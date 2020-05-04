MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > UBS Group AG UBSG CH0244767585 UBS GROUP AG (UBSG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/04 08:24:22 am 9.912 CHF -4.14% 08:19a UBS : Quarterly full report of UBS AG PU 07:20a UBS AG : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral MD 02:16a UBS AG : Berenberg revises his opinion and turns to Neutral MD Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations UBS : Quarterly full report of UBS AG 0 05/04/2020 | 08:19am EDT Send by mail :

All rights reserved. 3Introduction 1.Risk and capital management Risk management and control Capital management 2.Consolidated financial statements 15UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Appendix Alternative performance measures Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports Information sources Cautionary statement First quarter 2020 report UBS AG consolidated key figures UBS AG consolidated key figures As of or for the quarter ended USD million, except where indicated 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Results Operating income 8,009 7,145 7,343 Operating expenses 6,210 6,332 5,890 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,799 814 1,454 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,421 622 1,069 Profitability and growth Return on equity (%) 10.2 4.6 8.1 Return on tangible equity (%) 11.5 5.2 9.3 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 15.9 7.1 12.3 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%) 12.2 11.0 11.1 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)1 3.5 3.2 3.2 Cost / income ratio (%) 75.0 88.5 80.0 Net profit growth (%) 33.0 128.4 (24.3) Resources Total assets 1,099,185 971,916 956,737 Equity attributable to shareholders 57,814 53,754 53,216 Common equity tier 1 capital2 36,194 35,280 34,933 Risk-weighted assets2 284,706 257,831 266,581 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)2 12.7 13.7 13.1 Going concern capital ratio (%)2 16.5 18.3 17.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)2 32.1 33.9 32.2 Leverage ratio denominator2 957,199 911,232 911,410 Leverage ratio denominator (with temporary FINMA exemption)3 903,756 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)2 3.78 3.87 3.83 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)3 4.00 Going concern leverage ratio (%)2 4.9 5.2 5.0 Going concern leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)3 5.2 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)2 9.5 9.6 9.4 Other Invested assets (USD billion)4 3,236 3,607 3,318 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 47,182 47,005 47,773 1The leverage ratio denominator as of 31 March 2020, used for the return calculation, does not reflect the effect of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report for more information. 2Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3Refer to the "Recent developments" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report and the "Capital management" section of this report for further details about the temporary FINMA exemption. 4Includes invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Alternative performance measures An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a fuller picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. 2 Introduction Structure of this report UBS Group AG is the holding company for the UBS Group and the parent company of UBS AG. UBS Group AG holds 100% of the issued shares in UBS AG. Financial information for UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that for UBS Group AG consolidated. This report includes risk and capital management information for UBS AG consolidated and the interim consolidated financial statements, as well as UBS AG standalone financial information for the quarter ended 31 March 2020. Regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. Refer to the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors for more information Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated The table on the following page contains a comparison of selected financial and capital information between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated. The accounting policies applied under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to both the UBS Group AG and the UBS AG consolidated financial statements are identical. However, there are certain scope and presentation differences as noted below: Assets, liabilities, operating income, operating expenses and operating profit before tax relating to UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG, are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG but not of UBS AG. UBS AG's assets, liabilities, operating income and operating expenses related to transactions with UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries, are not subject to elimination in the UBS AG consolidated financial statements, but are eliminated in the UBS Group AG consolidated financial statements. UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG charge other legal entities within the UBS AG consolidation scope for services provided, including a markup on costs incurred. The equity of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 0.1 billion higher than the equity of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. This difference is mainly driven by higher dividends paid by UBS AG to UBS Group AG compared with the dividend distributions of UBS Group AG, as well as higher retained earnings in the UBS Group AG consolidated financial statements, largely related to the aforementioned markup charged by shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG to other legal entities in the UBS AG scope of consolidation. In addition, UBS Group AG is the grantor of the majority of the compensation plans of the Group and recognizes share premium for equity-settled awards granted. These effects were partly offset by treasury shares acquired as part of our share repurchase program and those held to hedge share delivery obligations associated with Group compensation plans, as well as additional share premium recognized at the UBS AG consolidated level related to the establishment of UBS Group AG and UBS Business Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS Group AG.

loss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 4.3 billion and higher common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 0.5 billion. The CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 0.5 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. The difference in CET1 capital was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 0.1 billion, as described above, and different accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset by compensation-related regulatory capital accruals at the UBS Group AG level.

3 Introduction Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 31.3.20 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.19 UBS Group AG UBS AG Difference UBS Group AG UBS AG Difference USD million, except where indicated consolidated consolidated (absolute) consolidated consolidated (absolute) Income statement Operating income 7,934 8,009 (75) 7,052 7,145 (93) Operating expenses 5,926 6,210 (285) 6,124 6,332 (207) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,008 1,799 209 928 814 114 of which: Global Wealth Management 1,218 1,201 18 766 754 12 of which: Personal & Corporate Banking 334 335 0 310 311 (1) of which: Asset Management 157 157 0 180 180 0 of which: Investment Bank 709 679 30 (22) (18) (4) of which: Group Functions (410) (572) 162 (306) (413) 107 Net profit / (loss) 1,598 1,424 174 727 628 100 of which: net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,595 1,421 174 722 622 100 of which: net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 0 6 6 0 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 2,597 2,671 (74) (2,295) (1,475) (819) of which: attributable to shareholders 2,602 2,675 (74) (2,299) (1,479) (819) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests (5) (5) 0 4 4 0 Total comprehensive income 4,195 4,095 100 (1,567) (847) (720) of which: attributable to shareholders 4,197 4,097 100 (1,577) (857) (720) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests (2) (2) 0 10 10 0 Balance sheet Total assets 1,098,099 1,099,185 (1,085) 972,183 971,916 267 Total liabilities 1,039,981 1,041,201 (1,220) 917,476 917,988 (512) Total equity 58,118 57,983 135 54,707 53,928 779 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 57,949 57,814 135 54,533 53,754 779 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 169 169 0 174 174 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 36,691 36,194 497 35,582 35,280 302 Going concern capital 51,916 47,115 4,801 51,888 47,237 4,650 Risk-weighted assets 286,256 284,706 1,551 259,208 257,831 1,376 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 12.8 12.7 0.1 13.7 13.7 0.0 Going concern capital ratio (%) 18.1 16.5 1.6 20.0 18.3 1.7 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 32.7 32.1 0.6 34.6 33.9 0.7 Leverage ratio denominator 955,932 957,199 (1,267) 911,325 911,232 94 Leverage ratio denominator (with temporary FINMA exemption)1 877,463 903,756 (26,293) Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 3.84 3.78 0.06 3.90 3.87 0.03 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)1 4.18 4.00 0.18 Going concern leverage ratio (%) 5.4 4.9 0.5 5.7 5.2 0.5 Going concern leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)1 5.9 5.2 0.7 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%) 9.8 9.5 0.3 9.8 9.6 0.2 1Refer to the "Recent developments" section and the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report and the "Capital management" section of this report for further details about the temporary FINMA exemption. 4 Risk and capital management Management report Risk management and control Risk management and control UBS AG consolidated risk profile The risk profile of UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that of UBS Group AG consolidated and risk information provided in the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report is equally applicable to UBS AG consolidated. The credit risk profile of UBS AG consolidated differs from that of UBS Group AG consolidated primarily in relation to receivables of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG from UBS Group AG. As a result of these receivables, total banking products exposure of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020 was USD 2.5 billion, or 0.4%, higher than the exposure of UBS Group, compared with USD 1.2 billion, or 0.2%, as of 31 December 2019. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report for more information 6 Capital management Going and gone concern requirements and information UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law and, on a consolidated basis, both UBS Group AG and UBS AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable for Swiss SRBs. The Swiss SRB framework and requirements applicable to UBS AG consolidated are consistent with those applicable to UBS Group AG consolidated and are described in the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019. Effective from 1 January 2020, we have adopted the Capital Adequacy Ordinance (the CAO) issued in November 2019 whereby instruments available to meet gone concern requirements remain eligible until one year before maturity without the previously applicable 50% haircut in the last year of eligibility. UBS AG is subject to going and gone concern requirements on a standalone basis. Capital and other regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report - UBS Group AG and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. In connection with COVID-19, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has permitted banks to temporarily exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio denominator (LRD) for the purpose of calculating going concern ratios. This exemption applies until 1 July 2020 and may be extended. Applicable dividends or similar distributions approved by shareholders after 25 March 2020 reduce the relief by the LRD equivalent of the capital distribution. Outside of this section of this report, for simplicity and due to the short-term nature of the FINMA exemption, we have chosen to present LRD excluding the temporary FINMA exemption. The effects of the temporary exemption are presented in a separate table on the following page. 7 Capital management Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements and information As of 31.3.20 RWA LRD1 USD million, except where indicated in % in USD million in % in USD million Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 13.962 39,733 4.882 46,663 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.66 27,491 3.38 32,305 of which: minimum capital 4.50 12,812 1.50 14,358 of which: buffer capital 5.14 14,634 1.88 17,947 of which: countercyclical buffer 3 0.02 45 Maximum additional tier 1 capital 4.30 12,242 1.50 14,358 of which: additional tier 1 capital 3.50 9,965 1.50 14,358 of which: additional tier 1 buffer capital 0.80 2,278 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 16.55 47,115 4.92 47,115 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.71 36,194 3.78 36,194 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 3.84 10,921 1.14 10,921 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 3.84 10,921 1.14 10,921 Required gone concern capital4 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 10.01 28,512 3.58 34,290 of which: base requirement 12.86 36,613 4.50 43,074 of which: additional requirement for market share and LRD 1.08 3,075 0.38 3,589 of which: applicable reduction on requirements (3.93) (11,176) (1.29) (12,374) of which: rebate granted (equivalent to 42.5% of maximum rebate) (2.27) (6,461) (0.80) (7,628) of which: reduction for usage of low-trigger additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments (1.66) (4,714) (0.50) (4,746) Eligible gone concern capital Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 15.51 44,167 4.61 44,167 Total tier 1 capital 0.87 2,463 0.26 2,463 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 5 0.87 2,463 0.26 2,463 Total tier 2 capital 2.65 7,551 0.79 7,551 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 2.46 7,017 0.73 7,017 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 0.19 534 0.06 534 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 12.00 34,153 3.57 34,153 Total loss-absorbing capacity Required total loss-absorbing capacity 23.97 68,245 8.46 80,953 Eligible total loss-absorbing capacity 32.06 91,283 9.54 91,283 1LRD-based requirements and eligible capital presented in this table do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of our UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors for more information. 2Includes applicable add-ons of 1.08% for RWA and 0.375% for LRD. 3Reflects the countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement for Hong Kong and Luxembourg. The CCyBs of Switzerland and other countries have been deactivated or reduced in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a temporary reduction of the capital requirement by 29 basis points compared with 31 December 2019. 4From 1 January 2020 onward, a maximum of 25% of the gone concern requirements can be met with instruments that have a remaining maturity of between one and two years. 5The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities. Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption As of 31.3.20 LRD USD million, except where indicated in % Leverage ratio denominator before temporary exemption 957,199 Effective relief (53,443) of which: central bank sight deposits eligible for relief (132,377) of which: reduction of relief due to planned dividend distribution 78,933 Leverage ratio denominator after temporary exemption 903,756 Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 4.88 44,058 Common equity tier 1 capital 3.38 30,502 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 5.21 47,115 Common equity tier 1 capital 4.00 36,194 8 Swiss SRB going and gone concern information USD million, except where indicated 31.3.20 31.12.19 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 47,115 47,237 Total tier 1 capital 47,115 47,237 Common equity tier 1 capital 36,194 35,280 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 10,921 11,958 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 10,921 11,958 Eligible gone concern capital Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 44,167 40,168 Total tier 1 capital 2,463 2,415 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 1 2,463 2,415 Total tier 2 capital 7,551 7,431 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 7,017 6,892 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 534 540 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 34,1532 30,322 Total loss-absorbing capacity Total loss-absorbing capacity 91,283 87,405 Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator Risk-weighted assets 284,706 257,831 Leverage ratio denominator3 957,199 911,232 Capital and loss-absorbing capacity ratios (%) Going concern capital ratio 16.5 18.3 of which: common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 13.7 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio 15.5 15.6 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio 32.1 33.9 Leverage ratios (%)3 Going concern leverage ratio 4.9 5.2 of which: common equity tier 1 leverage ratio 3.78 3.87 Gone concern leverage ratio 4.6 4.4 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio 9.5 9.6 1The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities. 2The eligibility criteria applicable as of 1 January 2020 have been revised under the Capital Adequacy Ordinance issued in November 2019 whereby instruments available to meet gone concern requirements remain eligible until one year before maturity without the previously applicable 50% haircut in the last year of eligibility. 3Leverage ratio denominator (LRD) and leverage ratios for 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are presented on the previous page in this section. 9 Capital management UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated loss-absorbing capacity and leverage ratio information Swiss SRB going and gone concern information (UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated) As of 31.3.20 UBS Group AG UBS AG USD million, except where indicated (consolidated) (consolidated) Difference Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 51,916 47,115 4,801 Total tier 1 capital 51,916 47,115 4,801 Common equity tier 1 capital 36,691 36,194 497 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 15,225 10,921 4,304 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 12,761 10,921 1,840 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 2,464 2,464 Eligible gone concern capital Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 41,704 44,167 (2,463) Total tier 1 capital 2,463 (2,463) of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 2,463 1 (2,463) Total tier 2 capital 7,551 7,551 0 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 7,017 7,017 0 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 534 534 0 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 34,153 34,153 0 Total loss-absorbing capacity Total loss-absorbing capacity 93,620 91,283 2,338 Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator Risk-weighted assets 286,256 284,706 1,551 Leverage ratio denominator2 955,932 957,199 (1,267) Capital and loss-absorbing capacity ratios (%) Going concern capital ratio 18.1 16.5 1.6 of which: common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 12.7 0.1 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio 14.6 15.5 (0.9) Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio 32.7 32.1 0.6 Leverage ratios (%)2 Going concern leverage ratio 5.4 4.9 0.5 of which: common equity tier 1 leverage ratio 3.84 3.78 0.06 Gone concern leverage ratio 4.4 4.6 (0.3) Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio 9.8 9.5 0.3 1The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities. 2Leverage ratio denominator (LRD) and leverage ratios for 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are presented in the "Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption" table in this section. 10 Reconciliation of IFRS equity to Swiss SRB common equity tier 1 capital (UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated) As of 31.3.20 UBS Group AG UBS AG USD million (consolidated) (consolidated) Difference Total IFRS equity 58,118 57,983 135 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests (169) (169) 0 Defined benefit plans, net of tax (260) (260) 0 Deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards (6,272) (6,272) 0 Goodwill, net of tax (5,983) (5,983) 0 Intangible assets, net of tax (170) (170) 0 Compensation-related components (not recognized in net profit) (980) (980) Expected losses on advanced internal ratings-based portfolio less provisions (429) (429) 0 Unrealized (gains) / losses from cash flow hedges, net of tax (2,765) (2,765) 0 Own credit related to (gains) / losses on financial liabilities measured at fair value that existed at the balance sheet date, net of tax (1,037) (1,037) 0 Unrealized gains related to debt instruments at fair value through OCI, net of tax (161) (161) 0 Prudential valuation adjustments (218) (218) 0 Accruals for dividends to shareholders for 2019 (2,628) (3,848) 1,220 Other1 (357) (479) 122 Total common equity tier 1 capital 36,691 36,194 497 1Includes accruals for dividends to shareholders for the current year and other items. UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated loss-absorbing capacity and leverage ratio information The going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.8 billion lower than the going concern capital of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting lower additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 4.3 billion and lower common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 0.5 billion. The gone concern loss-absorbing capacity of UBS AG consolidated was USD 2.5 billion higher, due to low-triggerloss-absorbing AT1 capital. The CET1 capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 0.5 billion lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. The difference in CET1 capital was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 0.1 billion and different accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset by compensation-related regulatory capital accruals at the UBS Group AG level. The going concern loss-absorbing AT1 capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.3 billion lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting Deferred Contingent Capital Plan awards granted to eligible employees for the performance years 2015 to 2019 and USD 2.5 billion low-trigger AT1 capital notes. The aforementioned difference of USD 2.5 billion in gone concern low-trigger AT1 capital relates to capital instruments that were on-lent to UBS AG after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and are therefore not recognized within going concern capital but qualify as gone concern loss-absorbing capacity. Issuances of low-trigger AT1 capital from UBS Group AG were all made prior to the implementation of the new Swiss SRB framework and therefore qualify as going concern capital. Differences in capital between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated related to employee compensation plans will reverse to the extent underlying services are performed by employees of, and are consequently charged to, UBS AG and its subsidiaries. Such reversal generally occurs over the service period of the employee compensation plans. The leverage ratio framework for UBS AG consolidated is consistent with that of UBS Group AG consolidated. As of 31 March 2020, the going concern leverage ratio of UBS AG consolidated was 0.5 percentage points lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated, mainly because the going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.8 billion lower. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors for information about the developments of loss-absorbing capacity, RWA and LRD for UBS Group AG consolidated

