UBS : Financial Advisor Teresa Jacobsen Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

UBS announced today that Financial Advisor Teresa Jacobsen in the firm's Northeast Private Wealth Management Market, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2020. In this year's list of 1,000 women, 157 UBS advisors were included. Overall, those named to the list, manage nearly $920 billion in client assets.

Teresa is a Certified Retirement Specialist and has over 25 years of financial services experience. Whether she is working with affluent individuals and families, nonprofit organizations and/or corporate clients, Teresa commits to each her "best thinking". Recently, Teresa earned Barron's Hall of Fame recognition, which highlights 10 or more years of being ranked in one of Barron's Top 100 rankings. She is currently a Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor for the state of Connecticut.

"It's great to see the success of our female financial advisors both in and outside of the office. On behalf of myself and the team, we congratulate Terri on this well-deserved accomplishment," said Julie Fox, UBS Northeast Private Wealth Market Head.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

