UBS : Quarterly full report of UBS AG

15UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Appendix
Alternative performance measures
Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
Information sources
Cautionary statement
First quarter 2020 report
UBS AG consolidated key figures
UBS AG consolidated key figures
As of or for the quarter ended
USD million, except where indicated
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Results
Operating income
8,009
7,145
7,343
Operating expenses
6,210
6,332
5,890
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
1,799
814
1,454
Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders
1,421
622
1,069
Profitability and growth
Return on equity (%)
10.2
4.6
8.1
Return on tangible equity (%)
11.5
5.2
9.3
Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)
15.9
7.1
12.3
Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)
12.2
11.0
11.1
Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)1
3.5
3.2
3.2
Cost / income ratio (%)
75.0
88.5
80.0
Net profit growth (%)
33.0
128.4
(24.3)
Resources
Total assets
1,099,185
971,916
956,737
Equity attributable to shareholders
57,814
53,754
53,216
Common equity tier 1 capital2
36,194
35,280
34,933
Risk-weighted assets2
284,706
257,831
266,581
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)2
12.7
13.7
13.1
Going concern capital ratio (%)2
16.5
18.3
17.0
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)2
32.1
33.9
32.2
Leverage ratio denominator2
957,199
911,232
911,410
Leverage ratio denominator (with temporary FINMA exemption)3
903,756
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)2
3.78
3.87
3.83
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)3
4.00
Going concern leverage ratio (%)2
4.9
5.2
5.0
Going concern leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)3
5.2
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)2
9.5
9.6
9.4
Other
Invested assets (USD billion)4
3,236
3,607
3,318
Personnel (full-time equivalents)
47,182
47,005
47,773
1The leverage ratio denominator as of 31 March 2020, used for the return calculation, does not reflect the effect of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report for more information. 2Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3Refer to the "Recent developments" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report and the "Capital management" section of this report for further details about the temporary FINMA exemption. 4Includes invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking.
Alternative performance measures
An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a fuller picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.
2
Introduction
Structure of this report
UBS Group AG is the holding company for the UBS Group and the parent company of UBS AG. UBS Group AG holds 100% of the issued shares in UBS AG. Financial information for UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that for UBS Group AG consolidated.
This report includes risk and capital management information for UBS AG consolidated and the interim consolidated financial statements, as well as UBS AG standalone financial information for the quarter ended 31 March 2020. Regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
Refer to the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" atwww.ubs.com/investors for more information
Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated
The table on the following page contains a comparison of selected financial and capital information between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated.
The accounting policies applied under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to both the UBS Group AG and the UBS AG consolidated financial statements are identical. However, there are certain scope and presentation differences as noted below:
Assets, liabilities, operating income, operating expenses and operating profit before tax relating to UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG, are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG but not of UBS AG. UBS AG's assets, liabilities, operating income and operating expenses related to transactions with UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries, are not subject to elimination in the UBS AG consolidated financial statements, but are eliminated in the UBS Group AG consolidated financial statements. UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG charge other legal entities within the UBS AG consolidation scope for services provided, including a markup on costs incurred.
The equity of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 0.1 billion higher than the equity of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. This difference is mainly driven by higher dividends paid by UBS AG to UBS Group AG compared with the dividend distributions of UBS Group AG, as well as higher retained earnings in the UBS Group AG consolidated financial statements, largely related to the aforementioned markup charged by shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG to other legal entities in the UBS AG scope of consolidation. In addition, UBS Group AG is the grantor of the majority of the compensation plans of the Group and recognizes share premium forequity-settled awards granted. These effects were partly offset by treasury shares acquired as part of our share repurchase program and those held to hedge share delivery obligations associated with Group compensation plans, as well as additional share premium recognized at the UBS AG consolidated level related to the establishment of UBS Group AG and UBS Business Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS Group AG.
The going concern capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 4.8 billion higher than the going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting higher going concernloss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 4.3 billion and higher common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 0.5 billion.
The CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 0.5 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. The difference in CET1 capital was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 0.1 billion, as described above, and different accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset bycompensation-related regulatory capital accruals at the UBS Group AG level.
The going concernloss-absorbing AT1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 4.3 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting deferred contingent capital plan awards and low-trigger loss- absorbing AT1 capital notes. These AT1 capital notes were issued by UBS Group AG after the implementation of the new Swiss SRB framework, and only qualify as gone concern loss- absorbing capacity at the UBS AG consolidated level.
Refer to "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries andsub-groups" under "Complementary financial information" at www.ubs.com/investorsfor an illustration of the consolidation scope differences between UBS AG and UBS Group AG
Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information about differences in theloss-absorbing capacity between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated
3
Introduction
Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated
As of or for the quarter ended 31.3.20
As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.19
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
Difference
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
Difference
USD million, except where indicated
consolidated
consolidated
(absolute)
consolidated
consolidated
(absolute)
Income statement
Operating income
7,934
8,009
(75)
7,052
7,145
(93)
Operating expenses
5,926
6,210
(285)
6,124
6,332
(207)
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
2,008
1,799
209
928
814
114
of which: Global Wealth Management
1,218
1,201
18
766
754
12
of which: Personal & Corporate Banking
334
335
0
310
311
(1)
of which: Asset Management
157
157
0
180
180
0
of which: Investment Bank
709
679
30
(22)
(18)
(4)
of which: Group Functions
(410)
(572)
162
(306)
(413)
107
Net profit / (loss)
1,598
1,424
174
727
628
100
of which: net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders
1,595
1,421
174
722
622
100
of which: net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
3
3
0
6
6
0
Statement of comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income
2,597
2,671
(74)
(2,295)
(1,475)
(819)
of which: attributable to shareholders
2,602
2,675
(74)
(2,299)
(1,479)
(819)
of which: attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
(5)
0
4
4
0
Total comprehensive income
4,195
4,095
100
(1,567)
(847)
(720)
of which: attributable to shareholders
4,197
4,097
100
(1,577)
(857)
(720)
of which: attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
(2)
0
10
10
0
Balance sheet
Total assets
1,098,099
1,099,185
(1,085)
972,183
971,916
267
Total liabilities
1,039,981
1,041,201
(1,220)
917,476
917,988
(512)
Total equity
58,118
57,983
135
54,707
53,928
779
of which: equity attributable to shareholders
57,949
57,814
135
54,533
53,754
779
of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests
169
169
0
174
174
0
Capital information
Common equity tier 1 capital
36,691
36,194
497
35,582
35,280
302
Going concern capital
51,916
47,115
4,801
51,888
47,237
4,650
Risk-weighted assets
286,256
284,706
1,551
259,208
257,831
1,376
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)
12.8
12.7
0.1
13.7
13.7
0.0
Going concern capital ratio (%)
18.1
16.5
1.6
20.0
18.3
1.7
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)
32.7
32.1
0.6
34.6
33.9
0.7
Leverage ratio denominator
955,932
957,199
(1,267)
911,325
911,232
94
Leverage ratio denominator (with temporary FINMA exemption)1
877,463
903,756
(26,293)
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)
3.84
3.78
0.06
3.90
3.87
0.03
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)1
4.18
4.00
0.18
Going concern leverage ratio (%)
5.4
4.9
0.5
5.7
5.2
0.5
Going concern leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)1
5.9
5.2
0.7
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)
9.8
9.5
0.3
9.8
9.6
0.2
1Refer to the "Recent developments" section and the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report and the "Capital management" section of this report for further details about the temporary FINMA exemption.
4
Risk and capital management
Management report
Risk management and control
Risk management and control
UBS AG consolidated risk profile
The risk profile of UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that of UBS Group AG consolidated and risk information provided in the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report is equally applicable to UBS AG consolidated.
The credit risk profile of UBS AG consolidated differs from that of UBS Group AG consolidated primarily in relation to
receivables of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG from UBS Group AG. As a result of these receivables, total banking products exposure of UBS AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020 was USD 2.5 billion, or 0.4%, higher than the exposure of UBS Group, compared with USD 1.2 billion, or 0.2%, as of 31 December 2019.
Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report for more information
6
Capital management
Going and gone concern requirements and information
UBS is considered a systemically relevant bank (an SRB) under Swiss banking law and, on a consolidated basis, both UBS Group AG and UBS AG are required to comply with regulations based on the Basel III framework as applicable for Swiss SRBs.
The Swiss SRB framework and requirements applicable to UBS AG consolidated are consistent with those applicable to UBS Group AG consolidated and are described in the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019. Effective from 1 January 2020, we have adopted the Capital Adequacy Ordinance (the CAO) issued in November 2019 whereby instruments available to meet gone concern requirements remain eligible until one year before maturity without the previously applicable 50% haircut in the last year of eligibility.
UBS AG is subject to going and gone concern requirements on a standalone basis. Capital and other regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 31 March 2020 Pillar 3 report - UBS Group AG and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups, which is available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors.
In connection with COVID-19, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has permitted banks to temporarily exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio denominator (LRD) for the purpose of calculating going concern ratios. This exemption applies until 1 July 2020 and may be extended. Applicable dividends or similar distributions approved by shareholders after 25 March 2020 reduce the relief by the LRD equivalent of the capital distribution.
Outside of this section of this report, for simplicity and due to the short-term nature of the FINMA exemption, we have chosen to present LRD excluding the temporary FINMA exemption. The effects of the temporary exemption are presented in a separate table on the following page.
7
Capital management
Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements and information
As of 31.3.20
RWA
LRD1
USD million, except where indicated
in % in USD million
in %
in USD million
Required going concern capital
Total going concern capital
13.962
39,733
4.882
46,663
Common equity tier 1 capital
9.66
27,491
3.38
32,305
of which: minimum capital
4.50
12,812
1.50
14,358
of which: buffer capital
5.14
14,634
1.88
17,947
of which: countercyclical buffer 3
0.02
45
Maximum additional tier 1 capital
4.30
12,242
1.50
14,358
of which: additional tier 1 capital
3.50
9,965
1.50
14,358
of which: additional tier 1 buffer capital
0.80
2,278
Eligible going concern capital
Total going concern capital
16.55
47,115
4.92
47,115
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.71
36,194
3.78
36,194
Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
3.84
10,921
1.14
10,921
of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
3.84
10,921
1.14
10,921
Required gone concern capital4
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
10.01
28,512
3.58
34,290
of which: base requirement
12.86
36,613
4.50
43,074
of which: additional requirement for market share and LRD
1.08
3,075
0.38
3,589
of which: applicable reduction on requirements
(3.93)
(11,176)
(1.29)
(12,374)
of which: rebate granted (equivalent to 42.5% of maximum rebate)
(2.27)
(6,461)
(0.80)
(7,628)
of which: reduction for usage of low-trigger additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments
(1.66)
(4,714)
(0.50)
(4,746)
Eligible gone concern capital
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
15.51
44,167
4.61
44,167
Total tier 1 capital
0.87
2,463
0.26
2,463
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 5
0.87
2,463
0.26
2,463
Total tier 2 capital
2.65
7,551
0.79
7,551
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital
2.46
7,017
0.73
7,017
of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital
0.19
534
0.06
534
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt
12.00
34,153
3.57
34,153
Total loss-absorbing capacity
Required total loss-absorbing capacity
23.97
68,245
8.46
80,953
Eligible total loss-absorbing capacity
32.06
91,283
9.54
91,283
1LRD-based requirements and eligible capital presented in this table do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of our UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors for more information. 2Includes applicable add-ons of 1.08% for RWA and 0.375% for LRD. 3Reflects the countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement for Hong Kong and Luxembourg. The CCyBs of Switzerland and other countries have been deactivated or reduced in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a temporary reduction of the capital requirement by 29 basis points compared with 31 December 2019. 4From 1 January 2020 onward, a maximum of 25% of the gone concern requirements can be met with instruments that have a remaining maturity of between one and two years. 5The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities.
Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption
As of 31.3.20
LRD
USD million, except where indicated
in %
Leverage ratio denominator before temporary exemption
957,199
Effective relief
(53,443)
of which: central bank sight deposits eligible for relief
(132,377)
of which: reduction of relief due to planned dividend distribution
78,933
Leverage ratio denominator after temporary exemption
903,756
Required going concern capital
Total going concern capital
4.88
44,058
Common equity tier 1 capital
3.38
30,502
Eligible going concern capital
Total going concern capital
5.21
47,115
Common equity tier 1 capital
4.00
36,194
8
Swiss SRB going and gone concern information
USD million, except where indicated
31.3.20
31.12.19
Eligible going concern capital
Total going concern capital
47,115
47,237
Total tier 1 capital
47,115
47,237
Common equity tier 1 capital
36,194
35,280
Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
10,921
11,958
of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
10,921
11,958
Eligible gone concern capital
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
44,167
40,168
Total tier 1 capital
2,463
2,415
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 1
2,463
2,415
Total tier 2 capital
7,551
7,431
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital
7,017
6,892
of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital
534
540
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt
34,1532
30,322
Total loss-absorbing capacity
Total loss-absorbing capacity
91,283
87,405
Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator
Risk-weighted assets
284,706
257,831
Leverage ratio denominator3
957,199
911,232
Capital and loss-absorbing capacity ratios (%)
Going concern capital ratio
16.5
18.3
of which: common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.7
13.7
Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio
15.5
15.6
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio
32.1
33.9
Leverage ratios (%)3
Going concern leverage ratio
4.9
5.2
of which: common equity tier 1 leverage ratio
3.78
3.87
Gone concern leverage ratio
4.6
4.4
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio
9.5
9.6
1The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities. 2The eligibility criteria applicable as of 1 January 2020 have been revised under the Capital Adequacy Ordinance issued in November 2019 whereby instruments available to meet gone concern requirements remain eligible until one year before maturity without the previously applicable 50% haircut in the last year of eligibility. 3Leverage ratio denominator (LRD) and leverage ratios for 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are presented on the previous page in this section.
9
Capital management
UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated loss-absorbing capacity and leverage ratio information Swiss SRB going and gone concern information (UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated)
As of 31.3.20
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
USD million, except where indicated
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Difference
Eligible going concern capital
Total going concern capital
51,916
47,115
4,801
Total tier 1 capital
51,916
47,115
4,801
Common equity tier 1 capital
36,691
36,194
497
Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
15,225
10,921
4,304
of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
12,761
10,921
1,840
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
2,464
2,464
Eligible gone concern capital
Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity
41,704
44,167
(2,463)
Total tier 1 capital
2,463
(2,463)
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital
2,463 1
(2,463)
Total tier 2 capital
7,551
7,551
0
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital
7,017
7,017
0
of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital
534
534
0
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt
34,153
34,153
0
Total loss-absorbing capacity
Total loss-absorbing capacity
93,620
91,283
2,338
Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator
Risk-weighted assets
286,256
284,706
1,551
Leverage ratio denominator2
955,932
957,199
(1,267)
Capital and loss-absorbing capacity ratios (%)
Going concern capital ratio
18.1
16.5
1.6
of which: common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
12.7
0.1
Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio
14.6
15.5
(0.9)
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio
32.7
32.1
0.6
Leverage ratios (%)2
Going concern leverage ratio
5.4
4.9
0.5
of which: common equity tier 1 leverage ratio
3.84
3.78
0.06
Gone concern leverage ratio
4.4
4.6
(0.3)
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio
9.8
9.5
0.3
1The relevant capital instruments were issued after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and therefore do not meet going concern capital requirements in all entities. 2Leverage ratio denominator (LRD) and leverage ratios for 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. The effects of the temporary exemption granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19 are presented in the "Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption" table in this section.
10
Reconciliation of IFRS equity to Swiss SRB common equity tier 1 capital (UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated)
As of 31.3.20
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
USD million
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Difference
Total IFRS equity
58,118
57,983
135
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
(169)
(169)
0
Defined benefit plans, net of tax
(260)
(260)
0
Deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards
(6,272)
(6,272)
0
Goodwill, net of tax
(5,983)
(5,983)
0
Intangible assets, net of tax
(170)
(170)
0
Compensation-related components (not recognized in net profit)
(980)
(980)
Expected losses on advanced internal ratings-based portfolio less provisions
(429)
(429)
0
Unrealized (gains) / losses from cash flow hedges, net of tax
(2,765)
(2,765)
0
Own credit related to (gains) / losses on financial liabilities measured at fair value that existed at the balance sheet date,
net of tax
(1,037)
(1,037)
0
Unrealized gains related to debt instruments at fair value through OCI, net of tax
(161)
(161)
0
Prudential valuation adjustments
(218)
(218)
0
Accruals for dividends to shareholders for 2019
(2,628)
(3,848)
1,220
Other1
(357)
(479)
122
Total common equity tier 1 capital
36,691
36,194
497
1Includes accruals for dividends to shareholders for the current year and other items.
UBS Group AG vs UBS AG consolidated loss-absorbing capacity and leverage ratio information
The going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.8 billion lower than the going concern capital of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting lower additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 4.3 billion and lower common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 0.5 billion. The gone concern loss-absorbing capacity of UBS AG consolidated was USD 2.5 billion higher, due to low-triggerloss-absorbing AT1 capital.
The CET1 capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 0.5 billion lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020. The difference in CET1 capital was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 0.1 billion and different accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset by compensation-related regulatory capital accruals at the UBS Group AG level.
The going concern loss-absorbing AT1 capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.3 billion lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated as of 31 March 2020, reflecting Deferred Contingent Capital Plan awards granted to eligible employees for the performance years 2015 to 2019 and USD 2.5 billion low-trigger AT1 capital notes.