for information about the developments of loss-absorbing capacity, RWA and LRD for UBS Group AG consolidated Refer to the "Introduction" section of this report for more information about the differences in equity between UBS AG consolidated and UBS Group AG 11 Consolidated financial statements Unaudited Table of contents UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Income statement Statement of comprehensive income Balance sheet Statement of changes in equity Statement of cash flows 241Basis of accounting 272Segment reporting 283Net interest income 4 Net fee and commission income 5 Other income 6 Personnel expenses 30 7 General and administrative expenses 30 8 Income taxes 31 9 Expected credit loss measurement 10 Fair value measurement 11 Derivative instruments 12 Other assets and liabilities 13 Debt issued designated at fair value 14 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities 16 Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions 17 Currency translation rates 18 Events after the reporting period UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Income statement For the quarter ended USD million Note 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 3 2,457 2,570 2,674 Interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost 3 (1,406) (1,600) (1,912) Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 262 274 339 Net interest income 3 1,313 1,244 1,101 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,775 1,376 1,936 Credit loss (expense) / recovery 9 (268) (8) (20) Fee and commission income 4 5,481 4,861 4,566 Fee and commission expense 4 (456) (458) (409) Net fee and commission income 4 5,025 4,403 4,157 Other income 5 164 130 169 Total operating income 8,009 7,145 7,343 Personnel expenses 6 3,710 3,323 3,468 General and administrative expenses 7 2,080 2,456 2,026 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 405 428 379 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 16 125 16 Total operating expenses 6,210 6,332 5,890 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,799 814 1,454 Tax expense / (benefit) 8 375 186 387 Net profit / (loss) 1,424 628 1,067 Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 6 (2) Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,421 622 1,069 15 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of comprehensive income For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders Net profit / (loss) 1,421 622 1,069 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement Foreign currency translation Foreign currency translation movements related to net assets of foreign operations, before tax (274) 715 (151) Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges, before tax 136 (349) 26 Foreign currency translation differences on foreign operations reclassified to the income statement 0 3 1 Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges reclassified to the income statement (8) (2) 0 Income tax relating to foreign currency translations, including the impact of net investment hedges 0 (1) 1 Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax (147) 367 (122) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains / (losses), before tax 208 (12) 81 Realized gains reclassified to the income statement from equity (9) (4) (1) Realized losses reclassified to the income statement from equity 0 0 0 Income tax relating to net unrealized gains / (losses) (51) 4 (17) Subtotal financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax 147 (11) 62 Cash flow hedges of interest rate risk Effective portion of changes in fair value of derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges, before tax 1,953 (545) 588 Net (gains) / losses reclassified to the income statement from equity (103) (82) (21) Income tax relating to cash flow hedges (345) 121 (107) Subtotal cash flow hedges, net of tax 1,505 (506) 459 Fair value hedges of foreign currency risk Change in fair value of cost of hedging, before tax 6 Amortization of initial cost of hedging to the income statement 2 Income tax relating to cost of hedging 0 Subtotal cost of hedging, net of tax 8 Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax 1,514 (150) 399 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement Defined benefit plans Gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans, before tax 1041 (1,447) (160) Income tax relating to defined benefit plans 124 265 (16) Subtotal defined benefit plans, net of tax 228 (1,181) (176) Own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value Gains / (losses) from own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, before tax 1,156 (147) (326) Income tax relating to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value (223) 0 8 Subtotal own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, net of tax 934 (147) (318) Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax 1,161 (1,329) (494) Total other comprehensive income 2,675 (1,479) (94) Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 4,097 (857) 974 16 Statement of comprehensive income (continued) For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests Net profit / (loss) 3 6 (2) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement Foreign currency translation movements, before tax (5) 4 4 Income tax relating to foreign currency translation movements 0 0 0 Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax (5) 4 4 Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax (5) 4 4 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (2) 10 2 Total comprehensive income Net profit / (loss) 1,424 628 1,067 Other comprehensive income 2,671 (1,475) (90) of which: other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement 1,514 (150) 399 of which: other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement 1,157 (1,325) (489) Total comprehensive income 4,095 (847) 977 1Includes a net pre-tax OCI gain of USD 247 million related to UK defined benefit plans (driven by a decrease in the defined benefit obligation mainly resulting from a higher discount rate), largely offset by a net pre-tax OCI loss of USD 148 million related to the Swiss pension plan (driven by an extraordinary employer contribution of USD 143 million that increased the gross plan assets, but led to an OCI loss as no net pension asset could be recognized on the balance sheet as of 31 March 2020 due to the asset ceiling). Refer to "Note 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about the effects from changes to the Swiss pension plan and the measures to mitigate them. 17 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Balance sheet USD million Note 31.3.20 31.12.19 Assets Cash and balances at central banks 139,258 107,068 Loans and advances to banks 16,893 12,379 Receivables from securities financing transactions 89,648 84,245 Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 11 39,549 23,289 Loans and advances to customers 9 339,946 327,992 Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 12 23,907 23,012 Total financial assets measured at amortized cost 649,202 577,985 Financial assets at fair value held for trading 10 90,686 127,695 of which: assets pledged as collateral that may be sold or repledged by counterparties 31,192 41,285 Derivative financial instruments 10, 11 212,986 121,843 Brokerage receivables 10 20,319 18,007 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading 10 82,490 83,636 Total financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 406,482 351,181 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 10 7,653 6,345 Investments in associates 1,042 1,051 Property, equipment and software 11,812 11,826 Goodwill and intangible assets 6,407 6,469 Deferred tax assets 9,289 9,513 Other non-financial assets 12 7,299 7,547 Total assets 1,099,185 971,916 18 Balance sheet (continued) USD million Note 31.3.20 31.12.19 Liabilities Amounts due to banks 18,822 6,570 Payables from securities financing transactions 12,867 7,778 Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 11 45,649 31,416 Customer deposits 468,422 450,591 Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries 49,192 47,866 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 14 66,479 62,835 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 12 10,462 10,373 Total financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 671,893 617,429 Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading 10 32,572 30,591 Derivative financial instruments 10, 11 206,654 120,880 Brokerage payables designated at fair value 10 37,652 37,233 Debt issued designated at fair value 10, 13 53,040 66,592 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value 10, 12 31,794 36,157 Total financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 361,713 291,452 Provisions 15 2,530 2,938 Other non-financial liabilities 12 5,065 6,168 Total liabilities 1,041,201 917,988 Equity Share capital 338 338 Share premium 24,663 24,659 Retained earnings 25,994 23,451 Other comprehensive income recognized directly in equity, net of tax 6,820 5,306 Equity attributable to shareholders 57,814 53,754 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 169 174 Total equity 57,983 53,928 Total liabilities and equity 1,099,185 971,916 19 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of changes in equity Share Share Retained USD million capital premium earnings Balance as of 1 January 2019 before the adoption of IFRIC 23 338 24,655 23,317 Effect of adoption of IFRIC 23 (11) Balance as of 1 January 2019 after the adoption of IFRIC 23 338 24,655 23,306 Issuance of share capital Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised Tax (expense) / benefit 2 Dividends Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings 4 New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases) (6) Total comprehensive income for the period 575 of which: net profit / (loss) 1,069 of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans (176) of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit (318) of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation Balance as of 31 March 2019 338 24,651 23,886 Balance as of 1 January 2020 338 24,659 23,451 Issuance of share capital Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised Tax (expense) / benefit 4 Dividends Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings 0 Share of changes in retained earnings of associates and joint ventures (40) New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases) 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,583 of which: net profit / (loss) 1,421 of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans 228 of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit 934 of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation Balance as of 31 March 2020 338 24,663 25,994 1Excludes other comprehensive income related to defined benefit plans and own credit that is recorded directly in Retained earnings. 20 Other comprehensive of which: income recognized of which: financial assets of which: Total equity directly in equity, foreign currency measured at fair value of which: fair value hedges of attributable to Non-controlling Total net of tax1 translation through OCI cash flow hedges foreign currency risk shareholders interests equity 3,946 3,940 (103) 109 52,256 176 52,432 (11) (11) 3,946 3,940 (103) 109 52,245 176 52,421 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 (4) (4) (4) (4) 0 0 (6) 0 (7) 399 (122) 62 459 974 2 977 1,069 (2) 1,067 399 (122) 62 459 399 399 (176) (176) (318) (318) 0 4 4 4,341 3,818 (40) 564 53,216 173 53,389 5,306 4,032 14 1,260 53,754 174 53,928 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 (3) (3) 0 0 0 0 0 (40) (40) 0 0 0 1,514 (147) 147 1,505 8 4,097 (2) 4,095 1,421 3 1,424 1,514 (147) 147 1,505 8 1,514 1,514 228 228 934 934 0 (5) (5) 6,820 3,885 162 2,765 8 57,814 169 57,983 21 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of cash flows Year-to-date USD million 31.3.20 31.3.19 Cash flow from / (used in) operating activities Net profit / (loss) 1,424 1,067 Non-cash items included in net profit and other adjustments: Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 405 379 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 16 16 Credit loss expense / (recovery) 268 20 Share of net profits of associates / joint ventures and impairment of associates (16) (15) Deferred tax expense / (benefit) 192 228 Net loss / (gain) from investing activities 84 (73) Net loss / (gain) from financing activities (12,586) 4,272 Other net adjustments (275) 178 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Loans and advances to banks / amounts due to banks 12,436 (1,696) Securities financing transactions (439) (9,997) Cash collateral on derivative instruments (2,034) (131) Loans and advances to customers (12,379) (1,570) Customer deposits 18,522 9,797 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value held for trading and derivative financial instruments 35,457 1,697 Brokerage receivables and payables (1,903) 1,473 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities (2,399) (1,266) Provisions, other non-financial assets and liabilities (1,690) (639) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (258) (204) Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities 34,823 3,535 Cash flow from / (used in) investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets (1) (1) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets 0 27 Purchase of property, equipment and software (327) (314) Disposal of property, equipment and software 3 2 Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (1,835) (1,033) Disposal and redemption of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 674 610 Net (purchase) / redemption of debt securities measured at amortized cost 38 629 Net cash flow from / (used in) investing activities (1,449) (79) 22 Statement of cash flows (continued) Year-to-date USD million 31.3.20 31.3.19 Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities Net short-term debt issued / (repaid) 5,751 (6,858) Repayment of lease liabilities1 (135) Issuance of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value 21,268 14,704 Repayment of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value (22,703) (10,263) Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries2 530 2,938 Net changes in non-controlling interests (8) (4) Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities 4,703 515 Total cash flow Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 119,804 125,853 Net cash flow from / (used in) operating, investing and financing activities 38,078 3,972 Effects of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (172) (1,292) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period3 157,711 128,534 of which: cash and balances at central banks 4 139,155 110,514 of which: loans and advances to banks 16,009 15,735 of which: money market paper 5 2,547 2,285 Additional information Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities includes: Interest received in cash6 3,461 3,925 Interest paid in cash6 2,923 3,404 Dividends on equity investments, investment funds and associates received in cash 727 1,238 1In 2019 cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liability were classified within operating activities under Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities. 2Includes funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries measured at amortized cost (recognized in Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries in the balance sheet) and measured at fair value (recognized in Other financial liabilities designated at fair value in the balance sheet). 3USD 4,370 million and USD 4,678 million of cash and cash equivalents (mainly reflected in Loans and advances to banks) were restricted as of 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, respectively. Refer to "Note 26 Restricted and transferred financial assets" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information. 4Includes only balances with an original maturity of three months or less. 5Money market paper is included in the balance sheet under Financial assets at fair value held for trading (31 March 2020: USD 402 million; 31 March 2019: USD 649 million), Financial assets at fair value not held for trading (31 March 2020: USD 1,729 million; 31 March 2019: USD 1,475 million), Other financial assets measured at amortized cost (31 March 2020: USD 397 million; 31 March 2019: USD 155 million) and Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (31 March 2020: USD 19 million; 31 March 2019: USD 5 million). 6Interest received and paid in cash for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 include the total of interest on financial instruments measured at amortized cost / fair value through other comprehensive income (USD 2,637 million interest received and USD 2,082 million interest paid) and interest on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss (USD 1,288 million interest received and USD 1,322 million interest paid). Refer to the Statement of cash flows in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. 23 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 1 Basis of accounting Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements (the financial statements) of UBS AG and its subsidiaries (together, UBS AG) are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the IASB), and are presented in US dollars (USD), which is also the functional currency of: UBS AG's Head Office; UBS AG, London Branch; and UBS AG's US-based operations. These interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing these interim financial statements, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied as in the UBS AG consolidated annual financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, except for the changes described in this Note. These interim financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with UBS AG's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019. In the opinion of management, all necessary adjustments were made for a fair presentation of UBS AG's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. Preparation of these interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information. Actual results in the future could differ from such estimates and such differences may be material to the financial statements. Revisions to estimates, based on regular reviews, are recognized in the period in which they occur. For more information about areas of estimation uncertainty that are considered to require critical judgment, refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. Critical accounting estimates and judgments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic UBS AG has considered the statement made by the IASB on 27 March 2020 on accounting for expected credit losses under IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, given the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. UBS AG has continued to comply with the requirements of IFRS 9 in arriving at an unbiased, probability- weighted estimate of expected credit losses. Appropriate judgment has been applied when determining the effects of COVID-19, given the significant uncertainty that exists, in particular when assessing future macroeconomic conditions and whether a significant increase in credit risk has occurred. In addition, effects arising from the various government support measures have been considered. Refer to Note 9 for more information Presentation of interest income and expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG presents interest income and interest expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss on a net basis in its income statement, in line with how UBS AG assesses and manages interest and in accordance with IFRS. This presentation change has no effect on Net interest incomeor on Net profitattributable to shareholders. Prior periods have been aligned with this change in presentation. Further information about net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss is provided in Note 3. Segment reporting Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG only reports total operating expenses for each business division and no longer discloses a detailed cost breakdown by financial statement line item within its segment reporting disclosures provided in Note 2. This change streamlines reporting, ensures alignment with how UBS AG manages its cost base and has no effect on the income statement, or on the net profit of any business division. In addition, UBS AG has renamed Corporate Center, including Group Treasury, Non-core and Legacy Portfolio and Group services and other, to Group Functions in order to better reflect the nature of the activities it performs. 24 Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued) Adoption of hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments Application and transition effect Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has prospectively adopted the hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, for all of its existing hedge accounting programs, except for fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk, which, as permitted under IFRS 9, continue to be accounted for under IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement. IFRS 9's hedge accounting model further aligns accounting with risk management practices, amends hedge effectiveness requirements and prohibits voluntary de-designations. IFRS 9 permits the designation of certain additional hedged items, including layer components, net positions, and aggregated exposures, such as a combination of a non-derivative and derivative. IFRS 9 also introduces the concept of "cost of hedging," under which the time value of an option contract, the forward element of a forward contract or foreign currency basis spread in a cross-currency swap can be deferred in other comprehensive income and, depending on the nature of the hedged transaction, released to the income statement either when the hedged item affects the income statement or over the term of the hedged item. The adoption of these requirements had no financial impact on UBS AG's financial statements. However, the adoption allows UBS AG to designate more effective hedge accounting relationships, including fair value hedges of foreign currency risk using cross-currency swaps, and to reduce income statement volatility caused by foreign currency basis spread. Starting from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has been utilizing the concept of "cost of hedging" in its newly designated fair value hedge program of foreign currency debt using cross-currency swaps. The hedged risk is determined as changes in the value of the hedged items arising solely from changes in spot foreign exchange rates. The foreign currency basis spread in cross- currency swaps is excluded from the hedge designation and accounted for through other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging. As of 31 March 2020, the notional of hedging instruments and hedged items designated in the program amounted to USD 13.1 billion, with a gain of USD 8 million deferred in other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging. Update to significant accounting policy - Hedge accounting (disclosed in "Note 1a item 3j Hedge accounting" in the financial statements 2019 included in the Annual Report 2019) Hedge accounting under IFRS 9 UBS AG applies hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, for fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments, fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments, cash flow hedges of forecast transactions and hedges of net investments in foreign operations. At the time a financial instrument is designated in a hedge relationship, UBS AG formally documents the relationship between the hedging instrument(s) and hedged item(s), including the risk management objectives and strategy in undertaking the hedge transaction, the nature of risk being hedged and the methods that will be used to assess whether the hedge effectiveness criteria are met. As part of effectiveness testing, UBS AG assesses, both at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, whether there is an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument, including whether the relationship is dominated by the effect of credit risk and whether the appropriate hedge ratio is being used. In the case of hedging forecast transactions, the forecast transaction must be highly probable to occur. UBS AG discontinues hedge accounting when: (i) the hedge effectiveness criteria have ceased to be met; (ii) the derivative expires or is sold, terminated or exercised; (iii) the hedged item matures, is sold or repaid; (iv) forecast transactions are no longer deemed to meet the highly probable criteria; or (v) the risk management objective on the basis of which the hedge relationship was designated changes. Voluntary discontinuation of hedge accounting is not permitted. Hedge ineffectiveness represents the amount by which the changes in the fair value of the hedging instrument differ from changes in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk, or the amount by which changes in the present value of future cash flows of the hedging instrument exceed changes in the present value of expected cash flows of the hedged item. Such ineffectiveness is recorded in Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. Fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments In fair value hedges of interest rate risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected as an adjustment to the carrying value of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. If the hedge accounting relationship is terminated for reasons other than derecognition of the hedged item, the adjustment to the carrying value is amortized to the income statement over the remaining term to maturity of the hedged item using the effective interest rate method. 25 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued) Fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments In fair value hedges of foreign currency risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected in the measurement of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. The foreign currency basis spread of cross-currency swaps designated as hedging derivatives is excluded from the designation of fair value hedges of foreign currency risk. UBS AG has chosen to account for the foreign currency basis as a cost of hedging with amounts deferred in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equity. These amounts are released to the income statement over the term of the hedged item or upon discontinuation of the hedge relationship. Cash flow hedges of forecast transactions Fair value gains or losses associated with the effective portion of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges for cash flow repricing risk are recognized initially in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equity.When the hedged forecast cash flows affect profit or loss, the associated gains or losses on the hedging derivatives are reclassified from Equityto the income statement and are presented in Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedgeswithin Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income. If a cash flow hedge of forecast transactions is no longer considered effective, or if the hedge relationship is terminated, the cumulative gains or losses on the hedging derivatives previously reported in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equityremain there until the committed or forecast transactions occur and affect profit or loss. If the forecast transactions are no longer expected to occur, the deferred gains or losses are immediately reclassified to the income statement. Hedges of net investments in foreign operations Hedges of net investments in foreign operations are accounted for similarly to cash flow hedges. Gains or losses on the hedging instrument relating to the effective portion of the hedge are recognized directly inOther comprehensive income withinEquity, whilst any gains or losses relating to the ineffective and/or undesignated portion (for example, the interest element of a forward contract) are recognized in the income statement. Upon disposal or partial disposal of the foreign operation, the cumulative value of any such gains or losses recognized inEquity associated with the entity is reclassified toOther income. Hedge accounting under IAS 39 As permitted under IFRS 9, UBS AG continues to apply hedge accounting requirements of IAS 39 to fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk related to loans. As a result, the hedge accounting policy set out in the UBS AG consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019 continues to apply to this program. Conceptual Framework Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has adopted the revised version of the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting (the Framework), issued by the IASB in March 2018. The Framework sets out the fundamental concepts of financial reporting and acts for UBS AG as a point of reference when developing accounting policies in rare instances where a particular business transaction is not covered by existing IFRS standards. The adoption of the Framework by UBS AG had no effect on UBS AG's financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations As of 1 January 2020, UBS AG has adopted Definition of a Business(Amendments to IFRS 3) for transactions with an acquisition date on or after this date. The amendments clarify the definition of a business, with the objective of assisting in the determination of whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or an asset acquisition. The adoption of these amendments on 1 January 2020 had no effect on UBS AG's financial statements. 26 Note 2 Segment reporting UBS AG's businesses are organized globally into four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. All four business divisions are supported by Group Functions and qualify as reportable segments for the purpose of segment reporting. Together with Group Functions they reflect the management structure of UBS AG. Refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies item 2" and "Note 2 Segment reporting" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about UBS AG's reporting segments As outlined in Note 1, beginning with the first quarter 2020 report, UBS AG no longer discloses operating expenses by financial statement line item for each of its business divisions within its segment reporting disclosures. In addition, UBS AG has renamed Corporate Center to Group Functions in order to better reflect the nature of the activities it performs. Refer to Note 1 for more information Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS AG For the quarter ended 31 March 2020 Net interest income 1,031 511 (4) (95) (130) 1,313 Non-interest income 3,569 470 518 2,652 (245) 6,964 Income 4,600 981 514 2,557 (376) 8,277 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (53) (77) 0 (122) (16) (268) Total operating income 4,547 904 514 2,436 (391) 8,009 Total operating expenses 3,347 569 357 1,757 181 6,210 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,201 335 157 679 (572) 1,799 Tax expense / (benefit) 375 Net profit / (loss) 1,424 As of 31 March 2020 Total assets 309,877 211,550 29,265 396,149 152,344 1,099,185 Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS AG For the quarter ended 31 March 2019 Net interest income 1,009 494 (7) (188) (207) 1,101 Non-interest income 2,994 462 453 1,975 379 6,262 Income 4,003 956 446 1,787 172 7,363 Credit loss (expense) / recovery 1 2 0 (22) 0 (20) Total operating income 4,004 958 446 1,764 172 7,343 Total operating expenses 3,156 571 343 1,577 242 5,890 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 848 386 103 187 (71) 1,454 Tax expense / (benefit) 387 Net profit / (loss) 1,067 As of 31 December 2019 Total assets 309,766 209,512 34,565 316,058 102,017 971,916 27 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 3 Net interest income For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income Interest income from loans and deposits1 1,870 1,919 2,028 Interest income from securities financing transactions2 367 440 498 Interest income from other financial instruments measured at amortized cost 89 94 96 Interest income from debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 17 37 26 Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges 113 80 26 Total interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 2,457 2,570 2,674 Interest expense on loans and deposits3 893 1,032 1,137 Interest expense on securities financing transactions4 219 255 288 Interest expense on debt issued 267 284 457 Interest expense on lease liabilities 27 29 30 Total interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost 1,406 1,600 1,912 Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 1,051 970 762 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Net interest income from financial instruments at fair value held for trading 202 241 434 Net interest income from brokerage balances 137 127 77 Net interest income from securities financing transactions at fair value not held for trading5 33 36 30 Interest income from other financial instruments at fair value not held for trading 202 222 220 Interest expense on other financial instruments designated at fair value (311) (351) (423) Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 262 274 339 Total net interest income 1,313 1,244 1,101 1Consists of interest income from cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks and customers, cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, and negative interest on amounts due to banks and customer deposits. 2Includes interest income on receivables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on payables from securities financing transactions. 3Consists of interest expense on amounts due to banks, cash collateral payables on derivative instruments, customer deposits, funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries, and negative interest on cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks. 4Includes interest expense on payables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on receivables from securities financing transactions. 5Includes interest expense on securities financing transactions designated at fair value. 28 Note 4 Net fee and commission income For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Fee and commission income Underwriting fees 203 196 180 of which: equity underwriting fees 106 122 48 of which: debt underwriting fees 97 74 132 M&A and corporate finance fees 218 158 117 Brokerage fees 1,245 794 828 Investment fund fees 1,295 1,286 1,177 Portfolio management and related services 2,059 1,978 1,804 Other 462 448 460 Total fee and commission income1 5,481 4,861 4,566 of which: recurring 3,341 3,216 2,998 of which: transaction-based 2,102 1,546 1,541 of which: performance-based 39 99 27 Fee and commission expense Brokerage fees paid 86 74 79 Distribution fees paid 156 159 142 Other 214 225 187 Total fee and commission expense 456 458 409 Net fee and commission income 5,025 4,403 4,157 of which: net brokerage fees 1,158 720 748 1Reflects third-party fee and commission income for the first quarter of 2020 of USD 3,384 million for Global Wealth Management (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 2,943 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 2,817 million), USD 354 million for Personal & Corporate Banking (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 322 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 325 million), USD 702 million for Asset Management (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 749 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 619 million), USD 1,008 million for the Investment Bank (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 814 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 783 million) and USD 33 million for Group Functions (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 32 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 22 million). Note 5 Other income For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Associates, joint ventures and subsidiaries Net gains / (losses) from acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries1 8 (1) 1 Net gains / (losses) from disposals of investments in associates 0 0 4 Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 16 13 15 Total 25 12 19 Net gains / (losses) from disposals of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 9 4 1 Income from properties2 7 6 7 Net gains / (losses) from properties held for sale 0 (27) 0 Income from shared services provided to UBS Group AG or its subsidiaries 106 111 120 Other 17 23 22 Total other income 164 130 169 1Includes foreign exchange gains / (losses) reclassified from other comprehensive income related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations. 2Includes rent received from third parties. 29 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 6 Personnel expenses For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Salaries and variable compensation 2,132 1,831 2,027 Financial advisor compensation1 1,094 1,049 960 Contractors 28 39 36 Social security 164 149 170 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans 177 129 170 Other personnel expenses 113 125 105 Total personnel expenses 3,710 3,323 3,468 1Financial advisor compensation consists of grid-based compensation based directly on compensable revenues generated by financial advisors and supplemental compensation calculated on the basis of financial advisor productivity, firm tenure, assets and other variables. It also includes expenses related to compensation commitments with financial advisors entered into at the time of recruitment that are subject to vesting requirements. Note 7 General and administrative expenses For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Occupancy 88 89 89 Rent and maintenance of IT and other equipment 89 93 87 Communication and market data services 124 126 131 Administration 1,395 1,437 1,269 of which: shared services costs charged by UBS Group AG or its subsidiaries 1,250 1,238 1,136 of which: UK and German bank levies 15 61 15 Marketing and public relations 39 84 50 Travel and entertainment 58 84 77 Professional fees 138 246 156 Outsourcing of IT and other services 127 172 146 Litigation, regulatory and similar matters1 6 104 (8) Other 18 20 29 Total general and administrative expenses 2,080 2,456 2,026 1Reflects the net increase in / (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to Note 15 for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties (first quarter of 2020: USD 1 million; fourth quarter of 2019: USD 1 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 7 million). Note 8 Income taxes UBS AG recognized income tax expenses of USD 375 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 20.8%, compared with USD 387 million for the first quarter of 2019. Current tax expenses were USD 182 million, compared with USD 159 million, and related to taxable profits of UBS Switzerland AG and other entities. Deferred tax expenses were USD 192 million, compared with USD 228 million. These primarily reflect the amortization of deferred tax assets (DTAs) previously recognized in relation to tax losses carried forward and deductible temporary differences, including the amortization of US tax loss DTAs at the level of UBS Americas Inc. 30 Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement a) Expected credit losses in the period Total net credit loss expenses were USD 268 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared with USD 20 million during the first quarter of 2019, reflecting net expenses of USD 89 million related to stages 1 and 2 positions and net expenses of USD 179 million related to credit-impaired (stage 3) positions. Stages 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses of USD 89 million include: (i) USD 63 million expenses that result from certain lending positions to industries and sectors that were adversely affected by COVID-19 and other market effects, in particular from energy-related exposures (USD 26 million) and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts (USD 15 million); and (ii) USD 26 million expenses from systemic changes in scenarios and scenario weights. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses of USD 179 million were recognized across Personal & Corporate Banking (USD 62 million), the Investment Bank (USD 60 million), Global Wealth Management (USD 41 million) and Group Functions (USD 16 million). Stage 3 expenses in Personal & Corporate Banking predominantly stem from a deterioration in the recoveries expected from loans to corporate counterparties that were already credit-impaired at year-end 2019. Stage 3 expenses in the Investment Bank include a number of credit-impaired positions from energy-related exposures (USD 44 million) and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts (USD 16 million). Stage 3 expenses in Global Wealth Management primarily relate to a small number of collateralized lending positions. Stage 3 expenses in Group Functions arose from an energy-related exposure in the Non- core and Legacy Portfolio. 31 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued) b) Changes to ECL models, scenarios, scenario weights and key inputs The rapid spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented measures taken by governments across the globe to contain the pandemic have resulted in a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economic consequences of these events. Management has assessed the situation and has exercised judgment in the absence of historic precedent, as explained below. Management has also carefully considered guidance issued by supervisory authorities concerning the interpretation of key elements of IFRS 9, Financial instruments, in the context of COVID-19. The guidance covers three main areas: (i) identification of appropriate forecasts, (ii) giving due consideration to various government support measures and (iii) identifying a significant increase in credit risk, in particular when payment holidays or other concessions may have been granted. Identification of appropriate forecasts, scenarios and scenario weights In the first quarter of 2020, the four scenarios and related macroeconomic factors that were applied at the end of 2019 were reviewed in light of the economic and political conditions prevailing at quarter-end through a series of extraordinary governance meetings, with input from UBS AG risk and finance experts across the regions and business divisions. The key aspects of the narratives for the scenarios are summarized below. The baseline scenario was updated for 31 March 2020 and assumes a deterioration of GDP in relevant markets, especially in the US and in Switzerland, increasing unemployment, including a sharp increase in the US in the first half of 2020 to previously unseen levels, lower equity prices and higher market volatility. House prices are assumed to be largely flat in Switzerland over 2020 but to decrease in the US. Overall, modest economic improvements are expected to take place from the second half of 2020. There is, however, substantial uncertainty regarding the extent to which the baseline scenario narrative reliably captures the effects of government measures to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic crisis. Consequently, there is substantial uncertainty regarding the extent to which the baseline scenario, as applied in UBS AG's models, can reliably predict the effects of the pandemic crisis on UBS AG's credit portfolio across divisions and regions. The hypothetical scenarios, in particular the upside and mild downside scenarios, are now less plausible. Given the considerable uncertainties associated with the economic conditions, an exceptional interim redesign of these scenarios was not deemed appropriate. In addition, having multiple scenarios would be speculative and compete with the probability weight estimation for the baseline and severe downside scenario. Therefore, management agreed that the upside and the mild downside narratives should not be changed at this point in time, but their probability weights should be set to zero (see further information below).

