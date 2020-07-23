MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > UBS Group AG UBSG CH0244767585 UBS GROUP AG (UBSG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/23 03:48:46 am 11.385 CHF -1.21% 03:36a UBS : Second quarter 2020 report PU 07/22 AYALA LAND : to Raise $250 Million via REIT IPO DJ 07/22 Australia's Santos posts drop in Q2 revenue, sees steady output in near-term RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations UBS : Second quarter 2020 report 0 07/23/2020 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Alternative performance measures Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports Information sources Cautionary statement Second quarter 2020 report Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Group results Operating income 7,403 7,934 7,052 7,532 15,337 14,750 Operating expenses 5,821 5,926 6,124 5,773 11,747 11,445 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,582 2,008 928 1,759 3,591 3,305 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,232 1,595 722 1,392 2,827 2,533 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.33 0.43 0.19 0.37 0.76 0.67 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%) 8.6 11.3 5.2 10.4 9.9 9.5 Return on tangible equity (%) 9.6 12.8 5.9 11.9 11.2 10.8 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 13.2 17.7 8.2 16.0 15.4 14.6 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%) 10.7 12.0 10.8 11.4 11.4 11.1 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)3 3.2 3.5 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.3 Cost / income ratio (%) 75.8 72.3 86.8 76.5 74.0 77.4 Effective tax rate (%) 21.9 20.4 21.6 20.8 21.1 23.4 Net profit growth (%) (11.5) 39.8 129.4 0.7 11.6 (14.1) Resources2 Total assets 1,063,838 1,098,099 972,183 968,728 1,063,838 968,728 Equity attributable to shareholders 57,035 57,949 54,533 53,180 57,035 53,180 Common equity tier 1 capital4 38,146 36,691 35,582 34,948 38,146 34,948 Risk-weighted assets4 286,436 286,256 259,208 262,135 286,436 262,135 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 13.3 12.8 13.7 13.3 13.3 13.3 Going concern capital ratio (%)4 18.7 18.1 20.0 19.1 18.7 19.1 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4 32.7 32.7 34.6 33.3 32.7 33.3 Leverage ratio denominator4 974,348 955,932 911,325 911,379 974,348 911,379 Leverage ratio denominator (with temporary FINMA exemption)5 885,146 877,463 885,146 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)4 3.92 3.84 3.90 3.83 3.92 3.83 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)5 4.31 4.18 4.31 Going concern leverage ratio (%)4 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.5 5.5 5.5 Going concern leverage ratio (%) (with temporary FINMA exemption)5 6.0 5.9 6.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4 9.6 9.8 9.8 9.6 9.6 9.6 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)6 155 139 134 145 155 145 Other Invested assets (USD billion)7 3,588 3,236 3,607 3,381 3,588 3,381 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 69,931 69,437 68,601 66,922 69,931 66,922 Market capitalization8 41,303 33,649 45,661 43,491 41,303 43,491 Total book value per share (USD)8 15.90 16.17 15.08 14.53 15.90 14.53 Total book value per share (CHF)8 15.06 15.58 14.60 14.18 15.06 14.18 Tangible book value per share (USD)8 14.11 14.38 13.29 12.72 14.11 12.72 Tangible book value per share (CHF)8 13.37 13.86 12.87 12.42 13.37 12.42 1 Refer to "Note 9 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Performance targets and measurement" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about our performance targets. 3 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020, which are used for the return calculation, do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 Refer to the "Recent developments" and "Capital management" sections of this report for further details about the temporary FINMA exemption. 6 Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 7 Includes invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. 8 Refer to "UBS shares" in the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. Alternative performance measures An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. 2 UBS Group Management report Terms used in this report, unless the context requires otherwise "UBS," "UBS Group," "UBS Group AG consolidated," "Group," UBS Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries "the Group," "we," "us" and "our" "UBS AG consolidated" UBS AG and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS Group AG" and "UBS Group AG standalone" UBS Group AG on a standalone basis "UBS AG" and "UBS AG standalone" UBS AG on a standalone basis "UBS Switzerland AG" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone" UBS Switzerland AG on a standalone basis "UBS Europe SE consolidated" UBS Europe SE and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS Americas Holding LLC" and UBS Americas Holding LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated" Recent developments Recent developments Our response to COVID-19 COVID-19-related regulatory and legal developments The COVID-19 pandemic has required our ongoing focus on safeguarding the well-being of our employees and their families, serving our clients, and preserving operational continuity. Our employees and external workforce have continued to work from home to a substantial degree, with around 90,000 internal and external staff being able to access our systems remotely. Restrictions around office-based work have been adapted and partially lifted toward the end of the second quarter of 2020 based on our thorough assessments of country-, location- and job-specific circumstances, as well as on governmental requirements. Our firm demonstrated sustained resilience in the second quarter, underscoring the benefits of our integrated and diversified business model, disciplined risk management and ongoing investment in technology and infrastructure. The measures we have implemented to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic have proven largely effective in addressing the relevant challenges and operational risks and some of these measures represent an acceleration of longer-term plans. We are actively engaged in lending activities to support our clients and the economy, and we are involved in the execution of government-backed programs to assist businesses. We have continued to provide loans under the loan guarantee program in Switzerland that was established by the Swiss Federal Council in March 2020 to support small and medium-sized entities (SMEs). As of 17 July 2020, we have processed more than 24,000 applications from clients under this program and have committed CHF 2.7 billion of loans up to CHF 0.5 million, which are 100% guaranteed by the Swiss government, and CHF 0.5 billion of loans between CHF 0.5 million and CHF 20 million, which are 85% government-guaranteed. CHF 1.5 billion (47%) has been drawn under the program. We remain committed to donating any potential profits in relation to the government- backed lending program to COVID-19 relief efforts; however, as previously communicated, we do not expect any such profits in 2020. Credit impairments and expected credit losses under IFRS 9 have remained at elevated levels during the second quarter of 2020, as a result of continued and forecasted adverse economic conditions. While the pandemic-related credit loss expenses we have recognized to date reflect our outlook and forecast as of the end of the second quarter of 2020, given the continued uncertainty related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and the economy, it is reasonable to expect elevated credit loss expenses to persist year on year during the second half of 2020, although at lower levels than seen in the first half of 2020. In May 2020, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) published guidance related to regulatory exemptions that were provided in the first quarter of 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on such guidance, the temporary exemption that permits banks to exclude central bank sight deposits from the leverage ratio denominator (the LRD) for the purpose of calculating going concern ratios has been extended for all banks from 1 July 2020 until 1 January 2021. The loan guarantee program that was set up by the Swiss Federal Council in March 2020 to provide liquidity to Swiss SMEs via Swiss banks permits the issuance of new credit lines until 31 July 2020. The Swiss Federal Council issued a draft law in July 2020 with a planned duration until 31 December 2032, seeking to transpose the loan guarantee program created under the emergency law in March 2020 into a federal law. The law will include provisions to terminate temporary measures early. US regulatory authorities temporarily eased the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) requirements for subsidiary banks of bank holding companies and intermediate holding companies in May 2020. UBS Americas Holding LLC has been subject to SLR requirements for local US reporting since 1 April 2020. The relief also permits exclusion of US Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator through March 2021. The EU has adjusted the Capital Requirements Regulation, with no significant impact on UBS Group AG. International action regarding capital distributions During the second quarter of 2020, regulators in several jurisdictions implemented measures restricting bank capital distributions and share repurchase programs. These measures are intended to maintain capital resilience and lending capacity following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the European Systemic Risk Board issued a recommendation that would prevent EU financial institutions from making capital distributions and running share buyback programs. In the US, banking regulators have taken several actions, including a prohibition on increasing dividends and share repurchases through buybacks during the third quarter of 2020. In the UK, the Prudential Regulation Authority (the PRA) also asked the seven largest systemic UK banks to suspend dividends and share repurchases until the end of 2020 and to refrain from paying cash bonuses to senior staff, including all material risk takers (MRTs). UBS continues to monitor policy developments on distributions. No such measures are currently under official consideration in Switzerland and the above-mentioned restrictions do not limit our ability to carry out capital distributions. 4 Other regulatory and legal developments Revision of the Swiss Banking Act In June 2020, the Swiss Federal Council adopted a dispatch on the partial revision of the Banking Act. The proposed measures would strengthen the Swiss depositor protection scheme by requiring banks to deposit half of their contribution obligations for the deposit protection scheme in securities or cash with a custodian. An adjustment to the Intermediated Securities Act would require custodians of securities to separate their own portfolios from the portfolios of their clients. Furthermore, the revision amends the section of the Swiss Banking Act on bank insolvency provisions, including the ranking of claims in case of a bail-in and the required subordination of bail-in bonds, except those issued by a holding company with pari-passu liabilities of less than 5% of the total bail-in bond capital. The revised Banking Act is not expected to come into force until the start of 2022. We expect moderate additional costs for all Switzerland-based Group entities in scope. Brexit Following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, negotiations are continuing on the future EU-UK relationship ahead of the end of the transition period, which is scheduled to expire on 31 December 2020. The UK and EU had both committed to complete the various equivalence assessments under existing financial services legislation by June 2020, but no further information from the EU and UK authorities about the outcome of those assessments has been released. It is unclear whether and when the EU and the UK will grant equivalence to each other. Should the UK exit the transition period without at least the majority of equivalence determinations in place, significant market disruption may result. UBS Europe SE's exposures to UK central counterparties (CCPs) would need to be migrated to an EU CCP before the end of the transition period. In addition, a number of market structure issues remain unresolved, including the operation of derivatives and share trading obligations under the EU's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II. Developments related to the transition away from IBORs The UK PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) have confirmed that the deadline for transitioning away from LIBOR remains the end of 2021. Her Majesty's Treasury has also announced that the FCA will be given additional powers to ensure a smooth wind-down of LIBOR and deal with complex legacy contracts that cannot transition from LIBOR. While the end-of-2021 deadline remains, various national working groups have deferred interim transition milestones in response to the progress being made by the market and increased challenges introduced by COVID-19. Across various markets, UBS has a substantial number of contracts linked to interbank offered rates. The new, risk-free alternative reference rates (ARRs) do not currently provide a term structure, which will require a change in the contractual terms of products currently indexed on terms other than overnight. With the exception of the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average rate (SONIA), liquidity in ARRs remains low. Following two market- wide consultations undertaken by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, a key milestone for the derivatives markets is the publication of a revised fallback clause. We have established a cross-divisional,cross-regional governance structure and change program to address the scale and complexity of the transition. UBS is committed to timely, orderly transition by the end of 2021; however, some contracts based on legacy IBORs will likely remain beyond 2021. In May 2020, we launched our Swiss Average Rate Overnight (SARON) mortgage in the Swiss market. Results of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review In June 2020, the Federal Reserve Board released the results of its annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). UBS's intermediate holding company, UBS Americas Holding LLC, exceeded minimum capital requirements under the severely adverse scenario and the Federal Reserve Board did not object to its capital plan. As a result, UBS Americas Holding LLC will no longer be subject to the qualitative assessment component of CCAR. The Federal Reserve Board also conducted sensitivity analyses to model the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of these supplementary analyses, the Federal Reserve Board determined that firms should resubmit revised capital plans based on a new stress scenario that is to be provided to supervised firms by 30 September 2020. Environmental, social and governance In April 2020, the European Supervisory Authorities launched a consultation on the draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) on environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure standards. The draft RTS require financial institutions to publish and maintain a statement about their investment decisions' principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors. The draft RTS also contain very detailed adverse impact disclosure requirements, both at an entity and a product level. At present, such information is not available in a standardized and reportable way, posing significant challenges to the implementation of the RTS if enacted as proposed. The consultation closes on 1 September 2020. The Responsible Business Initiative (RBI) aims to introduce global due diligence requirements for human rights and environmental standards for Switzerland-based firms. A public vote on the RBI is scheduled for November 2020. The Swiss parliament has adopted a contingent counter-proposal to the RBI, which is aligned with current EU disclosure regulation and contains a reporting obligation on human rights and environmental standards, with due diligence requirements in the areas of child labor and conflict minerals. If the RBI is rejected in the November referendum, the counter-proposal will automatically become effective. 