The aforementioned difference of USD 2.5 billion in gone concern low-trigger AT1 capital relates to capital instruments that were on-lent to UBS AG after the new Swiss SRB framework had been implemented and are therefore not
recognized within going concern capital but qualify as gone concern loss-absorbing capacity. Issuances of low-trigger AT1 capital from UBS Group AG were all made prior to the implementation of the new Swiss SRB framework and therefore qualify as going concern capital.
Differences in capital between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated related to employee compensation plans will reverse to the extent underlying services are performed by employees of, and are consequently charged to, UBS AG and its subsidiaries. Such reversal generally occurs over the service period of the employee compensation plans.
The leverage ratio framework for UBS AG consolidated is consistent with that of UBS Group AG consolidated. As of 31 March 2020, the going concern leverage ratio of UBS AG consolidated was 0.5 percentage points lower than that of UBS Group AG consolidated, mainly because the going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated was USD 4.8 billion lower.
Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report available under "Quarterly reporting" atwww.ubs.com/investorsfor information about the developments of loss-absorbing capacity, RWA and LRD for UBS Group AG consolidated
Refer to the "Introduction" section of this report for more information about the differences in equity between UBS AG consolidated and UBS Group AG
11
Consolidated financial statements
Unaudited
Table of contents
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Income statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Balance sheet
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
241Basis of accounting
272Segment reporting
283Net interest income
4Net fee and commission income
5Other income
6Personnel expenses
30
7
General and administrative expenses
30
8
Income taxes
31
9
Expected credit loss measurement
10Fair value measurement
11Derivative instruments
12Other assets and liabilities
13Debt issued designated at fair value
14Debt issued measured at amortized cost
15Provisions and contingent liabilities
16Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions
17Currency translation rates
18Events after the reporting period
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Income statement
For the quarter ended
USD million
Note
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through
other comprehensive income
3
2,457
2,570
2,674
Interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost
3
(1,406)
(1,600)
(1,912)
Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
262
274
339
Net interest income
3
1,313
1,244
1,101
Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
1,775
1,376
1,936
Credit loss (expense) / recovery
9
(268)
(8)
(20)
Fee and commission income
4
5,481
4,861
4,566
Fee and commission expense
4
(456)
(458)
(409)
Net fee and commission income
4
5,025
4,403
4,157
Other income
5
164
130
169
Total operating income
8,009
7,145
7,343
Personnel expenses
6
3,710
3,323
3,468
General and administrative expenses
7
2,080
2,456
2,026
Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software
405
428
379
Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
16
125
16
Total operating expenses
6,210
6,332
5,890
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
1,799
814
1,454
Tax expense / (benefit)
8
375
186
387
Net profit / (loss)
1,424
628
1,067
Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
3
6
(2)
Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders
1,421
622
1,069
15
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Statement of comprehensive income
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders
Net profit / (loss)
1,421
622
1,069
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement
Foreign currency translation
Foreign currency translation movements related to net assets of foreign operations, before tax
(274)
715
(151)
Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges, before tax
136
(349)
26
Foreign currency translation differences on foreign operations reclassified to the income statement
0
3
1
Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges reclassified to the income
statement
(8)
(2)
0
Income tax relating to foreign currency translations, including the impact of net investment hedges
0
(1)
1
Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax
(147)
367
(122)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains / (losses), before tax
208
(12)
81
Realized gains reclassified to the income statement from equity
(9)
(4)
(1)
Realized losses reclassified to the income statement from equity
0
0
0
Income tax relating to net unrealized gains / (losses)
(51)
4
(17)
Subtotal financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax
147
(11)
62
Cash flow hedges of interest rate risk
Effective portion of changes in fair value of derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges, before tax
1,953
(545)
588
Net (gains) / losses reclassified to the income statement from equity
(103)
(82)
(21)
Income tax relating to cash flow hedges
(345)
121
(107)
Subtotal cash flow hedges, net of tax
1,505
(506)
459
Fair value hedges of foreign currency risk
Change in fair value of cost of hedging, before tax
6
Amortization of initial cost of hedging to the income statement
2
Income tax relating to cost of hedging
0
Subtotal cost of hedging, net of tax
8
Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax
1,514
(150)
399
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Defined benefit plans
Gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans, before tax
1041
(1,447)
(160)
Income tax relating to defined benefit plans
124
265
(16)
Subtotal defined benefit plans, net of tax
228
(1,181)
(176)
Own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value
Gains / (losses) from own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, before tax
1,156
(147)
(326)
Income tax relating to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value
(223)
0
8
Subtotal own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, net of tax
934
(147)
(318)
Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax
1,161
(1,329)
(494)
Total other comprehensive income
2,675
(1,479)
(94)
Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders
4,097
(857)
974
16
Statement of comprehensive income (continued)
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
Net profit / (loss)
3
6
(2)
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Foreign currency translation movements, before tax
(5)
4
4
Income tax relating to foreign currency translation movements
0
0
0
Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax
(5)
4
4
Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax
(5)
4
4
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
10
2
Total comprehensive income
Net profit / (loss)
1,424
628
1,067
Other comprehensive income
2,671
(1,475)
(90)
of which: other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement
1,514
(150)
399
of which: other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement
1,157
(1,325)
(489)
Total comprehensive income
4,095
(847)
977
1Includes a net pre-tax OCI gain of USD 247 million related to UK defined benefit plans (driven by a decrease in the defined benefit obligation mainly resulting from a higher discount rate), largely offset by a net pre-tax OCI loss of USD 148 million related to the Swiss pension plan (driven by an extraordinary employer contribution of USD 143 million that increased the gross plan assets, but led to an OCI loss as no net pension asset could be recognized on the balance sheet as of 31 March 2020 due to the asset ceiling). Refer to "Note 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about the effects from changes to the Swiss pension plan and the measures to mitigate them.
17
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Balance sheet
USD million
Note
31.3.20
31.12.19
Assets
Cash and balances at central banks
139,258
107,068
Loans and advances to banks
16,893
12,379
Receivables from securities financing transactions
89,648
84,245
Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments
11
39,549
23,289
Loans and advances to customers
9
339,946
327,992
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
12
23,907
23,012
Total financial assets measured at amortized cost
649,202
577,985
Financial assets at fair value held for trading
10
90,686
127,695
of which: assets pledged as collateral that may be sold or repledged by counterparties
31,192
41,285
Derivative financial instruments
10, 11
212,986
121,843
Brokerage receivables
10
20,319
18,007
Financial assets at fair value not held for trading
10
82,490
83,636
Total financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
406,482
351,181
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
10
7,653
6,345
Investments in associates
1,042
1,051
Property, equipment and software
11,812
11,826
Goodwill and intangible assets
6,407
6,469
Deferred tax assets
9,289
9,513
Other non-financial assets
12
7,299
7,547
Total assets
1,099,185
971,916
18
Balance sheet (continued)
USD million
Note
31.3.20
31.12.19
Liabilities
Amounts due to banks
18,822
6,570
Payables from securities financing transactions
12,867
7,778
Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments
11
45,649
31,416
Customer deposits
468,422
450,591
Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries
49,192
47,866
Debt issued measured at amortized cost
14
66,479
62,835
Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
12
10,462
10,373
Total financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
671,893
617,429
Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading
10
32,572
30,591
Derivative financial instruments
10, 11
206,654
120,880
Brokerage payables designated at fair value
10
37,652
37,233
Debt issued designated at fair value
10, 13
53,040
66,592
Other financial liabilities designated at fair value
10, 12
31,794
36,157
Total financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
361,713
291,452
Provisions
15
2,530
2,938
Other non-financial liabilities
12
5,065
6,168
Total liabilities
1,041,201
917,988
Equity
Share capital
338
338
Share premium
24,663
24,659
Retained earnings
25,994
23,451
Other comprehensive income recognized directly in equity, net of tax
6,820
5,306
Equity attributable to shareholders
57,814
53,754
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
169
174
Total equity
57,983
53,928
Total liabilities and equity
1,099,185
971,916
19
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Statement of changes in equity
Share
Share
Retained
USD million
capital
premium
earnings
Balance as of 1 January 2019 before the adoption of IFRIC 23
338
24,655
23,317
Effect of adoption of IFRIC 23
(11)
Balance as of 1 January 2019 after the adoption of IFRIC 23
338
24,655
23,306
Issuance of share capital
Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised
Tax (expense) / benefit
2
Dividends
Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings
4
New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases)
(6)
Total comprehensive income for the period
575
of which: net profit / (loss)
1,069
of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans
(176)
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit
(318)
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation
Balance as of 31 March 2019
338
24,651
23,886
Balance as of 1 January 2020
338
24,659
23,451
Issuance of share capital
Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised
Tax (expense) / benefit
4
Dividends
Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings
0
Share of changes in retained earnings of associates and joint ventures
(40)
New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases)
0
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,583
of which: net profit / (loss)
1,421
of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans
228
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit
934
of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation
Balance as of 31 March 2020
338
24,663
25,994
1Excludes other comprehensive income related to defined benefit plans and own credit that is recorded directly in Retained earnings.
20
Other comprehensive
of which:
income recognized
of which:
financial assets
of which:
Total equity
directly in equity,
foreign currency
measured at fair value
of which:
fair value hedges of
attributable to
Non-controlling
Total
net of tax1
translation
through OCI
cash flow hedges
foreign currency risk
shareholders
interests
equity
3,946
3,940
(103)
109
52,256
176
52,432
(11)
(11)
3,946
3,940
(103)
109
52,245
176
52,421
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
(4)
(4)
(4)
(4)
0
0
(6)
0
(7)
399
(122)
62
459
974
2
977
1,069
(2)
1,067
399
(122)
62
459
399
399
(176)
(176)
(318)
(318)
0
4
4
4,341
3,818
(40)
564
53,216
173
53,389
5,306
4,032
14
1,260
53,754
174
53,928
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
(3)
(3)
0
0
0
0
0
(40)
(40)
0
0
0
1,514
(147)
147
1,505
8
4,097
(2)
4,095
1,421
3
1,424
1,514
(147)
147
1,505
8
1,514
1,514
228
228
934
934
0
(5)
(5)
6,820
3,885
162
2,765
8
57,814
169
57,983
21
UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Statement of cash flows
Year-to-date
USD million
31.3.20
31.3.19
Cash flow from / (used in) operating activities
Net profit / (loss)
1,424
1,067
Non-cash items included in net profit and other adjustments:
Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software
405
379
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
16
16
Credit loss expense / (recovery)
268
20
Share of net profits of associates / joint ventures and impairment of associates
(16)
(15)
Deferred tax expense / (benefit)
192
228
Net loss / (gain) from investing activities
84
(73)
Net loss / (gain) from financing activities
(12,586)
4,272
Other net adjustments
(275)
178
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Loans and advances to banks / amounts due to banks
12,436
(1,696)
Securities financing transactions
(439)
(9,997)
Cash collateral on derivative instruments
(2,034)
(131)
Loans and advances to customers
(12,379)
(1,570)
Customer deposits
18,522
9,797
Financial assets and liabilities at fair value held for trading and derivative financial instruments
35,457
1,697
Brokerage receivables and payables
(1,903)
1,473
Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities
(2,399)
(1,266)
Provisions, other non-financial assets and liabilities
(1,690)
(639)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
(258)
(204)
Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities
34,823
3,535
Cash flow from / (used in) investing activities
Purchase of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets
(1)
(1)
Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets
0
27
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(327)
(314)
Disposal of property, equipment and software
3
2
Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,835)
(1,033)
Disposal and redemption of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
674
610
Net (purchase) / redemption of debt securities measured at amortized cost
38
629
Net cash flow from / (used in) investing activities
(1,449)
(79)
22
Statement of cash flows (continued)
Year-to-date
USD million
31.3.20
31.3.19
Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities
Net short-term debt issued / (repaid)
5,751
(6,858)
Repayment of lease liabilities1
(135)
Issuance of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value
21,268
14,704
Repayment of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value
(22,703)
(10,263)
Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries2
530
2,938
Net changes in non-controlling interests
(8)
(4)
Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities
4,703
515
Total cash flow
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
119,804
125,853
Net cash flow from / (used in) operating, investing and financing activities
38,078
3,972
Effects of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
(172)
(1,292)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period3
157,711
128,534
of which: cash and balances at central banks 4
139,155
110,514
of which: loans and advances to banks
16,009
15,735
of which: money market paper 5
2,547
2,285
Additional information
Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities includes:
Interest received in cash6
3,461
3,925
Interest paid in cash6
2,923
3,404
Dividends on equity investments, investment funds and associates received in cash
727
1,238
1In 2019 cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liability were classified within operating activities under Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities. 2Includes funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries measured at amortized cost (recognized in Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries in the balance sheet) and measured at fair value (recognized in Other financial liabilities designated at fair value in the balance sheet). 3USD 4,370 million and USD 4,678 million of cash and cash equivalents (mainly reflected in Loans and advances to banks) were restricted as of 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, respectively. Refer to "Note 26 Restricted and transferred financial assets" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information. 4Includes only balances with an original maturity of three months or less. 5Money market paper is included in the balance sheet under Financial assets at fair value held for trading (31 March 2020: USD 402 million; 31 March 2019: USD 649 million), Financial assets at fair value not held for trading (31 March 2020: USD 1,729 million; 31 March 2019: USD 1,475 million), Other financial assets measured at amortized cost (31 March 2020: USD 397 million; 31 March 2019: USD 155 million) and Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (31 March 2020: USD 19 million; 31 March 2019: USD 5 million). 6Interest received and paid in cash for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 include the total of interest on financial instruments measured at amortized cost / fair value through other comprehensive income (USD 2,637 million interest received and USD 2,082 million interest paid) and interest on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss (USD 1,288 million interest received and USD 1,322 million interest paid). Refer to the Statement of cash flows in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019.
23
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Notes to the UBS AG interim
consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 1 Basis of accounting
Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements (the financial statements) of UBS AG and its subsidiaries (together, UBS AG) are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the IASB), and are presented in US dollars (USD), which is also the functional currency of: UBS AG's Head Office; UBS AG, London Branch; and UBS AG's US-based operations. These interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
In preparing these interim financial statements, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied as in the UBS AG consolidated annual financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, except for the changes described in this Note. These interim financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with UBS AG's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019. In the opinion of management, all necessary adjustments were made for a fair presentation of UBS AG's financial position, results of operations and cash flows.
Preparation of these interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information. Actual results in the future could differ from such estimates and such differences may be material to the financial statements. Revisions to estimates, based on regular reviews, are recognized in the period in which they occur. For more information about areas of estimation uncertainty that are considered to require critical judgment, refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019.
Critical accounting estimates and judgments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
UBS AG has considered the statement made by the IASB on 27 March 2020 on accounting for expected credit losses under IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, given the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. UBS AG has continued to comply with the requirements of IFRS 9 in arriving at an unbiased, probability- weighted estimate of expected credit losses. Appropriate judgment has been applied when determining the effects of COVID-19, given the significant uncertainty that exists, in particular when assessing future macroeconomic conditions and whether a significant increase in credit risk has occurred. In addition, effects arising from the various government support measures have been considered.
Refer to Note 9 for more information
Presentation of interest income and expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG presents interest income and interest expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss on a net basis in its income statement, in line with how UBS AG assesses and manages interest and in accordance with IFRS. This presentation change has no effect on Net interest incomeor on Net profitattributable to shareholders. Prior periods have been aligned with this change in presentation. Further information about net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss is provided in Note 3.
Segment reporting
Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG only reports total operating expenses for each business division and no longer discloses a detailed cost breakdown by financial statement line item within its segment reporting disclosures provided in Note 2. This change streamlines reporting, ensures alignment with how UBS AG manages its cost base and has no effect on the income statement, or on the net profit of any business division.
In addition, UBS AG has renamed Corporate Center, including Group Treasury, Non-core and Legacy Portfolio and Group services and other, to Group Functions in order to better reflect the nature of the activities it performs.
24
Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued)
Adoption of hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments
Application and transition effect
Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has prospectively adopted the hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, for all of its existing hedge accounting programs, except for fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk, which, as permitted under IFRS 9, continue to be accounted for under IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement.
IFRS 9's hedge accounting model further aligns accounting with risk management practices, amends hedge effectiveness requirements and prohibits voluntary de-designations. IFRS 9 permits the designation of certain additional hedged items, including layer components, net positions, and aggregated exposures, such as a combination of a non-derivative and derivative. IFRS 9 also introduces the concept of "cost of hedging," under which the time value of an option contract, the forward element of a forward contract or foreign currency basis spread in a cross-currency swap can be deferred in other comprehensive income and, depending on the nature of the hedged transaction, released to the income statement either when the hedged item affects the income statement or over the term of the hedged item.
The adoption of these requirements had no financial impact on UBS AG's financial statements. However, the adoption allows UBS AG to designate more effective hedge accounting relationships, including fair value hedges of foreign currency risk using cross-currency swaps, and to reduce income statement volatility caused by foreign currency basis spread.
Starting from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has been utilizing the concept of "cost of hedging" in its newly designated fair value hedge program of foreign currency debt using cross-currency swaps. The hedged risk is determined as changes in the value of the hedged items arising solely from changes in spot foreign exchange rates. The foreign currency basis spread in cross- currency swaps is excluded from the hedge designation and accounted for through other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging. As of 31 March 2020, the notional of hedging instruments and hedged items designated in the program amounted to USD 13.1 billion, with a gain of USD 8 million deferred in other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging.
Update to significant accounting policy - Hedge accounting (disclosed in "Note 1a item 3j Hedge accounting" in the financial statements 2019 included in the Annual Report 2019)
Hedge accounting under IFRS 9
UBS AG applies hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, for fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments, fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments, cash flow hedges of forecast transactions and hedges of net investments in foreign operations.