The narrative for the severe downside scenario covers a severe recessionary phase affecting all major economies, with a wide-ranging slowdown, mainly caused by global trade tensions and debt sustainability concerns in Europe. Trade and business confidence are also affected, in particular in the key export markets for Swiss industry. The severe downside scenario is still considered appropriate in light of COVID-19, given the recessionary impacts it covers, even though the narrative is based on a different trigger for a global recession. As a consequence of the exceptional circumstances and prevailing uncertainties at the end of the first quarter of 2020, the weight allocation between the four scenarios has shifted significantly. The upside and mild downside scenarios have been temporarily weighted with a 0% probability, with the baseline scenario weighted at 70% and the severe downside scenario at 30% to best reflect management's current sentiment regarding the boundaries of economic outcomes. The weight allocated to the severe downside scenario is substantially higher than the 15% weight applied in the fourth quarter of 2019, as there is significant uncertainty as to whether the pandemic can be contained sufficiently early and effectively. If not, a longer-term economic shock is expected, which could not be sufficiently counteracted by government measures, or, alternatively, could lead to potentially unstable fiscal positions with far-reaching consequences. With interest rates at their current level - and further lowered in some countries - there is extremely limited room for central banks to stimulate the economy. In such a severe downside scenario, the risk significantly increases that firms, while temporarily kept afloat with liquidity lines, will encounter a deteriorating credit standing or solvency problems. 32 Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued) Economic scenarios and weights applied ECL scenario Assigned weights in % 31.3.20 31.12.19 Upside 0.0 7.5 Baseline 70.0 42.5 Mild downside 0.0 35.0 Severe downside 30.0 15.0 ECL is sensitive to changing scenario weights, in particular if narratives and parameters are selected that are not close to the baseline scenario, highlighting the non-linearity of credit losses. UBS AG reported USD 429 million ECL allowances and provisions for stages 1 and 2 positions at the end of the first quarter 2020. If UBS AG had applied a 100% weight to the baseline scenario or 100% weight to the global crisis scenario, ECL allowances and provisions would have been approximately USD 400 million and USD 600 million, respectively. If all stage 1 and 2 positions across the portfolio had been measured for lifetime ECLs irrespective of their actual SICR status with a 70% weight applied to the baseline and 30% to the severe downside scenario, ECL allowances and provisions for positions not subject to credit-impairment would have been approximately USD 900 million. Consideration regarding the various government support measures The effects of government support measures to address national health and economic concerns arising from the pandemic, including the provision of guaranteed credit for liquidity purposes in order to allow small and medium-sized entities and certain heavily impacted larger corporations to restart operations and to restructure damaged balance sheets, represent unknowns, given the lack of precedence and data available from a similar historical crisis. Accordingly, their effects on UBS AG's narratives and models are difficult to quantify with any degree of confidence. UBS AG has, however, followed guidance from regulators and standard setters, who have indicated that, while government support measures should be incorporated in forward looking information, banks should not automatically move positions from stage 1 to stage 2. UBS AG has addressed these unmodelled effects where appropriate through the use of management overlays. At the end of the first quarter, UBS AG recognized USD 1.2 billion of irrevocable loan commitments under the new Swiss government-backed facilities. No material ECL was recognized on these commitments, given the guarantee in place. However, UBS AG will closely monitor the situation, as these clients may, in the longer term, face increased pressures, affecting their ability to repay. Identification of SICR and stage allocation UBS AG has considered both quantitative and qualitative indicators over the expected life of an instrument, including the expected effect of government programs to support borrowers, to determine whether there is any significant increase in credit risk. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, UBS AG was not aware of a material number of requests for payment holidays or other forbearance measures that were outside the firm's risk appetite, and UBS AG will continue to monitor this situation closely in future quarters. UBS AG has appropriately distinguished between: borrowers with business models that are expected to be sustainable in the longer term and recover post COVID-19; clients not yet in financial difficulties, but which may face longer-term challenges and have therefore been placed on the watch list and moved to stage 2; and those which are impaired and consequently have been moved to stage 3. Refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies item 3g" and "Note 23 Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information