5 Recent developments Other developments Sale of a majority stake in UBS Fondcenter In the first quarter of 2020, we announced that we will sell a majority stake in UBS Fondcenter to Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group's post-trade services provider. We currently expect to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2020, recording a post-tax gain of around USD 600 million. CET1 capital is expected to increase by around USD 400 million. Refer to "Note 32 Changes in organization and acquisitions and disposals" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information Banking partnership with Banco do Brasil As disclosed in our Annual Report 2019, we signed a binding agreement with Banco do Brasil in November 2019 to establish a strategic investment banking partnership that will provide investment banking services and institutional securities brokerage in Brazil and selected countries in South America. The transaction was initially expected to close in the first half of 2020. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by governments to limit or close down non- essential business activity, we currently expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon closing of this transaction, CET1 capital is currently expected to decrease by USD 100 million to USD 200 million. Refer to "Note 32 Changes in organization and acquisitions and disposals" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information 6 Group performance Income statement For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Net interest income 1,392 1,330 1,026 5 36 2,722 2,149 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,932 1,807 1,939 7 0 3,738 3,874 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (272) (268) (12) 2 (540) (33) Fee and commission income 4,729 5,477 4,907 (14) (4) 10,207 9,448 Fee and commission expense (419) (456) (434) (8) (3) (875) (842) Net fee and commission income 4,311 5,021 4,474 (14) (4) 9,332 8,606 Other income 41 43 105 (6) (61) 84 154 Total operating income 7,403 7,934 7,532 (7) (2) 15,337 14,750 Personnel expenses 4,283 4,321 4,153 (1) 3 8,604 8,196 General and administrative expenses 1,063 1,133 1,175 (6) (10) 2,196 2,362 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 458 456 427 0 7 914 854 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 17 16 18 8 (5) 32 33 Total operating expenses 5,821 5,926 5,773 (2) 1 11,747 11,445 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,582 2,008 1,759 (21) (10) 3,591 3,305 Tax expense / (benefit) 347 410 366 (15) (5) 757 773 Net profit / (loss) 1,236 1,598 1,393 (23) (11) 2,833 2,532 Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 1 13 246 6 (1) Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,232 1,595 1,392 (23) (11) 2,827 2,533 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 209 4,195 2,473 (95) (92) 4,404 3,512 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 4 (2) (5) 3 (3) Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 205 4,197 2,478 (95) (92) 4,402 3,515 7 Group performance Performance of our business divisions and Group Functions For the quarter ended 30.6.20 Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million Management Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Operating income 3,942 823 524 2,268 (155) 7,403 Operating expenses 3,062 586 367 1,656 151 5,821 of which: net restructuring expenses 1 11 4 1 5 0 21 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 8 (6) 0 1 0 2 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 880 238 157 612 (305) 1,582 For the quarter ended 31.3.20 Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million Management Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Operating income 4,547 904 514 2,449 (480) 7,934 Operating expenses 3,329 570 357 1,741 (71) 5,926 of which: net restructuring expenses 1 61 1 5 19 0 86 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 7 0 0 (1) (1) 6 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,218 334 157 709 (410) 2,008 For the quarter ended 30.6.19 Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million Management Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Operating income 4,057 958 475 2,071 (30) 7,532 of which: net foreign currency translation gains 3 10 10 Operating expenses 3,183 568 351 1,644 26 5,773 of which: net restructuring expenses 1 12 2 10 13 1 39 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 19 0 0 (1) (14) 4 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 874 390 124 427 (56) 1,759 1 Reflects expenses for new restructuring initiatives. Prior-year comparative figures also include restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs. 2 Reflects the net increase in / (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties of USD 0 million, USD 1 million and USD 1 million for the quarters ended 30 June 2020, 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2019, respectively. 3 Related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations. 8 Performance of our business divisions and Group Functions Year-to-date 30.6.20 Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million Management Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Operating income 8,489 1,727 1,038 4,718 (635) 15,337 Operating expenses 6,391 1,155 724 3,396 80 11,747 of which: net restructuring expenses 1 72 5 6 24 0 107 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 15 (6) 0 0 (1) 8 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,098 572 314 1,321 (715) 3,591 Year-to-date 30.6.19 Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group USD million Management Banking ment Bank Functions UBS Operating income 8,061 1,915 921 3,836 17 14,750 of which: net foreign currency translations gains 3 10 10 Operating expenses 6,323 1,139 693 3,202 88 11,445 of which: net restructuring expenses 1 22 6 16 27 (1) 70 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 20 0 0 (2) (22) (4) Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,737 777 228 634 (71) 3,305 1 Reflects expenses for new restructuring initiatives. Prior-year comparative figures also include restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs. 2 Reflects the net increase in / (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties of USD 1 million and USD 8 million for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. 3 Related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations. Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Profit before tax decreased by USD 177 million, or 10%, to USD 1,582 million, mainly driven by lower operating income. Operating income decreased by USD 129 million, or 2%, to USD 7,403 million, mainly reflecting a USD 260 million increase in net credit loss expenses, USD 163 million lower net fee and commission income, and a USD 64 million decrease in other income. This was partly offset by a USD 359 million increase in net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. Operating expenses increased by USD 48 million, or 1%, to USD 5,821 million, mainly reflecting higher personnel expenses, partly offset by lower general and administrative expenses. Operating income: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Total operating income decreased by USD 129 million, or 2%, to USD 7,403 million. 9 Group performance Net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 1,041 1,069 794 (3) 31 2,110 1,579 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 351 261 232 34 51 612 571 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,932 1,807 1,939 7 0 3,738 3,874 Total 3,324 3,137 2,965 6 12 6,461 6,023 Global Wealth Management 1,291 1,331 1,206 (3) 7 2,622 2,467 of which: net interest income 1,023 1,031 966 (1) 6 2,054 1,975 of which: transaction-based income from foreign exchange and other intermediary activity 1 269 300 240 (10) 12 569 492 Personal & Corporate Banking 608 609 610 0 0 1,217 1,219 of which: net interest income 517 511 501 1 3 1,029 994 of which: transaction-based income from foreign exchange and other intermediary activity 1 91 97 110 (7) (17) 188 225 Asset Management (3) (3) 1 (2) (6) 2 Investment Bank2 1,496 1,610 1,185 (7) 26 3,106 2,278 Global Banking 3 158 112 115 42 37 270 205 Global Markets 3 1,338 1,498 1,069 (11) 25 2,836 2,073 Group Functions (70) (409) (37) (83) 89 (479) 57 1 Mainly includes spread-related income in connection with client-driven transactions, foreign currency translation effects and income and expenses from precious metals, which are included in the income statement line Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. 2 Investment Bank information is provided at the business line level rather than by financial statement reporting line, in order to reflect the underlying business activities, which is consistent with the structure of the management discussion and analysis in the "Investment Bank" section of this report. 3 Effective as of 1 January 2020, the Investment Bank was realigned into two new business lines, Global Banking and Global Markets. The presentation of prior-year information reflects the new structure, with no effect on the overall results of the Investment Bank. Net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Total combined net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss increased by USD 359 million to USD 3,324 million. The Investment Bank increased by USD 311 million to USD 1,496 million, largely driven by Global Markets. Income increased in the Derivatives & Solutions business, mainly driven by higher client activity levels across Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit products, partly offset by a decrease in Equity Derivatives net revenues, reflecting challenging market conditions for our structured derivatives business. Global Wealth Management increased by USD 85 million to USD 1,291 million. This mainly reflected a USD 57 million increase in net interest income, despite lower US dollar interest rates, mainly driven by an increase in loan revenues as a result of higher loan margins and loan volumes, and an increase in deposit revenues. This was partly offset by lower investment-of- equity income. In addition, a USD 29 million increase in transaction-based income from foreign exchange and other intermediary activity was driven by higher levels of client activity. Group Functions decreased by USD 33 million to negative USD 70 million. This was driven by an USD 82 million decrease in Group Treasury, reflecting lower income relating to centralized Group Treasury risk management services, driven by increased liquidity costs in relation to COVID-19 market stress, as well as lower income from accounting asymmetries including hedge accounting ineffectiveness. In addition, there was USD 20 million lower net income in Non-core Legacy Portfolio. These decreases were partly offset by a USD 69 million increase in Group Services, mainly reflecting lower funding costs related to deferred tax assets. Refer to "Note 3 Net interest income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information about net interest income 10 Net fee and commission income Net fee and commission income was USD 4,311 million, compared with USD 4,474 million. M&A and corporate finance fees decreased by USD 179 million to USD 117 million, primarily reflecting lower revenues from mergers and acquisitions in our Global Banking business in the Investment Bank, while the global fee pool declined by 23%. Net brokerage fees increased by USD 158 million to USD 896 million, reflecting higher levels of client activity in the Investment Bank and Global Wealth Management. Fees for portfolio management and related services decreased by USD 102 million to USD 1,813 million, predominantly in Global Wealth Management, mainly due to margin compression and lower invested assets at the beginning of the quarter, largely reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on equity markets. Other fee and commission income decreased by USD 64 million to USD 387 million, largely driven by Global Wealth Management, mainly in the Americas, and Personal & Corporate Banking, mainly reflecting lower credit card revenues. Refer to "Note 4 Net fee and commission income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information Other income Other income decreased by USD 64 million to USD 41 million. The second quarter of 2019 included a gain of USD 38 million related to the settlement of a litigation claim, income of USD 14 million related to a claim on a defaulted counterparty position and net foreign currency gains of USD 10 million related to the disposal of a branch. Refer to "Note 5 Other income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information 11 Group performance Credit loss (expense) / recovery Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS For the quarter ended 30.6.20 Stages 1 and 2 (45) (100) 0 (56) 0 (202) Stage 3 (19) (10) 0 (22) (20) (70) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (64) (110) 0 (78) (20) (272) For the quarter ended 31.3.20 Stages 1 and 2 (12) (16) 0 (62) 0 (89) Stage 3 (41) (62) 0 (60) (16) (179) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (53) (77) 0 (122) (16) (268) For the quarter ended 30.6.19 Stages 1 and 2 8 12 0 3 0 22 Stage 3 (12) (13) 0 (5) (5) (35) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (5) (1) 0 (1) (6) (12) Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS Year-to-date 30.6.20 Stages 1 and 2 (57) (116) 0 (118) 0 (291) Stage 3 (61) (71) 0 (82) (35) (249) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (117) (187) 0 (200) (35) (540) Year-to-date 30.6.19 Stages 1 and 2 11 16 0 (10) 0 17 Stage 3 (14) (15) 0 (14) (6) (50) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (4) 1 0 (24) (6) (33) Credit loss expense / recovery Total net credit loss expenses were USD 272 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared with USD 12 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting net expenses of USD 202 million related to stage 1 and 2 positions and net expenses of USD 70 million related to credit-impaired (stage 3) positions. Stage 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses of USD 202 million were primarily driven by a net expense of USD 127 million from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions. This also led to exposure movements from stage 1 to stage 2 as probabilities of default increased. The remaining stage 1 and 2 expenses of USD 75 million mainly reflect the effects of expert judgement overlays for selected exposures to Swiss large corporates and small and medium-sized entities, as well as remeasurements within our loan books, mainly in the Investment Bank. These were partly offset by recoveries on energy-related exposures and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 70 million. In the Investment Bank, stage 3 net expenses of USD 22 million were driven by USD 38 million of expenses recognized across various positions, partly offset by recoveries on securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. In Group Functions, stage 3 expenses of USD 20 million arose from an energy-related exposure in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. In Global Wealth Management, stage 3 net expenses of USD 19 million primarily reflected USD 9 million on a single structured margin-lending position, with the remaining USD 10 million on a number of smaller positions across the portfolios. In Personal & Corporate Banking, stage 3 net expenses of USD 10 million arose primarily on two newly defaulted clients in the corporate lending portfolio. Refer to "Note 10 Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information about credit loss expense / recovery 12 Operating expenses For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Personnel expenses 4,283 4,321 4,153 (1) 3 8,604 8,196 of which: salaries and variable compensation 2,696 2,561 2,523 5 7 5,258 4,943 of which: financial advisor compensation 1 941 1,094 1,005 (14) (6) 2,035 1,965 of which: other personnel expenses 2 645 666 625 (3) 3 1,311 1,287 General and administrative expenses 1,063 1,133 1,175 (6) (10) 2,196 2,362 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters 2 6 4 (71) (56) 8 (4) of which: other general and administrative expenses 1,061 1,127 1,171 (6) (9) 2,188 2,366 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 458 456 427 0 7 914 854 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 17 16 18 8 (5) 32 33 Total operating expenses 5,821 5,926 5,773 (2) 1 11,747 11,445 1 Financial advisor compensation consists of grid-based compensation based directly on compensable revenues generated by financial advisors and supplemental compensation calculated on the basis of financial advisor productivity, firm tenure, assets and other variables. It also includes expenses related to compensation commitments with financial advisors entered into at the time of recruitment that are subject to vesting requirements. 2 Consists of expenses related to contractors, social security, pension and other post-employment benefit plans, and other personnel expenses. Refer to "Note 6 Personnel expenses" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. Operating expenses: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Operating expenses increased by USD 48 million, or 1%, to USD 5,821 million. Personnel expenses Personnel expenses increased by USD 130 million to USD 4,283 million, mainly driven by higher expenses for variable compensation and an increase in accruals for untaken vacation. This was partly offset by lower financial advisor compensation in Global Wealth Management, driven by a decrease in compensable revenues in the Americas. Refer to "Note 6 Personnel expenses" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses decreased by USD 112 million to USD 1,063 million. This was mainly driven by lower travel and entertainment expenses, outsourcing costs, and professional fees. We believe that the industry continues to operate in an environment in which expenses associated with litigation, regulatory and similar matters will remain elevated for the foreseeable future and we continue to be exposed to a number of significant claims and regulatory matters. The outcome of many of these matters, the timing of a resolution, and the potential effects of resolutions on our future business, financial results or financial condition are extremely difficult to predict. Refer to "Note 7 General and administrative expenses" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information

Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report and to the "Regulatory and legal developments" and "Risk factors" sections of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about litigation, regulatory and similar matters Depreciation, amortization and impairment Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software increased by USD 31 million to USD 458 million, mainly driven by higher expenses for capitalized internally generated software. Tax: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 We recognized income tax expenses of USD 347 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 21.9%, compared with USD 366 million for the second quarter of 2019. Current tax expenses were USD 343 million, compared with USD 209 million, and related to taxable profits of UBS Switzerland AG and other entities. Deferred tax expenses were USD 4 million, compared with USD 157 million. These included expenses of USD 68 million in respect of the amortization of deferred tax assets (DTAs) previously recognized in relation to tax losses carried forward and deductible temporary differences, which primarily relate to UBS Americas Inc. Deferred tax expenses were decreased by a benefit of USD 31 million in respect of additional DTA recognition that resulted from the contribution of real estate assets by UBS AG to UBS Americas Inc. and UBS Financial Services Inc. in the second quarter of 2020. The additional DTA recognition related to the elections that were made in the fourth quarter of 2018 to capitalize certain historic real estate costs. This amount represents one half of the expected full-year benefit and, therefore, further amounts totaling USD 31 million will be recognized in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Deferred tax expenses were also decreased by a benefit of USD 33 million in respect of an increase in temporary difference DTAs as the expected value of future tax deductions for deferred compensation awards increased. 13 Group performance Excluding any potential effects from the reassessment of deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with our business planning process, we expect a tax rate for 2020 of around 20%. This reflects the effects of the aforementioned increase in DTAs from the contribution of real estate assets as well as the limited tax expense impact from the sale of the majority stake in UBS Fondcenter AG, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Refer to "Note 8 Income taxes" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information

Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the sale of the majority stake in UBS Fondcenter AG Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was USD 205 million, compared with USD 2,478 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,232 million, compared with USD 1,392 million, and other comprehensive income (OCI) attributable to shareholders, net of tax, was negative USD 1,027 million, compared with positive USD 1,086 million. In the second quarter of 2020, OCI related to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value was negative USD 872 million, compared with positive USD 72 million, primarily due to a significant tightening of our own credit spreads compared with the first quarter of 2020, which have largely returned to the levels observed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defined benefit plan OCI was negative USD 500 million, compared with positive USD 8 million. We recorded net pre-tax OCI losses of USD 412 million related to our non-Swiss pension plans, mainly driven by the UK defined benefit plans, which incurred OCI losses of USD 374 million. This reflected OCI losses of USD 707 million from the remeasurement of the defined benefit obligation, primarily reflecting a decrease in the applicable discount rate, partly offset by OCI gains of USD 333 million due to a positive return on plan assets. The net pre-tax OCI loss related to the Swiss pension plan was USD 7 million. Taxes on defined benefit plan OCI amounted to a net expense of USD 80 million in the second quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the derecognition of DTAs in respect of UK tax losses carried forward that relate to previous contributions to the UK defined benefit plans as a result of a decrease in the expected future taxable income following the reversal of cumulative own credit gains. OCI related to the cost of hedging was negative USD 13 million in the second quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation OCI was positive USD 261 million in the second quarter of 2020, mainly resulting from the strengthening of the Swiss franc (2%), the euro (2%) and the Australian dollar (12%) against the US dollar. OCI related to foreign currency translation in the same quarter of last year was positive USD 168 million. OCI related to cash flow hedges was positive USD 95 million, mainly reflecting an increase in unrealized gains on US dollar hedging derivatives resulting from decreases in the relevant US dollar long-term interest rates. In the second quarter of 2019, OCI related to cash flow hedges was positive USD 773 million. OCI associated with financial assets measured at fair value through OCI was positive USD 1 million, compared with positive USD 65 million in the same quarter of last year. Refer to "Statement of comprehensive income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information

Refer to "Note 11 Fair value measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information about own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value

Refer to "Note 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about other comprehensive income related to defined benefit plans Sensitivity to interest rate movements As of 30 June 2020, we estimate that a parallel shift in yield curves by plus 100 basis points could lead to a combined increase in annual net interest income of approximately USD 1.4 billion in Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. A parallel shift in yield curves by minus 100 basis points could lead to a combined reduction in annual net interest income of approximately USD 0.3 billion. These estimates are based on a hypothetical scenario of an immediate change in interest rates, equal across all currencies and relative to implied forward rates as of 30 June 2020 applied to our banking book. These estimates further assume no change to balance sheet size and structure, constant foreign exchange rates and no specific management action. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report for information about interest rate risk in the banking book 14 Key figures and personnel Below we provide an overview of selected key figures of the Group. For further information about key figures related to capital management, refer to the "Capital management" section of this report. Cost / income ratio: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 The cost / income ratio was 75.8%, compared with 76.5%, driven mainly by an increase in income. The cost / income ratio is measured based on income before credit loss expenses. Common equity tier 1 capital: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 During the second quarter of 2020, our common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital increased by USD 1.5 billion to USD 38.1 billion, mainly as a result of operating profit before tax and foreign currency effects, which were partially offset by current taxes, defined benefit plans and accruals for capital returns to shareholders. Considering the elevated uncertainty about the size and depth of the economic shock resulting from COVID-19, as well as widespread regulatory direction to maintain capital flexibility, we are reviewing the mix between cash dividends and share repurchases. While it is premature to provide guidance for 2020, going forward our intention is to continue to pay out excess capital and maintain our overall capital returns to shareholders consistent with previous levels. Depending on business development and the outlook in the second half, we may resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter. Similar to the prior quarter, our Basel III expected loss on portfolios subject to internal ratings remained higher than IFRS 9 stage 1 and 2 expected credit losses, with the excess amount deducted from CET1 capital. As a consequence, the stage 1 and 2 credit loss expense in the second quarter of 2020 related to positions under the IRB approach did not decrease our CET1 capital. Return on CET1 capital: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 The annualized return on CET1 capital (RoCET1) was 13.2%, compared with 16.0%, driven by a decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders and an increase in the average CET1 capital. Risk-weighted assets: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Risk-weighted assets (RWA) increased by USD 0.2 billion to USD 286.4 billion, reflecting increases from model updates of USD 4.6 billion and currency effects of USD 2.1 billion, as well as regulatory add-ons of USD 1.5 billion, partly offset by decreases in asset size and other movements of USD 4.6 billion and methodology and policy changes of USD 3.4 billion. Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Our CET1 capital ratio increased from 12.8% to 13.3%, reflecting the aforementioned USD 1.5 billion increase in CET1 capital. Leverage ratio denominator (excluding temporary exemption from FINMA): 2Q20 vs 1Q20 The leverage ratio denominator (LRD) increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion. This increase was driven by an increase in asset size and other movements of USD 9 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in high-quality liquidity assets and partly offset by derivative exposures and securities financing transactions, as well as an increase due to currency effects of USD 9 billion. Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (excluding temporary exemption from FINMA): 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Our CET1 leverage ratio increased from 3.84% to 3.92% in the second quarter of 2020, as the aforementioned USD 1.5 billion increase in CET1 capital offset the aforementioned USD 18 billion increase in the LRD. We expect our CET1 leverage ratio to remain above 3.7% for the near future. Going concern leverage ratio (excluding temporary exemption from FINMA): 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Our going concern leverage ratio increased from 5.4% to 5.5%, driven by a USD 1.6 billion increase in total going concern capital, partly offset by the aforementioned USD 18 billion increase in the LRD. Personnel: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 We employed 69,931 personnel (full-time equivalents) as of 30 June 2020, a net increase of 494 compared with 31 March 2020. This mainly reflects the ongoing insourcing of certain activities from third-party vendors to our Business Solutions Centers, as well as staffing to address regulatory requirements, partly offset by the effect of our cost management initiatives. 15 Group performance Return on equity and CET1 capital As of or for the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Net profit Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,232 1,595 1,392 2,827 2,533 Equity Equity attributable to shareholders 57,035 57,949 53,180 57,035 53,180 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 6,414 6,407 6,624 6,414 6,624 Tangible equity attributable to shareholders 50,620 51,542 46,555 50,620 46,555 Less: other CET1 deductions 12,474 14,851 11,607 12,474 11,607 Common equity tier 1 capital 38,146 36,691 34,948 38,146 34,948 Returns Return on equity (%) 8.6 11.3 10.4 9.9 9.5 Return on tangible equity (%) 9.6 12.8 11.9 11.2 10.8 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 13.2 17.7 16.0 15.4 14.6 Net new money and invested assets Management's discussion and analysis of net new money and invested assets is provided in the "UBS business divisions and Group Functions" section of this report. Net new money1 For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Global Wealth Management 9.2 11.6 (1.7) 20.8 20.6 Asset Management 19.2 32.7 (15.0) 51.9 (14.9) of which: excluding money market flows 8.8 22.8 (13.9) 31.6 (16.1) of which: money market flows 10.4 9.9 (1.1) 20.3 1.3 1 Net new money excludes interest and dividend income. Invested assets As of % change from USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 31.3.20 30.6.19 Global Wealth Management 2,590 2,339 2,486 11 4 Asset Management 928 832 831 12 12 of which: excluding money market funds 805 720 734 12 10 of which: money market funds 123 111 97 11 26 16 Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Profit before tax increased by USD 286 million, or 9%, to USD 3,591 million. Operating income increased by USD 587 million, or 4%, to USD 15,337 million, driven by USD 726 million higher net fee and commission income. Net brokerage fee income increased by USD 569 million due to higher levels of client activity in Global Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, and investment fund fees and fees for portfolio management and related services increased by USD 272 million, mainly reflecting higher average invested assets. In addition, net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss increased by USD 438 million, mainly driven by higher income in our Global Markets business in the Investment Bank as a result of higher volumes and market volatility, and in Global Wealth Management, driven by higher net interest income, mainly reflecting growth in lending revenues, partly offset by lower deposit revenues as a result of lower US dollar interest rates, as well as higher transaction-based income as a result of elevated client activity levels. These effects were partly offset by a decrease in Group Functions, mainly reflecting losses in Group Treasury in relation to accounting asymmetries including hedge accounting, compared with positive income in the prior year, and higher negative income related to centralized Group Treasury risk management services. In addition, Non-core and Legacy Portfolio recognized valuation losses of USD 143 million on auction rate securities compared with valuation gains of USD 32 million recognized in the prior-year period. The decreases in Group Treasury and Non-core and Legacy Portfolio were partly offset by an increase in Group Services, mainly as a result of lower funding costs related to deferred tax assets. The increases in net fee and commission income, net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss were partly offset by a USD 507 million increase in net credit loss expenses. Operating expenses increased by USD 302 million, or 3%, mainly reflecting a USD 408 million increase