At the time a financial instrument is designated in a hedge relationship, UBS AG formally documents the relationship between the hedging instrument(s) and hedged item(s), including the risk management objectives and strategy in undertaking the hedge transaction, the nature of risk being hedged and the methods that will be used to assess whether the hedge effectiveness criteria are met. As part of effectiveness testing, UBS AG assesses, both at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, whether there is an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument, including whether the relationship is dominated by the effect of credit risk and whether the appropriate hedge ratio is being used. In the case of hedging forecast transactions, the forecast transaction must be highly probable to occur. UBS AG discontinues hedge accounting when: (i) the hedge effectiveness criteria have ceased to be met; (ii) the derivative expires or is sold, terminated or exercised; (iii) the hedged item matures, is sold or repaid; (iv) forecast transactions are no longer deemed to meet the highly probable criteria; or (v) the risk management objective on the basis of which the hedge relationship was designated changes. Voluntary discontinuation of hedge accounting is not permitted.
Hedge ineffectiveness represents the amount by which the changes in the fair value of the hedging instrument differ from changes in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk, or the amount by which changes in the present value of future cash flows of the hedging instrument exceed changes in the present value of expected cash flows of the hedged item. Such ineffectiveness is recorded in Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss.
Fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments In fair value hedges of interest rate risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected as an adjustment to the carrying value of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. If the hedge accounting relationship is terminated for reasons other than derecognition of the hedged item, the adjustment to the carrying value is amortized to the income statement over the remaining term to maturity of the hedged item using the effective interest rate method.
25
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued)
Fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments
In fair value hedges of foreign currency risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected in the measurement of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. The foreign currency basis spread of cross-currency swaps designated as hedging derivatives is excluded from the designation of fair value hedges of foreign currency risk. UBS AG has chosen to account for the foreign currency basis as a cost of hedging with amounts deferred in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equity. These amounts are released to the income statement over the term of the hedged item or upon discontinuation of the hedge relationship.
Cash flow hedges of forecast transactions
Fair value gains or losses associated with the effective portion of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges for cash flow repricing risk are recognized initially in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equity.When the hedged forecast cash flows affect profit or loss, the associated gains or losses on the hedging derivatives are reclassified from Equityto the income statement and are presented in Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedgeswithin Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income.
If a cash flow hedge of forecast transactions is no longer considered effective, or if the hedge relationship is terminated, the cumulative gains or losses on the hedging derivatives previously reported in Other comprehensive incomewithin Equityremain there until the committed or forecast transactions occur and affect profit or loss. If the forecast transactions are no longer expected to occur, the deferred gains or losses are immediately reclassified to the income statement.
Hedges of net investments in foreign operations
Hedges of net investments in foreign operations are accounted for similarly to cash flow hedges. Gains or losses on the hedging instrument relating to the effective portion of the hedge are
recognized directly inOther comprehensive income withinEquity, whilst any gains or losses relating to the ineffective and/or undesignated portion (for example, the interest element of a forward contract) are recognized in the income statement. Upon disposal or partial disposal of the foreign operation, the cumulative value of any such gains or losses recognized inEquity associated with the entity is reclassified toOther income.
Hedge accounting under IAS 39
As permitted under IFRS 9, UBS AG continues to apply hedge accounting requirements of IAS 39 to fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk related to loans. As a result, the hedge accounting policy set out in the UBS AG consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019 continues to apply to this program.
Conceptual Framework
Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS AG has adopted the revised version of the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting (the Framework), issued by the IASB in March 2018. The Framework sets out the fundamental concepts of financial reporting and acts for UBS AG as a point of reference when developing accounting policies in rare instances where a particular business transaction is not covered by existing IFRS standards. The adoption of the Framework by UBS AG had no effect on UBS AG's financial statements.
Amendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations
As of 1 January 2020, UBS AG has adopted Definition of a Business(Amendments to IFRS 3) for transactions with an acquisition date on or after this date. The amendments clarify the definition of a business, with the objective of assisting in the determination of whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or an asset acquisition. The adoption of these amendments on 1 January 2020 had no effect on UBS AG's financial statements.
26
Note 2 Segment reporting
UBS AG's businesses are organized globally into four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. All four business divisions are supported by Group Functions and qualify as reportable segments for the purpose of segment reporting. Together with Group Functions they reflect the management structure of UBS AG.
Refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies item 2" and "Note 2 Segment reporting" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about UBS AG's reporting segments
As outlined in Note 1, beginning with the first quarter 2020 report, UBS AG no longer discloses operating expenses by financial statement line item for each of its business divisions within its segment reporting disclosures. In addition, UBS AG has renamed Corporate Center to Group Functions in order to better reflect the nature of the activities it performs.
Refer to Note 1 for more information
Global
Personal &
Wealth
Corporate
Asset
Investment
Group
USD million
Management
Banking
Management
Bank
Functions
UBS AG
For the quarter ended 31 March 2020
Net interest income
1,031
511
(4)
(95)
(130)
1,313
Non-interest income
3,569
470
518
2,652
(245)
6,964
Income
4,600
981
514
2,557
(376)
8,277
Credit loss (expense) / recovery
(53)
(77)
0
(122)
(16)
(268)
Total operating income
4,547
904
514
2,436
(391)
8,009
Total operating expenses
3,347
569
357
1,757
181
6,210
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
1,201
335
157
679
(572)
1,799
Tax expense / (benefit)
375
Net profit / (loss)
1,424
As of 31 March 2020
Total assets
309,877
211,550
29,265
396,149
152,344
1,099,185
Global
Personal &
Wealth
Corporate
Asset
Investment
Group
USD million
Management
Banking
Management
Bank
Functions
UBS AG
For the quarter ended 31 March 2019
Net interest income
1,009
494
(7)
(188)
(207)
1,101
Non-interest income
2,994
462
453
1,975
379
6,262
Income
4,003
956
446
1,787
172
7,363
Credit loss (expense) / recovery
1
2
0
(22)
0
(20)
Total operating income
4,004
958
446
1,764
172
7,343
Total operating expenses
3,156
571
343
1,577
242
5,890
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
848
386
103
187
(71)
1,454
Tax expense / (benefit)
387
Net profit / (loss)
1,067
As of 31 December 2019
Total assets
309,766
209,512
34,565
316,058
102,017
971,916
27
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 3 Net interest income
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income
Interest income from loans and deposits1
1,870
1,919
2,028
Interest income from securities financing transactions2
367
440
498
Interest income from other financial instruments measured at amortized cost
89
94
96
Interest income from debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
17
37
26
Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges
113
80
26
Total interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income
2,457
2,570
2,674
Interest expense on loans and deposits3
893
1,032
1,137
Interest expense on securities financing transactions4
219
255
288
Interest expense on debt issued
267
284
457
Interest expense on lease liabilities
27
29
30
Total interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost
1,406
1,600
1,912
Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value
through other comprehensive income
1,051
970
762
Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
Net interest income from financial instruments at fair value held for trading
202
241
434
Net interest income from brokerage balances
137
127
77
Net interest income from securities financing transactions at fair value not held for trading5
33
36
30
Interest income from other financial instruments at fair value not held for trading
202
222
220
Interest expense on other financial instruments designated at fair value
(311)
(351)
(423)
Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
262
274
339
Total net interest income
1,313
1,244
1,101
1Consists of interest income from cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks and customers, cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, and negative interest on amounts due to banks and customer deposits. 2Includes interest income on receivables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on payables from securities financing transactions. 3Consists of interest expense on amounts due to banks, cash collateral payables on derivative instruments, customer deposits, funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries, and negative interest on cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks. 4Includes interest expense on payables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on receivables from securities financing transactions. 5Includes interest expense on securities financing transactions designated at fair value.
28
Note 4 Net fee and commission income
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Fee and commission income
Underwriting fees
203
196
180
of which: equity underwriting fees
106
122
48
of which: debt underwriting fees
97
74
132
M&A and corporate finance fees
218
158
117
Brokerage fees
1,245
794
828
Investment fund fees
1,295
1,286
1,177
Portfolio management and related services
2,059
1,978
1,804
Other
462
448
460
Total fee and commission income1
5,481
4,861
4,566
of which: recurring
3,341
3,216
2,998
of which: transaction-based
2,102
1,546
1,541
of which: performance-based
39
99
27
Fee and commission expense
Brokerage fees paid
86
74
79
Distribution fees paid
156
159
142
Other
214
225
187
Total fee and commission expense
456
458
409
Net fee and commission income
5,025
4,403
4,157
of which: net brokerage fees
1,158
720
748
1Reflects third-party fee and commission income for the first quarter of 2020 of USD 3,384 million for Global Wealth Management (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 2,943 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 2,817
million), USD 354 million for Personal & Corporate Banking (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 322 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 325 million), USD 702 million for Asset Management (fourth quarter of 2019:
USD 749 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 619 million), USD 1,008 million for the Investment Bank (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 814 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 783 million) and USD 33 million for Group
Functions (fourth quarter of 2019: USD 32 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 22 million).
Note 5 Other income
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Associates, joint ventures and subsidiaries
Net gains / (losses) from acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries1
8
(1)
1
Net gains / (losses) from disposals of investments in associates
0
0
4
Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures
16
13
15
Total
25
12
19
Net gains / (losses) from disposals of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
9
4
1
Income from properties2
7
6
7
Net gains / (losses) from properties held for sale
0
(27)
0
Income from shared services provided to UBS Group AG or its subsidiaries
106
111
120
Other
17
23
22
Total other income
164
130
169
1Includes foreign exchange gains / (losses) reclassified from other comprehensive income related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations.
2Includes rent received from third parties.
29
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 6 Personnel expenses
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Salaries and variable compensation
2,132
1,831
2,027
Financial advisor compensation1
1,094
1,049
960
Contractors
28
39
36
Social security
164
149
170
Pension and other post-employment benefit plans
177
129
170
Other personnel expenses
113
125
105
Total personnel expenses
3,710
3,323
3,468
1Financial advisor compensation consists of grid-based compensation based directly on compensable revenues generated by financial advisors and supplemental compensation calculated on the basis of financial advisor productivity, firm tenure, assets and other variables. It also includes expenses related to compensation commitments with financial advisors entered into at the time of recruitment that are subject to vesting requirements.
Note 7 General and administrative expenses
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Occupancy
88
89
89
Rent and maintenance of IT and other equipment
89
93
87
Communication and market data services
124
126
131
Administration
1,395
1,437
1,269
of which: shared services costs charged by UBS Group AG or its subsidiaries
1,250
1,238
1,136
of which: UK and German bank levies
15
61
15
Marketing and public relations
39
84
50
Travel and entertainment
58
84
77
Professional fees
138
246
156
Outsourcing of IT and other services
127
172
146
Litigation, regulatory and similar matters1
6
104
(8)
Other
18
20
29
Total general and administrative expenses
2,080
2,456
2,026
1Reflects the net increase in / (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to Note 15 for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties (first quarter of 2020: USD 1 million; fourth quarter of 2019: USD 1 million; first quarter of 2019: USD 7 million).
Note 8 Income taxes
UBS AG recognized income tax expenses of USD 375 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 20.8%, compared with USD 387 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Current tax expenses were USD 182 million, compared with USD 159 million, and related to taxable profits of UBS Switzerland AG and other entities.
Deferred tax expenses were USD 192 million, compared with USD 228 million. These primarily reflect the amortization of deferred tax assets (DTAs) previously recognized in relation to tax losses carried forward and deductible temporary differences, including the amortization of US tax loss DTAs at the level of UBS Americas Inc.
30
Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement
a) Expected credit losses in the period
Total net credit loss expenses were USD 268 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared with USD 20 million during the first quarter of 2019, reflecting net expenses of USD 89 million related to stages 1 and 2 positions and net expenses of USD 179 million related to credit-impaired (stage 3) positions.
Stages 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses of USD 89 million include: (i) USD 63 million expenses that result from certain lending positions to industries and sectors that were adversely affected by COVID-19 and other market effects, in particular from energy-related exposures (USD 26 million) and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts (USD 15 million); and (ii) USD 26 million expenses from systemic changes in scenarios and scenario weights.
Stage 3 net credit loss expenses of USD 179 million were recognized across Personal & Corporate Banking (USD 62 million), the Investment Bank (USD 60 million), Global Wealth Management (USD 41 million) and Group Functions (USD 16 million). Stage 3 expenses in Personal & Corporate Banking predominantly stem from a deterioration in the recoveries expected from loans to corporate counterparties that were already credit-impaired at year-end 2019. Stage 3 expenses in the Investment Bank include a number of credit-impaired positions from energy-related exposures (USD 44 million) and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts (USD 16 million). Stage 3 expenses in Global Wealth Management primarily relate to a small number of collateralized lending positions. Stage 3 expenses in Group Functions arose from an energy-related exposure in the Non- core and Legacy Portfolio.
31
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued)
b) Changes to ECL models, scenarios, scenario weights and key inputs
The rapid spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented measures taken by governments across the globe to contain the pandemic have resulted in a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economic consequences of these events. Management has assessed the situation and has exercised judgment in the absence of historic precedent, as explained below. Management has also carefully considered guidance issued by supervisory authorities concerning the interpretation of key elements of IFRS 9, Financial instruments, in the context of COVID-19. The guidance covers three main areas: (i) identification of appropriate forecasts, (ii) giving due consideration to various government support measures and (iii) identifying a significant increase in credit risk, in particular when payment holidays or other concessions may have been granted.
Identification of appropriate forecasts, scenarios and scenario weights
In the first quarter of 2020, the four scenarios and related macroeconomic factors that were applied at the end of 2019 were reviewed in light of the economic and political conditions prevailing at quarter-end through a series of extraordinary governance meetings, with input from UBS AG risk and finance experts across the regions and business divisions.
The key aspects of the narratives for the scenarios are summarized below.
The baseline scenario was updated for 31 March 2020 and assumes a deterioration of GDP in relevant markets, especially in the US and in Switzerland, increasing unemployment, including a sharp increase in the US in the first half of 2020 to previously unseen levels, lower equity prices and higher market volatility. House prices are assumed to be largely flat in Switzerland over 2020 but to decrease in the US. Overall, modest economic improvements are expected to take place from the second half of 2020. There is, however, substantial uncertainty regarding the extent to which the baseline scenario narrative reliably captures the effects of government measures to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic crisis. Consequently, there is substantial uncertainty regarding the extent to which the baseline scenario, as applied in UBS AG's models, can reliably predict the effects of the pandemic crisis on UBS AG's credit portfolio across divisions and regions.
The hypothetical scenarios, in particular the upside and mild downside scenarios, are now less plausible. Given the considerable uncertainties associated with the economic conditions, an exceptional interim redesign of these scenarios was not deemed appropriate. In addition, having multiple scenarios would be speculative and compete with the probability weight estimation for the baseline and severe downside scenario. Therefore, management agreed that the upside and the mild downside narratives should not be changed at this point in time, but their probability weights should be set to zero (see further information below).
The narrative for the severe downside scenario covers a severe recessionary phase affecting all major economies, with awide-ranging slowdown, mainly caused by global trade tensions and debt sustainability concerns in Europe. Trade and business confidence are also affected, in particular in the key export markets for Swiss industry. The severe downside scenario is still considered appropriate in light of COVID-19, given the recessionary impacts it covers, even though the narrative is based on a different trigger for a global recession.
As a consequence of the exceptional circumstances and prevailing uncertainties at the end of the first quarter of 2020, the weight allocation between the four scenarios has shifted significantly. The upside and mild downside scenarios have been temporarily weighted with a 0% probability, with the baseline scenario weighted at 70% and the severe downside scenario at 30% to best reflect management's current sentiment regarding the boundaries of economic outcomes. The weight allocated to the severe downside scenario is substantially higher than the 15% weight applied in the fourth quarter of 2019, as there is significant uncertainty as to whether the pandemic can be contained sufficiently early and effectively. If not, a longer-term economic shock is expected, which could not be sufficiently counteracted by government measures, or, alternatively, could lead to potentially unstable fiscal positions with far-reaching consequences. With interest rates at their current level - and further lowered in some countries - there is extremely limited room for central banks to stimulate the economy. In such a severe downside scenario, the risk significantly increases that firms, while temporarily kept afloat with liquidity lines, will encounter a deteriorating credit standing or solvency problems.
32
Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued)
Economic scenarios and weights applied
ECL scenario
Assigned weights in %
31.3.20
31.12.19
Upside
0.0
7.5
Baseline
70.0
42.5
Mild downside
0.0
35.0
Severe downside
30.0
15.0
ECL is sensitive to changing scenario weights, in particular if narratives and parameters are selected that are not close to the baseline scenario, highlighting the non-linearity of credit losses. UBS AG reported USD 429 million ECL allowances and provisions for stages 1 and 2 positions at the end of the first quarter 2020. If UBS AG had applied a 100% weight to the baseline scenario or 100% weight to the global crisis scenario, ECL allowances and provisions would have been approximately USD 400 million and USD 600 million, respectively. If all stage 1 and 2 positions across the portfolio had been measured for lifetime ECLs irrespective of their actual SICR status with a 70% weight applied to the baseline and 30% to the severe downside scenario, ECL allowances and provisions for positions not subject to credit-impairment would have been approximately USD 900 million.