Refer to Note 18 for more information about UBS AG's ECL 33 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued) c) ECL-relevant balance sheet and off-balance sheet positions including ECL allowances and provisions The tables on the following pages provide information about financial instruments and certain non-financial instruments that are subject to ECL. For amortized-cost instruments, the carrying amount represents the maximum exposure to credit risk, taking into account the allowance for credit losses. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) are also subject to ECL; however, unlike amortized-cost instruments, the allowance for credit losses for FVOCI instruments does not reduce the carrying value of these financial assets. Rather, the carrying value of financial assets measured at FVOCI represents the maximum exposure to credit risk. In addition to on-balance sheet financial assets, certain off- balance sheet and other credit lines are also subject to ECL. The maximum exposure to credit risk for off-balance sheet financial instruments is calculated based on the maximum contractual amounts. USD million 31.3.20 Carrying amount1 ECL allowance Financial instruments measured at amortized cost Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Cash and balances at central banks 139,258 139,258 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans and advances to banks 16,893 16,815 78 0 (6) (4) (1) (1) Receivables from securities financing transactions 89,648 88,394 449 804 (34) (2) (15) (16) Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 39,549 39,549 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans and advances to customers 339,946 323,136 14,896 1,914 (936) (101) (164) (671) of which: Private clients with mortgages 134,759 126,633 7,168 957 (111) (17) (55) (39) of which: Real estate financing 39,097 33,876 5,205 16 (49) (6) (39) (4) of which: Large corporate clients 15,343 14,328 849 166 (191) (21) (35) (134) of which: SME clients 11,943 10,453 1,036 455 (358) (18) (20) (320) of which: Lombard 114,401 114,144 0 258 (56) (10) 0 (46) of which: Credit cards 1,317 985 308 23 (34) (7) (14) (14) of which: Commodity trade finance 2,801 2,778 13 10 (82) (5) 0 (77) Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 23,907 22,961 410 536 (143) (31) (15) (97) of which: Loans to financial advisors 2,699 2,198 303 198 (112) (25) (13) (73) Total financial assets measured at amortized cost 649,202 630,114 15,833 3,255 (1,120) (139) (195) (786) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,653 7,653 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total on-balance sheet financial assets in scope of ECL requirements 656,855 637,767 15,833 3,255 (1,120) (139) (195) (786) Total exposure ECL provision Off-balance sheet (in scope of ECL) Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Guarantees 17,830 17,387 361 83 (76) (8) (1) (66) of which: Large corporate clients 3,742 3,471 244 26 (33) (1) 0 (32) of which: SME clients 1,308 1,185 67 56 (28) 0 0 (27) of which: Financial intermediaries and hedge funds 7,965 7,949 16 0 (5) (5) 0 0 of which: Lombard 603 603 0 0 (7) 0 0 (7) of which: Commodity trade finance 1,967 1,951 16 0 (1) (1) 0 0 Irrevocable loan commitments 28,334 27,701 550 84 (46) (34) (13) 0 of which: Large corporate clients 18,224 17,712 453 59 (33) (26) (7) 0 Forward starting reverse repurchase and securities borrowing agreements 5,123 5,123 0 0 0 0 0 0 Committed unconditionally revocable credit lines 36,374 35,396 942 35 (36) (20) (16) 0 of which: Real estate financing 4,989 4,679 310 0 (16) (3) (12) 0 of which: Large corporate clients 3,784 3,697 70 17 (2) (1) 0 0 of which: SME clients 4,644 4,492 133 18 (10) (9) (1) 0 of which: Lombard 7,649 7,649 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 of which: Credit cards 8,295 7,923 371 0 (5) (4) (2) 0 Irrevocable committed prolongation of existing loans 4,040 4,038 0 2 (4) (4) 0 0 Total off-balance sheet financial instruments and other credit lines 91,701 89,644 1,852 204 (162) (66) (29) (66) Total allowances and provisions (1,282) (205) (225) (852) 1The carrying amount of financial assets measured at amortized cost represents the total gross exposure net of the respective ECL allowances. 34 Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued) USD million 31.12.19 Carrying amount1 ECL allowance Financial instruments measured at amortized cost Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Cash and balances at central banks 107,068 107,068 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans and advances to banks 12,379 12,298 80 0 (6) (4) (1) (1) Receivables from securities financing transactions 84,245 84,245 0 0 (2) (2) 0 0 Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 23,289 23,289 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans and advances to customers 327,992 310,705 15,538 1,749 (764) (82) (123) (559) of which: Private clients with mortgages 132,646 124,063 7,624 959 (110) (15) (55) (41) of which: Real estate financing 38,481 32,932 5,532 17 (43) (5) (34) (4) of which: Large corporate clients 9,703 9,184 424 94 (117) (15) (4) (98) of which: SME clients 11,786 9,817 1,449 521 (303) (17) (15) (271) of which: Lombard 112,893 112,796 0 98 (22) (4) 0 (18) of which: Credit cards 1,661 1,314 325 22 (35) (8) (14) (13) of which: Commodity trade finance 2,844 2,826 8 10 (81) (5) 0 (77) Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 23,012 21,985 451 576 (143) (35) (13) (95) of which: Loans to financial advisors 2,877 2,341 334 202 (109) (29) (11) (70) Total financial assets measured at amortized cost 577,985 559,590 16,069 2,326 (915) (124) (137) (655) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,345 6,345 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total on-balance sheet financial assets in scope of ECL requirements 584,329 565,935 16,069 2,326 (915) (124) (137) (655) Total exposure ECL provision Off-balance sheet (in scope of ECL) Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Guarantees 18,142 17,757 304 82 (42) (8) (1) (33) of which: Large corporate clients 3,687 3,461 203 24 (10) (1) 0 (9) of which: SME clients 1,180 1,055 67 58 (24) 0 0 (23) of which: Financial intermediaries and hedge funds 7,966 7,950 16 0 (5) (4) 0 0 of which: Lombard 622 622 0 0 (1) 0 0 (1) of which: Commodity trade finance 2,334 2,320 13 0 (1) (1) 0 0 Irrevocable loan commitments 27,547 27,078 419 50 (35) (30) (5) 0 of which: Large corporate clients 18,735 18,349 359 27 (27) (24) (3) 0 Forward starting reverse repurchase and securities borrowing agreements 1,657 1,657 0 0 0 0 0 0 Committed unconditionally revocable credit lines 36,979 35,735 1,197 46 (34) (17) (17) 0 of which: Real estate financing 5,242 4,934 307 0 (16) (3) (13) 0 of which: Large corporate clients 4,274 4,188 69 17 (1) (1) 0 0 of which: SME clients 4,787 4,589 171 27 (9) (8) (1) 0 of which: Lombard 7,976 7,975 0 1 0 0 0 0 of which: Credit cards 7,890 7,535 355 0 (6) (4) (2) 0 of which: Commodity trade finance 344 344 0 0 0 0 0 0 Irrevocable committed prolongation of existing loans 3,289 3,285 0 4 (3) (3) 0 0 Total off-balance sheet financial instruments and other credit lines 87,614 85,513 1,920 182 (114) (58) (23) (33) Total allowances and provisions (1,029) (181) (160) (688) 1The carrying amount of financial assets measured at amortized cost represents the total gross exposure net of the respective ECL allowances. 35 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 10 Fair value measurement This Note provides fair value measurement information for both financial and non-financial instruments and should be read in conjunction with "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019, which provides more information about valuation principles, valuation governance, fair value hierarchy classification, valuation adjustments, valuation techniques and inputs, sensitivity of fair value measurements, and methods applied to calculate fair values for financial instruments not measured at fair value. All financial and non-financial assets and liabilities measured or disclosed at fair value are categorized into one of three fair value hierarchy levels. In certain cases, the inputs used to measure fair value may fall within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. For disclosure purposes, the level in the hierarchy within which the instrument is classified in its entirety is based on the lowest level input that is significant to the position's fair value measurement: Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities;

Level 2: valuation techniques for which all significant inputs are, or are based on, observable market data; or