in personnel expenses, driven by higher expenses for variable compensation and an increase in accruals for untaken vacation, as well as higher financial advisor compensation in Global Wealth Management. This was partly offset by a USD 166 million decrease in general and administrative expenses, mainly reflecting lower travel and entertainment expenses, outsourcing costs, and professional fees. Outlook While measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have had initial success in some countries, there has been material disruption to many businesses as well as increased unemployment. The timing and path of recovery is likely to vary widely based on effectiveness of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and economic stimulus measures in different countries as well as increasing geopolitical tensions and political uncertainties. The range of possible outcomes remains very wide, and making reliable predictions about the timing and shape of any potential economic recovery remains difficult. Given the continued uncertainty related to the pandemic, it is reasonable to expect elevated Group credit loss expenses in the second half of 2020, but below those seen in the first half of the year. The majority of our credit exposures are either with our Global Wealth Management clients or in Switzerland, and are of high quality. Switzerland's effective crisis management measures will help it withstand this shock to the economy. Higher market levels at the start of the quarter will benefit recurring fee income. Our ongoing actions to improve our net interest income, including loan growth, should partly offset higher liquidity costs incurred to respond to the current environment, in addition to US dollar interest rate headwinds. Going forward, the pandemic, along with seasonality, may have an impact on client activity levels. We remain focused on supporting our employees, clients and the economies in which we operate while executing on our strategic plans and maintaining our disciplined approach to managing risks across the firm. 17 UBS business divisions and Group Functions Management report Global Wealth Management Global Wealth Management Global Wealth Management1 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Net interest income 1,023 1,031 966 (1) 6 2,054 1,975 Recurring net fee income2 2,128 2,434 2,315 (13) (8) 4,562 4,533 Transaction-based income3 824 1,113 764 (26) 8 1,937 1,529 Other income 32 21 17 50 88 53 28 Income 4,006 4,600 4,062 (13) (1) 8,606 8,064 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (64) (53) (5) 21 (117) (4) Total operating income 3,942 4,547 4,057 (13) (3) 8,489 8,061 Total operating expenses 3,062 3,329 3,183 (8) (4) 6,391 6,323 Business division operating profit / (loss) before tax 880 1,218 874 (28) 1 2,098 1,737 Performance measures and other information Recurring income4 3,151 3,465 3,280 (9) (4) 6,616 6,507 Recurring income as a percentage of income (%) 78.6 75.3 80.8 76.9 80.7 Financial advisor variable compensation5,6 813 964 879 (16) (7) 1,777 1,694 Compensation commitments with recruited financial advisors5,7 128 130 127 (2) 1 258 271 Pre-tax profit growth (%) 0.7 41.1 (9.1) 20.8 (15.8) Cost / income ratio (%) 76.4 72.4 78.4 74.3 78.4 Average attributed equity (USD billion)8 16.7 16.5 16.6 1 0 16.6 16.5 Return on attributed equity (%)8 21.1 29.6 21.0 25.3 21.0 Risk-weighted assets (USD billion)8 82.8 78.8 77.3 5 7 82.8 77.3 Leverage ratio denominator (USD billion)8,9 330.7 310.6 323.2 6 2 330.7 323.2 Goodwill and intangible assets (USD billion) 5.1 5.1 5.1 0 (1) 5.1 5.1 Net new money (USD billion) 9.2 11.6 (1.7) 20.8 20.6 Invested assets (USD billion) 2,590 2,339 2,486 11 4 2,590 2,486 Net margin on invested assets (bps)10 14 20 14 (27) 1 17 14 Gross margin on invested assets (bps) 65 74 66 (12) (2) 70 67 Client assets (USD billion) 2,881 2,591 2,768 11 4 2,881 2,768 Loans, gross (USD billion)11 188.6 184.6 176.4 2 7 188.6 176.4 Customer deposits (USD billion)11 314.8 310.9 288.7 1 9 314.8 288.7 Recruitment loans to financial advisors5 1,930 1,997 2,195 (3) (12) 1,930 2,195 Other loans to financial advisors5 743 703 880 6 (16) 743 880 Advisors (full-time equivalents) 9,786 9,983 10,403 (2) (6) 9,786 10,403 1 Comparatives may differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 2 Recurring net fee income consists of fees for services provided on an ongoing basis, such as portfolio management fees, asset-based investment fund fees and custody fees, which are generated on client assets, as well as credit card fees and administrative fees for accounts. 3 Transaction-based income consists of the non-recurring portion of net fee and commission income, mainly composed of brokerage and transaction-based investment fund fees, as well as fees for payment and foreign exchange transactions, together with other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. 4 Recurring income consists of net interest income and recurring net fee income. 5 Relates to licensed professionals with the ability to provide investment advice to clients in the Americas. 6 Financial advisor variable compensation consists of formulaic compensation based directly on compensable revenues generated by financial advisors and supplemental compensation calculated on the basis of financial advisor productivity, firm tenure, new assets and other variables. 7 Compensation commitments with recruited financial advisors represent expenses related to compensation commitments granted to financial advisors at the time of recruitment that are subject to vesting requirements. 8 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 9 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 10 Calculated as operating profit before tax (annualized as applicable) divided by average invested assets. 11 Loans and Customer deposits in this table include customer brokerage receivables and payables, respectively, which are presented in a separate reporting line on the balance sheet. 20 Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Profit before tax increased by USD 6 million, or 1%, to USD 880 million, reflecting lower operating expenses, which more than offset lower operating income. Operating income Total operating income decreased by USD 115 million, or 3%, to USD 3,942 million, mainly driven by lower recurring net fee income and higher credit loss expenses, partly offset by higher transaction-based and net interest income. Net interest income increased by USD 57 million, or 6%, to USD 1,023 million despite lower US dollar interest rates, mainly driven by an increase in loan revenues, as a result of higher loan volumes and margins, and an increase in deposit revenues, reflecting higher deposit volumes. This was partly offset by lower investment-of-equity income. Recurring net fee income decreased by USD 187 million, or 8%, to USD 2,128 million, mainly due to lower invested assets at the beginning of the quarter, which drives the billing reference levels in our Americas business, largely reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on equity markets, and due to margin compression from mandate product shifts and lower fund fees. Transaction-based income increased by USD 60 million, or 8%, to USD 824 million, driven by continued high levels of client activity and greater market volatility. Net credit loss expenses were USD 64 million, compared with net expenses of USD 5 million. Stage 1 and 2 credit loss expenses were USD 45 million, mainly due to expenses of USD 25 million resulting from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions as well as model updates. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 19 million, primarily reflecting USD 9 million on a single structured margin lending position, with the remaining USD 10 million on a number of smaller positions across the portfolios. Operating expenses Total operating expenses decreased by USD 121 million, or 4%, to USD 3,062 million. The decrease was mainly driven by lower financial advisor variable compensation, reflecting a decrease in compensable revenues in the Americas, lower costs for travel and marketing as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and a decrease in other personnel expenses as a result of lower headcount. Invested assets: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Invested assets increased by USD 251 billion, or 11%, to USD 2,590 billion, driven by positive market performance of USD 230 billion, positive currency effects of USD 12 billion and net new money inflows of USD 9 billion. Net new money inflows of USD 9 billion included the limited effects of seasonal tax outflows in the Americas of USD 0.4 billion, compared with USD 5.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019, as a result of the COVID-19-related extension of the tax due date in the US to July 2020. We therefore expect the larger part of seasonal tax outflows to affect net new money during the third quarter of 2020. Mandate penetration increased to 34.2% from 33.8%, mostly reflecting positive market effects that had a proportionally greater impact on mandate volumes than on overall invested assets. Loans: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Loans increased by USD 4.0 billion, or 2%, to USD 188.6 billion, primarily driven by net new loans of USD 3.4 billion, which mainly originated in our Global Family Office. Net new loans were largely driven by an increase in Lombard loans. Loan penetration decreased to 7.3% from 7.9%, driven by a proportionally higher increase in invested assets. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report for more information Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Profit before tax increased by USD 361 million, or 21%, to USD 2,098 million, reflecting higher operating income, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Total operating income increased by USD 428 million, or 5%, to USD 8,489 million, mainly driven by higher transaction-based, net interest and recurring net fee income. Net interest income increased by USD 79 million to USD 2,054 million, mainly reflecting growth in lending revenues, partly offset by lower deposit revenues as a result of lower US dollar interest rates and despite higher deposit volumes. Recurring net fee income increased by USD 29 million to USD 4,562 million, primarily driven by higher average invested assets, partly offset by margin compression from mandate product shifts and lower fund fees. Transaction-based income increased by USD 408 million to USD 1,937 million, reflecting higher levels of client activity in all regions. Net credit loss expenses were USD 117 million, compared with net expenses of USD 4 million. Stage 1 and 2 credit loss expenses were USD 57 million, resulting from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions as well as model updates. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 61 million, mostly reflecting losses from a small number of collateralized and securities-based lending positions, and, to a lesser extent, losses from other exposures. Total operating expenses increased by USD 68 million, or 1%, to USD 6,391 million, mainly driven by higher financial advisor variable compensation and restructuring expenses. These effects were partly offset by lower costs for travel, marketing and professional fees as well as for other personnel expenses as a result of lower headcount. 21 Global Wealth Management Regional breakdown of performance measures As of or for the quarter ended 30.6.20 Global Wealth USD billion, except where indicated Americas1 Switzerland EMEA2 Asia Pacific Management3 Total operating income (USD million) 2,017 396 859 658 3,942 Total operating expenses (USD million) 1,790 247 592 425 3,062 Operating profit / (loss) before tax (USD million) 227 149 267 233 880 Cost / income ratio (%) 86.5 61.0 68.7 64.6 76.4 Loans, gross4 63.75 38.5 41.0 44.7 188.6 Net new loans 1.3 0.8 1.6 (0.2) 3.4 Loan penetration (%)6 4.7 16.3 7.7 10.0 7.3 Mandate volume 535 85 206 61 887 Mandate penetration (%)6 39.1 35.8 38.7 13.6 34.2 Invested assets 1,369 236 532 449 2,590 Net new money 0.1 0.8 8.0 0.2 9.2 Advisors (full-time equivalents) 6,410 714 1,615 947 9,786 1 Including business units: United States and Canada; and Latin America. 2 Including business units: Europe; Central and Eastern Europe, Greece and Israel; and Middle East and Africa. 3 Including minor functions, which are not included in the four regions individually presented in this table, with USD 12 million of total operating income, USD 8 million of total operating expenses, USD 4 million of operating profit before tax, USD 0.6 billion of loans, USD 0.0 billion of net new loan outflows, USD 0.3 billion of mandate volume, USD 3 billion of invested assets, USD 0.0 billion of net new money inflows and 100 advisors in the second quarter of 2020. 4 Including the impact of the aircraft finance business shift to the Global Wealth Management regions. 5 Loans include customer brokerage receivables, which are presented in a separate reporting line on the balance sheet. 6 Penetration as percentage of invested assets. Regional comments 2Q20 vs 2Q19, except where indicated Americas Profit before tax decreased by USD 135 million to USD 227 million, reflecting lower operating income that was partly offset by a decrease in operating expenses, mainly due to lower compensable revenues for financial advisors. Operating income decreased by USD 254 million to USD 2,017 million, mainly driven by a decrease in recurring net fee income due to lower invested assets at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, which drives the billing reference levels, largely reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on equity markets, and USD 53 million credit loss expenses, mainly resulting from an update to the forward-looking scenarios as well as model updates. Loan volumes increased 2% compared with the first quarter of 2020, to USD 64 billion, reflecting USD 1.3 billion of net new loans. Mandate penetration was 39.1%. Switzerland Profit before tax increased by USD 4 million to USD 149 million, mainly reflecting lower operating expenses. Operating income was stable at USD 396 million. Lower recurring net fee income and higher net credit loss expenses were almost entirely offset by higher net interest income, driven by loan growth, and transaction-based income, resulting from higher client activity levels. Loan volumes increased 4% compared with the first quarter of 2020, to USD 39 billion, reflecting USD 0.8 billion of net new loans. Mandate penetration was 35.8%. EMEA Profit before tax increased by USD 37 million to USD 267 million, reflecting higher operating income and lower operating expenses. Operating income increased by USD 18 million to USD 859 million, mainly driven by net interest income, resulting from loan growth, and transaction-based income, resulting from higher client activity levels. Operating expenses decreased 3% to USD 592 million, reflecting a decrease in headcount. Loan volumes increased 6% compared with the first quarter of 2020, to USD 41 billion, reflecting USD 1.6 billion of net new loans, mainly from our Global Family Office. Mandate penetration was 38.7%. Asia Pacific Profit before tax increased by USD 97 million to USD 233 million, reflecting higher operating income that was partly offset by higher operating expenses. Operating income increased by USD 104 million to USD 658 million, mainly driven by strong transaction-based income and net interest income, resulting from deposit revenue and loan growth. Loan volumes increased 1% compared with the first quarter of 2020, to USD 45 billion. Net new loans were negative, mainly driven by client deleveraging at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020. Mandate penetration was 13.6%. 