Consideration regarding the various government support measures
The effects of government support measures to address national health and economic concerns arising from the pandemic, including the provision of guaranteed credit for liquidity purposes in order to allow small and medium-sized entities and certain heavily impacted larger corporations to restart operations and to restructure damaged balance sheets, represent unknowns, given the lack of precedence and data available from a similar historical crisis. Accordingly, their effects on UBS AG's narratives and models are difficult to quantify with any degree of confidence. UBS AG has, however, followed guidance from
regulators and standard setters, who have indicated that, while government support measures should be incorporated in forward looking information, banks should not automatically move positions from stage 1 to stage 2. UBS AG has addressed these unmodelled effects where appropriate through the use of management overlays.
At the end of the first quarter, UBS AG recognized USD 1.2 billion of irrevocable loan commitments under the new Swiss government-backed facilities. No material ECL was recognized on these commitments, given the guarantee in place. However, UBS AG will closely monitor the situation, as these clients may, in the longer term, face increased pressures, affecting their ability to repay.
Identification of SICR and stage allocation
UBS AG has considered both quantitative and qualitative indicators over the expected life of an instrument, including the expected effect of government programs to support borrowers, to determine whether there is any significant increase in credit risk.
At the end of the first quarter of 2020, UBS AG was not aware of a material number of requests for payment holidays or other forbearance measures that were outside the firm's risk appetite, and UBS AG will continue to monitor this situation closely in future quarters. UBS AG has appropriately distinguished between: borrowers with business models that are expected to be sustainable in the longer term and recover post COVID-19; clients not yet in financial difficulties, but which may face longer-term challenges and have therefore been placed on the watch list and moved to stage 2; and those which are impaired and consequently have been moved to stage 3.
Refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies item 3g" and "Note 23 Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information
Refer to Note 18 for more information about UBS AG's ECL
33
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued)
c) ECL-relevant balance sheet and off-balance sheet positions including ECL allowances and provisions
The tables on the following pages provide information about financial instruments and certain non-financial instruments that are subject to ECL. For amortized-cost instruments, the carrying amount represents the maximum exposure to credit risk, taking into account the allowance for credit losses. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) are also subject to ECL; however, unlike amortized-cost instruments, the allowance for credit losses for FVOCI
instruments does not reduce the carrying value of these financial assets. Rather, the carrying value of financial assets measured at FVOCI represents the maximum exposure to credit risk.
In addition to on-balance sheet financial assets, certain off- balance sheet and other credit lines are also subject to ECL. The maximum exposure to credit risk for off-balance sheet financial instruments is calculated based on the maximum contractual amounts.
USD million
31.3.20
Carrying amount1
ECL allowance
Financial instruments measured at amortized cost
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Cash and balances at central banks
139,258
139,258
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans and advances to banks
16,893
16,815
78
0
(6)
(4)
(1)
(1)
Receivables from securities financing transactions
89,648
88,394
449
804
(34)
(2)
(15)
(16)
Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments
39,549
39,549
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans and advances to customers
339,946
323,136
14,896
1,914
(936)
(101)
(164)
(671)
of which: Private clients with mortgages
134,759
126,633
7,168
957
(111)
(17)
(55)
(39)
of which: Real estate financing
39,097
33,876
5,205
16
(49)
(6)
(39)
(4)
of which: Large corporate clients
15,343
14,328
849
166
(191)
(21)
(35)
(134)
of which: SME clients
11,943
10,453
1,036
455
(358)
(18)
(20)
(320)
of which: Lombard
114,401
114,144
0
258
(56)
(10)
0
(46)
of which: Credit cards
1,317
985
308
23
(34)
(7)
(14)
(14)
of which: Commodity trade finance
2,801
2,778
13
10
(82)
(5)
0
(77)
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
23,907
22,961
410
536
(143)
(31)
(15)
(97)
of which: Loans to financial advisors
2,699
2,198
303
198
(112)
(25)
(13)
(73)
Total financial assets measured at amortized cost
649,202
630,114
15,833
3,255
(1,120)
(139)
(195)
(786)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
7,653
7,653
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total on-balance sheet financial assets in scope of ECL requirements
656,855
637,767
15,833
3,255
(1,120)
(139)
(195)
(786)
Total exposure
ECL provision
Off-balance sheet (in scope of ECL)
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Guarantees
17,830
17,387
361
83
(76)
(8)
(1)
(66)
of which: Large corporate clients
3,742
3,471
244
26
(33)
(1)
0
(32)
of which: SME clients
1,308
1,185
67
56
(28)
0
0
(27)
of which: Financial intermediaries and hedge funds
7,965
7,949
16
0
(5)
(5)
0
0
of which: Lombard
603
603
0
0
(7)
0
0
(7)
of which: Commodity trade finance
1,967
1,951
16
0
(1)
(1)
0
0
Irrevocable loan commitments
28,334
27,701
550
84
(46)
(34)
(13)
0
of which: Large corporate clients
18,224
17,712
453
59
(33)
(26)
(7)
0
Forward starting reverse repurchase and securities borrowing agreements
5,123
5,123
0
0
0
0
0
0
Committed unconditionally revocable credit lines
36,374
35,396
942
35
(36)
(20)
(16)
0
of which: Real estate financing
4,989
4,679
310
0
(16)
(3)
(12)
0
of which: Large corporate clients
3,784
3,697
70
17
(2)
(1)
0
0
of which: SME clients
4,644
4,492
133
18
(10)
(9)
(1)
0
of which: Lombard
7,649
7,649
0
0
0
(1)
0
0
of which: Credit cards
8,295
7,923
371
0
(5)
(4)
(2)
0
Irrevocable committed prolongation of existing loans
4,040
4,038
0
2
(4)
(4)
0
0
Total off-balance sheet financial instruments and other credit lines
91,701
89,644
1,852
204
(162)
(66)
(29)
(66)
Total allowances and provisions
(1,282)
(205)
(225)
(852)
1The carrying amount of financial assets measured at amortized cost represents the total gross exposure net of the respective ECL allowances.
34
Note 9 Expected credit loss measurement (continued)
USD million
31.12.19
Carrying amount1
ECL allowance
Financial instruments measured at amortized cost
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Cash and balances at central banks
107,068
107,068
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans and advances to banks
12,379
12,298
80
0
(6)
(4)
(1)
(1)
Receivables from securities financing transactions
84,245
84,245
0
0
(2)
(2)
0
0
Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments
23,289
23,289
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans and advances to customers
327,992
310,705
15,538
1,749
(764)
(82)
(123)
(559)
of which: Private clients with mortgages
132,646
124,063
7,624
959
(110)
(15)
(55)
(41)
of which: Real estate financing
38,481
32,932
5,532
17
(43)
(5)
(34)
(4)
of which: Large corporate clients
9,703
9,184
424
94
(117)
(15)
(4)
(98)
of which: SME clients
11,786
9,817
1,449
521
(303)
(17)
(15)
(271)
of which: Lombard
112,893
112,796
0
98
(22)
(4)
0
(18)
of which: Credit cards
1,661
1,314
325
22
(35)
(8)
(14)
(13)
of which: Commodity trade finance
2,844
2,826
8
10
(81)
(5)
0
(77)
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
23,012
21,985
451
576
(143)
(35)
(13)
(95)
of which: Loans to financial advisors
2,877
2,341
334
202
(109)
(29)
(11)
(70)
Total financial assets measured at amortized cost
577,985
559,590
16,069
2,326
(915)
(124)
(137)
(655)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
6,345
6,345
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total on-balance sheet financial assets in scope of ECL requirements
584,329
565,935
16,069
2,326
(915)
(124)
(137)
(655)
Total exposure
ECL provision
Off-balance sheet (in scope of ECL)
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Guarantees
18,142
17,757
304
82
(42)
(8)
(1)
(33)
of which: Large corporate clients
3,687
3,461
203
24
(10)
(1)
0
(9)
of which: SME clients
1,180
1,055
67
58
(24)
0
0
(23)
of which: Financial intermediaries and hedge funds
7,966
7,950
16
0
(5)
(4)
0
0
of which: Lombard
622
622
0
0
(1)
0
0
(1)
of which: Commodity trade finance
2,334
2,320
13
0
(1)
(1)
0
0
Irrevocable loan commitments
27,547
27,078
419
50
(35)
(30)
(5)
0
of which: Large corporate clients
18,735
18,349
359
27
(27)
(24)
(3)
0
Forward starting reverse repurchase and securities borrowing agreements
1,657
1,657
0
0
0
0
0
0
Committed unconditionally revocable credit lines
36,979
35,735
1,197
46
(34)
(17)
(17)
0
of which: Real estate financing
5,242
4,934
307
0
(16)
(3)
(13)
0
of which: Large corporate clients
4,274
4,188
69
17
(1)
(1)
0
0
of which: SME clients
4,787
4,589
171
27
(9)
(8)
(1)
0
of which: Lombard
7,976
7,975
0
1
0
0
0
0
of which: Credit cards
7,890
7,535
355
0
(6)
(4)
(2)
0
of which: Commodity trade finance
344
344
0
0
0
0
0
0
Irrevocable committed prolongation of existing loans
3,289
3,285
0
4
(3)
(3)
0
0
Total off-balance sheet financial instruments and other credit lines
87,614
85,513
1,920
182
(114)
(58)
(23)
(33)
Total allowances and provisions
(1,029)
(181)
(160)
(688)
1The carrying amount of financial assets measured at amortized cost represents the total gross exposure net of the respective ECL allowances.
35
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 10 Fair value measurement
This Note provides fair value measurement information for both financial and non-financial instruments and should be read in conjunction with "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019, which provides more information about valuation principles, valuation governance, fair value hierarchy classification, valuation adjustments, valuation techniques and inputs, sensitivity of fair value measurements, and methods applied to calculate fair values for financial instruments not measured at fair value.
All financial and non-financial assets and liabilities measured or disclosed at fair value are categorized into one of three fair value hierarchy levels. In certain cases, the inputs used to measure fair value may fall within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. For disclosure purposes, the level in the hierarchy within which the instrument is classified in its entirety is based on the lowest level input that is significant to the position's fair value measurement:
Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities;
Level 2: valuation techniques for which all significant inputs are, or are based on, observable market data; or
Level 3: valuation techniques for which significant inputs are not based on observable market data.
During the first quarter of 2020, the significant levels of market activity, reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a number of notable quarter-on-quarter variances. The main movements were the following:
Financial assets at fair value held for trading decreased by USD 37 billion, mainly in the Investment Bank, primarily reflecting a reduction in inventory levels to increase funding available for its business activities as well asmarket-drivenmovements.
Derivative financial assets increased by USD 91 billion and derivative financial liabilities increased by USD 86 billion, in a volatile market environment, primarily reflecting market-driven movements in foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in our Derivatives & Solutions and Financing businesses in the Investment Bank.
Debt issued designated at fair value decreased by USD 14 billion, reflectingmarket-drivenmovements and a significant widening of UBS AG's credit spreads.
36
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
a) Fair value hierarchy
The fair value hierarchy classification of financial and non-financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value is summarized in the table below.
Determination of fair values from quoted market prices or valuation techniques1
31.3.20
31.12.19
USD million
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Financial assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Financial assets at fair value held for trading
73,687
14,982
2,018
90,686
113,635
12,248
1,812
127,695
of which:
Equity instruments
54,960
535
185
55,680
96,162
400
226
96,788
Government bills / bonds
11,017
2,826
9
13,852
9,630
1,770
64
11,464
Investment fund units
7,077
1,556
21
8,654
7,088
1,729
50
8,867
Corporate and municipal bonds
618
8,432
498
9,549
755
6,796
542
8,093
Loans
0
1,205
1,120
2,325
0
1,180
791
1,971
Asset-backed securities
16
428
184
628
0
372
140
512
Derivative financial instruments
1,193
209,349
2,445
212,986
356
120,224
1,264
121,843
of which:
Foreign exchange contracts
635
94,070
26
94,731
240
52,228
8
52,476
Interest rate contracts
20
55,402
418
55,839
6
42,288
263
42,558
Equity / index contracts
4
53,989
1,301
55,294
7
22,220
597
22,825
Credit derivative contracts
0
1,574
669
2,243
0
1,612
394
2,007
Commodity contracts
0
3,909
6
3,915
0
1,820
0
1,821
Brokerage receivables
0
20,319
0
20,319
0
18,007
0
18,007
Financial assets at fair value not held for trading
39,666
39,125
3,699
82,490
40,608
39,065
3,962
83,636
of which:
Financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts
22,826
0
0
22,826
27,568
118
0
27,686
Corporate and municipal bonds
655
19,753
0
20,408
653
18,732
0
19,385
Government bills / bonds
15,954
3,853
0
19,808
12,089
3,700
0
15,790
Loans
0
8,390
1,081
9,470
0
10,206
1,231
11,438
Securities financing transactions
0
6,909
147
7,056
0
6,148
147
6,294
Auction rate securities
0
0
1,393
1,393
0
0
1,536
1,536
Investment fund units
138
132
107
378
194
140
98
432
Equity instruments
93
3
454
549
103
4
451
559
Other
0
84
518
602
0
16
499
515
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income on a recurring basis
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,651
6,002
0
7,653
1,906
4,439
0
6,345
of which:
Asset-backed securities
0
5,507
0
5,507
0
3,955
0
3,955
Government bills / bonds
1,613
92
0
1,705
1,859
16
0
1,875
Corporate and municipal bonds
38
404
0
441
47
468
0
515
Non-financial assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Precious metals and other physical commodities
4,050
0
0
4,050
4,597
0
0
4,597
Non-financial assets measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis
Other non-financial assets2
0
0
202
202
0
0
199
199
Total assets measured at fair value
120,247
289,776
8,364
418,386
161,102
193,983
7,237
362,322
37
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
Determination of fair values from quoted market prices or valuation techniques (continued)1
31.3.20
31.12.19
USD million
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Financial liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading
26,965
5,464
143
32,572
25,791
4,726
75
30,591
of which:
Equity instruments
22,289
283
26
22,599
22,526
149
59
22,734
Corporate and municipal bonds
22
3,921
74
4,018
40
3,606
16
3,661
Government bills / bonds
3,880
710
0
4,590
2,820
646
0
3,466
Investment fund units
774
532
43
1,349
404
294
0
698
Derivative financial instruments
1,246
201,775
3,633
206,654
385
118,498
1,996
120,880
of which:
Foreign exchange contracts
636
92,516
65
93,218
248
53,705
60
54,013
Interest rate contracts
6
49,780
892
50,678
7
36,434
130
36,571
Equity / index contracts
4
53,968
1,557
55,528
3
24,171
1,293
25,468
Credit derivative contracts
0
1,875
1,065
2,940
0
2,448
512
2,960
Commodity contracts
0
3,437
0
3,438
0
1,707
0
1,707
Financial liabilities designated at fair value on a recurring basis
Brokerage payables designated at fair value
0
37,652
0
37,652
0
37,233
0
37,233
Debt issued designated at fair value
0
46,013
7,027
53,040
0
56,943
9,649
66,592
Other financial liabilities designated at fair value
0
30,309
1,485
31,794
0
35,119
1,039
36,157
of which:
Financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts
0
23,150
0
23,150
0
28,145
0
28,145
Securities financing transactions
0
5,992
0
5,992
0
5,742
0
5,742
Over-the-counter debt instruments
0
1,159
1,138
2,297
0
1,231
791
2,022
Total liabilities measured at fair value
28,211
321,213
12,289
361,713
26,176
252,518
12,759
291,452
1Bifurcated embedded derivatives are presented on the same balance sheet lines as their host contracts and are not included in this table. The fair value of these derivatives was not material for the periods presented. 2Other non-financial assets primarily consist of properties and other non-current assets held for sale, which are measured at the lower of their net carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell.
b) Valuation adjustments
Deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves
The table below summarizes the changes in deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves during the relevant period.
Deferred day-1 profit or loss is generally released into Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or losswhen pricing of equivalent products or the underlying parameters become observable or when the transaction is closed out.
Deferred day-1 profit or loss reserves
For the quarter ended
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Reserve balance at the beginning of the period
146
131
255
Profit / (loss) deferred on new transactions
118
48
33
(Profit) / loss recognized in the income statement
(69)
(33)
(126)
Foreign currency translation
(1)
0
(1)
Reserve balance at the end of the period
194
146
161
38
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
Own credit
The valuation of financial liabilities designated at fair value requires consideration of the own credit component of fair value. Own credit risk is reflected in the valuation of UBS AG's fair value option liabilities where this component is considered relevant for valuation purposes by UBS AG's counterparties and other market participants. However, own credit risk is not reflected in the valuation of UBS AG's liabilities that are fully collateralized or for other obligations for which it is established market practice to not include an own credit component.
The description of UBS AG's methodology to estimate own credit and the related accounting principles is included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019.
In the first quarter of 2020, other comprehensive income related to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value was positive USD 1,156 million, primarily due to a significant widening of UBS's credit spreads driven by economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Own credit adjustments on financial liabilities designated at fair value
For the quarter ended
Included in
Other comprehensive income
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Recognized during the period:
Realized gain / (loss)
1
2
0
Unrealized gain / (loss)
1,156
(149)
(326)
Total gain / (loss), before tax
1,156
(147)
(326)
As of
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
Recognized on the balance sheet as of the end of the period:
Unrealized life-to-date gain / (loss)
1,069
(88)
(6)
Credit, funding, debit and other valuation adjustments
A description of UBS AG's methodology for estimating credit valuation adjustments (CVAs), funding valuation adjustments (FVAs), debit valuation adjustments (DVAs) and other valuation adjustments is included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019.