Level 3: valuation techniques for which significant inputs are not based on observable market data. During the first quarter of 2020, the significant levels of market activity, reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a number of notable quarter-on-quarter variances. The main movements were the following: Financial assets at fair value held for trading decreased by USD 37 billion, mainly in the Investment Bank, primarily reflecting a reduction in inventory levels to increase funding available for its business activities as well asmarket-drivenmovements. Derivative financial assets increased by USD 91 billion and derivative financial liabilities increased by USD 86 billion, in a volatile market environment, primarily reflecting market-driven movements in foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in our Derivatives & Solutions and Financing businesses in the Investment Bank. Debt issued designated at fair value decreased by USD 14 billion, reflectingmarket-drivenmovements and a significant widening of UBS AG's credit spreads. 36 Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) a) Fair value hierarchy The fair value hierarchy classification of financial and non-financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value is summarized in the table below. Determination of fair values from quoted market prices or valuation techniques1 31.3.20 31.12.19 USD million Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis Financial assets at fair value held for trading 73,687 14,982 2,018 90,686 113,635 12,248 1,812 127,695 of which: Equity instruments 54,960 535 185 55,680 96,162 400 226 96,788 Government bills / bonds 11,017 2,826 9 13,852 9,630 1,770 64 11,464 Investment fund units 7,077 1,556 21 8,654 7,088 1,729 50 8,867 Corporate and municipal bonds 618 8,432 498 9,549 755 6,796 542 8,093 Loans 0 1,205 1,120 2,325 0 1,180 791 1,971 Asset-backed securities 16 428 184 628 0 372 140 512 Derivative financial instruments 1,193 209,349 2,445 212,986 356 120,224 1,264 121,843 of which: Foreign exchange contracts 635 94,070 26 94,731 240 52,228 8 52,476 Interest rate contracts 20 55,402 418 55,839 6 42,288 263 42,558 Equity / index contracts 4 53,989 1,301 55,294 7 22,220 597 22,825 Credit derivative contracts 0 1,574 669 2,243 0 1,612 394 2,007 Commodity contracts 0 3,909 6 3,915 0 1,820 0 1,821 Brokerage receivables 0 20,319 0 20,319 0 18,007 0 18,007 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading 39,666 39,125 3,699 82,490 40,608 39,065 3,962 83,636 of which: Financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts 22,826 0 0 22,826 27,568 118 0 27,686 Corporate and municipal bonds 655 19,753 0 20,408 653 18,732 0 19,385 Government bills / bonds 15,954 3,853 0 19,808 12,089 3,700 0 15,790 Loans 0 8,390 1,081 9,470 0 10,206 1,231 11,438 Securities financing transactions 0 6,909 147 7,056 0 6,148 147 6,294 Auction rate securities 0 0 1,393 1,393 0 0 1,536 1,536 Investment fund units 138 132 107 378 194 140 98 432 Equity instruments 93 3 454 549 103 4 451 559 Other 0 84 518 602 0 16 499 515 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income on a recurring basis Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,651 6,002 0 7,653 1,906 4,439 0 6,345 of which: Asset-backed securities 0 5,507 0 5,507 0 3,955 0 3,955 Government bills / bonds 1,613 92 0 1,705 1,859 16 0 1,875 Corporate and municipal bonds 38 404 0 441 47 468 0 515 Non-financial assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis Precious metals and other physical commodities 4,050 0 0 4,050 4,597 0 0 4,597 Non-financial assets measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis Other non-financial assets2 0 0 202 202 0 0 199 199 Total assets measured at fair value 120,247 289,776 8,364 418,386 161,102 193,983 7,237 362,322 37 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) Determination of fair values from quoted market prices or valuation techniques (continued)1 31.3.20 31.12.19 USD million Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading 26,965 5,464 143 32,572 25,791 4,726 75 30,591 of which: Equity instruments 22,289 283 26 22,599 22,526 149 59 22,734 Corporate and municipal bonds 22 3,921 74 4,018 40 3,606 16 3,661 Government bills / bonds 3,880 710 0 4,590 2,820 646 0 3,466 Investment fund units 774 532 43 1,349 404 294 0 698 Derivative financial instruments 1,246 201,775 3,633 206,654 385 118,498 1,996 120,880 of which: Foreign exchange contracts 636 92,516 65 93,218 248 53,705 60 54,013 Interest rate contracts 6 49,780 892 50,678 7 36,434 130 36,571 Equity / index contracts 4 53,968 1,557 55,528 3 24,171 1,293 25,468 Credit derivative contracts 0 1,875 1,065 2,940 0 2,448 512 2,960 Commodity contracts 0 3,437 0 3,438 0 1,707 0 1,707 Financial liabilities designated at fair value on a recurring basis Brokerage payables designated at fair value 0 37,652 0 37,652 0 37,233 0 37,233 Debt issued designated at fair value 0 46,013 7,027 53,040 0 56,943 9,649 66,592 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value 0 30,309 1,485 31,794 0 35,119 1,039 36,157 of which: Financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts 0 23,150 0 23,150 0 28,145 0 28,145 Securities financing transactions 0 5,992 0 5,992 0 5,742 0 5,742 Over-the-counter debt instruments 0 1,159 1,138 2,297 0 1,231 791 2,022 Total liabilities measured at fair value 28,211 321,213 12,289 361,713 26,176 252,518 12,759 291,452 1Bifurcated embedded derivatives are presented on the same balance sheet lines as their host contracts and are not included in this table. The fair value of these derivatives was not material for the periods presented. 2Other non-financial assets primarily consist of properties and other non-current assets held for sale, which are measured at the lower of their net carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell. b) Valuation adjustments Deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves The table below summarizes the changes in deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves during the relevant period. Deferred day-1 profit or loss is generally released into Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or losswhen pricing of equivalent products or the underlying parameters become observable or when the transaction is closed out. Deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves For the quarter ended USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Reserve balance at the beginning of the period 146 131 255 Profit / (loss) deferred on new transactions 118 48 33 (Profit) / loss recognized in the income statement (69) (33) (126) Foreign currency translation (1) 0 (1) Reserve balance at the end of the period 194 146 161 38 Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) Own credit The valuation of financial liabilities designated at fair value requires consideration of the own credit component of fair value. Own credit risk is reflected in the valuation of UBS AG's fair value option liabilities where this component is considered relevant for valuation purposes by UBS AG's counterparties and other market participants. However, own credit risk is not reflected in the valuation of UBS AG's liabilities that are fully collateralized or for other obligations for which it is established market practice to not include an own credit component. The description of UBS AG's methodology to estimate own credit and the related accounting principles is included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, other comprehensive income related to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value was positive USD 1,156 million, primarily due to a significant widening of UBS's credit spreads driven by economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Own credit adjustments on financial liabilities designated at fair value For the quarter ended Included in Other comprehensive income USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Recognized during the period: Realized gain / (loss) 1 2 0 Unrealized gain / (loss) 1,156 (149) (326) Total gain / (loss), before tax 1,156 (147) (326) As of USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 Recognized on the balance sheet as of the end of the period: Unrealized life-to-date gain / (loss) 1,069 (88) (6) Credit, funding, debit and other valuation adjustments A description of UBS AG's methodology for estimating credit valuation adjustments (CVAs), funding valuation adjustments (FVAs), debit valuation adjustments (DVAs) and other valuation adjustments is included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, life-to-date losses for CVAs and FVAs increased due to higher credit and funding spreads as a result of the adverse economic developments and the sharp decline in market valuations driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other valuation adjustments for liquidity and model uncertainty also increased due to higher volatility risk as a result of market uncertainty. Valuation adjustments on financial instruments As of Life-to-date gain / (loss), USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Credit valuation adjustments1 (92) (48) Funding valuation adjustments2 (378) (93) Debit valuation adjustments 2 1 Other valuation adjustments (879) (566) of which: liquidity (536) (300) of which: model uncertainty (343) (266) 1Amounts do not include reserves against defaulted counterparties. 2Includes FVAs on structured financing transactions of USD 194 million as of 31 March 2020 and USD 43 million as of 31 December 2019. c) Transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 The amounts disclosed in this section reflect transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for instruments that were held for the entire reporting period. Assets and liabilities transferred from Level 2 to Level 1 during the first quarter of 2020 or from Level 1 to Level 2 during the first quarter of 2020 were not material. 39 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) d) Level 3 instruments: valuation techniques and inputs The table below presents significant Level 3 assets and liabilities together with the valuation techniques used to measure fair value, the significant inputs used in the valuation technique that are considered unobservable and a range of values for those unobservable inputs. The range of values represents the highest- and lowest-level input used in the valuation techniques. Therefore, the range does not reflect the level of uncertainty regarding a particular input, but rather the different underlying characteristics of the relevant assets and liabilities. The ranges will therefore vary from period to period and parameter to parameter based on characteristics of the instruments held at each balance sheet date. Furthermore, the ranges and weighted averages of unobservable inputs may differ across other financial institutions due to the diversity of the products in each firm's inventory. The significant unobservable inputs disclosed in the table below are consistent with those included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. A description of the potential effect that a change in each unobservable input in isolation may have on a fair value measurement, including information to facilitate an understanding of factors that give rise to the input ranges shown, is also provided in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. Valuation techniques and inputs used in the fair value measurement of Level 3 assets and liabilities Fair value Range of inputs Assets Liabilities 31.3.20 31.12.19 Valuation Significant unobservable weighted weighted USD billion 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.12.19 technique(s) input(s)1 low high average2 low high average2 unit1 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value held for trading and Financial assets at fair value not held for trading Corporate and municipal Relative value to bonds 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 market comparable Bond price equivalent 0 143 94 0 143 101 points Traded loans, loans designated at fair value, loan commitments and Relative value to guarantees 2.6 2.4 0.1 0.0 market comparable Loan price equivalent 0 100 99 0 101 99 points Discounted expected 1,00 basis cash flows Credit spread 250 0 225 530 points Market comparable and securitization model Discount margin 1 15 3 0 14 2 % Relative value to Auction rate securities 1.4 1.5 market comparable Bond price equivalent 79 91 80 79 98 88 points Relative value to Investment fund units 3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 market comparable Net asset value Relative value to Equity instruments 3 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.1 market comparable Price Debt issued designated at fair value4 7.0 9.6 Other financial liabilities Discounted expected basis designated at fair value 1.5 1.0 cash flows Funding spread 45 175 44 175 points Derivative financial instruments basis Interest rate contracts 0.4 0.3 0.9 0.1 Option model Volatility of interest rates 42 90 15 63 points Discounted expected basis Credit derivative contracts 0.7 0.4 1.1 0.5 cash flows Credit spreads (10) 688 1 700 points Bond price equivalent 0 100 0 100 points Equity / index contracts 1.3 0.6 1.6 1.3 Option model Equity dividend yields 0 20 0 14 % Volatility of equity stocks, equity and other indices 4 130 4 105 % Equity-to-FX correlation (45) 71 (45) 71 % Equity-to-equity correlation (17) 99 (17) 98 % 1The ranges of significant unobservable inputs are represented in points, percentages and basis points. Points are a percentage of par (e.g., 100 points would be 100% of par). 2Weighted averages are provided for non-derivative financial instruments and were calculated by weighting inputs based on the fair values of the respective instruments. Weighted averages are not provided for inputs related to derivative contracts as this would not be meaningful. 3The range of inputs is not disclosed as there is a dispersion of values given the diverse nature of the investments. 4Valuation techniques, significant unobservable inputs and the respective input ranges for Debt issued designated at fair value are the same as the equivalent derivative instruments presented elsewhere in this table. 40 Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) e) Level 3 instruments: sensitivity to changes in unobservable input assumptions The table below summarizes those financial assets and liabilities classified as Level 3 for which a change in one or more of the unobservable inputs to reflect reasonably possible alternative assumptions would change fair value significantly, and the estimated effect thereof. The table shown presents the favorable and unfavorable effects for each class of financial assets and liabilities for which the potential change in fair value is considered significant. The sensitivity of fair value measurements for debt issued designated at fair value and over-the-counter debt instruments designated at fair value is reported with the equivalent derivative or structured financing instrument within the table below. The sensitivity data shown below presents an estimation of valuation uncertainty based on reasonably possible alternative values for Level 3 inputs at the balance sheet date and does not represent the estimated effect of stress scenarios. Typically, these financial assets and liabilities are sensitive to a combination of inputs from Levels 1-3. Although well-defined interdependencies may exist between Levels 1-2 and Level 3 parameters (e.g., between interest rates, which are generally Level 1 or Level 2, and prepayments, which are generally Level 3), these have not been incorporated in the table. Furthermore, direct interrelationships between the Level 3 parameters are not a significant element of the valuation uncertainty. Sensitivity of fair value measurements to changes in unobservable input assumptions 31.3.20 31.12.19 Favorable Unfavorable Favorable Unfavorable USD million changes changes changes changes Traded loans, loans designated at fair value, loan commitments and guarantees 165 (209) 46 (21) Securities financing transactions 35 (33) 11 (11) Auction rate securities 105 (105) 87 (87) Asset-backed securities 42 (51) 35 (40) Equity instruments 150 (82) 140 (80) Interest rate derivative contracts, net 16 (20) 8 (17) Credit derivative contracts, net 34 (38) 31 (35) Foreign exchange derivative contracts, net 15 (13) 12 (8) Equity / index derivative contracts, net 362 (429) 183 (197) Other 48 (50) 47 (51) Total 972 (1,028) 600 (547) f) Level 3 instruments: movements during the period Significant changes in Level 3 instruments The table on the following pages presents additional information about significant Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis. Level 3 assets and liabilities may be hedged with instruments classified as Level 1 or Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy and, as a result, realized and unrealized gains and losses included in the table may not comprise the effect of related hedging activity. Furthermore, the realized and unrealized gains and losses presented within the table are not limited solely to those arising from Level 3 inputs, as valuations are generally derived from both observable and unobservable parameters. 41 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) Movements of Level 3 instruments1 Total gains / losses included in comprehensive income of which: related to Level 3 instruments Balance Net gains / held at the Balance as of losses end of the Transfers Transfers Foreign as of 31 December included in reporting into out of currency 31 March USD billion 2018 income2 period Purchases Sales Issuances Settlements Level 3 Level 3 translation 2019 Financial assets at fair value held for trading 2.0 (0.1) 0.0 0.2 (0.9) 1.2 0.0 0.2 (0.2) 0.0 2.3 of which: Investment fund units 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 0.0 0.2 Corporate and municipal bonds 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 0.4 Loans 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.5) 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 Other 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Derivative financial instruments - assets 1.4 (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.4 (0.3) 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 1.4 of which: Interest rate contracts 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 Equity / index contracts 0.5 (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.2 (0.1) 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 0.4 Credit derivative contracts 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading 4.4 0.1 0.2 0.5 (0.4) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.9) 0.0 3.7 of which: Loans 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.4 (0.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.9) 0.0 1.1 Auction rate securities 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 Equity instruments 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Other 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Derivative financial instruments - liabilities 2.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.3 (0.3) 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 2.1 of which: Interest rate contracts 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Equity / index contracts 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 (0.2) 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 1.3 Credit derivative contracts 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 Other 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Debt issued designated at fair value 11.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 2.7 (1.0) 0.2 (1.0) 0.0 12.4 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 1In the first quarter of 2020, UBS AG has enhanced its disclosure of Level 3 movements by excluding from the table the impacts of instruments purchased during the period and sold prior to the end of the period. Prior-period comparatives have been restated accordingly. 2Net gains / losses included in comprehensive income are comprised of Net interest income, Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss and Other income. 3Total Level 3 assets as of 31 March 2020 were USD 8.4 billion (31 December 2019: USD 7.2 billion). Total Level 3 liabilities as of 31 March 2020 were USD 12.3 billion (31 December 2019: USD 12.8 billion). 42 Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) Total gains / losses included in comprehensive income of which: related to Level 3 instruments Balance Net gains / held at the Balance as of losses end of the Transfers Transfers Foreign as of 31 December included in reporting into out of currency 31 March 20193 income2 period Purchases Sales Issuances Settlements Level 3 Level 3 translation 20203 1.8 (0.1) (0.1) 0.4 (1.1) 0.8 0.0 0.2 (0.1) 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.3) 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 (0.1) 0.1 (0.5) 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.2 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 1.3 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.9 (0.3) 0.1 0.0 0.0 2.4 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.5 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.3 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0 (0.2) (0.2) 0.3 (0.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.7 1.2 (0.1) (0.1) 0.3 (0.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 0.8 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 (0.2) 0.8 (0.1) (0.1) 3.6 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 0.4 (0.1) 0.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 9.6 (1.0) (1.0) 0.0 0.0 2.1 (3.2) 0.3 (0.8) (0.1) 7.