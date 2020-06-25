Log in
UBS : Advisor Gail Konstantin Named to Forbes/ SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors

06/25/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS announced today that Gail Konstantin, a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor in the Firm’s White Plains, NY Office, has been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2020.

Gail has been a Senior Vice President—Wealth Management with UBS since 1993, with over thirty-five years as a Financial Advisor. Gail has earned Westchester Magazine's Five Star Wealth Manager Award for 2009 and 2010. She has also been chosen to attend the Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit.

"On behalf of UBS, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Gail for being recognized by Forbes in their annual listing of Top Women Wealth Advisors," said Mara Glassel, Managing Director and Soundview Market Head at UBS. "Gail and her team are leading the way by offering clients the experience, guidance and access to resources they need to help them pursue what matters most."

Gail's strengths lie in her understanding that financial goals are unique and evolving. Her primary focus is to "Grow, Protect, and Preserve" her clients' wealth through life-stage planning. Gail has a Bachelor of Science from City College of New York, CUNY and a Master of Science from Columbia University.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.


© Business Wire 2020