In the first quarter of 2020, life-to-date losses for CVAs and FVAs increased due to higher credit and funding spreads as a result of the adverse economic developments and the sharp decline in market valuations driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other valuation adjustments for liquidity and model uncertainty also increased due to higher volatility risk as a result of market uncertainty.
Valuation adjustments on financial instruments
As of
Life-to-date gain / (loss), USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Credit valuation adjustments1
(92)
(48)
Funding valuation adjustments2
(378)
(93)
Debit valuation adjustments
2
1
Other valuation adjustments
(879)
(566)
of which: liquidity
(536)
(300)
of which: model uncertainty
(343)
(266)
1Amounts do not include reserves against defaulted counterparties. 2Includes FVAs on structured financing transactions of USD 194 million as of 31 March 2020 and USD 43 million as of 31 December 2019.
c) Transfers between Level 1 and Level 2
The amounts disclosed in this section reflect transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for instruments that were held for the entire reporting period.
Assets and liabilities transferred from Level 2 to Level 1 during the first quarter of 2020 or from Level 1 to Level 2 during the first quarter of 2020 were not material.
39
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
d) Level 3 instruments: valuation techniques and inputs
The table below presents significant Level 3 assets and liabilities together with the valuation techniques used to measure fair value, the significant inputs used in the valuation technique that are considered unobservable and a range of values for those unobservable inputs.
The range of values represents the highest- and lowest-level input used in the valuation techniques. Therefore, the range does not reflect the level of uncertainty regarding a particular input, but rather the different underlying characteristics of the relevant assets and liabilities. The ranges will therefore vary from period to period and parameter to parameter based on characteristics of the instruments held at each balance sheet date. Furthermore, the ranges and weighted averages of unobservable inputs may differ
across other financial institutions due to the diversity of the products in each firm's inventory.
The significant unobservable inputs disclosed in the table below are consistent with those included in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. A description of the potential effect that a change in each unobservable input in isolation may have on a fair value measurement, including information to facilitate an understanding of factors that give rise to the input ranges shown, is also provided in "Note 24 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019.
Valuation techniques and inputs used in the fair value measurement of Level 3 assets and liabilities
Fair value
Range of inputs
Assets
Liabilities
31.3.20
31.12.19
Valuation
Significant unobservable
weighted
weighted
USD billion
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.20
31.12.19
technique(s)
input(s)1
low
high
average2
low
high
average2
unit1
Financial assets and liabilities at fair value held for trading and Financial assets at fair value not held for trading
Corporate and municipal
Relative value to
bonds
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
market comparable
Bond price equivalent
0
143
94
0
143
101
points
Traded loans, loans
designated at fair value,
loan commitments and
Relative value to
guarantees
2.6
2.4
0.1
0.0
market comparable
Loan price equivalent
0
100
99
0
101
99
points
Discounted expected
1,00
basis
cash flows
Credit spread
250
0
225
530
points
Market comparable
and securitization
model
Discount margin
1
15
3
0
14
2
%
Relative value to
Auction rate securities
1.4
1.5
market comparable
Bond price equivalent
79
91
80
79
98
88
points
Relative value to
Investment fund units 3
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
market comparable
Net asset value
Relative value to
Equity instruments 3
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.1
market comparable
Price
Debt issued designated at
fair value4
7.0
9.6
Other financial liabilities
Discounted expected
basis
designated at fair value
1.5
1.0
cash flows
Funding spread
45
175
44
175
points
Derivative financial instruments
basis
Interest rate contracts
0.4
0.3
0.9
0.1
Option model
Volatility of interest rates
42
90
15
63
points
Discounted expected
basis
Credit derivative contracts
0.7
0.4
1.1
0.5
cash flows
Credit spreads
(10)
688
1
700
points
Bond price equivalent
0
100
0
100
points
Equity / index contracts
1.3
0.6
1.6
1.3
Option model
Equity dividend yields
0
20
0
14
%
Volatility of equity stocks,
equity and other indices
4
130
4
105
%
Equity-to-FX correlation
(45)
71
(45)
71
%
Equity-to-equity
correlation
(17)
99
(17)
98
%
1The ranges of significant unobservable inputs are represented in points, percentages and basis points. Points are a percentage of par (e.g., 100 points would be 100% of par). 2Weighted averages are provided for non-derivative financial instruments and were calculated by weighting inputs based on the fair values of the respective instruments. Weighted averages are not provided for inputs related to derivative contracts as this would not be meaningful. 3The range of inputs is not disclosed as there is a dispersion of values given the diverse nature of the investments. 4Valuation techniques, significant unobservable inputs and the respective input ranges for Debt issued designated at fair value are the same as the equivalent derivative instruments presented elsewhere in this table.
40
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
e) Level 3 instruments: sensitivity to changes in unobservable input assumptions
The table below summarizes those financial assets and liabilities classified as Level 3 for which a change in one or more of the unobservable inputs to reflect reasonably possible alternative assumptions would change fair value significantly, and the estimated effect thereof.
The table shown presents the favorable and unfavorable effects for each class of financial assets and liabilities for which the potential change in fair value is considered significant. The sensitivity of fair value measurements for debt issued designated at fair value and over-the-counter debt instruments designated at fair value is reported with the equivalent derivative or structured financing instrument within the table below.
The sensitivity data shown below presents an estimation of valuation uncertainty based on reasonably possible alternative values for Level 3 inputs at the balance sheet date and does not represent the estimated effect of stress scenarios. Typically, these financial assets and liabilities are sensitive to a combination of inputs from Levels 1-3. Although well-defined interdependencies may exist between Levels 1-2 and Level 3 parameters (e.g., between interest rates, which are generally Level 1 or Level 2, and prepayments, which are generally Level 3), these have not been incorporated in the table. Furthermore, direct interrelationships between the Level 3 parameters are not a significant element of the valuation uncertainty.
Sensitivity of fair value measurements to changes in unobservable input assumptions
31.3.20
31.12.19
Favorable
Unfavorable
Favorable
Unfavorable
USD million
changes
changes
changes
changes
Traded loans, loans designated at fair value, loan commitments and guarantees
165
(209)
46
(21)
Securities financing transactions
35
(33)
11
(11)
Auction rate securities
105
(105)
87
(87)
Asset-backed securities
42
(51)
35
(40)
Equity instruments
150
(82)
140
(80)
Interest rate derivative contracts, net
16
(20)
8
(17)
Credit derivative contracts, net
34
(38)
31
(35)
Foreign exchange derivative contracts, net
15
(13)
12
(8)
Equity / index derivative contracts, net
362
(429)
183
(197)
Other
48
(50)
47
(51)
Total
972
(1,028)
600
(547)
f) Level 3 instruments: movements during the period
Significant changes in Level 3 instruments
The table on the following pages presents additional information about significant Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis. Level 3 assets and liabilities may be hedged with instruments classified as Level 1 or Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy and, as a result, realized and unrealized gains
and losses included in the table may not comprise the effect of related hedging activity. Furthermore, the realized and unrealized gains and losses presented within the table are not limited solely to those arising from Level 3 inputs, as valuations are generally derived from both observable and unobservable parameters.
41
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
Movements of Level 3 instruments1
Total gains / losses
included in
comprehensive income
of which:
related to
Level 3
instruments
Balance
Net gains /
held at the
Balance
as of
losses
end of the
Transfers
Transfers
Foreign
as of
31 December
included in
reporting
into
out of
currency
31 March
USD billion
2018
income2
period
Purchases
Sales
Issuances
Settlements
Level 3
Level 3
translation
2019
Financial assets at fair value held for
trading
2.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.2
(0.9)
1.2
0.0
0.2
(0.2)
0.0
2.3
of which:
Investment fund units
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
0.0
0.2
Corporate and municipal bonds
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.4
Loans
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.5)
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.5
Other
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Derivative financial instruments -
assets
1.4
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.4
(0.3)
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
1.4
of which:
Interest rate contracts
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
Equity / index contracts
0.5
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.1)
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.4
Credit derivative contracts
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial assets at fair value not held
for trading
4.4
0.1
0.2
0.5
(0.4)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.9)
0.0
3.7
of which:
Loans
1.8
0.1
0.1
0.4
(0.3)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.9)
0.0
1.1
Auction rate securities
1.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.6
Equity instruments
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Other
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Financial assets measured at fair
value through other comprehensive
income
Derivative financial instruments -
liabilities
2.2
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.3
(0.3)
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
2.1
of which:
Interest rate contracts
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Equity / index contracts
1.4
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.2)
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
1.3
Credit derivative contracts
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.6
Other
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Debt issued designated at fair value
11.0
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
2.7
(1.0)
0.2
(1.0)
0.0
12.4
Other financial liabilities designated
at fair value
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.5)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.7
1In the first quarter of 2020, UBS AG has enhanced its disclosure of Level 3 movements by excluding from the table the impacts of instruments purchased during the period and sold prior to the end of the period. Prior-period comparatives have been restated accordingly. 2Net gains / losses included in comprehensive income are comprised of Net interest income, Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss and Other income. 3Total Level 3 assets as of 31 March 2020 were USD 8.4 billion (31 December 2019: USD 7.2 billion). Total Level 3 liabilities as of 31 March 2020 were USD 12.3 billion (31 December 2019: USD 12.8 billion).
42
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
Total gains / losses
included in
comprehensive income
of which:
related to
Level 3
instruments
Balance
Net gains /
held at the
Balance
as of
losses
end of the
Transfers
Transfers
Foreign
as of
31 December
included in
reporting
into
out of
currency
31 March
20193
income2
period
Purchases
Sales
Issuances
Settlements
Level 3
Level 3
translation
20203
1.8
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.4
(1.1)
0.8
0.0
0.2
(0.1)
0.0
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.3)
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.8
0.0
(0.1)
0.1
(0.5)
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.4
1.3
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.9
(0.3)
0.1
0.0
0.0
2.4
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.5
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.3
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.3
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4.0
(0.2)
(0.2)
0.3
(0.3)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3.7
1.2
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.3
(0.3)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.1
1.5
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.4
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.8
2.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
(0.2)
0.8
(0.1)
(0.1)
3.6
0.1
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.9
1.3
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.2
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.6
0.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
0.4
(0.1)
0.0
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
9.6
(1.0)
(1.0)
0.0
0.0
2.1
(3.2)
0.3
(0.8)
(0.1)
7.0
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.5
43
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 10 Fair value measurement (continued)
Assets and liabilities transferred into or out of Level 3 are presented as if those assets or liabilities had been transferred at the beginning of the year.
Assets transferred into and out of Level 3 in the first three months of 2020 totaled USD 0.3 billion and USD 0.1 billion, respectively. Transfers into Level 3 mainly consisted of corporate and municipal bonds, reflecting decreased observability of the relevant valuation inputs.
Liabilities transferred into and out of Level 3 in the first three months of 2020 totaled USD 1.0 billion and USD 0.9 billion, respectively. Transfers into Level 3 mainly consisted of credit and interest rate derivative contracts due to decreased observability of the relevant valuation inputs. Transfers out of Level 3 mainly consisted of debt issued designated at fair value, primarily equity-linked issued debt instruments, due to increased observability of the embedded derivative inputs.
g) Financial instruments not measured at fair value
The table below reflects the estimated fair values of financial instruments not measured at fair value.
Financial instruments not measured at fair value
31.3.20
31.12.19
USD billion
Carrying amount
Fair value
Carrying amount
Fair value
Assets
Cash and balances at central banks
139.3
139.3
107.1
107.1
Loans and advances to banks
16.9
16.9
12.4
12.4
Receivables from securities financing transactions
89.6
89.7
84.2
84.2
Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments
39.5
39.5
23.3
23.3
Loans and advances to customers
339.9
341.8
328.0
330.3
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
23.9
24.7
23.0
23.3
Liabilities
Amounts due to banks
18.8
18.8
6.6
6.6
Payables from securities financing transactions
12.9
12.9
7.8
7.8
Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments
45.6
45.6
31.4
31.4
Customer deposits
468.4
468.5
450.6
450.7
Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries
49.2
46.6
47.9
49.6
Debt issued measured at amortized cost
66.5
66.7
62.8
64.3
Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost1
6.7
6.7
6.5
6.5
1Excludes lease liabilities.
The fair values included in the table above have been calculated for disclosure purposes only. The fair value valuation techniques and assumptions relate only to the fair value of UBS AG's financial instruments not measured at fair value. Other
institutions may use different methods and assumptions for their fair value estimation, and therefore such fair value disclosures cannot necessarily be compared from one financial institution to another.
44
Note 11 Derivative instruments
a) Derivative instruments
Derivative
Notional values
Derivative
Notional values
Other
financial
related to derivative
financial
related to derivative
notional
As of 31.3.20, USD billion
assets
financial assets3
liabilities
financial liabilities3
values4
Derivative financial instruments1,2
Interest rate contracts
55.8
971
50.7
924
12,095
Credit derivative contracts
2.2
81
2.9
68
0
Foreign exchange contracts
94.7
3,413
93.2
3,221
2
Equity / index contracts
55.3
422
55.5
487
111
Commodity contracts
3.9
73
3.4
70
11
Unsettled purchases of non-derivative financial instruments5
0.4
38
0.4
16
Unsettled sales of non-derivative financial instruments5
0.5
39
0.5
22
Total derivative financial instruments, based on IFRS netting6
213.0
5,037
206.7
4,807
12,219
Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet7
(193.2)
(186.6)
of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets
(160.7)
(160.7)
of which: netting with collateral received / pledged
(32.5)
(25.9)
Total derivative financial instruments, after consideration of further
netting potential
19.8
20.1
As of 31.12.19, USD billion
Derivative financial instruments1,2
Interest rate contracts
42.6
1,007
36.6
961
11,999
Credit derivative contracts
2.0
70
3.0
70
0
Foreign exchange contracts
52.5
3,174
54.0
2,994
1
Equity / index contracts
22.8
420
25.5
534
122
Commodity contracts
1.8
56
1.7
60
13
Unsettled purchases of non-derivative financial instruments5
0.1
17
0.1
7
Unsettled sales of non-derivative financial instruments5
0.1
15
0.1
10
Total derivative financial instruments, based on IFRS netting6
121.8
4,759
120.9
4,635
12,135
Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet7
(110.7)
(106.1)
of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets
(89.3)
(89.3)
of which: netting with collateral received / pledged
(21.4)
(16.8)
Total derivative financial instruments, after consideration of further
netting potential
11.1
14.8
1Derivative financial liabilities as of 31 March 2020 include USD 43 million related to derivative loan commitments (31 December 2019: USD 17 million). No notional amounts related to these commitments are included in this table, but they are disclosed in Note 16 under Loan commitments. 2Includes certain forward starting repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements that are classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss and are recognized within derivative instruments. The fair value of these derivative instruments was not material as of 31 March 2020 or 31 December 2019. No notional amounts related to these instruments are included in this table, but they are disclosed within Note 16 under Forward starting transactions. 3In cases where derivative financial instruments are presented on a net basis on the balance sheet, the respective notional values of the netted derivative financial instruments are still presented on a gross basis. 4Other notional values relate to derivatives that are cleared through either a central counterparty or an exchange. The fair value of these derivatives is presented on the balance sheet net of the corresponding cash margin under Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments and Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments and was not material for all periods presented. 5Changes in the fair value of purchased and sold non-derivative financial instruments between trade date and settlement date are recognized as derivative financial instruments. 6Financial assets and liabilities are presented net on the balance sheet if UBS AG has the unconditional and legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts, both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, bankruptcy or insolvency of the entity and all of the counterparties, and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. 7Reflects the netting potential in accordance with enforceable master netting and similar arrangements where not all criteria for a net presentation on the balance sheet have been met. Refer to "Note 25 Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information.
45
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 11 Derivative instruments (continued)
b) Cash collateral on derivative instruments
Receivables
Payables
Receivables
Payables
USD billion
31.3.20
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.12.19
Cash collateral on derivative instruments, based on IFRS netting1
39.5
45.6
23.3
31.4
Further netting potential not recognized on the balance sheet2
(21.7)
(24.2)
(14.4)
(18.1)
of which: netting of recognized financial liabilities / assets
(19.6)
(21.8)
(13.3)
(16.5)
of which: netting with collateral received / pledged
(2.1)
(2.4)
(1.1)
(1.7)
Cash collateral on derivative instruments, after consideration of further netting potential
17.9
21.5
8.9
13.3
1Financial assets and liabilities are presented net on the balance sheet if UBS AG has the unconditional and legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts, both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, bankruptcy or insolvency of UBS AG or its counterparties, and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. 2Reflects the netting potential in accordance with enforceable master netting and similar arrangements where not all criteria for a net presentation on the balance sheet have been met. Refer to "Note 25 Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information.
Note 12 Other assets and liabilities
a) Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Debt securities
14,118
14,141
of which: government bills / bonds
8,458
8,492
Loans to financial advisors1
2,699
2,877
Fee- and commission-related receivables
2,084
1,520
Finance lease receivables
1,386
1,444
Settlement and clearing accounts
893
587
Accrued interest income
625
742
Other
2,102
1,701
Total other financial assets measured at amortized cost
23,907
23,012
1Related to financial advisors in the US and Canada.
b) Other non-financial assets
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Precious metals and other physical commodities
4,050
4,597
Bail deposit1
1,273
1,293
Prepaid expenses
787
687
VAT and other tax receivables
336
436
Properties and other non-current assets held for sale
202
199
Other
651
335
Total other non-financial assets
7,299
7,547
1Refer to item 1 in Note 15b for more information.