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 43 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued) Assets and liabilities transferred into or out of Level 3 are presented as if those assets or liabilities had been transferred at the beginning of the year. Assets transferred into and out of Level 3 in the first three months of 2020 totaled USD 0.3 billion and USD 0.1 billion, respectively. Transfers into Level 3 mainly consisted of corporate and municipal bonds, reflecting decreased observability of the relevant valuation inputs. Liabilities transferred into and out of Level 3 in the first three months of 2020 totaled USD 1.0 billion and USD 0.9 billion, respectively. Transfers into Level 3 mainly consisted of credit and interest rate derivative contracts due to decreased observability of the relevant valuation inputs. Transfers out of Level 3 mainly consisted of debt issued designated at fair value, primarily equity-linked issued debt instruments, due to increased observability of the embedded derivative inputs. g) Financial instruments not measured at fair value The table below reflects the estimated fair values of financial instruments not measured at fair value. Financial instruments not measured at fair value 31.3.20 31.12.19 USD billion Carrying amount Fair value Carrying amount Fair value Assets Cash and balances at central banks 139.3 139.3 107.1 107.1 Loans and advances to banks 16.9 16.9 12.4 12.4 Receivables from securities financing transactions 89.6 89.7 84.2 84.2 Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 39.5 39.5 23.3 23.3 Loans and advances to customers 339.9 341.8 328.0 330.3 Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 23.9 24.7 23.0 23.3 Liabilities Amounts due to banks 18.8 18.8 6.6 6.6 Payables from securities financing transactions 12.9 12.9 7.8 7.8 Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 45.6 45.6 31.4 31.4 Customer deposits 468.4 468.5 450.6 450.7 Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries 49.2 46.6 47.9 49.6 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 66.5 66.7 62.8 64.3 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost1 6.7 6.7 6.5 6.5 1Excludes lease liabilities. The fair values included in the table above have been calculated for disclosure purposes only. The fair value valuation techniques and assumptions relate only to the fair value of UBS AG's financial instruments not measured at fair value. Other institutions may use different methods and assumptions for their fair value estimation, and therefore such fair value disclosures cannot necessarily be compared from one financial institution to another. 44 Note 11 Derivative instruments a) Derivative instruments Derivative Notional values Derivative Notional values Other financial related to derivative financial related to derivative notional As of 31.3.20, USD billion assets financial assets3 liabilities financial liabilities3 values4 Derivative financial instruments1,2 Interest rate contracts 55.8 971 50.7 924 12,095 Credit derivative contracts 2.2 81 2.9 68 0 Foreign exchange contracts 94.7 3,413 93.2 3,221 2 Equity / index contracts 55.3 422 55.5 487 111 Commodity contracts 3.9 73 3.4 70 11 Unsettled purchases of non-derivative financial instruments5 0.4 38 0.4 16 Unsettled sales of non-derivative financial instruments5 0.5 39 0.5 22 Total derivative financial instruments, based on IFRS netting6 213.0 5,037 206.7 4,807 12,219 Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet7 (193.2) (186.6) of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets (160.7) (160.7) of which: netting with collateral received / pledged (32.5) (25.9) Total derivative financial instruments, after consideration of further netting potential 19.8 20.1 As of 31.12.19, USD billion Derivative financial instruments1,2 Interest rate contracts 42.6 1,007 36.6 961 11,999 Credit derivative contracts 2.0 70 3.0 70 0 Foreign exchange contracts 52.5 3,174 54.0 2,994 1 Equity / index contracts 22.8 420 25.5 534 122 Commodity contracts 1.8 56 1.7 60 13 Unsettled purchases of non-derivative financial instruments5 0.1 17 0.1 7 Unsettled sales of non-derivative financial instruments5 0.1 15 0.1 10 Total derivative financial instruments, based on IFRS netting6 121.8 4,759 120.9 4,635 12,135 Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet7 (110.7) (106.1) of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets (89.3) (89.3) of which: netting with collateral received / pledged (21.4) (16.8) Total derivative financial instruments, after consideration of further netting potential 11.1 14.8 1Derivative financial liabilities as of 31 March 2020 include USD 43 million related to derivative loan commitments (31 December 2019: USD 17 million). No notional amounts related to these commitments are included in this table, but they are disclosed in Note 16 under Loan commitments. 2Includes certain forward starting repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements that are classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss and are recognized within derivative instruments. The fair value of these derivative instruments was not material as of 31 March 2020 or 31 December 2019. No notional amounts related to these instruments are included in this table, but they are disclosed within Note 16 under Forward starting transactions. 3In cases where derivative financial instruments are presented on a net basis on the balance sheet, the respective notional values of the netted derivative financial instruments are still presented on a gross basis. 4Other notional values relate to derivatives that are cleared through either a central counterparty or an exchange. The fair value of these derivatives is presented on the balance sheet net of the corresponding cash margin under Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments and Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments and was not material for all periods presented. 5Changes in the fair value of purchased and sold non-derivative financial instruments between trade date and settlement date are recognized as derivative financial instruments. 6Financial assets and liabilities are presented net on the balance sheet if UBS AG has the unconditional and legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts, both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, bankruptcy or insolvency of the entity and all of the counterparties, and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. 7Reflects the netting potential in accordance with enforceable master netting and similar arrangements where not all criteria for a net presentation on the balance sheet have been met. Refer to "Note 25 Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information. 45 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 11 Derivative instruments (continued) b) Cash collateral on derivative instruments Receivables Payables Receivables Payables USD billion 31.3.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.12.19 Cash collateral on derivative instruments, based on IFRS netting1 39.5 45.6 23.3 31.4 Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet2 (21.7) (24.2) (14.4) (18.1) of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets (19.6) (21.8) (13.3) (16.5) of which: netting with collateral received / pledged (2.1) (2.4) (1.1) (1.7) Cash collateral on derivative instruments, after consideration of further netting potential 17.9 21.5 8.9 13.3 1Financial assets and liabilities are presented net on the balance sheet if UBS AG has the unconditional and legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts, both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, bankruptcy or insolvency of UBS AG or its counterparties, and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. 2Reflects the netting potential in accordance with enforceable master netting and similar arrangements where not all criteria for a net presentation on the balance sheet have been met. Refer to "Note 25 Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information. Note 12 Other assets and liabilities a) Other financial assets measured at amortized cost USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Debt securities 14,118 14,141 of which: government bills / bonds 8,458 8,492 Loans to financial advisors1 2,699 2,877 Fee- and commission-related receivables 2,084 1,520 Finance lease receivables 1,386 1,444 Settlement and clearing accounts 893 587 Accrued interest income 625 742 Other 2,102 1,701 Total other financial assets measured at amortized cost 23,907 23,012 1Related to financial advisors in the US and Canada. b) Other non-financial assets USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Precious metals and other physical commodities 4,050 4,597 Bail deposit1 1,273 1,293 Prepaid expenses 787 687 VAT and other tax receivables 336 436 Properties and other non-current assets held for sale 202 199 Other 651 335 Total other non-financial assets 7,299 7,547 1Refer to item 1 in Note 15b for more information. 46 Note 12 Other assets and liabilities (continued) c) Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Other accrued expenses 1,639 1,697 Accrued interest expenses 1,083 1,596 Settlement and clearing accounts 1,827 1,368 Lease liabilities 3,744 3,858 Other 2,168 1,854 Total other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 10,462 10,373 d) Other financial liabilities designated at fair value USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts 23,150 28,145 Securities financing transactions 5,992 5,742 Over-the-counter debt instruments 2,297 2,022 Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries 259 217 Other 96 31 Total other financial liabilities designated at fair value 31,794 36,157 of which: life-to-date own credit (gain) / loss (328) 6 e) Other non-financial liabilities USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Compensation-related liabilities 2,656 4,296 of which: financial advisor compensation plans 1,188 1,459 of which: other compensation plans 371 1,750 of which: net defined benefit pension and post-employment liabilities 624 629 of which: other compensation-related liabilities 1 473 458 Deferred tax liabilities 800 311 Current tax liabilities 649 780 VAT and other tax payables 502 445 Deferred income 213 134 Other 245 202 Total other non-financial liabilities 5,065 6,168 1Includes liabilities for payroll taxes and untaken vacation. 47 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 13 Debt issued designated at fair value USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Issued debt instruments Equity-linked1 32,927 41,722 Rates-linked 12,898 16,318 Credit-linked 1,682 1,916 Fixed-rate 3,797 4,636 Commodity-linked 1,249 1,567 Other 488 432 Total debt issued designated at fair value 53,040 66,592 of which: life-to-date own credit (gain) / loss (741) 82 1Includes investment fund unit-linked instruments issued. Note 14 Debt issued measured at amortized cost USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Certificates of deposit 9,246 5,190 Commercial paper 15,453 14,413 Other short-term debt 2,468 2,235 Short-term debt1 27,167 21,837 Senior unsecured debt 20,590 22,356 Covered bonds 2,570 2,633 Subordinated debt 7,551 7,431 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital instruments 7,017 6,892 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital instruments 534 540 Debt issued through the Swiss central mortgage institutions 8,597 8,574 Other long-term debt 3 4 Long-term debt2 39,312 40,998 Total debt issued measured at amortized cost3 66,479 62,835 1Debt with an original contractual maturity of less than one year. 2Debt with an original maturity greater than or equal to one year. The classification of debt issued into short-term and long-term does not consider any early redemption features. 3Net of bifurcated embedded derivatives, the fair value of which was not material for the periods presented. 48 Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities a) Provisions The table below presents an overview of total provisions. USD million 31.3.20 31.12.19 Provisions other than provisions for expected credit losses 2,368 2,825 Provisions for expected credit losses 162 114 Total provisions 2,530 2,938 The following table presents additional information for provisions other than provisions for expected credit losses. Litigation, Operational regulatory and Employee USD million risks1 similar matters2 Restructuring Real estate benefits5 Other Total Balance as of 31 December 2019 41 2,475 99 92 54 64 2,825 Increase in provisions recognized in the income statement 8 13 74 0 1 1 99 Release of provisions recognized in the income statement 0 (6) (4) (3) (2) 0 (16) Provisions used in conformity with designated purpose (9) (472) (36) 0 0 (5) (522) Capitalized reinstatement costs 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 (1) Foreign currency translation / unwind of discount 0 (12) (2) (1) (2) 0 (16) Balance as of 31 March 2020 41 1,998 1323 874 52 59 2,368 1Comprises provisions for losses resulting from security risks and transaction processing risks. 2Comprises provisions for losses resulting from legal, liability and compliance risks. 3Primarily consists of personnel-related restructuring provisions of USD 68 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 33 million) and provisions for onerous contracts of USD 59 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 61 million). 4Consists of reinstatement costs for leasehold improvements of USD 80 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 82 million) and provisions for onerous contracts of USD 7 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 10 million). 5Includes provisions for sabbatical and anniversary awards. Restructuring provisions primarily relate to severance payments and onerous contracts. Severance-related provisions are used within a short time period, usually within six months, but potential changes in amount may be triggered when natural staff attrition reduces the number of people affected by a restructuring event and therefore the estimated costs. Onerous contracts for property are recognized when UBS AG is committed to pay for non-lease components, such as utilities, service charges, taxes and maintenance, when a property is vacated or not fully recovered from sub-tenants. Information about provisions and contingent liabilities in respect of litigation, regulatory and similar matters, as a class, is included in Note 15b. There are no material contingent liabilities associated with the other classes of provisions. 49 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) b) Litigation, regulatory and similar matters UBS operates in a legal and regulatory environment that exposes it to significant litigation and similar risks arising from disputes and regulatory proceedings. As a result, UBS (which for purposes of this Note may refer to UBS AG and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, as applicable) is involved in various disputes and legal proceedings, including litigation, arbitration, and regulatory and criminal investigations. Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and the outcome and the timing of resolution are often difficult to predict, particularly in the earlier stages of a case. There are also situations where UBS may enter into a settlement agreement. This may occur in order to avoid the expense, management distraction or reputational implications of continuing to contest liability, even for those matters for which UBS believes it should be exonerated. The uncertainties inherent in all such matters affect the amount and timing of any potential outflows for both matters with respect to which provisions have been established and other contingent liabilities. UBS makes provisions for such matters brought against it when, in the opinion of management after seeking legal advice, it is more likely than not that UBS has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required, and the amount can be reliably estimated. Where these factors are otherwise satisfied, a provision may be established for claims that have not yet been asserted against UBS, but are nevertheless expected to be, based on UBS's experience with similar asserted claims. If any of those conditions is not met, such matters result in contingent liabilities. If the amount of an obligation cannot be reliably estimated, a liability exists that is not recognized even if an outflow of resources is probable. Accordingly, no provision is established even if the potential outflow of resources with respect to such matters could be significant. Developments relating to a matter that occur after the relevant reporting period, but prior to the issuance of financial statements, which affect management's assessment of the provision for such matter (because, for example, the developments provide evidence of conditions that existed at the end of the reporting period), are adjusting events after the reporting period under IAS 10 and must be recognized in the financial statements for the reporting period. Specific litigation, regulatory and other matters are described below, including all such matters that management considers to be material and others that management believes to be of significance due to potential financial, reputational and other effects. The amount of damages claimed, the size of a transaction or other information is provided where available and appropriate in order to assist users in considering the magnitude of potential exposures. In the case of certain matters below, we state that we have established a provision, and for the other matters, we make no such statement. When we make this statement and we expect disclosure of the amount of a provision to prejudice seriously our position with other parties in the matter because it would reveal what UBS believes to be the probable and reliably estimable outflow, we do not disclose that amount. In some cases we are subject to confidentiality obligations that preclude such disclosure. With respect to the matters for which we do not state whether we have established a provision, either: (a) we have not established a provision, in which case the matter is treated as a contingent liability under the applicable accounting standard; or (b) we have established a provision but expect disclosure of that fact to prejudice seriously our position with other parties in the matter because it would reveal the fact that UBS believes an outflow of resources to be probable and reliably estimable. With respect to certain litigation, regulatory and similar matters for which we have established provisions, we are able to estimate the expected timing of outflows. However, the aggregate amount of the expected outflows for those matters for which we are able to estimate expected timing is immaterial relative to our current and expected levels of liquidity over the relevant time periods. 50 Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) The aggregate amount provisioned for litigation, regulatory and similar matters as a class is disclosed in the "Provisions" table in Note 15a above. It is not practicable to provide an aggregate estimate of liability for our litigation, regulatory and similar matters as a class of contingent liabilities. Doing so would require us to provide speculative legal assessments as to claims and proceedings that involve unique fact patterns or novel legal theories, that have not yet been initiated or are at early stages of adjudication, or as to which alleged damages have not been quantified by the claimants. Although we therefore cannot provide a numerical estimate of the future losses that could arise from litigation, regulatory and similar matters, we believe that the aggregate amount of possible future losses from this class that are more than remote substantially exceeds the level of current provisions. Litigation, regulatory and similar matters may also result in non-monetary penalties and consequences. For example, the non-prosecution agreement described in item 5 of this Note, which we entered into with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Criminal Division, Fraud Section in connection with our submissions of benchmark interest rates, including, among others, the British Bankers' Association London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), was terminated by the DOJ based on its determination that we had committed a US crime in relation to foreign exchange matters. As a consequence, UBS AG pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for conduct in the LIBOR matter, paid a fine and was subject to probation, which ended in January 2020. A guilty plea to, or conviction of, a crime could have material consequences for UBS. Resolution of regulatory proceedings may require us to obtain waivers of regulatory disqualifications to maintain certain operations, may entitle regulatory authorities to limit, suspend or terminate licenses and regulatory authorizations, and may permit financial market utilities to limit, suspend or terminate our participation in such utilities. Failure to obtain such waivers, or any limitation, suspension or termination of licenses, authorizations or participations, could have material consequences for UBS. The risk of loss associated with litigation, regulatory and similar matters is a component of operational risk for purposes of determining our capital requirements. Information concerning our capital requirements and the calculation of operational risk for this purpose is included in the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report. Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters by business division and in Group Functions1 Global Wealth Personal & Asset Manage- Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million ment Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Balance as of 31 December 2019 782 113 0 255 1,325 2,475 Increase in provisions recognized in the income statement 13 0 0 0 1 13 Release of provisions recognized in the income statement (5) 0 0 (1) (1) (6) Provisions used in conformity with designated purpose (34) 0 0 (44) (394) (472) Reclassifications 0 0 0 (3) 3 0 Foreign currency translation / unwind of discount (9) (1) 0 (2) 0 (12) Balance as of 31 March 2020 747 112 0 205 934 1,998 1Provisions, if any, for matters described in this disclosure are recorded in Global Wealth Management (item 3 and item 4) and Group Functions (item 2). Provisions, if any, for the matters described in items 1 and 6 of this disclosure are allocated between Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking, and provisions, if any, for the matters described in this disclosure in item 5 are allocated between the Investment Bank and Group Functions. 51 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) Inquiries regarding cross-border wealth management businesses

