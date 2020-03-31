UBS : Five UBS Advisors in Greater New England Named to Barron's Top 1200 State by State Advisors List

Log in
03/31/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Five UBS Advisors in Greater New England Named to Barron's Top 1200 State by State Advisors List

Recognition of exceptional careers in Financial Services

UBS announced today that five Financial Advisors in the firm's Greater New England market, have been named to Barron's Top 1200 State by State Advisors list for 2020:

Timothy Connolly, Managing Director – Wealth Management for The Connolly Group

Maxwell Peckler, Managing Director – Wealth Management for Peckler Wealth Management

Thomas W. Gower, III, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management for Argosy Wealth Management

Timothy O'Brien, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management for UBS Financial Services Inc.

Donald Tynion, II, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management for The Tynion Financial Group

The ranking recognizes outstanding advisors across the U.S., and names the top advisors in each state with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth.

"This recognition is a testament of our advisors commitment to helping their clients reach their long-term financial goals," commented James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS. "Each of these advisors are client-centric and devoted to providing expert financial advice. We congratulate them for earning this distinction, and being among the most successful in their state. We thank them for the work that they do."

For the full list visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Barron’s Top 1200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a criterion because most advisors do not have audited track records. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co.


© Business Wire 2020