46
Note 12 Other assets and liabilities (continued)
c) Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Other accrued expenses
1,639
1,697
Accrued interest expenses
1,083
1,596
Settlement and clearing accounts
1,827
1,368
Lease liabilities
3,744
3,858
Other
2,168
1,854
Total other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
10,462
10,373
d) Other financial liabilities designated at fair value
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts
23,150
28,145
Securities financing transactions
5,992
5,742
Over-the-counter debt instruments
2,297
2,022
Funding from UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries
259
217
Other
96
31
Total other financial liabilities designated at fair value
31,794
36,157
of which: life-to-date own credit (gain) / loss
(328)
6
e) Other non-financial liabilities
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Compensation-related liabilities
2,656
4,296
of which: financial advisor compensation plans
1,188
1,459
of which: other compensation plans
371
1,750
of which: net defined benefit pension and post-employment liabilities
624
629
of which: other compensation-related liabilities 1
473
458
Deferred tax liabilities
800
311
Current tax liabilities
649
780
VAT and other tax payables
502
445
Deferred income
213
134
Other
245
202
Total other non-financial liabilities
5,065
6,168
1Includes liabilities for payroll taxes and untaken vacation.
47
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 13 Debt issued designated at fair value
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Issued debt instruments
Equity-linked1
32,927
41,722
Rates-linked
12,898
16,318
Credit-linked
1,682
1,916
Fixed-rate
3,797
4,636
Commodity-linked
1,249
1,567
Other
488
432
Total debt issued designated at fair value
53,040
66,592
of which: life-to-date own credit (gain) / loss
(741)
82
1Includes investment fund unit-linked instruments issued.
Note 14 Debt issued measured at amortized cost
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Certificates of deposit
9,246
5,190
Commercial paper
15,453
14,413
Other short-term debt
2,468
2,235
Short-term debt1
27,167
21,837
Senior unsecured debt
20,590
22,356
Covered bonds
2,570
2,633
Subordinated debt
7,551
7,431
of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital instruments
7,017
6,892
of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital instruments
534
540
Debt issued through the Swiss central mortgage institutions
8,597
8,574
Other long-term debt
3
4
Long-term debt2
39,312
40,998
Total debt issued measured at amortized cost3
66,479
62,835
1Debt with an original contractual maturity of less than one year. 2Debt with an original maturity greater than or equal to one year. The classification of debt issued into short-term and long-term does not consider any early redemption features. 3Net of bifurcated embedded derivatives, the fair value of which was not material for the periods presented.
48
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities
a) Provisions
The table below presents an overview of total provisions.
USD million
31.3.20
31.12.19
Provisions other than provisions for expected credit losses
2,368
2,825
Provisions for expected credit losses
162
114
Total provisions
2,530
2,938
The following table presents additional information for provisions other than provisions for expected credit losses.
Litigation,
Operational
regulatory and
Employee
USD million
risks1
similar matters2
Restructuring
Real estate
benefits5
Other
Total
Balance as of 31 December 2019
41
2,475
99
92
54
64
2,825
Increase in provisions recognized in the income statement
8
13
74
0
1
1
99
Release of provisions recognized in the income statement
0
(6)
(4)
(3)
(2)
0
(16)
Provisions used in conformity with designated purpose
(9)
(472)
(36)
0
0
(5)
(522)
Capitalized reinstatement costs
0
0
0
(1)
0
0
(1)
Foreign currency translation / unwind of discount
0
(12)
(2)
(1)
(2)
0
(16)
Balance as of 31 March 2020
41
1,998
1323
874
52
59
2,368
1Comprises provisions for losses resulting from security risks and transaction processing risks. 2Comprises provisions for losses resulting from legal, liability and compliance risks. 3Primarily consists of personnel-related restructuring provisions of USD 68 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 33 million) and provisions for onerous contracts of USD 59 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 61 million). 4Consists of reinstatement costs for leasehold improvements of USD 80 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 82 million) and provisions for onerous contracts of USD 7 million as of 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 10 million). 5Includes provisions for sabbatical and anniversary awards.
Restructuring provisions primarily relate to severance payments and onerous contracts. Severance-related provisions are used within a short time period, usually within six months, but potential changes in amount may be triggered when natural staff attrition reduces the number of people affected by a restructuring event and therefore the estimated costs. Onerous contracts for property are recognized when UBS AG is
committed to pay for non-lease components, such as utilities, service charges, taxes and maintenance, when a property is vacated or not fully recovered from sub-tenants.
Information about provisions and contingent liabilities in respect of litigation, regulatory and similar matters, as a class, is included in Note 15b. There are no material contingent liabilities associated with the other classes of provisions.
49
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
b) Litigation, regulatory and similar matters
UBS operates in a legal and regulatory environment that exposes it to significant litigation and similar risks arising from disputes and regulatory proceedings. As a result, UBS (which for purposes of this Note may refer to UBS AG and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, as applicable) is involved in various disputes and legal proceedings, including litigation, arbitration, and regulatory and criminal investigations.
Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and the outcome and the timing of resolution are often difficult to predict, particularly in the earlier stages of a case. There are also situations where UBS may enter into a settlement agreement. This may occur in order to avoid the expense, management distraction or reputational implications of continuing to contest liability, even for those matters for which UBS believes it should be exonerated. The uncertainties inherent in all such matters affect the amount and timing of any potential outflows for both matters with respect to which provisions have been established and other contingent liabilities. UBS makes provisions for such matters brought against it when, in the opinion of management after seeking legal advice, it is more likely than not that UBS has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required, and the amount can be reliably estimated. Where these factors are otherwise satisfied, a provision may be established for claims that have not yet been asserted against UBS, but are nevertheless expected to be, based on UBS's experience with similar asserted claims. If any of those conditions is not met, such matters result in contingent liabilities. If the amount of an obligation cannot be reliably estimated, a liability exists that is not recognized even if an outflow of resources is probable. Accordingly, no provision is established even if the potential outflow of resources with respect to such matters could be significant. Developments relating to a matter that occur after the relevant reporting period, but prior to the issuance of financial statements, which affect management's assessment of the provision for such matter (because, for example, the developments provide evidence of conditions that
existed at the end of the reporting period), are adjusting events after the reporting period under IAS 10 and must be recognized in the financial statements for the reporting period.
Specific litigation, regulatory and other matters are described below, including all such matters that management considers to be material and others that management believes to be of significance due to potential financial, reputational and other effects. The amount of damages claimed, the size of a transaction or other information is provided where available and appropriate in order to assist users in considering the magnitude of potential exposures.
In the case of certain matters below, we state that we have established a provision, and for the other matters, we make no such statement. When we make this statement and we expect disclosure of the amount of a provision to prejudice seriously our position with other parties in the matter because it would reveal what UBS believes to be the probable and reliably estimable outflow, we do not disclose that amount. In some cases we are subject to confidentiality obligations that preclude such disclosure. With respect to the matters for which we do not state whether we have established a provision, either: (a) we have not established a provision, in which case the matter is treated as a contingent liability under the applicable accounting standard; or (b) we have established a provision but expect disclosure of that fact to prejudice seriously our position with other parties in the matter because it would reveal the fact that UBS believes an outflow of resources to be probable and reliably estimable.
With respect to certain litigation, regulatory and similar matters for which we have established provisions, we are able to estimate the expected timing of outflows. However, the aggregate amount of the expected outflows for those matters for which we are able to estimate expected timing is immaterial relative to our current and expected levels of liquidity over the relevant time periods.
50
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
The aggregate amount provisioned for litigation, regulatory and similar matters as a class is disclosed in the "Provisions" table in Note 15a above. It is not practicable to provide an aggregate estimate of liability for our litigation, regulatory and similar matters as a class of contingent liabilities. Doing so would require us to provide speculative legal assessments as to claims and proceedings that involve unique fact patterns or novel legal theories, that have not yet been initiated or are at early stages of adjudication, or as to which alleged damages have not been quantified by the claimants. Although we therefore cannot provide a numerical estimate of the future losses that could arise from litigation, regulatory and similar matters, we believe that the aggregate amount of possible future losses from this class that are more than remote substantially exceeds the level of current provisions.
Litigation, regulatory and similar matters may also result in non-monetary penalties and consequences. For example, the non-prosecution agreement described in item 5 of this Note, which we entered into with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Criminal Division, Fraud Section in connection with our submissions of benchmark interest rates, including, among others, the British Bankers' Association London Interbank
Offered Rate (LIBOR), was terminated by the DOJ based on its determination that we had committed a US crime in relation to foreign exchange matters. As a consequence, UBS AG pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for conduct in the LIBOR matter, paid a fine and was subject to probation, which ended in January 2020.
A guilty plea to, or conviction of, a crime could have material consequences for UBS. Resolution of regulatory proceedings may require us to obtain waivers of regulatory disqualifications to maintain certain operations, may entitle regulatory authorities to limit, suspend or terminate licenses and regulatory authorizations, and may permit financial market utilities to limit, suspend or terminate our participation in such utilities. Failure to obtain such waivers, or any limitation, suspension or termination of licenses, authorizations or participations, could have material consequences for UBS.
The risk of loss associated with litigation, regulatory and similar matters is a component of operational risk for purposes of determining our capital requirements. Information concerning our capital requirements and the calculation of operational risk for this purpose is included in the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2020 report.
Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters by business division and in Group Functions1
Global Wealth
Personal &
Asset
Manage-
Corporate
Manage-
Investment
Group
USD million
ment
Banking
ment
Bank
Functions
UBS
Balance as of 31 December 2019
782
113
0
255
1,325
2,475
Increase in provisions recognized in the income statement
13
0
0
0
1
13
Release of provisions recognized in the income statement
(5)
0
0
(1)
(1)
(6)
Provisions used in conformity with designated purpose
(34)
0
0
(44)
(394)
(472)
Reclassifications
0
0
0
(3)
3
0
Foreign currency translation / unwind of discount
(9)
(1)
0
(2)
0
(12)
Balance as of 31 March 2020
747
112
0
205
934
1,998
1Provisions, if any, for matters described in this disclosure are recorded in Global Wealth Management (item 3 and item 4) and Group Functions (item 2). Provisions, if any, for the matters described in items 1 and 6 of this disclosure are allocated between Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking, and provisions, if any, for the matters described in this disclosure in item 5 are allocated between the Investment Bank and Group Functions.
51
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
Inquiries regardingcross-border wealth management businesses
Tax and regulatory authorities in a number of countries have made inquiries, served requests for information or examined employees located in their respective jurisdictions relating to the cross-border wealth management services provided by UBS and other financial institutions. It is possible that the implementation of automatic tax information exchange and other measures relating to cross-border provision of financial services could give rise to further inquiries in the future. UBS has received disclosure orders from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) to transfer information based on requests for international administrative assistance in tax matters. The requests concern a number of UBS account numbers pertaining to current and former clients and are based on data from 2006 and 2008. UBS has taken steps to inform affected clients about the administrative assistance proceedings and their procedural rights, including the right to appeal. The requests are based on data received from the German authorities, who seized certain data related to UBS clients booked in Switzerland during their investigations and have apparently shared this data with other European countries. UBS expects additional countries to file similar requests.
The Swiss Federal Administrative Court ruled in 2016 that, in the administrative assistance proceedings related to a French bulk request, UBS has the right to appeal all final FTA client data disclosure orders. On 30 July 2018, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court granted UBS's appeal by holding the French administrative assistance request inadmissible. The FTA filed a final appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. On
July 2019, the Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. In December 2019, the court released its written decision. The decision requires the FTA to obtain confirmation from the French authorities that transmitted data will be used only for the purposes stated in their request before transmitting any data. The stated purpose of the original request was to obtain information relating to taxes owed by account holders. Accordingly, any information transferred to the French authorities must not be passed to criminal authorities or used in connection with the ongoing case against UBS discussed in this item.
Since 2013, UBS (France) S.A., UBS AG and certain former employees have been under investigation in France for alleged complicity in unlawful solicitation of clients on French territory, regarding the laundering of proceeds of tax fraud, and banking and financial solicitation by unauthorized persons. In connection with this investigation, the investigating judges ordered UBS AG to provide bail ("caution") of EUR 1.1 billion and UBS (France) S.A. to post bail of EUR 40 million, which was reduced on appeal to EUR 10 million.
A trial in the court of first instance took place from 8 October 2018 until 15 November 2018. On 20 February 2019, the court announced a verdict finding UBS AG guilty of unlawful solicitation of clients on French territory and aggravated
laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud, and UBS (France) S.A. guilty of aiding and abetting unlawful solicitation and laundering the proceeds of tax fraud. The court imposed fines aggregating EUR 3.7 billion on UBS AG and UBS (France) S.A. and awarded EUR 800 million of civil damages to the French state. UBS has appealed the decision. Under French law, the judgment is suspended while the appeal is pending. UBS has been informed that the trial in the Court of Appeal that was scheduled for June 2020 has been postponed and a scheduling conference will be held in early June. The Court of Appeal will retry the case de novo as to both the law and the facts, and the fines and penalties can be greater than or less than those imposed by the court of first instance. A subsequent appeal to the Cour de Cassation, France's highest court, is possible with respect to questions of law.
UBS believes that based on both the law and the facts the judgment of the court of first instance should be reversed. UBS believes it followed its obligations under Swiss and French law as well as the European Savings Tax Directive. Even assuming liability, which it contests, UBS believes the penalties and damage amounts awarded greatly exceed the amounts that could be supported by the law and the facts. In particular, UBS believes the court incorrectly based the penalty on the total regularized assets rather than on any unpaid taxes on those assets for which a fraud has been characterized and further incorrectly awarded damages based on costs that were not proven by the civil party. Notwithstanding that UBS believes it should be acquitted, our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to this matter in an amount of EUR 450 million (USD 505 million at 31 March 2020). The wide range of possible outcomes in this case contributes to a high degree of estimation uncertainty. The provision reflected on our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflects our best estimate of possible financial implications, although it is reasonably possible that actual penalties and civil damages could exceed the provision amount.
In 2016, UBS was notified by the Belgian investigating judge that it is under formal investigation ("inculpé") regarding the laundering of proceeds of tax fraud, of banking and financial solicitation by unauthorized persons, and of serious tax fraud. In 2018, tax authorities and a prosecutor's office in Italy asserted that UBS is potentially liable for taxes and penalties as a result of its activities in Italy from 2012 to 2017. In June 2019, UBS entered into a settlement agreement with the Italian tax authorities under which it paid EUR 101 million to resolve the claims asserted by the authority related to UBS AG's potential permanent establishment in Italy. In October 2019, the Judge of Preliminary Investigations of the Milan Court approved an agreement with the Milan prosecutor under Article 63 of Italian Administrative Law 231 under which UBS AG, UBS Switzerland AG and UBS Monaco have paid an aggregate of EUR 10.3 million to resolve claims premised on the alleged inadequacy of historical internal controls. No admission of wrongdoing was required in connection with this resolution.
52
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to matters described in this item 1 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized.
Claims related to sales of residentialmortgage-backed securities and mortgages
From 2002 through 2007, prior to the crisis in the US residential loan market, UBS was a substantial issuer and underwriter of US residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and was a purchaser and seller of US residential mortgages.
Lawsuits related to contractual representations and warranties concerning mortgages and RMBS: Certain RMBS trusts filed an action in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York seeking to enforce UBS RESI's obligation to repurchase loans in the collateral pools for three RMBS securitizations issued and underwritten by UBS In the first quarter of 2020 the court approved the settlement UBS agreed with the trustee in July 2018 and UBS paid the USD 850 million settlement amount. A significant portion of this amount was borne by other parties that indemnified UBS. Proceedings to determine how the settlement funds will be distributed to RMBS holders are ongoing. UBS considers claims relating to substantially all loan repurchase demands to be resolved and believes that new demands to repurchase US residential mortgage loans aretime-barredunder a decision rendered by the New York Court of Appeals.
Mortgage-related regulatory matters: Since 2014, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has sought information from UBS pursuant to the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), related to UBS's RMBS business from 2005 through 2007. On
November 2018, the DOJ filed a civil complaint in the District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The complaint seeks unspecified civil monetary penalties under FIRREA related to UBS's issuance, underwriting and sale of 40 RMBS transactions in 2006 and 2007. UBS moved to dismiss the civil complaint on
February 2019. On 10 December 2019, the district court denied UBS's motion to dismiss.
Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision with respect to matters described in this item 2 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of this matter cannot be determined with certainty
based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized.
3. Madoff
In relation to the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BMIS) investment fraud, UBS AG, UBS (Luxembourg) S.A. (now UBS Europe SE, Luxembourg branch) and certain other UBS subsidiaries have been subject to inquiries by a number of regulators, including the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Those inquiries concerned two third-party funds established under Luxembourg law, substantially all assets of which were with BMIS, as well as certain funds established in offshore jurisdictions with either direct or indirect exposure to BMIS. These funds faced severe losses, and the Luxembourg funds are in liquidation. The documentation establishing both funds identifies UBS entities in various roles, including custodian, administrator, manager, distributor and promoter, and indicates that UBS employees serve as board members.
In 2009 and 2010, the liquidators of the two Luxembourg funds filed claims against UBS entities, non-UBS entities and certain individuals, including current and former UBS employees, seeking amounts totaling approximately EUR 2.1 billion, which includes amounts that the funds may be held liable to pay the trustee for the liquidation of BMIS (BMIS Trustee).
A large number of alleged beneficiaries have filed claims against UBS entities (and non-UBS entities) for purported losses relating to the Madoff fraud. The majority of these cases have been filed in Luxembourg, where decisions that the claims in eight test cases were inadmissible have been affirmed by the Luxembourg Court of Appeal, and the Luxembourg Supreme Court has dismissed a further appeal in one of the test cases.