22 Personal & Corporate Banking Personal & Corporate Banking - in Swiss francs1 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date CHF million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Net interest income 496 493 500 1 (1) 989 991 Recurring net fee income2 159 170 159 (7) 0 329 315 Transaction-based income3 227 264 286 (14) (21) 491 569 Other income 12 19 12 (34) (1) 31 35 Income 894 946 958 (5) (7) 1,840 1,910 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (104) (74) (1) 40 (179) 1 Total operating income 790 871 957 (9) (17) 1,661 1,910 Total operating expenses 561 549 568 2 (1) 1,110 1,136 Business division operating profit / (loss) before tax 229 322 389 (29) (41) 551 774 Performance measures and other information Average attributed equity (CHF billion)4 8.4 8.4 8.3 (1) 0 8.4 8.3 Return on attributed equity (%)4 10.9 15.3 18.7 13.1 18.6 Pre-tax profit growth (%) (41.3) (16.4) 13.5 (28.9) 6.5 Cost / income ratio (%) 62.8 58.0 59.2 60.3 59.5 Net interest margin (bps) 148 149 152 148 151 Risk-weighted assets (CHF billion)4 65.5 65.0 64.2 1 2 65.5 64.2 Leverage ratio denominator (CHF billion)4,5 213.7 218.3 209.5 (2) 2 213.7 209.5 Business volume for personal banking (CHF billion) 173 168 160 3 8 173 160 Net new business volume for personal banking (CHF billion) 3.8 3.2 1.8 7.0 4.9 Net new business volume growth for personal banking (%)6 9.2 7.6 4.4 8.4 6.3 Goodwill and intangible assets (CHF billion) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 (1) 0.0 0.0 Client assets (CHF billion)7 666 640 662 4 1 666 662 Loans, gross (CHF billion) 135.8 132.8 131.9 2 3 135.8 131.9 Customer deposits (CHF billion) 155.2 153.0 143.1 1 9 155.2 143.1 Secured loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross (%) 91.7 91.6 92.0 91.7 92.0 Impaired loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross (%)8 1.1 1.0 1.2 1.1 1.2 1 Comparatives may differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 2 Recurring net fee income consists of fees for services provided on an ongoing basis, such as portfolio management fees, asset-based investment fund fees and custody fees, which are generated on client assets, as well as administrative fees for accounts. 3 Transaction-based income consists of the non-recurring portion of net fee and commission income, mainly composed of brokerage and transaction-based investment fund fees, and credit card fees, as well as fees for payment and foreign exchange transactions, together with other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. 4 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 6 Calculated as net new business volume for the period (annualized as applicable) divided by business volume at the beginning of the period. 7 Client assets are comprised of invested assets and other assets held purely for transactional purposes or custody only. We do not measure net new money for Personal & Corporate Banking. 8 Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report for more information about (credit-)impaired exposures. 23 Personal & Corporate Banking Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Profit before tax decreased by CHF 160 million, or 41%, to CHF 229 million, reflecting higher credit loss expenses and lower income, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Operating income Total operating income decreased by CHF 167 million, or 17%, to CHF 790 million, predominantly reflecting higher net credit loss expenses and lower transaction-based income. Net interest income decreased slightly to CHF 496 million. Recurring net fee income was stable at CHF 159 million. Transaction-based income decreased by CHF 59 million to CHF 227 million, mainly driven by lower revenue from credit card and foreign exchange transactions, reflecting lower spending on travel and leisure by clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other income was stable at CHF 12 million. Net credit loss expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were CHF 104 million, compared with expenses of CHF 1 million. Stage 1 and 2 net expenses were CHF 95 million, mainly reflecting expenses for selected exposures to Swiss large corporates, small and medium-sized entities, and, to a lesser extent, real estate. These modeled expected credit losses were primarily driven by the update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic, in particular updated Swiss GDP, unemployment and real estate prices, as well as expert judgment overlays. Stage 3 net expenses were CHF 9 million, primarily reflecting two newly defaulted clients in the corporate lending portfolio. Operating expenses Total operating expenses decreased by CHF 7 million, or 1%, to CHF 561 million, mainly driven by lower variable compensation, reflecting lower operational performance. Profit before tax decreased by CHF 223 million, or 29%, to CHF 551 million, reflecting higher credit loss expenses and lower income, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Total operating income decreased by CHF 249 million, or 13%, to CHF 1,661 million, predominantly reflecting higher net credit loss expenses and lower transaction-based income. Net interest income was stable at CHF 989 million. Recurring net fee income increased by CHF 14 million to CHF 329 million, driven by higher custody fees, mainly resulting from the shift of CHF 6 billion of business volume from Global Wealth Management to Personal & Corporate Banking in the fourth quarter of 2019. Transaction-based income decreased by CHF 78 million to CHF 491 million, mainly driven by lower revenues from credit card fees and foreign exchange transactions, reflecting lower spending on travel and leisure by clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other income decreased by CHF 4 million to CHF 31 million, mainly reflecting lower revenues from our equity participations. Net credit loss expenses were CHF 179 million, compared with recoveries of CHF 1 million. Stage 1 and 2 net expenses were CHF 110 million, mainly reflecting expenses for selected exposures to Swiss large corporates, small and medium-sized entities, and, to a lesser extent, real estate. These modeled expected losses were primarily driven by the update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated Swiss GDP, unemployment and real estate prices, as well as expert judgment overlays. Stage 3 net expenses were CHF 69 million, primarily reflecting a deterioration in the recoveries expected from loans to corporate counterparties that were already credit-impaired as of 31 December 2019. Total operating expenses decreased by CHF 26 million, or 2%, to CHF 1,110 million, primarily driven by lower variable compensation, reflecting lower operational performance. 24 Personal & Corporate Banking - in US dollars1 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Net interest income 517 511 501 1 3 1,029 994 Recurring net fee income2 166 177 160 (6) 4 342 315 Transaction-based income3 237 274 286 (14) (17) 511 570 Other income 13 19 13 (33) 2 32 35 Income 933 981 959 (5) (3) 1,914 1,914 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (110) (77) (1) 42 (187) 1 Total operating income 823 904 958 (9) (14) 1,727 1,915 Total operating expenses 586 570 568 3 3 1,155 1,139 Business division operating profit / (loss) before tax 238 334 390 (29) (39) 572 777 Performance measures and other information Average attributed equity (USD billion)4 8.7 8.7 8.3 0 5 8.7 8.3 Return on attributed equity (%)4 10.9 15.3 18.8 13.1 18.6 Pre-tax profit growth (%) (39.1) (13.5) 12.5 (26.4) 2.9 Cost / income ratio (%) 62.8 58.0 59.3 60.3 59.5 Net interest margin (bps) 147 149 150 148 149 Risk-weighted assets (USD billion)4 69.2 67.4 65.7 3 5 69.2 65.7 Leverage ratio denominator (USD billion)4,5 225.6 226.5 214.6 0 5 225.6 214.6 Business volume for personal banking (USD billion) 183 174 164 5 11 183 164 Net new business volume for personal banking (USD billion) 4.0 3.3 1.8 7.3 5.0 Net new business volume growth for personal banking (%)6 9.2 7.7 4.4 8.4 6.3 Goodwill and intangible assets (USD billion) 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 2 0.0 0.0 Client assets (USD billion)7 704 665 678 6 4 704 678 Loans, gross (USD billion) 143.4 137.9 135.1 4 6 143.4 135.1 Customer deposits (USD billion) 163.9 158.8 146.6 3 12 163.9 146.6 Secured loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross (%) 91.7 91.6 92.0 91.7 92.0 Impaired loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross (%)8 1.1 1.0 1.2 1.1 1.2 1 Comparatives may differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 2 Recurring net fee income consists of fees for services provided on an ongoing basis, such as portfolio management fees, asset-based investment fund fees and custody fees, which are generated on client assets, as well as administrative fees for accounts. 3 Transaction-based income consists of the non-recurring portion of net fee and commission income, mainly composed of brokerage and transaction-based investment fund fees, and credit card fees, as well as fees for payment and foreign exchange transactions, together with other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. 4 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 6 Calculated as net new business volume for the period (annualized as applicable) divided by business volume at the beginning of the period. 7 Client assets are comprised of invested assets and other assets held purely for transactional purposes or custody only. We do not measure net new money for Personal & Corporate Banking. 8 Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report for more information about (credit-)impaired exposures. 25 Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management1 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Net management fees2 449 477 452 (6) (1) 926 871 Performance fees 75 36 23 106 227 112 50 Total operating income 524 514 475 2 10 1,038 921 Total operating expenses 367 357 351 3 5 724 693 Business division operating profit / (loss) before tax 157 157 124 0 27 314 228 Performance measures and other information Average attributed equity (USD billion)3 1.9 1.8 1.8 2 3 1.8 1.8 Return on attributed equity (%)3 33.7 34.4 27.6 34.1 25.3 Pre-tax profit growth (%) 26.7 51.7 28.8 38.1 12.8 Cost / income ratio (%) 70.0 69.5 73.8 69.7 75.3 Risk-weighted assets (USD billion)3 5.9 6.0 4.6 0 29 5.9 4.6 Leverage ratio denominator (USD billion)3,4 6.7 4.9 4.7 36 44 6.7 4.7 Goodwill and intangible assets (USD billion) 1.3 1.3 1.4 1 (1) 1.3 1.4 Net margin on invested assets (bps)5 7 7 6 (1) 19 7 6 Gross margin on invested assets (bps) 24 24 23 1 4 24 23 Information by business line / asset class Net new money (USD billion) Equities6 5.1 15.0 (10.1) 20.1 (4.1) Fixed Income 14.0 18.6 (1.9) 32.6 (7.3) of which: money market 10.4 9.9 (1.1) 20.3 1.3 Multi-asset & Solutions6 0.3 0.0 (1.5) 0.3 (2.6) Hedge Fund Businesses (0.6) (2.2) (1.4) (2.8) (1.5) Real Estate & Private Markets 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.7 0.7 Total net new money 19.2 32.7 (15.0) 51.9 (14.9) of which: net new money excluding money markets 8.8 22.8 (13.9) 31.6 (16.1) Invested assets (USD billion) Equities6 372 312 312 19 19 372 312 Fixed Income 287 265 252 8 14 287 252 of which: money market 123 111 97 11 26 123 97 Multi-asset & Solutions6 141 130 141 9 0 141 141 Hedge Fund Businesses 40 39 42 2 (6) 40 42 Real Estate & Private Markets 88 87 84 2 5 88 84 Total invested assets 928 832 831 12 12 928 831 of which: passive strategies 363 324 326 12 11 363 326 Information by region Invested assets (USD billion) Americas 239 215 194 11 23 239 194 Asia Pacific 158 138 151 14 4 158 151 Europe, Middle East and Africa (excluding Switzerland) 223 196 209 14 6 223 209 Switzerland 309 283 277 9 12 309 277 Total invested assets 928 832 831 12 12 928 831 Information by channel Invested assets (USD billion) Third-party institutional 549 497 513 10 7 549 513 Third-party wholesale 100 86 88 17 14 100 88 UBS's wealth management businesses 279 249 230 12 21 279 230 Total invested assets 928 832 831 12 12 928 831 1 Comparatives may differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 2 Net management fees include transaction fees, fund administration revenues (including net interest and trading income from lending activities and foreign exchange hedging as part of the fund services offering), gains or losses from seed money and co-investments, funding costs, and other items that are not performance fees. 3 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 4 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 5 Calculated as operating profit before tax (annualized as applicable) divided by average invested assets. 6 Comparative figures have been restated as a result of an adjustment in asset classification, effective as of 1 April 2020, in order to better reflect the underlying nature of certain assets, following an internal asset reporting review in light of the evolution of our separately managed accounts initiative in the US with Global Wealth Management. The restatement had no effect on total net new money and no effect on total invested assets. Prior-period information has been restated, resulting in an increase of USD 10 billion, or 3%, in invested assets in Equities and a decrease of USD 10 billion, or 7%, in invested assets in Multi-asset & Solutions in the first quarter of 2020. 26 Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Invested assets: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Profit before tax increased by USD 33 million, or 27%, to USD 157 million, reflecting strong operating leverage, with higher operating income only partly offset by higher operating expenses. Operating income Total operating income increased by USD 49 million, or 10%, to USD 524 million. Net management fees decreased by USD 3 million, or 1%, to USD 449 million, mainly resulting from the market turbulence at the end of the first quarter of 2020, which was largely offset by higher average invested assets, reflecting continued strong net new money generation. Performance fees increased by USD 52 million to USD 75 million, mainly driven by higher performance fees in Hedge Fund Businesses. Operating expenses Total operating expenses increased by USD 16 million, or 5%, to USD 367 million, mainly driven by an increase in personnel expenses reflecting strong revenues. Invested assets increased by USD 96 billion to USD 928 billion, reflecting positive market performance of USD 67 billion and net new money inflows of USD 19 billion, in addition to positive foreign currency translation effects of USD 10 billion. Net new money inflows were USD 19.2 billion. Excluding money market flows, net new money inflows were USD 8.8 billion. Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Profit before tax increased by USD 86 million, or 38%, to USD 314 million, reflecting strong operating leverage, with higher operating income only partly offset by higher operating expenses. Total operating income increased by USD 117 million, or 13%, to USD 1,038 million. Net management fees increased by USD 55 million, or 6%, to USD 926 million, reflecting higher average invested assets. Performance fees increased by USD 62 million to USD 112 million, mainly driven by increases in Hedge Fund Businesses and Equities. Total operating expenses increased by USD 31 million, or 4%, to USD 724 million, mainly driven by higher personnel expenses, reflecting higher variable compensation, partly offset by lower general and administrative expenses. 27 Investment Bank Investment Bank Investment Bank1,2 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Advisory 93 199 268 (53) (65) 292 377 Capital Markets 432 334 344 29 25 766 605 Global Banking 525 534 612 (2) (14) 1,058 982 Execution & Platform 422 590 356 (28) 19 1,012 733 Derivatives & Solutions 948 984 670 (4) 41 1,932 1,352 Financing 452 464 435 (3) 4 916 793 Global Markets 1,821 2,037 1,461 (11) 25 3,859 2,879 of which: Equities 974 1,148 1,073 (15) (9) 2,122 2,043 of which: Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit 847 889 388 (5) 118 1,737 836 Income 2,346 2,571 2,073 (9) 13 4,917 3,860 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (78) (122) (1) (36) (200) (24) Total operating income 2,268 2,449 2,071 (7) 9 4,718 3,836 Total operating expenses 1,656 1,741 1,644 (5) 1 3,396 3,202 Business division operating profit / (loss) before tax 612 709 427 (14) 43 1,321 634 Performance measures and other information Pre-tax profit growth (%) 43.5 241.6 (20.2) 108.3 (42.9) Average attributed equity (USD billion)3 12.6 12.4 12.4 2 2 12.5 12.3 Return on attributed equity (%)3 19.4 22.8 13.8 21.1 10.3 Cost / income ratio (%) 70.6 67.7 79.3 69.1 82.9 Risk-weighted assets (USD billion)3 97.8 102.8 85.9 (5) 14 97.8 85.9 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%) 9.4 11.2 9.3 10.2 8.5 Leverage ratio denominator (USD billion)3,4 303.4 297.4 300.4 2 1 303.4 300.4 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)5 3.1 3.5 2.8 3.3 2.7 Goodwill and intangible assets (USD billion) 0.0 0.0 0.1 (9) (97) 0.0 0.1 Average VaR (1-day, 95% confidence, 5 years of historical data) 13 13 10 1 33 13 10 Impaired loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross (%)6,7 1.7 1.2 0.8 1.7 0.8 1 Comparative figures in this table have been restated to reflect the new structure of the Investment Bank, split into Global Banking and Global Markets. Global Banking has two product verticals: Capital Markets and Advisory. Global Markets combines Equities and Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit (FRC), with three product verticals: Execution & Platform, Derivatives & Solutions, and Financing. 