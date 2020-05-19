UBS : Private Wealth Advisor Katerina Simonetti Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

Log in
05/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS announced today that Private Wealth Advisor Katerina Simonetti in the firm's Northeast Private Wealth Management Market, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2020. In this year's list of 1,000 women, 157 UBS advisors were included. Overall, those named to the list, manage nearly $920 billion in client assets.

Katerina is among the fastest growing advisors in the Philadelphia Private Wealth Office – her business grew over 15% from 2018 to 2019. In 2020, Katerina was recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for the state of Pennsylvania. She has also been recognized as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom by Working Mother Magazine, and is the founder and chair of the UBS Military Families Support Initiative.

"It's great to see the success of our female financial advisors both in and outside of the office. On behalf of myself, and Brendan Graham (Mid Atlantic Summary Branch Manager), we congratulate Kat on this well-deserved accomplishment," said Julie Fox, UBS Northeast Private Wealth Market Head.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.


© Business Wire 2020