In the US, the BMIS Trustee filed claims against UBS entities, among others, in relation to the two Luxembourg funds and one of the offshore funds. The total amount claimed against all defendants in these actions was not less than USD 2 billion. In 2014, the US Supreme Court rejected the BMIS Trustee's motion for leave to appeal decisions dismissing all claims except those for the recovery of approximately USD 125 million of payments alleged to be fraudulent conveyances and preference payments. In 2016, the bankruptcy court dismissed these claims against the UBS entities. In February 2019, the Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal of the BMIS Trustee's remaining claims. In August 2019, the defendants, including UBS, filed a petition to the US Supreme Court requesting that it review the Court of Appeals' decision. The bankruptcy proceedings have been stayed pending a decision with respect to the defendants' petition.
53
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
4. Puerto Rico
Declines since 2013 in the market prices of Puerto Rico municipal bonds and of closed-end funds (funds) that are sole- managed and co-managed by UBS Trust Company of Puerto Rico and distributed by UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico (UBS PR) have led to multiple regulatory inquiries, as well as customer complaints and arbitrations with aggregate claimed damages of USD 3.4 billion, of which claims with aggregate claimed damages of USD 2.5 billion have been resolved through settlements, arbitration or withdrawal of the claim. The claims have been filed by clients in Puerto Rico who own the funds or Puerto Rico municipal bonds and/or who used their UBS account assets as collateral for UBS non-purpose loans; customer complaint and arbitration allegations include fraud, misrepresentation and unsuitability of the funds and of the loans.
A shareholder derivative action was filed in 2014 against various UBS entities and current and certain former directors of the funds, alleging hundreds of millions of US dollars in losses in the funds. In 2015, defendants' motion to dismiss was denied and a request for permission to appeal that ruling was denied by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court. In 2014, a federal class action complaint also was filed against various UBS entities, certain members of UBS PR senior management and the co-manager of certain of the funds, seeking damages for investor losses in the funds during the period from May 2008 through May 2014. Following denial of the plaintiffs' motion for class certification, the case was dismissed in October 2018.
In 2014 and 2015, UBS entered into settlements with the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in relation to their examinations of UBS's operations.
In 2011, a purported derivative action was filed on behalf of the Employee Retirement System of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (System) against over 40 defendants, including UBS PR, which was named in connection with its underwriting and consulting services. Plaintiffs alleged that defendants violated their purported fiduciary duties and contractual obligations in connection with the issuance and underwriting of USD 3 billion of bonds by the System in 2008 and sought damages of over USD 800 million. In 2016, the court granted the System's request to join the action as a plaintiff, but ordered that plaintiffs must file an amended complaint. In 2017, the court denied defendants' motion to dismiss the amended complaint.
Beginning in 2015, and continuing through 2017, certain agencies and public corporations of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (Commonwealth) defaulted on certain interest payments on Puerto Rico bonds. In 2016, US federal legislation created an oversight board with power to oversee Puerto Rico's finances and to restructure its debt. The oversight board has imposed a stay on the exercise of certain creditors' rights. In 2017, the oversight board placed certain of the bonds into a bankruptcy-like proceeding under the supervision of a Federal District Judge. These events, further defaults or any further legislative action to create a legal means of restructuring Commonwealth obligations or to impose additional oversight on the Commonwealth's finances, or any restructuring of the Commonwealth's obligations, may increase the number of claims against UBS concerning Puerto Rico securities, as well as potential damages sought.
In May 2019, the oversight board filed complaints in Puerto Rico federal district court bringing claims against financial, legal and accounting firms that had participated in Puerto Rico municipal bond offerings, including UBS, seeking a return of underwriting and swap fees paid in connection with those offerings. UBS estimates that it received approximately USD 125 million in fees in the relevant offerings.
In August 2019 and February 2020, three US insurance companies that insured issues of Puerto Rico municipal bonds sued UBS and seven other underwriters of Puerto Rico municipal bonds. The actions collectively seek recovery of an aggregate of USD 955 million in damages from the defendants. The plaintiffs in these cases claim that defendants failed to reasonably investigate financial statements in the offering materials for the insured Puerto Rico bonds issued between 2002 and 2007, which plaintiffs argue they relied upon in agreeing to insure the bonds notwithstanding that they had no contractual relationship with the underwriters.
Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected provisions with respect to matters described in this item 4 in amounts that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provisions that we have recognized.
54
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
5. Foreign exchange, LIBOR and benchmark rates, and other trading practices
Foreign exchange-related regulatory matters: Beginning in 2013, numerous authorities commenced investigations concerning possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets and precious metals prices. As a result of these investigations, UBS entered into resolutions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), FINMA, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve Board) and the Connecticut Department of Banking, the DOJ's Criminal Division and the European Commission. UBS has ongoing obligations under the Cease and Desist Order of the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (as successor to the Connecticut Department of Banking), and to cooperate with relevant authorities and to undertake certain remediation measures. UBS has also been granted conditional immunity by the Antitrust Division of the DOJ and by authorities in other jurisdictions in connection with potential competition law violations relating to foreign exchange and precious metals businesses. Investigations relating to foreign exchange matters by certain authorities remain ongoing notwithstanding these resolutions.
Foreign exchange-related civil litigation: Putative class actions have been filed since 2013 in US federal courts and in other jurisdictions against UBS and other banks on behalf of putative classes of persons who engaged in foreign currency transactions with any of the defendant banks. UBS has resolved US federal court class actions relating to foreign currency transactions with the defendant banks and persons who transacted in foreign exchange futures contracts and options on such futures under a settlement agreement that provides for UBS to pay an aggregate of USD 141 million and provide cooperation to the settlement classes. Certain class members have excluded themselves from that settlement and have filed individual actions in US and English courts against UBS and other banks, alleging violations of US and European competition laws and unjust enrichment.
In 2015, a putative class action was filed in federal court against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of persons and businesses in the US who directly purchased foreign currency from the defendants and alleged co-conspirators for their own end use. In March 2017, the court granted UBS's (and the other banks') motions to dismiss the complaint. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in August 2017. In March 2018, the court denied the defendants' motions to dismiss the amended complaint.
In 2017, two putative class actions were filed in federal court in New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of persons and entities who had indirectly purchased foreign exchange instruments from a defendant or co-conspirator in the US, and a consolidated complaint was filed in June 2017. In March 2018, the court dismissed the consolidated complaint. In October 2018, the court granted plaintiffs' motion seeking leave to file an amended complaint. In January 2020, UBS and 11 other banks agreed in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action for a total of USD 10 million. The settlement is subject to final documentation and court approval.
LIBOR and other benchmark-related regulatory matters: Numerous government agencies, including the SEC, the CFTC, the DOJ, the FCA, the UK Serious Fraud Office, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, FINMA, various state attorneys general in the US and competition authorities in various jurisdictions, have conducted investigations regarding potential improper attempts by UBS, among others, to manipulate LIBOR and other benchmark rates at certain times. UBS reached settlements or otherwise concluded investigations relating to benchmark interest rates with the investigating authorities. UBS has ongoing obligations to cooperate with the authorities with whom we have reached resolutions and to undertake certain remediation measures with respect to benchmark interest rate submissions. UBS has been granted conditional leniency or conditional immunity from authorities in certain jurisdictions, including the Antitrust Division of the DOJ and the Swiss Competition Commission (WEKO), in connection with potential antitrust or competition law violations related to certain rates. However, UBS has not reached a final settlement with WEKO, as the Secretariat of WEKO has asserted that UBS does not qualify for full immunity.
LIBOR and other benchmark-related civil litigation: A number of putative class actions and other actions are pending in the federal courts in New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of parties who transacted in certain interest ratebenchmark-basedderivatives. Also pending in the US and in other jurisdictions are a number of other actions asserting losses related to various products whose interest rates were linked to LIBOR and other benchmarks, including adjustable rate mortgages, preferred and debt securities, bonds pledged as collateral, loans, depository accounts, investments and otherinterest-bearinginstruments. The complaints allege manipulation, through various means, of certain benchmark interest rates, including USD LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR, Yen LIBOR, EURIBOR, CHF LIBOR, GBP LIBOR, SGD SIBOR and SOR and Australian BBSW, and seek unspecified compensatory and other damages under varying legal theories.
55
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
USD LIBOR class and individual actions in the US: In 2013 and 2015, the district court in the USD LIBOR actions dismissed, in whole or in part, certain plaintiffs' antitrust claims, federal racketeering claims, CEA claims, and state common law claims. Although the Second Circuit vacated the district court's judgment dismissing antitrust claims, the district court again dismissed antitrust claims against UBS in 2016. Certain plaintiffs have appealed that decision to the Second Circuit. Separately, in 2018, the Second Circuit reversed in part the district court's 2015 decision dismissing certain individual plaintiffs' claims and certain of these actions are now proceeding. UBS entered into an agreement in 2016 with representatives of a class of bondholders to settle their USD LIBOR class action. The agreement has received preliminary court approval and remains subject to final approval. In 2018, the district court denied plaintiffs' motions for class certification in the USD class actions for claims pending against UBS, and plaintiffs sought permission to appeal that ruling to the Second Circuit. In July 2018, the Second Circuit denied the petition to appeal of the class of USD lenders and in November 2018 denied the petition of the USD exchange class. In December 2019, UBS entered into an agreement with representatives of the class of USD lenders to settle their USD LIBOR class action. The agreement has received preliminary court approval and remains subject to final approval. In January 2019, a putative class action was filed in the District Court for the Southern District of New York against UBS and numerous other banks on behalf of US residents who, since 1 February 2014, directly transacted with a defendant bank in USD LIBOR instruments. The complaint asserts antitrust claims. The defendants moved to dismiss the complaint in August 2019. On 26 March 2020 the court granted defendants' motion to dismiss the complaint in its entirety.
Other benchmark class actions in the US: In 2014, the court in one of the Euroyen TIBOR lawsuits dismissed certain of the plaintiffs' claims, including a federal antitrust claim, for lack of standing. In 2015, this court dismissed the plaintiffs' federal racketeering claims on the same basis and affirmed its previous dismissal of the plaintiffs' antitrust claims against UBS. In 2017, this court also dismissed the other Yen LIBOR / Euroyen TIBOR action in its entirety on standing grounds, as did the court in the CHF LIBOR action. Also in 2017, the court in the EURIBOR lawsuit dismissed the case as to UBS and certain other foreign defendants for lack of personal jurisdiction. Plaintiffs in the other Yen LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR and the EURIBOR actions have appealed the dismissals. In April 2020, the appeals court reversed the dismissal of the Yen LIBOR / Euroyen TIBOR complaint. The other cases remain on appeal. In October 2018, the court in the SIBOR / SOR action dismissed all but one of plaintiffs' claims against UBS. Plaintiffs in the CHF LIBOR and
SIBOR / SOR actions filed amended complaints following the dismissals, and the courts granted renewed motions to dismiss in July 2019 (SIBOR / SOR) and in September 2019 (CHF LIBOR). Plaintiffs in both actions have appealed. In November 2018, the court in the BBSW lawsuit dismissed the case as to UBS and certain other foreign defendants for lack of personal jurisdiction. Following that dismissal, plaintiffs in the BBSW action filed an amended complaint in April 2019, which UBS and other defendants named in the amended complaint have moved to dismiss. In February 2020, the court in the BBSW action granted in part and denied in part defendants' motions to dismiss the amended complaint. The court dismissed the GBP LIBOR action in August 2019, and plaintiffs appealed the dismissal in September 2019.
Government bonds:Putative class actions have been filed since 2015 in US federal courts against UBS and other banks on behalf of persons who participated in markets for US Treasury securities since 2007. A consolidated complaint was filed in 2017 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that the banks colluded with respect to, and manipulated prices of, US Treasury securities sold at auction and in the secondary market and asserting claims under the antitrust laws and for unjust enrichment. Defendants' motions to dismiss the consolidated complaint are pending. Similar class actions have been filed concerning European government bonds and other government bonds.
UBS and reportedly other banks are responding to investigations and requests for information from various authorities regarding government bond trading practices. As a result of its review to date, UBS has taken appropriate action.
Government sponsored entities (GSE) bonds: Starting in February 2019, class action complaints were filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against UBS and other banks on behalf of plaintiffs who traded GSE bonds. A consolidated complaint was filed alleging collusion in GSE bond trading between 1 January 2009 and 1 January 2016. In December 2019, UBS and eleven other defendants agreed to settle the class action for a total of USD 250 million. The settlement is subject to court approval.
With respect to additional matters and jurisdictions not encompassed by the settlements and orders referred to above, our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. As in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized.
56
Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities (continued)
6. Swiss retrocessions
The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland ruled in 2012, in a test case against UBS, that distribution fees paid to a firm for distributing third-party and intra-group investment funds and structured products must be disclosed and surrendered to clients who have entered into a discretionary mandate agreement with the firm, absent a valid waiver.
FINMA has issued a supervisory note to all Swiss banks in response to the Supreme Court decision. UBS has met the FINMA requirements and has notified all potentially affected clients.
The Supreme Court decision has resulted, and may continue to result, in a number of client requests for UBS to disclose and potentially surrender retrocessions. Client requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Considerations taken into account when assessing these cases include, among other things, the existence
of a discretionary mandate and whether or not the client documentation contained a valid waiver with respect to distribution fees.
Our balance sheet at 31 March 2020 reflected a provision with respect to matters described in this item 6 in an amount that UBS believes to be appropriate under the applicable accounting standard. The ultimate exposure will depend on client requests and the resolution thereof, factors that are difficult to predict and assess. Hence, as in the case of other matters for which we have established provisions, the future outflow of resources in respect of such matters cannot be determined with certainty based on currently available information and accordingly may ultimately prove to be substantially greater (or may be less) than the provision that we have recognized.
57
Notes to the UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
Note 16 Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions
The table below presents the maximum irrevocable amount of guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions.
Gross
Total gross
Sub-participations
Net
Measured
Not measured
As of 31.3.20, USD million
at fair value
at fair value
Total guarantees
969
17,830
18,800
(2,634)
16,166
Loan commitments
13,514
28,334
41,848
(817)
41,031
Forward starting transactions1
Reverse repurchase agreements
41,161
5,113
46,275
Securities borrowing agreements
9
9
Repurchase agreements
31,293
1,221
32,515
As of 31.12.19, USD million
Total guarantees
986
18,142
19,128
(2,646)
16,482
Loan commitments
6,308
27,547
33,856
(787)
33,069
Forward starting transactions1
Reverse repurchase agreements
20,284
1,657
21,941
Repurchase agreements
7,740
408
8,148
1Cash to be paid in the future by either UBS AG or the counterparty.
Note 17 Currency translation rates
The following table shows the rates of the main currencies used to translate the financial information of UBS AG's operations with a functional currency other than the US dollar into US dollars.
Closing exchange rate
Average rate1
As of
For the quarter ended
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
31.3.20
31.12.19
31.3.19
1 CHF
1.04
1.03
1.00
1.04
1.02
1.00
1 EUR
1.10
1.12
1.12
1.10
1.11
1.14
1 GBP
1.24
1.32
1.30
1.28
1.31
1.31
100 JPY
0.93
0.92
0.90
0.93
0.92
0.91
1Monthly income statement items of operations with a functional currency other than the US dollar are translated with month-end rates into US dollars. Disclosed average rates for a quarter represent an average of three month-end rates, weighted according to the income and expense volumes of all operations of UBS AG with the same functional currency for each month. Weighted average rates for individual business divisions may deviate from the weighted average rates for UBS AG.
Note 18 Events after the reporting period
COVID-19 related developments after the balance sheet date
UBS AG has monitored and assessed information received after the end of the reporting period, until the first quarter 2020 report was approved for issuance on 1 May 2020. No new information has arisen that required UBS AG to adjust its financial position as of 31 March 2020. However, there is significant uncertainty regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to unfold, the duration of the pandemic and the extent of the economic recovery.
While acknowledging that various government support measures may mitigate losses to some degree, UBS AG does expect elevated credit loss expenses to persist for at least as long as the COVID-19 containment measures continue. In particular, given that the current situation is very fluid, updates to scenarios, forecast economic conditions and management overlays may be required during 2020 as further information about the effects of the pandemic is received, including a potential deterioration in estimates of GDP and unemployment.
58
Alternative performance measures
Alternative performance measures
An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a fuller picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented in the table1below. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.
APM label
Definition
Information content
Invested assets
Calculated as the sum of managed fund assets,
This measure provides information about the volume
managed institutional assets, discretionary and
of client assets managed by or deposited with UBS for
advisory wealth management portfolios, fiduciary
investment purposes.
deposits, time deposits, savings accounts, and wealth
management securities or brokerage accounts.
Recurring income
Calculated as the total of net interest income and
This measure provides information about the amount
- GWM
recurring net fee income.
of the recurring net interest and fee income.
Recurring net fee income
Calculated as the total of fees for services provided on
This measure provides information about the amount
- GWM, P&C
an ongoing basis, such as portfolio management fees,
of recurring net fee income.
asset-based investment fund fees, custody fees and
account-keeping fees, which are generated on client
assets.
Transaction-based income
Calculated as the total of the non-recurring portion of
This measure provides information about the amount
- GWM, P&C
net fee and commission income, mainly composed of
of the non-recurring portion of net fee and
brokerage and transaction-based investment fund
commission income.
fees, as well as credit card fees and fees for payment
transactions, together with other net income from
financial instruments measured at fair value through
profit or loss.
Cost / income ratio (%)
Calculated as operating expenses divided by
This measure provides information about the
operating income before credit loss expense or
efficiency of the business by comparing operating
recovery.
expenses with gross income.
