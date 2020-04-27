UBS Outlook Switzerland: Uncertainty prevails

The swift and strong fiscal policy response has pushed monetary policy into the background. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is currently supporting the commercial banks in granting bridging loans through an array of measures. 'An interest rate cut would be of little help here,' explains UBS economist Alessandro Bee. 'Unless the ECB unexpectedly lowers interest rates or the euro tends towards parity, the SNB is likely to keep its key interest rate at -0.75 percent in the coming quarters.'

The outlook for the SNB looks uncertain in the longer-term: the question is whether its monetary policy will regain the dominant role that it has played in Swiss economic policy over the past decade, via exchange rate management. Interventions in the foreign exchange markets could lead the US Treasury Department to accuse the SNB of currency manipulation. In addition, the existing monetary policy is slowly but surely reaching its limits, seeing as there is little room for interest rate cuts.

The newest edition of the UBS Outlook Switzerland, for which 811 companies in Switzerland were surveyed, shows that firms engaged in foreign trade have found ways to live with a strong franc to some extent, for example through natural hedging. As Alessandro Bee explains, 'The battle against the strong franc will remain a focus topic for the SNB in the coming decade - but probably not as important as in the last one.'

One major drawback remains: the business survey also shows that the performance of foreign economies is more important to companies than the exchange rate. While the SNB can defend itself against appreciation of the franc, it is powerless against a global economic slump. And that is precisely what we are experiencing today.