UBS : Private Wealth Advisor David W. Ellis III Named to the 2020 Barron's Top Advisor List

Honor recognizes an exceptional career in financial services

Barron’s named David W. Ellis III, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director—Wealth Management at UBS's The Ellis Group, a Top Wealth Advisor for the state of Ohio.

With more than 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, Ellis and his team provide asset management and wealth management services for high net worth individuals and families. The Ellis Group strives to be an advocate for clients by utilizing a collaborative, process-driven investment management and financial planning approach. The team currently oversees more than $1.8 billion in client assets.

“I am honored to be named by Barron’s as a leading financial advisor, but I would not have received this recognition without the hard work of my entire team,” said Ellis. “We are diligent and focused private wealth advisors who care about what matters to our clients and we are grateful Barron’s recognized this effort.”

The Barron’s ranking draws on data provided by more than 4,000 of the country’s most productive financial advisors. It can be a great starting point for clients looking for an advisor – a first-pass vetting that can help investors narrow a search to the best wealth advisors in the United States.

For more information about The Ellis Group, click here.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Barron’s Top 1200, 100 criteria are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a criterion because most advisors do not have audited track records. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ in the U.S. In providing wealth management services to clients, UBS Financial Services Inc. offers both investment advisory and brokerage services which are separate and distinct and differ in material ways. For information, including the different laws and contracts that govern, visit ubs.com/workingwithus.

UBS Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of UBS AG. Member FINRA/SIPC. For designation disclosures visit https://www.ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005694/en/