Gross margin on invested assets (bps)
Calculated as operating income before credit loss
This measure provides information about the
- GWM, AM
expense or recovery (annualized as applicable) divided
operating income before credit loss expense or
by average invested assets.
recovery of the business in relation to invested assets.
Net interest margin (bps)
Calculated as net interest income (annualized as
This measure provides information about the
- P&C
applicable) divided by average loans.
profitability of the business by calculating the
difference between the price charged for lending and
the cost of funding, relative to loan value.
Net margin on invested assets (bps)
Calculated as operating profit before tax (annualized
This measure provides information about the
- GWM, AM
as applicable) divided by average invested assets.
operating profit before tax of the business in relation
to invested assets.
Net new business volume growth (%)
Calculated as total net inflows and outflows of client
This measure provides information about the growth
- P&C
assets and loans during the period (annualized as
of the business volume as a result of net new business
applicable) divided by total business volume / client
volume flows during a specific period.
assets at the beginning of the period.
59
Appendix
APM label
Calculation
Information content
Net profit growth (%)
Calculated as the change in net profit attributable to
This measure provides information about profit
shareholders from continuing operations between
growth in comparison with the prior period.
current and comparison periods divided by net profit
attributable to shareholders from continuing
operations of the comparison period.
Recurring income as a % of income
Calculated as net interest income and recurring net
This measure provides information about the
- GWM
fee income divided by operating income before credit
proportion of recurring income in operating income.
loss expense or recovery.
Return on common equity tier 1 capital
Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to
This measure provides information about the
(%)
shareholders divided by average common equity tier 1
profitability of the business in relation to common
capital.
equity tier 1 capital.
Return on equity (%)
Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to
This measure provides information about the
shareholders divided by average equity attributable to
profitability of the business in relation to equity.
shareholders.
Return on leverage ratio denominator,
Calculated as annualized operating income before
This measure provides information about the revenues
gross (%)
credit loss expense or recovery divided by average
of the business in relation to leverage ratio
leverage ratio denominator.
denominator.
Return on risk-weighted
Calculated as annualized operating income before
This measure provides information about the revenues
assets, gross (%)
credit loss expense or recovery divided by average
of the business in relation to risk-weighted assets.
risk-weighted assets.
Return on tangible equity (%)
Calculated as annualized net profit attributable to
This measure provides information about the
shareholders divided by average equity attributable to
profitability of the business in relation to tangible
shareholders less average goodwill and intangible
equity.
assets.
Total book value per share
Calculated as equity attributable to shareholders
This measure provides information about net assets
(USD and CHF2)
divided by the number of shares outstanding.
on a per-share basis.
Total tangible book value per share
Calculated as equity attributable to shareholders less
This measure provides information about tangible net
(USD and CHF2)
goodwill and intangible assets divided by the number
assets on a per-share basis.
of shares outstanding.
Loan penetration (%)
Calculated as loans divided by invested assets.
This measure provides information about the loan
volume in relation to invested assets.
Mandate penetration (%)
Calculated as mandate volume divided by invested
This measure provides information about mandate
assets.
volume in relation to invested assets.
1The table contains APMs that are used across our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). Not all of the listed APMs may appear in this particular report. 2Total book value per share and total tangible book value per share in Swiss francs are calculated based on a translation of equity under our US dollar presentation currency.
60
Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
A
CEM
current exposure method
EPS
earnings per share
ABS
asset-backed securities
CEO
Chief Executive Officer
ESG
environmental, social and
AEI
automatic exchange of
CET1
common equity tier 1
governance
information
CFO
Chief Financial Officer
ETD
exchange-traded derivatives
AGM
Annual General Meeting of
CFTC
US Commodity Futures
ETF
exchange-traded fund
shareholders
Trading Commission
EU
European Union
A-IRB
advanced internal
CHF
Swiss franc
EUR
euro
ratings-based
CIC
Corporate & Institutional
EURIBOR
Euro Interbank Offered Rate
AIV
alternative investment
Clients
EVE
economic value of equity
vehicle
CIO
Chief Investment Office
EY
Ernst & Young (Ltd)
ALCO
Asset and Liability
CLS
Continuous Linked
Committee
Settlement
F
AMA
advanced measurement
CMBS
commercial mortgage-
FA
financial advisor
approach
backed security
FCA
UK Financial Conduct
AML
anti-money laundering
C&ORC
Compliance & Operational
Authority
AoA
Articles of Association
Risk Control
FCT
foreign currency translation
APAC
Asia Pacific
CRD IV
EU Capital Requirements
FINMA
Swiss Financial Market
APM
alternative performance
Directive of 2013
Supervisory Authority
measure
CRM
credit risk mitigation (credit
FMIA
Swiss Financial Market
ARR
alternative reference rate
risk) or comprehensive risk
Infrastructure Act
ARS
auction rate securities
measure (market risk)
FSB
Financial Stability Board
ASF
available stable funding
CRR
Capital Requirements
FTA
Swiss Federal Tax
AT1
additional tier 1
Regulation
Administration
AuM
assets under management
CST
combined stress test
FVA
funding valuation
CVA
credit valuation adjustment
adjustment
B
FVOCI
fair value through other
BCBS
Basel Committee on
D
comprehensive income
Banking Supervision
DBO
defined benefit obligation
FVTPL
fair value through profit or
BEAT
base erosion and anti-abuse
DCCP
Deferred Contingent
loss
tax
Capital Plan
FX
foreign exchange
BIS
Bank for International
DJSI
Dow Jones Sustainability
Settlements
Indices
G
BoD
Board of Directors
DM
discount margin
GAAP
generally accepted
BVG
Swiss occupational
DOJ
US Department of Justice
accounting principles
pension plan
D-SIB
domestic systemically
GBP
pound sterling
important bank
GDP
gross domestic product
C
DTA
deferred tax asset
GEB
Group Executive Board
CAO
Capital Adequacy
DVA
debit valuation adjustment
GIA
Group Internal Audit
Ordinance
GIIPS
Greece, Italy, Ireland,
CCAR
Comprehensive Capital
E
Portugal and Spain
Analysis and Review
EAD
exposure at default
GMD
Group Managing Director
CCF
credit conversion factor
EB
Executive Board
GRI
Global Reporting Initiative
CCP
central counterparty
EBA
European Banking Authority
GSE
government sponsored
CCR
counterparty credit risk
EC
European Commission
entities
CCRC
Corporate Culture and
ECB
European Central Bank
G-SIB
global systemically
Responsibility Committee
ECL
expected credit loss
important bank
CCyB
countercyclical buffer
EIR
effective interest rate
CDO
collateralized debt
EL
expected loss
H
obligation
EMEA
Europe, Middle East and
HQLA
high-quality liquid assets
CDS
credit default swap
Africa
HR
human resources
CEA
Commodity Exchange Act
EOP
Equity Ownership Plan
EPE
expected positive exposure
61
Appendix
Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports (continued)
I
N
SAR
stock appreciation right or
IAA
internal assessment
NAV
net asset value
Special Administrative
approach
NCL
Non-core and Legacy
Region
IAS
International Accounting
Portfolio
SBC
Swiss Bank Corporation
Standards
NII
net interest income
SDG
Sustainable Development
IASB
International Accounting
NRV
negative replacement value
Goal
Standards Board
NSFR
net stable funding ratio
SE
structured entity
IBOR
interbank offered rate
NYSE
New York Stock Exchange
SEC
US Securities and Exchange
IFRIC
International Financial
Commission
Reporting Interpretations
O
SEEOP
Senior Executive Equity
Committee
OCA
own credit adjustment
Ownership Plan
IFRS
International Financial
OCI
other comprehensive
SFT
securities financing
Reporting Standards
income
transaction
IHC
intermediate holding
OTC
over-the-counter
SI
sustainable investing
company
SICR
significant increase in credit
IMA
internal models approach
P
risk
IMM
internal model method
PD
probability of default
SIX
SIX Swiss Exchange
IRB
internal ratings-based
PFE
potential future exposure
SME
small and medium-sized
IRC
incremental risk charge
PIT
point in time
corporate
IRRBB
interest rate risk in the
P&L
profit or loss
SMF
Senior Management
banking book
POCI
purchased or originated
Function
ISDA
International Swaps and
credit-impaired
SNB
Swiss National Bank
Derivatives Association
PRA
UK Prudential Regulation
SPPI
solely payments of principal
Authority
and interest
K
PRV
positive replacement value
SRB
systemically relevant bank
KRT
Key Risk Taker
SRM
specific risk measure
Q
SVaR
stressed value-at-risk
L
QRRE
qualifying revolving retail
LAS
liquidity-adjusted stress
exposures
T
LCR
liquidity coverage ratio
TBTF
too big to fail
LGD
loss given default
R
TCJA
US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
LIBOR
London Interbank Offered
RBA
role-based allowances
TLAC
total loss-absorbing capacity
Rate
RBC
risk-based capital
TTC
through-the-cycle
LLC
limited liability company
RbM
risk-based monitoring
LRD
leverage ratio denominator
RMBS
residential mortgage-
U
LTIP
Long-Term Incentive Plan
backed securities
UBS RESI
UBS Real Estate Securities
LTV
loan-to-value
RniV
risks not in VaR
Inc.
RoAE
return on attributed equity
UoM
units of measure
M
RoCET1
return on CET1 capital
USD
US dollar
M&A
mergers and acquisitions
RoTE
return on tangible equity
MiFID II
Markets in Financial
RoU
right-of-use
V
Instruments Directive II
RV
replacement value
VaR
value-at-risk
MRT
Material Risk Taker
RW
risk weight
VAT
value added tax
RWA
risk-weighted assets
W
S
WEKO
Swiss Competition
SA
standardized approach
Commission
SA-CCR
standardized approach for
counterparty credit risk
This is a general list of the abbreviations frequently used in our financial reporting. Not all of the listed abbreviations may appear in this particular report.
62
Information sources
Reporting publications
Annual publications
Annual Report (SAP No. 80531):Published in English, this single-
volume report provides descriptions of: our Group strategy and performance; the strategy and performance of the business divisions and Group Functions; risk, treasury and capital management; corporate governance, corporate responsibility and our compensation framework, including information about compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board members; and financial information, including the financial statements.
Geschäftsbericht (SAP No. 80531): This publication provides the translation into German of our Annual Report.
Annual Review (SAP No. 80530): This booklet contains key information about our strategy and performance, with a focus on corporate responsibility at UBS. It is published in English, German, French and Italian.
Compensation Report (SAP No. 82307): This report discusses our compensation framework and provides information about compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board members. It is available in English and German.
Quarterly publications
The quarterly financial report provides an update on our strategy and performance for the respective quarter. It is available in English.
How to order publications
The annual and quarterly publications are available in .pdf format at www.ubs.com/investors, under "UBS Group AG and UBS AG financial information", and printed copies can be requested from UBS free of charge. For annual publications, refer to the "Investor services" section at www.ubs.com/investors.Alternatively, they can be ordered by quoting the SAP number and the language preference, where applicable, from UBS AG, F4UK-AUL, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland.
Other information
Website
The "Investor Relations" website at www.ubs.com/investorsprovides the following information about UBS: news releases; financial information, including results-related filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; information for shareholders, including UBS share price charts, as well as data and dividend information, and for bondholders; the UBS corporate calendar; and presentations by management for investors and financial analysts. Information about the internet is available in English, with some information also available in German.
Results presentations
Our quarterly results presentations are webcast live. Playbacks of most presentations can be downloaded from www.ubs.com/presentations.
Messaging service
Email alerts to news about UBS can be subscribed for under "UBS news alert" at www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/contact/investor-services.html. Messages are sent in English, German, French or Italian, with an option to select theme preferences for such alerts.
Form 20-F and other submissions to the US Securities and Exchange Commission
We file periodic reports and submit other information about UBS to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). Principal among these filings is the annual report on Form 20-F, filed pursuant to the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing of Form 20-F is structured as a wrap-around document. Most sections of the filing can be satisfied by referring to the combined UBS Group AG and UBS AG annual report. However, there is a small amount of additional information in Form 20-F that is not presented elsewhere and is particularly targeted at readers in the US. Readers are encouraged to refer to this additional disclosure. Any document that we file with the SEC is available on the SEC's website: www.sec.gov. Refer to www.ubs.com/investorsfor more information.
63
Appendix
Cautionary Statement RegardingForward-LookingStatements |This report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures being taken globally to reduce the peak of the resulting pandemic will likely have a significant adverse effect on global economic activity, including in China, the United States and Europe, and an adverse effect on the credit profile of some of our clients and other market participants, which may result in an increase in expected credit loss expense and credit impairments. The unprecedented scale of the measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak create significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements in addition to the factors that generally affect our businesses, but not limited to: (i) the degree to which UBS is successful in the ongoing execution of its strategic plans, including its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives and its ability to manage its levels of risk-weighted assets (RWA) and leverage ratio denominator (LRD), liquidity coverage ratio and other financial resources, including changes in RWA assets and liabilities arising from higher market volatility and other changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing changes to its businesses to meet changing market, regulatory and other conditions;
the continuing low or negative interest rate environment in Switzerland and other jurisdictions; (iv) developments (including as a result of theCOVID-19 pandemic) in the macroeconomic climate and in the markets in which UBS operates or to which it is exposed, including movements in securities prices or liquidity, credit spreads, and currency exchange rates, and the effects of economic conditions, market developments, and geopolitical tensions, and changes to national trade policies on the financial position or creditworthiness of UBS's clients and counterparties as well as on client sentiment and levels of activity;
changes in the availability of capital and funding, including any changes in UBS's credit spreads and ratings, as well as availability and cost of funding to meet requirements for debt eligible for totalloss-absorbing capacity (TLAC); (vi) changes in or the implementation of financial legislation and regulation in Switzerland, the US, the UK, the European Union and other financial centers that have imposed, or resulted in, or may do so in the future, more stringent or entity-specific capital, TLAC, leverage ratio, net stable funding ratio, liquidity and funding requirements, heightened operational resilience requirements, incremental tax requirements, additional levies, limitations on permitted activities, constraints on remuneration, constraints on transfers of capital and liquidity and sharing of operational costs across UBS or other measures, and the effect these will or would have on UBS's business activities; (vii) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing further changes to its legal structure to improve its resolvability and meet related regulatory requirements and the potential need to make further changes to the legal structure or booking model of UBS in response to legal and regulatory requirements, proposals in Switzerland and other jurisdictions for mandatory structural reform of banks or systemically important institutions or to other external developments, and the extent to which such changes will have the intended effects; (viii) UBS's ability to maintain and improve its systems and controls for the detection and prevention of money laundering and compliance with sanctions to meet evolving regulatory requirements and expectations, in particular in the US; (ix) the uncertainty arising from the UK's exit from the EU; (x) changes in UBS's competitive position, including whether differences in regulatory capital and other requirements among the major financial centers will adversely affect UBS's ability to compete in certain lines of business; (xi) changes in the standards of conduct applicable to our businesses that may result from new regulations or new enforcement of existing standards, including recently enacted and proposed measures to impose new and enhanced duties when interacting with customers and in the execution and handling of customer transactions; (xii) the liability to which UBS may be exposed, or possible constraints or sanctions that regulatory authorities might impose on UBS, due to litigation, contractual claims and regulatory investigations, including the potential for disqualification from certain businesses, potentially large fines or monetary penalties, or the loss of licenses or privileges as a result of regulatory or other governmental sanctions, as well as the effect that litigation, regulatory and similar matters have on the operational risk component of our RWA as well as the amount of capital available for return to shareholders; (xiii) the effects on UBS's cross-border banking business of tax or regulatory developments and of possible changes in UBS's policies and practices relating to this business; (xiv) UBS's ability to retain and attract the employees necessary to generate revenues and to manage, support and control its businesses, which may be affected by competitive factors; (xv) changes in accounting or tax standards or policies, and determinations or interpretations affecting the recognition of gain or loss, the valuation of goodwill, the recognition of deferred tax assets and other matters; (xvi) UBS's ability to implement new technologies and business methods, including digital services and technologies, and ability to successfully compete with both existing and new financial service providers, some of which may not be regulated to the same extent; (xvii) limitations on the effectiveness of UBS's internal processes for risk management, risk control, measurement and modeling, and of financial models generally; (xviii) the occurrence of operational failures, such as fraud, misconduct, unauthorized trading, financial crime, cyberattacks and systems failures, the risk of which is increased while COVID-19 control measures require large portions of the staff of both UBS and its service providers to work remotely; (xix) restrictions on the ability of UBS AG to make payments or distributions, including due to restrictions on the ability of its subsidiaries to make loans or distributions, directly or indirectly, or, in the case of financial difficulties, due to the exercise by FINMA or the regulators of UBS's operations in other countries of their broad statutory powers in relation to protective measures, restructuring and liquidation proceedings; (xx) the degree to which changes in regulation, capital or legal structure, financial results or other factors may affect UBS's ability to maintain its stated capital return objective; and (xxi) the effect that these or other factors or unanticipated events may have on our reputation and the additional consequences that this may have on our business and performance. The sequence in which the factors above are presented is not indicative of their likelihood of occurrence or the potential magnitude of their consequences. Our business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Rounding |Numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on the basis of unrounded figures. Information about absolute changes between reporting periods, which is provided in text and which can be derived from figures displayed in the tables, is calculated on a rounded basis.
Tables |Within tables, blank fields generally indicate that the field is not applicable or not meaningful, or that information is not available as of the relevant date or for the relevant period. Zero values generally indicate that the respective figure is zero on an actual or rounded basis. Percentage changes are presented as a mathematical calculation of the change between periods.