Tax and regulatory authorities in a number of countries have made inquiries, served requests for information or examined employees located in their respective jurisdictions relating to the cross-border wealth management services provided by UBS and other financial institutions. It is possible that the implementation of automatic tax information exchange and other measures relating to cross-border provision of financial services could give rise to further inquiries in the future. UBS has received disclosure orders from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) to transfer information based on requests for international administrative assistance in tax matters. The requests concern a number of UBS account numbers pertaining to current and former clients and are based on data from 2006 and 2008. UBS has taken steps to inform affected clients about the administrative assistance proceedings and their procedural rights, including the right to appeal. The requests are based on data received from the German authorities, who seized certain data related to UBS clients booked in Switzerland during their investigations and have apparently shared this data with other European countries. UBS expects additional countries to file similar requests.

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court ruled in 2016 that, in the administrative assistance proceedings related to a French bulk request, UBS has the right to appeal all final FTA client data disclosure orders. On 30 July 2018, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court granted UBS's appeal by holding the French administrative assistance request inadmissible. The FTA filed a final appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. On July 2019, the Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. In December 2019, the court released its written decision. The decision requires the FTA to obtain confirmation from the French authorities that transmitted data will be used only for the purposes stated in their request before transmitting any data. The stated purpose of the original request was to obtain information relating to taxes owed by account holders. Accordingly, any information transferred to the French authorities must not be passed to criminal authorities or used in connection with the ongoing case against UBS discussed in this item.

Since 2013, UBS (France) S.A., UBS AG and certain former employees have been under investigation in France for alleged complicity in unlawful solicitation of clients on French territory, regarding the laundering of proceeds of tax fraud, and banking and financial solicitation by unauthorized persons. In connection with this investigation, the investigating judges ordered UBS AG to provide bail (" caution ") of EUR 1.1 billion and UBS (France) S.A. to post bail of EUR 40 million, which was reduced on appeal to EUR 10 million.

A trial in the court of first instance took place from 8 October 2018 until 15 November 2018. On 20 February 2019, the court announced a verdict finding UBS AG guilty of unlawful solicitation of clients on French territory and aggravated laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud, and UBS (France) S.A. guilty of aiding and abetting unlawful solicitation and laundering the proceeds of tax fraud. The court imposed fines aggregating EUR 3.7 billion on UBS AG and UBS (France) S.A. and awarded EUR 800 million of civil damages to the French state. UBS has appealed the decision. Under French law, the judgment is suspended while the appeal is pending. UBS has been informed that the trial in the Court of Appeal that was scheduled for June 2020 has been postponed and a scheduling conference will be held in early June. The Court of Appeal will retry the case de novo as to both the law and the facts, and the fines and penalties can be greater than or less than those imposed by the court of first instance. A subsequent appeal to the Cour de Cassation, France's highest court, is possible with respect to questions of law. UBS believes that based on both the law and the facts the judgment of the court of first instance should be reversed. UBS believes it followed its obligations under Swiss and French law as well as the European Savings Tax Directive. Even assuming liability, which it contests, UBS believes the penalties and damage amounts awarded greatly exceed the amounts that could be supported by the law and the facts. In particular, UBS believes the court incorrectly based the penalty on the total regularized assets rather than on any unpaid taxes on those assets for which a fraud has been characterized and further incorrectly awarded damages based on costs that were not proven by the civil party. Notwithstanding that UBS believes it should be acquitted, our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to this matter in an amount of EUR 450 million (USD 505 million at 31 March 2020). The wide range of possible outcomes in this case contributes to a high degree of estimation uncertainty. The provision reflected on our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflects our best estimate of possible financial implications, although it is reasonably possible that actual penalties and civil damages could exceed the provision amount. In 2016, UBS was notified by the Belgian investigating judge that it is under formal investigation ("inculpé") regarding the laundering of proceeds of tax fraud, of banking and financial solicitation by unauthorized persons, and of serious tax fraud. In 2018, tax authorities and a prosecutor's office in Italy asserted that UBS is potentially liable for taxes and penalties as a result of its activities in Italy from 2012 to 2017. In June 2019, UBS entered into a settlement agreement with the Italian tax authorities under which it paid EUR 101 million to resolve the claims asserted by the authority related to UBS AG's potential permanent establishment in Italy. In October 2019, the Judge of Preliminary Investigations of the Milan Court approved an agreement with the Milan prosecutor under Article 63 of Italian Administrative Law 231 under which UBS AG, UBS Switzerland AG and UBS Monaco have paid an aggregate of EUR 10.3 million to resolve claims premised on the alleged inadequacy of historical internal controls. No admission of wrongdoing was required in connection with this resolution. 52 Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to matters described in this item 1 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized. Claims related to sales of residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgages

From 2002 through 2007, prior to the crisis in the US residential loan market, UBS was a substantial issuer and underwriter of US residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and was a purchaser and seller of US residential mortgages.

Lawsuits related to contractual representations and warranties concerning mortgages and RMBS: Certain RMBS trusts filed an action in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York seeking to enforce UBS RESI's obligation to repurchase loans in the collateral pools for three RMBS securitizations issued and underwritten by UBS In the first quarter of 2020 the court approved the settlement UBS agreed with the trustee in July 2018 and UBS paid the USD 850 million settlement amount. A significant portion of this amount was borne by other parties that indemnified UBS. Proceedings to determine how the settlement funds will be distributed to RMBS holders are ongoing. UBS considers claims relating to substantially all loan repurchase demands to be resolved and believes that new demands to repurchase US residential mortgage loans are time-barred under a decision rendered by the New York Court of Appeals.