2 Comparatives may additionally differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 4 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. 5 Refer to footnote 4 to this table for information about the leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 that are used for the return calculation. 6 Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report for more information about (credit-)impaired loan exposures. 7 Impaired loan portfolio as a percentage of total loan portfolio, gross, as of 30 June 2019 has been restated, resulting in a decrease of 0.3%. 28 Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Profit before tax increased by USD 185 million, or 43%, to USD 612 million, driven by higher operating income, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Operating income Total operating income increased by USD 197 million, or 9%, to USD 2,268 million, reflecting higher revenues in Global Markets, partly offset by lower revenues in Global Banking and higher credit loss expenses. Global Banking Global Banking revenues decreased by USD 87 million, or 14%, to USD 525 million, reflecting lower revenues in Advisory, partly offset by higher Capital Markets revenues. Advisory revenues decreased by USD 175 million, or 65%, to USD 93 million, reflecting the exceptional prior-year quarter and lower revenues from mergers and acquisitions, while the global fee pool declined 23%. Capital Markets revenues increased by USD 88 million, or 25%, to USD 432 million. This was primarily due to mark-to- market gains of USD 88 million in leveraged capital markets, corporate lending and real estate finance as credit spreads tightened. These gains were largely offset by mark-to-market losses of USD 70 million on a portfolio of instruments used to hedge relevant credit exposures. Revenues in Equity Capital Markets increased by USD 27 million, or 22%, compared with an increase in the global fee pool of 63%. Global Markets Global Markets revenues increased by USD 360 million, or 25%, to USD 1,821 million, due to higher volumes, volatility and credit spread movements, particularly in Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit products, reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing client activity levels. Execution & Platform revenues increased by USD 66 million, or 19%, to USD 422 million, mainly driven by higher client activity levels in cash equities and fixed income products that are traded over electronic platforms. Derivatives & Solutions revenues increased by USD 278 million, or 41%, to USD 948 million, driven by higher client activity levels across Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit products. This was partly offset by a decrease in Equity Derivatives revenues due to challenging market conditions for our structured derivatives business. Financing revenues increased by USD 17 million, or 4%, to USD 452 million, due to higher revenues in Equity Financing, which benefited from market volatility. Of which: Equities Equities revenues decreased by USD 99 million, or 9%, to USD 974 million, mainly due to decreases in Equity Derivatives. This was partly offset by increases in Cash Equities and Financing Services revenues. Of which: Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit increased by USD 459 million, or 118%, to USD 847 million, mainly reflecting higher revenues across various business lines within Derivatives & Solutions. Credit loss expense / recovery Net credit loss expenses were USD 78 million, compared with net expenses of USD 1 million. Stage 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses were USD 56 million, mainly due to expenses of USD 72 million, resulting from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions. This was partly offset by recoveries on energy-related exposures and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 22 million, with USD 38 million of expenses recognized across various positions, partly offset by recoveries on securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses Total operating expenses increased by USD 12 million, or 1%, to USD 1,656 million, mainly driven by an increase in personnel expenses, reflecting strong revenues in Global Markets. This was partly offset by reduced travel and legal expenses. Risk-weighted assets and leverage ratio denominator: 2Q20 vs 1Q20 Risk-weighted assets Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) decreased by USD 5 billion, or 5%, to USD 98 billion. Credit and counterparty credit risk RWA decreased by USD 4 billion due to decreases in loans and loan commitments, as well as derivative exposures. This was partly offset by increased securities financing transaction exposures. Market risk RWA decreased by USD 1 billion, primarily driven by the removal of a model multiplier, as well as the impact of client activity and market conditions on stressed and regulatory value- at-risk (VaR). Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information Leverage ratio denominator The leverage ratio denominator increased by USD 6 billion, or 2%, to USD 303 billion, mainly reflecting increased cash balances and trading portfolio valuations, partly offset by decreased derivative exposures, reflecting roll-offs and market-driven movements. Refer to the "Capital management" and "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" sections of this report for more information 29 Investment Bank Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Profit before tax increased by USD 687 million, or 108%, to USD 1,321 million, driven by higher operating income, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Total operating income increased by USD 882 million, or 23%, to USD 4,718 million, reflecting higher revenues in both Global Markets and Global Banking, partly offset by higher credit loss expenses. Global Banking revenues increased by USD 76 million, or 8%, to USD 1,058 million, reflecting higher revenues in Capital Markets, partly offset by lower revenues in Advisory. Advisory revenues decreased by USD 85 million, or 22%, to USD 292 million, mainly reflecting lower revenues from mergers and acquisitions, compared with a decline in the global fee pool of 19%. Capital Markets revenues increased by USD 161 million, or 27%, to USD 766 million. This was primarily driven by gains of USD 121 million in a portfolio of instruments used to hedge credit exposure in the Investment Bank's lending and leveraged loan portfolios. These gains were partly offset by mark-to- market losses of USD 95 million on the leveraged capital markets, corporate lending and real estate finance portfolios, as credit spreads widened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues in Equity Capital Markets increased by USD 71 million, or 39%, compared with an increase in the global fee pool of 45%. Global Markets revenues increased by USD 980 million, or 34%, to USD 3,859 million, due to higher volumes, volatility and credit spread movements, particularly in Foreign Exchange, Rates and Cash Equities, reflecting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing client activity levels. Execution & Platform revenues increased by USD 279 million, or 38%, to USD 1,012 million, mainly driven by higher client activity levels in cash equities and fixed income products that are traded over electronic platforms. Derivatives & Solutions revenues increased by USD 580 million, or 43%, to USD 1,932 million, driven by higher client activity levels across Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit products. This was partly offset by a decrease in Equity Derivative revenues due to challenging market conditions for our structured derivatives business. Financing revenues increased by USD 123 million, or 15%, to USD 916 million, due to higher revenues in Equity Financing, which benefited from market volatility, and higher Clearing revenues. Equities revenues increased by USD 79 million, or 4%, to USD 2,122 million, mainly driven by increases in Cash Equities and Financing Services revenues, partly offset by a decrease in Equity Derivatives revenues. Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit increased by USD 901 million, or 108%, to USD 1,737 million, mainly reflecting higher revenues in Foreign Exchange and Rates products within Derivatives & Solutions and Execution & Platform. Net credit loss expenses were USD 200 million, compared with net expenses of USD 24 million. Stage 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses were USD 118 million, mainly due to expenses of USD 86 million, resulting from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 82 million, driven by losses of USD 51 million on energy-related exposures. Total operating expenses increased by USD 194 million, or 6%, to USD 3,396 million, mainly driven by an increase in personnel expenses, reflecting strong revenues in both Global Markets and Global Banking. This was partly offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses. 30 Group Functions Group Functions1 As of or for the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 1Q20 2Q19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Results Total operating income (155) (480) (30) (68) 418 (635) 17 Total operating expenses 151 (71) 26 472 80 88 Operating profit / (loss) before tax (305) (410) (56) (26) 443 (715) (71) of which: Group Treasury (192) (131) 17 47 (323) 119 of which: Non-core and Legacy Portfolio (69) (219) 34 (68) (289) 38 of which: Group Services (44) (60) (107) (27) (59) (103) (227) Additional information Risk-weighted assets (USD billion)2 30.8 31.3 28.6 (2) 7 30.8 28.6 Leverage ratio denominator (USD billion)2,3 108.0 116.4 68.5 (7) 58 108.0 68.5 1 Comparatives may differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 2 Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3 The leverage ratio denominators as of 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information. Results: 2Q20 vs 2Q19 Group Functions recorded a loss before tax of USD 305 million, compared with a loss of USD 56 million. Group Treasury The Group Treasury result was negative USD 192 million, compared with positive USD 17 million. Group Treasury included income related to centralized Group Treasury risk management services of negative USD 120 million, compared with negative USD 69 million. This decrease was driven by increased liquidity costs in relation to COVID-19 market stress. Income from accounting asymmetries including hedge accounting ineffectiveness was net USD 48 million, compared with net USD 98 million. Operating expenses increased by USD 97 million to USD 120 million, mainly driven by increased variable compensation recorded in relation to the reversal of prior-period funding valuation losses due to significant tightening of funding spreads on derivatives. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio The Non-core and Legacy Portfolio result was negative USD 69 million, compared with positive USD 34 million. This included a credit loss expense of USD 20 million on an energy-related exposure, compared with an overall credit loss expense of USD 5 million in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, the second quarter of 2019 included a gain of USD 38 million related to the settlement of a litigation claim and income of USD 14 million related to a claim on a defaulted counterparty position. Operating expenses increased by USD 16 million to USD 43 million. Group Services The Group Services result was negative USD 44 million, compared with negative USD 107 million. This mainly resulted from lower funding costs related to deferred tax assets. 31 Group Functions Results: 6M20 vs 6M19 Group Functions recorded a loss before tax of USD 715 million, compared with a loss of USD 71 million. The Group Treasury result was negative USD 323 million, compared with positive USD 119 million. Group Treasury included income from accounting asymmetries including hedge accounting ineffectiveness of net negative USD 102 million, compared with net positive income of USD 242 million. Revenues related to centralized Group Treasury risk management services were negative USD 196 million, compared with negative USD 88 million. Group Treasury operating expenses decreased by USD 21 million, mainly driven by a reduction in variable compensation recorded in relation to net funding valuation losses in the first half of 2020 due to widening of funding spreads on derivatives. The Non-core and Legacy Portfolio result was negative USD 289 million, compared with positive USD 38 million. This result was mainly due to valuation losses of USD 143 million on a remaining exposure of USD 1.4 billion to auction rate securities (ARS), compared with valuation gains recognized in the prior- year period. Our remaining exposure to ARS was rated AA or above as of 30 June 2020. In addition, the first half of 2020 included a credit loss expense of USD 35 million on an energy- related exposure. The Group Services result was negative USD 103 million, compared with negative USD 227 million. This mainly resulted from lower funding costs related to deferred tax assets. 32 Risk, treasury and capital management Management report Table of contents Risk management and control Credit risk Market risk Country risk Operational risk Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management Strategy, objectives and governance Assets and liquidity management Liabilities and funding management Capital management Swiss SRB requirements and information Total loss-absorbing capacity Risk-weighted assets Leverage ratio denominator Equity attribution and return on attributed equity UBS shares 34 Risk management and control This section provides information about key developments during the reporting period and should be read in conjunction with the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated market turbulences have caused widespread economic disruption. The related effects on credit risk, market risk, country risk and operational risk in the second quarter of 2020 are reflected in the following sections. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19 pandemic Credit risk Credit loss expense / recovery Total net credit loss expenses were USD 272 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared with USD 268 million during the first quarter of 2020, reflecting net expenses of USD 202 million related to stage 1 and 2 positions and net expenses of USD 70 million related to credit-impaired (stage 3) positions. Stage 1 and 2 net credit loss expenses of USD 202 million were primarily driven by a net expense of USD 127 million from an update to the forward-looking scenarios, factoring in updated macroeconomic assumptions to reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular updated GDP and unemployment assumptions. This also led to exposure movements from stage 1 to stage 2 as probabilities of default increased. The remaining stage 1 and 2 expenses of USD 75 million mainly reflect the effects of expert judgement overlays for selected exposures to Swiss large corporates and small and medium-sized entities, as well as remeasurements within our loan book, mainly in the Investment Bank. These were partly offset by recoveries on energy-related exposures and securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. Stage 3 net credit loss expenses were USD 70 million. In the Investment Bank, stage 3 net expenses of USD 22 million were driven by USD 38 million of expenses recognized across various positions, partly offset by recoveries on securities financing transactions with a number of real estate investment trusts, where we had increased allowances in the first quarter of 2020. In Group Functions, stage 3 expenses of USD 20 million arose from an energy-related exposure in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. In Global Wealth Management, stage 3 net expenses of USD 19 million primarily reflected USD 9 million on a single structured margin-lending position, with the remaining USD 10 million on a number of smaller positions across the portfolios. In Personal & Corporate Banking, stage 3 net expenses of USD 10 million arose primarily on two newly defaulted clients in the corporate lending portfolio. Refer to "Note 10 Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information about credit loss expense / recovery

