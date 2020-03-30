UBS : Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 29 April 2020

Regulatory News:

The UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 29 April 2020 and will begin at 10:30 am CEST. The AGM will be held in German and broadcast live in both English and German at www.ubs.com/agm.

Developments around the coronavirus and measures put in place by Swiss authorities impact the AGM 2020. Protecting the health of our shareholders and employees is our number one priority and it will not be possible to physically participate in the AGM. Voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at www.ubs.com/agm. Due to current developments, the firm reserves the right to take further measures at short notice.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2020 of UBS Group AG

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the financial year 2019

2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2019

3. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2019 (excluding all issues related to the French cross-border matter)

5. Re-election of members of the Board of Directors

5.1. Axel A. Weber as Chairman of the Board of Directors

5.2. Jeremy Anderson

5.3. William C. Dudley

5.4. Reto Francioni

5.5. Fred Hu

5.6. Julie G. Richardson

5.7. Beatrice Weder di Mauro

5.8. Dieter Wemmer

5.9. Jeanette Wong

6. Election of new members to the Board of Directors

6.1. Mark Hughes

6.2. Nathalie Rachou

7. Election of the members of the Compensation Committee

7.1. Julie G. Richardson

7.2. Reto Francioni

7.3. Dieter Wemmer

7.4. Jeanette Wong

8. Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

8.1. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2020 AGM to the 2021 AGM

8.2. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2019

8.3. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2021

9. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich

10. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200329005020/en/

CONTACT: UBS Group AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media

SOURCE: UBS Group AG Copyright Business Wire 2020