Mortgage-related regulatory matters: Since 2014, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has sought information from UBS pursuant to the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), related to UBS's RMBS business from 2005 through 2007. On November 2018, the DOJ filed a civil complaint in the District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The complaint seeks unspecified civil monetary penalties under FIRREA related to UBS's issuance, underwriting and sale of 40 RMBS transactions in 2006 and 2007. UBS moved to dismiss the civil complaint on February 2019. On 10 December 2019, the district court denied UBS's motion to dismiss.

Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision with respect to matters described in this item 2 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of this matter cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized. 3. Madoff In relation to the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BMIS) investment fraud, UBS AG, UBS (Luxembourg) S.A. (now UBS Europe SE, Luxembourg branch) and certain other UBS subsidiaries have been subject to inquiries by a number of regulators, including the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Those inquiries concerned two third-party funds established under Luxembourg law, substantially all assets of which were with BMIS, as well as certain funds established in offshore jurisdictions with either direct or indirect exposure to BMIS. These funds faced severe losses, and the Luxembourg funds are in liquidation. The documentation establishing both funds identifies UBS entities in various roles, including custodian, administrator, manager, distributor and promoter, and indicates that UBS employees serve as board members. In 2009 and 2010, the liquidators of the two Luxembourg funds filed claims against UBS entities, non-UBS entities and certain individuals, including current and former UBS employees, seeking amounts totaling approximately EUR 2.1 billion, which includes amounts that the funds may be held liable to pay the trustee for the liquidation of BMIS (BMIS Trustee). A large number of alleged beneficiaries have filed claims against UBS entities (and non-UBS entities) for purported losses relating to the Madoff fraud. The majority of these cases have been filed in Luxembourg, where decisions that the claims in eight test cases were inadmissible have been affirmed by the Luxembourg Court of Appeal, and the Luxembourg Supreme Court has dismissed a further appeal in one of the test cases. In the US, the BMIS Trustee filed claims against UBS entities, among others, in relation to the two Luxembourg funds and one of the offshore funds. The total amount claimed against all defendants in these actions was not less than USD 2 billion. In 2014, the US Supreme Court rejected the BMIS Trustee's motion for leave to appeal decisions dismissing all claims except those for the recovery of approximately USD 125 million of payments alleged to be fraudulent conveyances and preference payments. In 2016, the bankruptcy court dismissed these claims against the UBS entities. In February 2019, the Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal of the BMIS Trustee's remaining claims. In August 2019, the defendants, including UBS, filed a petition to the US Supreme Court requesting that it review the Court of Appeals' decision. The bankruptcy proceedings have been stayed pending a decision with respect to the defendants' petition. 53 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) 4. Puerto Rico Declines since 2013 in the market prices of Puerto Rico municipal bonds and of closed-end funds (funds) that are sole- managed and co-managed by UBS Trust Company of Puerto Rico and distributed by UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico (UBS PR) have led to multiple regulatory inquiries, as well as customer complaints and arbitrations with aggregate claimed damages of USD 3.4 billion, of which claims with aggregate claimed damages of USD 2.5 billion have been resolved through settlements, arbitration or withdrawal of the claim. The claims have been filed by clients in Puerto Rico who own the funds or Puerto Rico municipal bonds and/or who used their UBS account assets as collateral for UBS non-purpose loans; customer complaint and arbitration allegations include fraud, misrepresentation and unsuitability of the funds and of the loans. A shareholder derivative action was filed in 2014 against various UBS entities and current and certain former directors of the funds, alleging hundreds of millions of US dollars in losses in the funds. In 2015, defendants' motion to dismiss was denied and a request for permission to appeal that ruling was denied by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court. In 2014, a federal class action complaint also was filed against various UBS entities, certain members of UBS PR senior management and the co-manager of certain of the funds, seeking damages for investor losses in the funds during the period from May 2008 through May 2014. Following denial of the plaintiffs' motion for class certification, the case was dismissed in October 2018. In 2014 and 2015, UBS entered into settlements with the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in relation to their examinations of UBS's operations. In 2011, a purported derivative action was filed on behalf of the Employee Retirement System of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (System) against over 40 defendants, including UBS PR, which was named in connection with its underwriting and consulting services. Plaintiffs alleged that defendants violated their purported fiduciary duties and contractual obligations in connection with the issuance and underwriting of USD 3 billion of bonds by the System in 2008 and sought damages of over USD 800 million. In 2016, the court granted the System's request to join the action as a plaintiff, but ordered that plaintiffs must file an amended complaint. In 2017, the court denied defendants' motion to dismiss the amended complaint. Beginning in 2015, and continuing through 2017, certain agencies and public corporations of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (Commonwealth) defaulted on certain interest payments on Puerto Rico bonds. In 2016, US federal legislation created an oversight board with power to oversee Puerto Rico's finances and to restructure its debt. The oversight board has imposed a stay on the exercise of certain creditors' rights. In 2017, the oversight board placed certain of the bonds into a bankruptcy-like proceeding under the supervision of a Federal District Judge. These events, further defaults or any further legislative action to create a legal means of restructuring Commonwealth obligations or to impose additional oversight on the Commonwealth's finances, or any restructuring of the Commonwealth's obligations, may increase the number of claims against UBS concerning Puerto Rico securities, as well as potential damages sought. In May 2019, the oversight board filed complaints in Puerto Rico federal district court bringing claims against financial, legal and accounting firms that had participated in Puerto Rico municipal bond offerings, including UBS, seeking a return of underwriting and swap fees paid in connection with those offerings. UBS estimates that it received approximately USD 125 million in fees in the relevant offerings. In August 2019 and February 2020, three US insurance companies that insured issues of Puerto Rico municipal bonds sued UBS and seven other underwriters of Puerto Rico municipal bonds. The actions collectively seek recovery of an aggregate of USD 955 million in damages from the defendants. The plaintiffs in these cases claim that defendants failed to reasonably investigate financial statements in the offering materials for the insured Puerto Rico bonds issued between 2002 and 2007, which plaintiffs argue they relied upon in agreeing to insure the bonds notwithstanding that they had no contractual relationship with the underwriters. Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to matters described in this item 4 in amounts that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provisions that we have recognized. 54 Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) 5. Foreign exchange, LIBOR and benchmark rates, and other trading practices Foreign exchange-related regulatory matters: Beginning in 2013, numerous authorities commenced investigations concerning possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets and precious metals prices. As a result of these investigations, UBS entered into resolutions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), FINMA, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve Board) and the Connecticut Department of Banking, the DOJ's Criminal Division and the European Commission. UBS has ongoing obligations under the Cease and Desist Order of the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (as successor to the Connecticut Department of Banking), and to cooperate with relevant authorities and to undertake certain remediation measures. UBS has also been granted conditional immunity by the Antitrust Division of the DOJ and by authorities in other jurisdictions in connection with potential competition law violations relating to foreign exchange and precious metals businesses. Investigations relating to foreign exchange matters by certain authorities remain ongoing notwithstanding these resolutions. Foreign exchange-related civil litigation: Putative class actions have been filed since 2013 in US federal courts and in other jurisdictions against UBS and other banks on behalf of putative classes of persons who engaged in foreign currency transactions with any of the defendant banks. UBS has resolved US federal court class actions relating to foreign currency transactions with the defendant banks and persons who transacted in foreign exchange futures contracts and options on such futures under a settlement agreement that provides for UBS to pay an aggregate of USD 141 million and provide cooperation to the settlement classes. Certain class members have excluded themselves from that settlement and have filed individual actions in US and English courts against UBS and other banks, alleging violations of US and European competition laws and unjust enrichment. In 2015, a putative class action was filed in federal court against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of persons and businesses in the US who directly purchased foreign currency from the defendants and alleged co-conspirators for their own end use. In March 2017, the court granted UBS's (and the other banks') motions to dismiss the complaint. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in August 2017. In March 2018, the court denied the defendants' motions to dismiss the amended complaint. In 2017, two putative class actions were filed in federal court in New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of persons and entities who had indirectly purchased foreign exchange instruments from a defendant or co-conspirator in the US, and a consolidated complaint was filed in June 2017. In March 2018, the court dismissed the consolidated complaint. In October 2018, the court granted plaintiffs' motion seeking leave to file an amended complaint. In January 2020, UBS and 11 other banks agreed in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action for a total of USD 10 million. The settlement is subject to final documentation and court approval. LIBOR and other benchmark-related regulatory matters: Numerous government agencies, including the SEC, the CFTC, the DOJ, the FCA, the UK Serious Fraud Office, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, FINMA, various state attorneys general in the US and competition authorities in various jurisdictions, have conducted investigations regarding potential improper attempts by UBS, among others, to manipulate LIBOR and other benchmark rates at certain times. UBS reached settlements or otherwise concluded investigations relating to benchmark interest rates with the investigating authorities. UBS has ongoing obligations to cooperate with the authorities with whom we have reached resolutions and to undertake certain remediation measures with respect to benchmark interest rate submissions. UBS has been granted conditional leniency or conditional immunity from authorities in certain jurisdictions, including the Antitrust Division of the DOJ and the Swiss Competition Commission (WEKO), in connection with potential antitrust or competition law violations related to certain rates. However, UBS has not reached a final settlement with WEKO, as the Secretariat of WEKO has asserted that UBS does not qualify for full immunity. LIBOR and other benchmark-related civil litigation: A number of putative class actions and other actions are pending in the federal courts in New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of parties who transacted in certain interest ratebenchmark-basedderivatives. Also pending in the US and in other jurisdictions are a number of other actions asserting losses related to various products whose interest rates were linked to LIBOR and other benchmarks, including adjustable rate mortgages, preferred and debt securities, bonds pledged as collateral, loans, depository accounts, investments and otherinterest-bearinginstruments. The complaints allege manipulation, through various means, of certain benchmark interest rates, including USD LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR, Yen LIBOR, EURIBOR, CHF LIBOR, GBP LIBOR, SGD SIBOR and SOR and Australian BBSW, and seek unspecified compensatory and other damages under varying legal theories. 55 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) USD LIBOR class and individual actions in the US: In 2013 and 2015, the district court in the USD LIBOR actions dismissed, in whole or in part, certain plaintiffs' antitrust claims, federal racketeering claims, CEA claims, and state common law claims. Although the Second Circuit vacated the district court's judgment dismissing antitrust claims, the district court again dismissed antitrust claims against UBS in 2016. Certain plaintiffs have appealed that decision to the Second Circuit. Separately, in 2018, the Second Circuit reversed in part the district court's 2015 decision dismissing certain individual plaintiffs' claims and certain of these actions are now proceeding. UBS entered into an agreement in 2016 with representatives of a class of bondholders to settle their USD LIBOR class action. The agreement has received preliminary court approval and remains subject to final approval. In 2018, the district court denied plaintiffs' motions for class certification in the USD class actions for claims pending against UBS, and plaintiffs sought permission to appeal that ruling to the Second Circuit. In July 2018, the Second Circuit denied the petition to appeal of the class of USD lenders and in November 2018 denied the petition of the USD exchange class. In December 2019, UBS entered into an agreement with representatives of the class of USD lenders to settle their USD LIBOR class action. The agreement has received preliminary court approval and remains subject to final approval. In January 2019, a putative class action was filed in the District Court for the Southern District of New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of US residents who, since 1 February 2014, directly transacted with a defendant bank in USD LIBOR instruments. The complaint asserts antitrust claims. The defendants moved to dismiss the complaint in August 2019. On 26 March 2020 the court granted defendants' motion to dismiss the complaint in its entirety. Other benchmark class actions in the US: In 2014, the court in one of the Euroyen TIBOR lawsuits dismissed certain of the plaintiffs' claims, including a federal antitrust claim, for lack of standing. In 2015, this court dismissed the plaintiffs' federal racketeering claims on the same basis and affirmed its previous dismissal of the plaintiffs' antitrust claims against UBS. In 2017, this court also dismissed the other Yen LIBOR / Euroyen TIBOR action in its entirety on standing grounds, as did the court in the CHF LIBOR action. Also in 2017, the court in the EURIBOR lawsuit dismissed the case as to UBS and certain other foreign defendants for lack of personal jurisdiction. Plaintiffs in the other Yen LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR and the EURIBOR actions have appealed the dismissals. In April 2020, the appeals court reversed the dismissal of the Yen LIBOR / Euroyen TIBOR complaint. The other cases remain on appeal. In October 2018, the court in the SIBOR / SOR action dismissed all but one of plaintiffs' claims against UBS. Plaintiffs in the CHF LIBOR and SIBOR / SOR actions filed amended complaints following the dismissals, and the courts granted renewed motions to dismiss in July 2019 (SIBOR / SOR) and in September 2019 (CHF LIBOR). Plaintiffs in both actions have appealed. In November 2018, the court in the BBSW lawsuit dismissed the case as to UBS and certain other foreign defendants for lack of personal jurisdiction. Following that dismissal, plaintiffs in the BBSW action filed an amended complaint in April 2019, which UBS and other defendants named in the amended complaint have moved to dismiss. In February 2020, the court in the BBSW action granted in part and denied in part defendants' motions to dismiss the amended complaint. The court dismissed the GBP LIBOR action in August 2019, and plaintiffs appealed the dismissal in September 2019. Government bonds:Putative class actions have been filed since 2015 in US federal courts against UBS and other banks on behalf of persons who participated in markets for US Treasury securities since 2007. A consolidated complaint was filed in 2017 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that the banks colluded with respect to, and manipulated prices of, US Treasury securities sold at auction and in the secondary market and asserting claims under the antitrust laws and for unjust enrichment. Defendants' motions to dismiss the consolidated complaint are pending. Similar class actions have been filed concerning European government bonds and other government bonds. UBS and reportedly other banks are responding to investigations and requests for information from various authorities regarding government bond trading practices. As a result of its review to date, UBS has taken appropriate action. Government sponsored entities (GSE) bonds: Starting in February 2019, class action complaints were filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against UBS and other banks on behalf of plaintiffs who traded GSE bonds. A consolidated complaint was filed alleging collusion in GSE bond trading between 1 January 2009 and 1 January 2016. In December 2019, UBS and eleven other defendants agreed to settle the class action for a total of USD 250 million. The settlement is subject to court approval. With respect to additional matters and jurisdictions not encompassed by the settlements and orders referred to above, our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized. 56 Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued) 6. Swiss retrocessions The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland ruled in 2012, in a test case against UBS, that distribution fees paid to a firm for distributing third-party and intra-group investment funds and structured products must be disclosed and surrendered to clients who have entered into a discretionary mandate agreement with the firm, absent a valid waiver. FINMA has issued a supervisory note to all Swiss banks in response to the Supreme Court decision. UBS has met the FINMA requirements and has notified all potentially affected clients. The Supreme Court decision has resulted, and may continue to result, in a number of client requests for UBS to disclose and potentially surrender retrocessions. Client requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Considerations taken into account when assessing these cases include, among other things, the existence of a discretionary mandate and whether or not the client documentation contained a valid waiver with respect to distribution fees. Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision with respect to matters described in this item 6 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. The ultimate exposure will depend on client requests and the resolution thereof, factors that are difficult to predict and assess. Hence, as in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized. 57 Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 16 Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions The table below presents the maximum irrevocable amount of guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions. Gross Total gross Sub-participations Net Measured Not measured As of 31.3.20, USD million at fair value at fair value Total guarantees 969 17,830 18,800 (2,634) 16,166 Loan commitments 13,514 28,334 41,848 (817) 41,031 Forward starting transactions1 Reverse repurchase agreements 41,161 5,113 46,275 Securities borrowing agreements 9 9 Repurchase agreements 31,293 1,221 32,515 As of 31.12.19, USD million Total guarantees 986 18,142 19,128 (2,646) 16,482 Loan commitments 6,308 27,547 33,856 (787) 33,069 Forward starting transactions1 Reverse repurchase agreements 20,284 1,657 21,941 Repurchase agreements 7,740 408 8,148 1Cash to be paid in the future by either UBS AG or the counterparty. Note 17 Currency translation rates The following table shows the rates of the main currencies used to translate the financial information of UBS AG's operations with a functional currency other than the US dollar into US dollars. Closing exchange rate Average rate1 As of For the quarter ended 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.19 1 CHF 1.04 1.03 1.00 1.04 1.02 1.00 1 EUR 1.10 1.12 1.12 1.10 1.11 1.14 1 GBP 1.24 1.32 1.30 1.28 1.31 1.31 100 JPY 0.93 0.92 0.90 0.93 0.92 0.91 1Monthly income statement items of operations with a functional currency other than the US dollar are translated with month-end rates into US dollars. Disclosed average rates for a quarter represent an average of three month-end rates, weighted according to the income and expense volumes of all operations of UBS AG with the same functional currency for each month. Weighted average rates for individual business divisions may deviate from the weighted average rates for UBS AG. Note 18 Events after the reporting period COVID-19 related developments after the balance sheet date UBS AG has monitored and assessed information received after the end of the reporting period, until the first quarter 2020 report was approved for issuance on 1 May 2020. No new information has arisen that required UBS AG to adjust its financial position as of 31 March 2020. However, there is significant uncertainty regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to unfold, the duration of the pandemic and the extent of the economic recovery. While acknowledging that various government support measures may mitigate losses to some degree, UBS AG does expect elevated credit loss expenses to persist for at least as long as the COVID-19 containment measures continue. In particular, given that the current situation is very fluid, updates to scenarios, forecast economic conditions and management overlays may be required during 2020 as further information about the effects of the pandemic is received, including a potential deterioration in estimates of GDP and unemployment. 58 Alternative performance measures Alternative performance measures An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a fuller picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented in the table1below. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. APM label Definition Information content Invested assets Calculated as the sum of managed fund assets, This measure provides information about the volume managed institutional assets, discretionary and of client assets managed by or deposited with UBS for advisory wealth management portfolios, fiduciary investment purposes. deposits, time deposits, savings accounts, and wealth management securities or brokerage accounts. Recurring income Calculated as the total of net interest income and This measure provides information about the amount - GWM recurring net fee income. of the recurring net interest and fee income. Recurring net fee income Calculated as the total of fees for services provided on This measure provides information about the amount - GWM, P&C an ongoing basis, such as portfolio management fees, of recurring net fee income. asset-based investment fund fees, custody fees and account-keeping fees, which are generated on client assets. Transaction-based income Calculated as the total of the non-recurring portion of This measure provides information about the amount - GWM, P&C net fee and commission income, mainly composed of of the non-recurring portion of net fee and brokerage and transaction-based investment fund commission income. fees, as well as credit card fees and fees for payment transactions, together with other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. Cost / income ratio (%) Calculated as operating expenses divided by This measure provides information about the operating income before credit loss expense or efficiency of the business by comparing operating recovery. expenses with gross income. Gross margin on invested assets (bps) Calculated as operating income before credit loss This measure provides information about the - GWM, AM expense or recovery (annualized as applicable) divided operating income before credit loss expense or by average invested assets. recovery of the business in relation to invested assets. Net interest margin (bps) Calculated as net interest income (annualized as This measure provides information about the - P&C applicable) divided by average loans. profitability of the business by calculating the difference between the price charged for lending and the cost of funding, relative to loan value. Net margin on invested assets (bps) Calculated as operating profit before tax (annualized This measure provides information about the - GWM, AM as applicable) divided by average invested assets. operating profit before tax of the business in relation to invested assets. Net new business volume growth (%) Calculated as total net inflows and outflows of client This measure provides information about the growth - P&C assets and loans during the period (annualized as of the business volume as a result of net new business applicable) divided by total business volume / client volume flows during a specific period. assets at the beginning of the period. 59 Appendix APM label Calculation Information content Net profit growth (%) Calculated as the change in net profit attributable to This measure provides information about profit shareholders from continuing operations between growth in comparison with the prior period. current and comparison periods divided by net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of the comparison period. Recurring income as a % of income Calculated as net interest income and recurring net This measure provides information about the - GWM fee income divided by operating income before credit proportion of recurring income in operating income. loss expense or recovery. Return on common equity tier 1 capital Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to This measure provides information about the (%) shareholders divided by average common equity tier 1 profitability of the business in relation to common capital. equity tier 1 capital. Return on equity (%) Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to This measure provides information about the shareholders divided by average equity attributable to profitability of the business in relation to equity. shareholders. Return on leverage ratio denominator, Calculated as annualized operating income before This measure provides information about the revenues gross (%) credit loss expense or recovery divided by average of the business in relation to leverage ratio leverage ratio denominator. denominator. Return on risk-weighted Calculated as annualized operating income before This measure provides information about the revenues assets, gross (%) credit loss expense or recovery divided by average of the business in relation to risk-weighted assets. risk-weighted assets. Return on tangible equity (%) Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to This measure provides information about the shareholders divided by average equity attributable to profitability of the business in relation to tangible shareholders less average goodwill and intangible equity. assets. Total book value per share Calculated as equity attributable to shareholders This measure provides information about net assets (USD and CHF2) divided by the number of shares outstanding. on a per-share basis. Total tangible book value per share Calculated as equity attributable to shareholders less This measure provides information about tangible net (USD and CHF2) goodwill and intangible assets divided by the number assets on a per-share basis. of shares outstanding. Loan penetration (%) Calculated as loans divided by invested assets. This measure provides information about the loan volume in relation to invested assets. Mandate penetration (%) Calculated as mandate volume divided by invested This measure provides information about mandate assets. volume in relation to invested assets. 1The table contains APMs that are used across our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). Not all of the listed APMs may appear in this particular report. 2Total book value per share and total tangible book value per share in Swiss francs are calculated based on a translation of equity under our US dollar presentation currency. 60 Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports A CEM current exposure method EPS earnings per share ABS asset-backed securities CEO Chief Executive Officer ESG environmental, social and AEI automatic exchange of CET1 common equity tier 1 governance information CFO Chief Financial Officer ETD exchange-traded derivatives AGM Annual General Meeting of CFTC US Commodity Futures ETF exchange-traded fund shareholders Trading Commission EU European Union A-IRB advanced internal CHF Swiss franc EUR euro ratings-based CIC Corporate & Institutional EURIBOR Euro Interbank Offered Rate AIV alternative investment Clients EVE economic value of equity vehicle CIO Chief Investment Office EY Ernst & Young (Ltd) ALCO Asset and Liability CLS Continuous Linked Committee Settlement F AMA advanced measurement CMBS commercial mortgage- FA financial advisor approach backed security FCA UK Financial Conduct AML anti-money laundering C&ORC Compliance & Operational Authority AoA Articles of Association Risk Control FCT foreign currency translation APAC Asia Pacific CRD IV EU Capital Requirements FINMA Swiss Financial Market APM alternative performance Directive of 2013 Supervisory Authority measure CRM credit risk mitigation (credit FMIA Swiss Financial Market ARR alternative reference rate risk) or comprehensive risk Infrastructure Act ARS auction rate securities measure (market risk) FSB Financial Stability Board ASF available stable funding CRR Capital Requirements FTA Swiss Federal Tax AT1 additional tier 1 Regulation Administration AuM assets under management CST combined stress test FVA funding valuation CVA credit valuation adjustment adjustment B FVOCI fair value through other BCBS Basel Committee on D comprehensive income Banking Supervision DBO defined benefit obligation FVTPL fair value through profit or BEAT base erosion and anti-abuse DCCP Deferred Contingent loss tax Capital Plan FX foreign exchange BIS Bank for International DJSI Dow Jones Sustainability Settlements Indices G BoD Board of Directors DM discount margin GAAP generally accepted BVG Swiss occupational DOJ US Department of Justice accounting principles pension plan D-SIB domestic systemically GBP pound sterling important bank GDP gross domestic product C DTA deferred tax asset GEB Group Executive Board CAO Capital Adequacy DVA debit valuation adjustment GIA Group Internal Audit Ordinance GIIPS Greece, Italy, Ireland, CCAR Comprehensive Capital E Portugal and Spain Analysis and Review EAD exposure at default GMD Group Managing Director CCF credit conversion factor EB Executive Board GRI Global Reporting Initiative CCP central counterparty EBA European Banking Authority GSE government sponsored CCR counterparty credit risk EC European Commission entities CCRC Corporate Culture and ECB European Central Bank G-SIB global systemically Responsibility Committee ECL expected credit loss important bank CCyB countercyclical buffer EIR effective interest rate CDO collateralized debt EL expected loss H obligation EMEA Europe, Middle East and HQLA high-quality liquid assets CDS credit default swap Africa HR human resources CEA Commodity Exchange Act EOP Equity Ownership Plan EPE expected positive exposure 61 Appendix Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports (continued) I N SAR stock appreciation right or IAA internal assessment NAV net asset value Special Administrative approach NCL Non-core and Legacy Region IAS International Accounting Portfolio SBC Swiss Bank Corporation Standards NII net interest income SDG Sustainable Development IASB International Accounting NRV negative replacement value Goal Standards Board NSFR net stable funding ratio SE structured entity IBOR interbank offered rate NYSE New York Stock Exchange SEC US Securities and Exchange IFRIC International Financial Commission Reporting Interpretations O SEEOP Senior Executive Equity Committee OCA own credit adjustment Ownership Plan IFRS International Financial OCI other comprehensive SFT securities financing Reporting Standards income transaction IHC intermediate holding OTC over-the-counter SI sustainable investing company SICR significant increase in credit IMA internal models approach P risk IMM internal model method PD probability of default SIX SIX Swiss Exchange IRB internal ratings-based PFE potential future exposure SME small and medium-sized IRC incremental risk charge PIT point in time corporate IRRBB interest rate risk in the P&L profit or loss SMF Senior Management banking book POCI purchased or originated Function ISDA International Swaps and credit-impaired SNB Swiss National Bank Derivatives Association PRA UK Prudential Regulation SPPI solely payments of principal Authority and interest K PRV positive replacement value SRB systemically relevant bank KRT Key Risk Taker SRM specific risk measure Q SVaR stressed value-at-risk L QRRE qualifying revolving retail LAS liquidity-adjusted stress exposures T LCR liquidity coverage ratio TBTF too big to fail LGD loss given default R TCJA US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act LIBOR London Interbank Offered RBA role-based allowances TLAC total loss-absorbing capacity Rate RBC risk-based capital TTC through-the-cycle LLC limited liability company RbM risk-based monitoring LRD leverage ratio denominator RMBS residential mortgage- U LTIP Long-Term Incentive Plan backed securities UBS RESI UBS Real Estate Securities LTV loan-to-value RniV risks not in VaR Inc. RoAE return on attributed equity UoM units of measure M RoCET1 return on CET1 capital USD US dollar M&A mergers and acquisitions RoTE return on tangible equity MiFID II Markets in Financial RoU right-of-use V Instruments Directive II RV replacement value VaR value-at-risk MRT Material Risk Taker RW risk weight VAT value added tax RWA risk-weighted assets W S WEKO Swiss Competition SA standardized approach Commission SA-CCR standardized approach for counterparty credit risk This is a general list of the abbreviations frequently used in our financial reporting. Not all of the listed abbreviations may appear in this particular report. 62 Information sources Reporting publications Annual publications Annual Report (SAP No. 80531):Published in English, this single- volume report provides descriptions of: our Group strategy and performance; the strategy and performance of the business divisions and Group Functions; risk, treasury and capital management; corporate governance, corporate responsibility and our compensation framework, including information about compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board members; and financial information, including the financial statements. Geschäftsbericht (SAP No. 80531): This publication provides the translation into German of our Annual Report. Annual Review (SAP No. 80530): This booklet contains key information about our strategy and performance, with a focus on corporate responsibility at UBS. It is published in English, German, French and Italian. Refer to www.ubs.com/investorsfor more information. 63 Appendix Cautionary Statement RegardingForward-LookingStatements |This report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures being taken globally to reduce the peak of the resulting pandemic will likely have a significant adverse effect on global economic activity, including in China, the United States and Europe, and an adverse effect on the credit profile of some of our clients and other market participants, which may result in an increase in expected credit loss expense and credit impairments. The unprecedented scale of the measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak create significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements in addition to the factors that generally affect our businesses, but not limited to: (i) the degree to which UBS is successful in the ongoing execution of its strategic plans, including its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives and its ability to manage its levels of risk-weighted assets (RWA) and leverage ratio denominator (LRD), liquidity coverage ratio and other financial resources, including changes in RWA assets and liabilities arising from higher market volatility and other changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing changes to its businesses to meet changing market, regulatory and other conditions; the continuing low or negative interest rate environment in Switzerland and other jurisdictions; (iv) developments (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) in the macroeconomic climate and in the markets in which UBS operates or to which it is exposed, including movements in securities prices or liquidity, credit spreads, and currency exchange rates, and the effects of economic conditions, market developments, and geopolitical tensions, and changes to national trade policies on the financial position or creditworthiness of UBS's clients and counterparties as well as on client sentiment and levels of activity; changes in the availability of capital and funding, including any changes in UBS's credit spreads and ratings, as well as availability and cost of funding to meet requirements for debt eligible for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC); (vi) changes in or the implementation of financial legislation and regulation in Switzerland, the US, the UK, the European Union and other financial centers that have imposed, or resulted in, or may do so in the future, more stringent or entity-specific capital, TLAC, leverage ratio, net stable funding ratio, liquidity and funding requirements, heightened operational resilience requirements, incremental tax requirements, additional levies, limitations on permitted activities, constraints on remuneration, constraints on transfers of capital and liquidity and sharing of operational costs across UBS or other measures, and the effect these will or would have on UBS's business activities; (vii) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing further changes to its legal structure to improve its resolvability and meet related regulatory requirements and the potential need to make further changes to the legal structure or booking model of UBS in response to legal and regulatory requirements, proposals in Switzerland and other jurisdictions for mandatory structural reform of banks or systemically important institutions or to other external developments, and the extent to which such changes will have the intended effects; (viii) UBS's ability to maintain and improve its systems and controls for the detection and prevention of money laundering and compliance with sanctions to meet evolving regulatory requirements and expectations, in particular in the US; (ix) the uncertainty arising from the UK's exit from the EU; (x) changes in UBS's competitive position, including whether differences in regulatory capital and other requirements among the major financial centers will adversely affect UBS's ability to compete in certain lines of business; (xi) changes in the standards of conduct applicable to our businesses that may result from new regulations or new enforcement of existing standards, including recently enacted and proposed measures to impose new and enhanced duties when interacting with customers and in the execution and handling of customer transactions; (xii) the liability to which UBS may be exposed, or possible constraints or sanctions that regulatory authorities might impose on UBS, due to litigation, contractual claims and regulatory investigations, including the potential for disqualification from certain businesses, potentially large fines or monetary penalties, or the loss of licenses or privileges as a result of regulatory or other governmental sanctions, as well as the effect that litigation, regulatory and similar matters have on the operational risk component of our RWA as well as the amount of capital available for return to shareholders; (xiii) the effects on UBS's cross-border banking business of tax or regulatory developments and of possible changes in UBS's policies and practices relating to this business; (xiv) UBS's ability to retain and attract the employees necessary to generate revenues and to manage, support and control its businesses, which may be affected by competitive factors; (xv) changes in accounting or tax standards or policies, and determinations or interpretations affecting the recognition of gain or loss, the valuation of goodwill, the recognition of deferred tax assets and other matters; (xvi) UBS's ability to implement new technologies and business methods, including digital services and technologies, and ability to successfully compete with both existing and new financial service providers, some of which may not be regulated to the same extent; (xvii) limitations on the effectiveness of UBS's internal processes for risk management, risk control, measurement and modeling, and of financial models generally; (xviii) the occurrence of operational failures, such as fraud, misconduct, unauthorized trading, financial crime, cyberattacks and systems failures, the risk of which is increased while COVID-19 control measures require large portions of the staff of both UBS and its service providers to work remotely; (xix) restrictions on the ability of UBS AG to make payments or distributions, including due to restrictions on the ability of its subsidiaries to make loans or distributions, directly or indirectly, or, in the case of financial difficulties, due to the exercise by FINMA or the regulators of UBS's operations in other countries of their broad statutory powers in relation to protective measures, restructuring and liquidation proceedings; (xx) the degree to which changes in regulation, capital or legal structure, financial results or other factors may affect UBS's ability to maintain its stated capital return objective; and (xxi) the effect that these or other factors or unanticipated events may have on our reputation and the additional consequences that this may have on our business and performance. The sequence in which the factors above are presented is not indicative of their likelihood of occurrence or the potential magnitude of their consequences. Our business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Rounding |Numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on the basis of unrounded figures. 