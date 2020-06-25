UBS : Advisor Gail Konstantin Named to Forbes/ SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS announced today that Gail Konstantin, a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor in the Firm’s White Plains, NY Office, has been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2020.

Gail has been a Senior Vice President—Wealth Management with UBS since 1993, with over thirty-five years as a Financial Advisor. Gail has earned Westchester Magazine's Five Star Wealth Manager Award for 2009 and 2010. She has also been chosen to attend the Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit.

"On behalf of UBS, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Gail for being recognized by Forbes in their annual listing of Top Women Wealth Advisors," said Mara Glassel, Managing Director and Soundview Market Head at UBS. "Gail and her team are leading the way by offering clients the experience, guidance and access to resources they need to help them pursue what matters most."

Gail's strengths lie in her understanding that financial goals are unique and evolving. Her primary focus is to "Grow, Protect, and Preserve" her clients' wealth through life-stage planning. Gail has a Bachelor of Science from City College of New York, CUNY and a Master of Science from Columbia University.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.

