612 3a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital1 70,610 68,127 69,574 70,191 70,609 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 310,752 317,621 287,999 297,200 294,348 4a Minimum capital requirement2 24,860 25,410 23,040 23,776 23,548 4b Total risk-weighted assets (pre-floor) 310,752 317,621 287,999 297,200 294,348 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA 5 Common equity tier 1 ratio (%) 16.67 15.43 17.19 16.98 17.41 5a Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)1 16.67 15.43 17.19 16.98 17.41 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 21.03 19.64 22.19 21.72 21.85 6a Fully loaded ECL accounting model tier 1 ratio (%)1 21.03 19.64 22.18 21.72 21.85 7 Total capital ratio (%) 22.72 21.45 24.16