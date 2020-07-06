Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : New UBS report reveals that joint financial participation is the key to gender equality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Key report findings:

  • Significant majority of men and women believe women need to be equally involved in long-term financial decisions to achieve true gender equality, yet half of women let their spouses take the lead
  • COVID-19 has worsened inequalities, with women more focused on household duties and men more focused on finances
  • Despite pre-marital intentions, millennial women are most likely to defer financial decisions to their spouses

 

According to UBS Global Wealth Management’s latest Own Your Worth report, 74% of men and 82% of women see joint participation in long-term financial decisions as a necessary step to create gender equality. The report, which surveyed 1,825 high-net-worth investors in the US, found that a significant majority believe equal participation helps women to feel financially secure, avoid future financial surprises, and feel more secure about leaving bad relationships.

Yet nearly half of women (49%) defer to their spouses, with millennials most likely to do so. Women cite a variety of reasons, from a lack of confidence to a desire to keep the peace, to entrenched roles—a dynamic further complicated by COVID-19.

"With the important focus on gender equality, it's surprising that more women—particularly younger women—don't participate equally in decisions that will impact their future so profoundly," said Paula Polito, Divisional Vice Chairwoman of UBS Global Wealth Management. "The pandemic made clear the inextricable link between health and wealth, and women are paying more attention to their financial well-being as a result. Hopefully, this awareness will lead women to engage more meaningfully in their financial wellness."

The pandemic has reinforced traditional gender stereotypes between men and women

Amid the pandemic lockdowns, most women took the lead on domestic duties, such as homeschooling (64%) and childcare (60%). Most men took the lead on yard work (58%) and managing finances (71%).

As a result of the pandemic, however, women are increasingly focused on their financial future, with over 80% wanting to protect themselves and their families more than ever before. Yet, there is a gap between intentions and actions. One third of women have reviewed their financial situation, while 40% are considering it, but have yet to do so.

While single millennial women intend to participate equally in financial decisions, once married they defer to their spouses

The vast majority of single millennial women (88%) envision participating equally in long-term financial decisions with their spouses or taking the lead after marriage. However, once they are married, millennial women are more likely than other generations to defer to their spouses on long-term financial decisions (54% of millennials vs. 39% of boomers).

Millennial women cited a number of reasons they defer to their spouses, including that they “have no idea where to begin,” their “spouse knows more about finances,” or they are “focused on other tasks.” Six in 10 (58%) admit they simply want to be taken care of.

This report was featured in a recent webcast on women and the path to financial independence hosted by UBS's Paula Polito, with moderator Tina Brown, and speakers Billie-Jean King, Lisa Leslie, Paulina Porizkova and others. Watch a replay of the full event here: https://www.ubs.com/microsites/client-segments/en/own-your-worth/home.html.

Notes to Editors

About the report

For this publication, UBS surveyed 1,825 investors (906 women and 919 men) from January 8 – February 28, 2020. Those between ages 25-30 had at least $250k in investable assets, those 31-39 had at least $500k in investable assets and those 40 and older had at least $1M in investable assets. Data from 50 same-sex married women has also been included. All data included in this report is based on UBS proprietary research unless otherwise noted.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBS GROUP AG
01:01pUBS : New UBS report reveals that joint financial participation is the key to ge..
BU
06:29aUBS : launches shareholder activism tool – UBS GUARD
PU
06:02aVODAFONE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:01aDEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:45aLloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
07/03EUROPE : European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes
RE
07/03LVMH : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/03KERING : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07/03ESSILORLUXOTTICA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/03UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH : UBS Extends Its Engagement with the University of Zurich
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 950 M 29 680 M 29 680 M
Net income 2020 3 842 M 4 080 M 4 080 M
Net cash 2020 3 760 M 3 992 M 3 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 6,56%
Capitalization 39 568 M 41 870 M 42 018 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 69 437
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,93 CHF
Last Close Price 11,04 CHF
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-9.69%41 870
BLACKROCK, INC.9.76%84 109
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.62%33 594
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.73%27 927
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.19%22 219
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-12.68%17 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group