Refer to "Note 1 Summary of significant accounting policies" and "Note 23b Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about the scenario updates Credit loss (expense) / recovery Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS For the quarter ended 30.6.20 Stages 1 and 2 (45) (100) 0 (56) 0 (202) Stage 3 (19) (10) 0 (22) (20) (70) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (64) (110) 0 (78) (20) (272) For the quarter ended 31.3.20 Stages 1 and 2 (12) (16) 0 (62) 0 (89) Stage 3 (41) (62) 0 (60) (16) (179) Total credit loss (expense) / recovery (53) (77) 0 (122) (16) (268) 35 Risk management and control Committed credit facilities Drawings under committed credit facilities remained stable as we did not observe a marked increase in drawing of existing credit facilities by clients over the second quarter of 2020. We manage our credit risk on the aggregate of drawn and committed undrawn credit facilities and model full drawing of committed facilities in our stress testing framework. Loan underwriting In the Investment Bank, new loan underwriting activity was slow during the quarter; but nevertheless, distributions progressed well. As of 30 June 2020, loan underwriting commitments totaled USD 5.2 billion on a notional basis (compared with USD 10.8 billion as of 31 March 2020). All of the loan underwriting commitments were mandated. In aggregate USD 1.9 billion of commitments have exceeded our distribution target dates, due to challenging market conditions. Loan underwriting exposures are held for trading, with fair values reflecting the market conditions at the end of the quarter. Credit hedges are in place and fair value write-downs were more than offset by gains on credit hedges. Exposures to the oil and gas sector During the second quarter of 2020, oil prices recovered somewhat from the decline in the first quarter of the year; although they remain at low levels. We have significantly reduced our exposure to the oil and gas sector in recent years. As of 30 June 2020, total net lending exposure directly related to the production and supply of oil and gas totaled USD 1.4 billion, all of which is in the Investment Bank and Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. 70% of our net exposure of USD 1.4 billion was with investment-grade-rated counterparties. In addition, we closely monitor our exposures related to our commodity trade finance activities within Personal & Corporate Banking. Risks in this business are mostly idiosyncratic non- financial risks. Overall banking products exposures Overall banking products exposure increased by USD 30 billion to USD 594 billion as of 30 June 2020. USD 10 billion of this increase related to balances at central banks, USD 7 billion to loans and advances to customers and USD 11 billion to loan commitments. The credit-impaired gross exposure decreased by USD 353 million to USD 3,854 million as of 30 June 2020. The decrease stemmed mainly from recoveries of securities financing transactions and real estate investment trusts in the Investment Bank and Group Functions. In Personal & Corporate Banking, loans and advances to customers increased by USD 5.5 billion, mainly due to the Swiss government-backed lending program for small and medium- sized entities, as well as a few large loans to investment grade Swiss multi-nationals. In Global Wealth Management, the USD 4.5 billion increase of loans and advances to customers was mainly driven by higher volumes of Lombard loans. In the Investment Bank, loans and advances to customers decreased by USD 1.6 billion, mainly due to large corporate clients. Exposure related to traded products decreased by USD 10.0 billion over the second quarter of 2020, mainly driven by decreased market volatility. Lombard and securities-based lending After peaks in March, the number and volume of margin calls in Global Wealth Management for Lombard and securities-based lending returned to normal levels from mid-April onward. The average loan-to-value (LTV) for the portfolio was approximately 50% as of 30 June 2020. Swiss mortgage portfolio Of our total Swiss real estate portfolio of USD 156 billion, USD 141 billion related to Swiss residential real estate, USD 6 billion to commercial retail and office real estate, and a further USD 9 billion to industrial and other real estate. The residential portfolio consists of USD 116 billion for single- family homes (average LTV of 55%) and USD 24 billion in residential income-producing real estate (average LTV of 53%). In particular we are carefully monitoring the level of risk in our Swiss commercial retail and office real estate portfolio (average LTV of 47%) and its resilience to the economic impact of COVID-19. We have seen only a very limited number of requests for suspension of amortization payments in the first half of 2020 across our mortgage portfolios. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about our Swiss mortgage portfolio Exposure to the Swiss economy and Swiss corporates Within Personal & Corporate Banking, risks related to our exposures to certain industry sectors has increased. Industries in focus with a negative outlook include tourism; culture, sports & education; and watches; as well as media and, to a lesser degree, retail. Our exposure to the tourism sector (including hotels, restaurants and transport) totaled USD 1.9 billion as of 30 June 2020, with hotels accounting for USD 0.9 billion of this exposure. Our exposure to the culture, sports & education sector was USD 0.9 billion, our exposure to the media sector amounted to USD 0.3 billion, our exposure to the watch sector was USD 0.2 billion, and our exposure to the retail sector was USD 1.7 billion. Apart from a few large counterparties, our exposures within these sectors is highly diversified across Switzerland. 36 Banking and traded products exposure in our business divisions and Group Functions 30.6.20 Personal & Global Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions Group Banking products1 Gross exposure 268,709 209,374 3,993 62,771 48,797 593,644 of which: loans and advances to customers (on-balance sheet) 184,157 143,392 1 13,691 4,500 345,741 of which: guarantees and loan commitments (off-balance sheet) 8,612 26,904 0 18,230 2,219 55,964 Traded products2, 3 Gross exposure 9,664 973 0 39,072 49,710 of which: over-the-counter derivatives 6,819 930 0 10,590 18,339 of which: securities financing transactions 0 0 0 20,519 20,519 of which: exchange-traded derivatives 2,845 44 0 7,963 10,852 Other credit lines, gross4 12,130 22,323 0 3,300 70 37,822 Total credit-impaired exposure, gross (stage 3) 1,353 1,809 0 280 412 3,854 Total allowances and provisions for expected credit losses (stages 1 to 3) 345 799 0 271 73 1,489 of which: stage 1 101 111 0 74 3 289 of which: stage 2 62 199 0 85 0 346 of which: stage 3 (allowances and provisions for credit-impaired exposures) 182 489 0 112 70 853 31.3.20 Personal & Global Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions Group Banking products1 Gross exposure 246,572 200,515 2,772 55,037 59,185 564,082 of which: loans and advances to customers (on-balance sheet) 179,703 137,877 1 15,284 5,621 338,486 of which: guarantees and loan commitments (off-balance sheet) 5,567 23,126 0 15,433 2,037 46,164 Traded products2, 3 Gross exposure 10,047 956 0 48,678 59,680 of which: over-the-counter derivatives 7,411 902 0 25,262 16,949 of which: securities financing transactions 0 0 0 21,144 21,144 of which: exchange-traded derivatives 2,636 54 0 13,275 10,585 Other credit lines, gross4 10,507 20,521 0 3,315 144 34,487 Total credit-impaired exposure, gross (stage 3) 1,179 1,591 0 796 640 4,207 Total allowances and provisions for expected credit losses (stages 1 to 3) 288 739 0 202 53 1,282 of which: stage 1 68 84 0 50 3 205 of which: stage 2 48 123 0 53 0 225 of which: stage 3 (allowances and provisions for credit-impaired exposures) 171 533 0 99 50 852 1 IFRS 9 gross exposure including other financial assets at amortized cost, but excluding cash, receivables from securities financing transactions, cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, financial assets at FVOCI, irrevocable committed prolongation of existing loans and unconditionally revocable committed credit lines and forward starting reverse repurchase and securities borrowing agreements. 2 Internal management view of credit risk, which differs in certain respects from IFRS. 3 As counterparty risk for traded products is managed at counterparty level, no further split between exposures in the Investment Bank and Group Functions is provided. 4 Unconditionally revocable committed credit lines. Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking loans and advances to customers, gross Global Wealth Management Personal & Corporate Banking USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 Secured by residential property 56,502 55,638 104,357 101,866 Secured by commercial / industrial property1 2,828 2,703 18,322 17,568 Secured by cash 19,913 23,040 1,610 1,672 Secured by securities 88,512 82,681 1,663 1,514 Secured by guarantees and other collateral 14,768 13,932 5,594 3,644 Unsecured loans and advances to customers 1,633 1,709 11,846 11,612 Total loans and advances to customers, gross 184,157 179,703 143,392 137,877 Allowances (212) (167) (638) (603) Total loans and advances to customers, net of allowances 183,946 179,536 142,754 137,274 1 Includes exposures with mixed collateral as security, where the primary purpose of the loan is not to finance a specific property. 37 Risk management and control Market risk We continued to manage market risks at generally low levels of management value-at-risk (VaR). Average management VaR (1-day, 95% confidence level) was unchanged, at USD 14 million, compared with the first quarter of 2020. There were no Group VaR negative backtesting exceptions in the second quarter of 2020, and the total number of negative backtesting exceptions within the most recent 250-business-day window remained at 3. The FINMA VaR multiplier derived from back testing exceptions for market risk RWA remained unchanged compared with the prior quarter, at 3.0. FINMA's freeze on back-testing exceptions did not affect this multiplier. Management value-at-risk(1-day, 95% confidence, 5 years of historical data) of our business divisions and Group Functions by general market risk type1 Average by risk type Interest Credit Foreign USD million Min. Max. Period end Average Equity rates spreads exchange Commodities Global Wealth Management 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 Personal & Corporate Banking 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Asset Management 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Investment Bank 11 19 13 13 12 6 5 4 4 Group Functions 4 7 4 5 0 4 2 1 0 Diversification effect2,3 (3) (5) 0 (4) (3) (1) 0 Total as of 30.6.20 11 19 14 14 12 8 6 4 4 Total as of 31.3.20 8 31 20 14 10 9 6 3 4 1 Statistics at individual levels may not be summed to deduce the corresponding aggregate figures. The minima and maxima for each level may occur on different days, and, likewise, the VaR for each business line or risk type, being driven by the extreme loss tail of the corresponding distribution of simulated profits and losses for that business line or risk type, may well be driven by different days in the historical time series, rendering invalid the simple summation of figures to arrive at the aggregate total. 2 Difference between the sum of the standalone VaR for the business divisions and Group Functions and the VaR for the Group as a whole. 3 As the minimum and maximum occur on different days for different business divisions and Group Functions, it is not meaningful to calculate a portfolio diversification effect. As of 30 June 2020, the interest rate sensitivity of our banking book to a +1-basis-point parallel shift in yield curves was negative USD 26.6 million, compared with negative USD 26.4 million as of 31 March 2020. The change in the interest rate sensitivity was driven by a longer Swiss franc equity duration, partially offset by the tightening of funding spreads on own issuances. The reported interest rate sensitivity excludes the additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments as per FINMA Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, with a sensitivity of USD 4.4 million per basis point, and our equity, goodwill and real estate, with a modeled sensitivity of USD 21.7 million per basis point, of which USD 5.1 million and USD 16.3 million are attributable to the Swiss franc and the US dollar portfolios, respectively. The most adverse of the six FINMA interest rate scenarios was the "Parallel up" scenario, which resulted in a change in the economic value of equity of negative USD 5.6 billion, representing a pro forma reduction of 10.4% of tier 1 capital, which is well below the regulatory outlier test of 15% of tier 1 capital. The immediate effect of the "Parallel up" scenario on tier 1 capital as of 30 June 2020 would be a reduction of 1.3%, or USD 0.7 billion, arising from the part of our banking book that is measured at fair value through profit or loss and from the financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. This scenario would, however, have a positive effect on net interest income. Refer to "Interest rate risk in the banking book" in the "Market risk" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about the management of interest rate risk in the banking book

Refer to "Sensitivity to interest rate movements" in the "Group performance" section of this report for more information about the effects of increases in interest rates on the equity, capital and net interest income of Global Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking Interest rate risk - banking book USD million +1 bp Parallel up1 Parallel down1 Steepener2 Flattener3 Short-term up4 Short-term down5 CHF (5.2) (736.7) 829.8 (351.6) 207.9 (88.9) 93.8 EUR (0.3) (60.4) 25.8 (92.5) 60.1 39.9 (84.2) GBP 0.1 28.8 (21.7) (19.9) 24.7 34.4 (29.9) USD (20.5) (4,654.1) 3,854.6 (416.3) (623.0) (2,176.4) 2,323.9 Other (0.7) (142.6) 157.2 4.1 (34.1) (83.8) 91.0 Total effect on economic value of equity as per Pillar 3 requirement as of 30.6.20 (26.6) (5,565.0) 4,845.7 (876.2) (364.4) (2,274.8) 2,394.5 Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments 4.4 847.4 (904.3) (80.1) 267.2 580.5 (606.2) Total including AT1 capital instruments as of 30.6.20 (22.2) (4,717.7) 3,941.3 (956.3) (97.2) (1,694.3) 1,788.3 Total effect on economic value of equity as per Pillar 3 requirement as of 31.3.20 (26.4) (5,434.8) 5,266.0 (965.1) (146.3) (2,129.1) 2,328.6 Total including AT1 capital instruments as of 31.3.20 (22.0) (4,592.3) 4,364.6 (1,026.7) 101.7 (1,567.8) 1,742.3 1 Rates across all tenors move by ±150 bps for Swiss franc, ±200 bps for euro and US dollar and ±250 bps for pound sterling. 2 Short-term rates decrease and long-term rates increase. 3 Short-term rates increase and long-term rates decrease. 4 Short-term rates increase more than long-term rates. 5 Short-term rates decrease more than long-term rates. 38 Country risk The COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on growth, employment, debt dynamics and supply chains, has become the primary driver of country risk, and we expect this to be the case for at least the near future. In several countries, case numbers continue to rise, and in others there are concerns about the potential for further waves of the virus. We expect measures taken by governments and central banks that are intended to support their economies to give rise to increased sovereign risk. We remain watchful of developments in Europe and political changes in a number of countries. Our direct exposure to peripheral European countries is limited, although we have significant country risk exposure to major European economies, including the UK, Germany and France. The UK's process of withdrawing from the EU remains an area of concern. We continue to monitor potential trade policy disputes, as well as the economic and political climate in Hong Kong. A number of emerging markets are facing economic, political and market pressures. Separately, our direct exposure to Thailand decreased from USD 3.9 billion to USD 1.4 billion over the second quarter of 2020, as a loan underwriting transaction was de-risked as planned through syndication. Our exposure to emerging market countries is well diversified. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information Exposures to eurozone countries rated lower than AAA / Aaa by at least one major rating agency USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 Trading Banking products, gross1 Traded products inventory Total Total Before Net of Before Net of Net long Net of Net of hedges hedges hedges hedges per issuer hedges hedges Austria 103 102 257 221 1,325 1,685 1,648 2,280 2,238 Belgium 69 69 355 355 137 561 561 671 671 Finland 10 10 162 162 1,010 1,182 1,182 733 733 France 1,378 1,377 1,557 1,439 7,488 10,423 10,304 8,368 8,255 Greece 9 4 1 1 8 19 13 18 10 Ireland 609 607 58 58 310 978 975 1,273 1,272 Italy 735 670 191 175 1,855 2,781 2,700 1,397 1,316 Portugal 30 30 37 37 6 73 73 110 109 Spain 530 441 7 7 235 773 683 880 850 Other2 743 723 326 326 23 1,092 1,072 759 743 Total 4,217 4,032 2,953 2,782 12,397 19,566 19,211 16,490 16,198 1 Before deduction of IFRS 9 ECL allowances and provisions. 2 Represents aggregate exposures to Andorra, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Slovakia and Slovenia. 39 Risk management and control Operational risk The global focus on the control and containment of COVID-19 continues; for the firm, all regions are operating without significant business disruption. Market volumes stabilized during the second quarter of 2020, allowing us to reduce the operational backlogs we experienced in the first quarter of 2020. The pandemic is leading to changes in the way firms work, with longer-term implications on non-financial risk. The drivers of these risks are market conditions leading to intensified client interaction, combined with new working arrangements (including at our third- party suppliers) and employees operating under increased levels of stress. We continue to take measures that we believe are appropriate to monitor and manage these risks. We remain focused on the safety and well-being of our staff, the operational resilience of the firm, and the operational continuity needed to serve our clients. To maintain our operations while complying with governmental requirements imposed in many of our principal locations, and to protect the health of our employees, we have enabled around 90,000 internal and external staff to work remotely, including client coverage and trading staff where permitted by applicable regulations. Global return to office protocols have been established and will be implemented on a local/regional level in line with government rules and regulations. Remote working arrangements can lead to increased conduct risk, inherent risk of fraudulent activities and potential increases in the number of suspicious transactions, as well as unauthorized trades, and risk of market abuse or manipulation, and have also increased information security risks (in particular, regarding client identifying data and unpublished price-sensitive information). We have taken measures to adapt our employee conduct monitoring and supervision processes to address the changes to conduct risks, and have not observed a meaningful increase in the number of incidents. We have continued programs to educate clients and employees on fraud risk and have updated our protocols for interaction to mitigate this risk. We have also implemented additional monitoring and analytics to closely track fraud risk and are keeping a close eye on emerging trends to deploy further mitigating activity as necessary. The trend of increased sophistication of COVID-19-themed cyberattacks observed in Q1 continued and we have maintained our enhanced monitoring for COVID-19-related cyber threats. Regular communications were and are provided to remind employees about associated risks, including hints and tips for staying cybersafe when working remotely. To date, we believe that our security controls have been effective, with no significant cyber incidents affecting the firm during the second quarter of 2020. In addition to COVID-19 impacts, financial crime (including money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions violations, fraud, bribery and corruption) continues to present a major risk, as technological innovation and geopolitical developments increase the complexity of doing business and high regulatory attention persists. We continue to prioritize our efforts to meet the developing nature of these risks and to invest heavily in our detection capabilities and core systems as part of our financial crime prevention program, with a focus on improving these to meet regulatory expectations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a Cease and Desist Order against the firm in May 2018 related to our US branch know-your-customer and anti-money laundering (AML) programs. As a response, the firm initiated an extensive program that seeks to ensure sustainable remediation of US-relevant Bank Secrecy Act / AML issues across all US legal entities. In addition to the significant improvement measures introduced in 2019, we have also focused on strategic enhancements in the areas of AML / know-your-customer and sanctions on a global scale. 40 Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management Strategy, objectives and governance This section provides balance sheet, liquidity and funding management information and should be read in conjunction with the "Treasury management" section of our Annual Report 2019, which provides more information about the Group's strategy, objectives and governance in connection with liquidity and funding management. Balances provided in this section represent quarter-end positions, unless indicated otherwise. Intra-quarter balances fluctuate in the ordinary course of business and may differ from quarter-end positions. Assets and liquidity management Balance sheet assets (30 June 2020 vs 31 March 2020) As of 30 June 2020, balance sheet assets totaled USD 1,064 billion, a decrease of USD 34 billion compared with 31 March 2020. Total assets excluding derivatives and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments increased by USD 35 billion to USD 881 billion, mainly driven by increases in other financial assets measured at amortized cost and fair value, cash and balances at central banks, trading portfolio assets, and lending assets, as well as non-financial assets and financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts. This was partly offset by decreases in securities financing transactions at amortized cost. Assets The Group continues to maintain increased liquidity levels in an uncertain environment. As a result, other financial assets measured at amortized cost and fair value increased by USD 12 billion due to purchases of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) during the quarter and cash and balances at central banks increased by USD 10 billion. Trading portfolio assets increased by USD 8 billion, mainly due to higher inventory levels held in the Investment Bank to hedge client positions. Lending assets increased by USD 6 billion, driven by Personal & Corporate Banking and Global Wealth Management, primarily reflecting currency effects and increases in Lombard loans, as well as loans related to the Swiss government-backed lending program. Non-financial assets and financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts increased by USD 4 billion, largely reflecting market-driven movements in financial assets for unit- linked investment contracts. These increases were partly offset by a decrease of USD 4 billion in securities financing transactions at amortized cost, mainly as a result of lower collateral sourcing. Derivatives and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments decreased by USD 70 billion, mainly reflecting roll- offs and market-driven movements in foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in our Derivatives & Solutions and Financing businesses in the Investment Bank. Refer to the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information As of % change from USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.12.19 Cash and balances at central banks 149.5 139.3 107.1 7 40 Lending1 360.3 354.5 339.2 2 6 Securities financing transactions at amortized cost 85.3 89.6 84.2 (5) 1 Trading portfolio2 98.0 90.5 127.5 8 (23) Derivatives and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 182.9 252.5 145.1 (28) 26 Brokerage receivables 19.8 20.3 18.0 (2) 10 Other financial assets measured at amortized cost and fair value3 103.8 91.3 85.6 14 21 Non-financial assets and financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts 64.2 60.0 65.4 7 (2) Total assets 1,063.8 1,098.1 972.2 (3) 9 1 Consists of loans and advances to banks and customers. 2 Consists of financial assets at fair value held for trading. 3 Consists of financial assets at fair value not held for trading, financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and other financial assets measured at amortized cost, but excludes financial assets for unit-linked investment contracts. 41 Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management Liquidity coverage ratio In the second quarter of 2020, the UBS Group liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) increased 16 percentage points to 155%, remaining above the 110% Group LCR minimum requirement communicated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The LCR increase was primarily driven by higher average HQLA balances due to increased debt issuances, lower net funding consumption by the business divisions and higher Liquidity coverage ratio customer deposit balances in Global Wealth Management. In addition, net cash outflows increased due to reduced average net inflows from secured financing transactions and higher average outflows from customer deposits, partly offset by higher average inflows from derivative transactions. Refer to the "Treasury management" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about liquidity management and the liquidity coverage ratio USD billion, except where indicated Average 2Q201 Average 1Q201 High-quality liquid assets2 Cash balances3 145 106 Securities (on- and off-balance sheet) 62 65 Total high-quality liquid assets4 207 171 Cash outflows2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers 30 29 Unsecured wholesale funding 114 110 Secured wholesale funding 65 71 Other cash outflows 42 40 Total cash outflows 251 250 Cash inflows2 Secured lending 69 81 Inflows from fully performing exposures 31 31 Other cash inflows 17 15 Total cash inflows 117 127 Liquidity coverage ratio High-quality liquid assets 207 171 Net cash outflows 134 122 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)5 155 139 1 Calculated based on an average of 65 data points in the second quarter of 2020 and 63 data points in the first quarter of 2020. 2 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates. 3 Includes cash and balances at central banks and other eligible balances as prescribed by FINMA. 4 Calculated in accordance with FINMA requirements. 5 Calculated after the application of haircuts and inflow and outflow rates as well as, where applicable, caps on Level 2 assets and cash inflows. Liabilities and funding management Liabilities (30 June 2020 vs 31 March 2020) Total liabilities decreased by USD 33 billion to USD 1,007 billion as of 30 June 2020. Total liabilities excluding derivatives and cash collateral payables on derivative instruments increased by USD 30 billion to USD 817 billion as of 30 June 2020, driven by increases across almost all liability lines. Customer deposits increased by USD 8 billion in Personal & Corporate Banking and Global Wealth Management, mainly reflecting currency effects and clients holding higher levels of cash in an uncertain market environment. Long-term debt issued increased by USD 8 billion, mainly driven by higher Debt issued designated at fair value, reflecting market-driven movements and a tightening of UBS's credit spreads. Non-financial liabilities and financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts increased by USD 5 billion, mainly due to market-driven movements related to unit-linked investment contracts. Short- term borrowings increased by USD 3 billion, mainly driven by money market issuances, which were partly offset by decreases in amounts due to banks. Other financial liabilities at amortized cost and fair value increased by USD 3 billion, mainly due to lower netting of securities financing transactions measured at fair value. Derivatives and cash collateral payables on derivative instruments decreased by USD 63 billion, in line with the aforementioned decrease in derivative financial assets and cash collateral receivables. The "Liabilities by product and currency" table in this section provides more information about our funding sources. Refer to "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors

Refer to the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information 42 Equity (30 June 2020 vs 31 March 2020) Equity attributable to shareholders decreased to USD 57,035 million as of 30 June 2020, from USD 57,949 million as of 31 March 2020. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was USD 205 million, reflecting net profit of USD 1,232 million and negative other comprehensive income (OCI) of USD 1,027 million. OCI mainly included negative OCI related to own credit of USD 872 million, negative defined benefit plan OCI of USD 500 million, positive foreign currency translation OCI of USD 261 million and positive cash flow hedge OCI of USD 95 million. Distributions to shareholders reduced retained earnings by USD 654 million, reflecting the payment of 50% of the USD 0.365 dividend per share. The other 50% was distributed from the capital contribution reserve within share premium. Swiss tax law effective 1 January 2020 requires Switzerland- domiciled companies with shares listed on a stock exchange pay no more than 50% of dividends from capital contribution reserves, with the remainder required to be paid from retained Liabilities and equity earnings. The payment of the second dividend installment of USD 0.365 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting, which would result in a total dividend of USD 0.73 per share for the 2019 financial year. Share premium decreased by USD 508 million, mainly due to the aforementioned distribution of USD 654 million to shareholders from the capital contribution reserve of UBS Group AG. This was partly offset by the amortization of deferred share- based compensation awards, which increased share premium by USD 150 million. Net treasury share activity increased equity attributable to shareholders by USD 44 million. Refer to the "Consolidated financial statements" and "Group performance" sections of this report for more information

Refer to "UBS shares" in the "Capital management" section of this report for more information about the share repurchase program As of % change from USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.12.19 Short-term borrowings1 48.8 46.0 28.4 6 72 Securities financing transactions at amortized cost 12.0 12.9 7.8 (7) 55 Customer deposits 474.3 465.9 448.3 2 6 Long-term debt issued2 149.2 141.6 155.5 5 (4) Trading portfolio3 34.4 32.6 30.6 6 13 Derivatives and cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 189.2 252.3 152.3 (25) 24 Brokerage payables 40.2 37.7 37.2 7 8 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost and fair value4 21.0 18.3 17.5 15 20 Non-financial liabilities and financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts 37.5 32.8 39.9 14 (6) Total liabilities 1,006.6 1,040.0 917.5 (3) 10 Share capital 0.3 0.3 0.3 0 0 Share premium 17.1 17.6 18.1 (3) (5) Treasury shares (3.6) (3.6) (3.3) (1) 8 Retained earnings 36.0 36.8 34.2 (2) 5 Other comprehensive income5 7.2 6.8 5.3 5 35 Total equity attributable to shareholders 57.0 57.9 54.5 (2) 5 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 0.2 0.2 0.2 2 (1) Total equity 57.2 58.1 54.7 (2) 5 Total liabilities and equity 1,063.8 1,098.1 972.2 (3) 9 1 Consists of short-term debt issued measured at amortized cost and amounts due to banks. 2 Consists of long-term debt issued measured at amortized cost and debt issued designated at fair value. The classification of debt issued into short-term and long-term does not consider any early redemption features. Long-term debt issued also includes debt with a remaining time to maturity of less than one year. 3 Consists of financial liabilities at fair value held for trading. 4 Consists of financial liabilities measured at amortized cost and other financial liabilities designated at fair value, but excludes financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts. 5 Excludes other comprehensive income related to defined benefit plans and own credit that is recorded directly in Retained earnings. 43 Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management Off-balance sheet As of % change from USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.3.20 Total guarantees1 14.6 16.2 (10) Loan commitments1 46.3 41.0 13 Forward starting reverse repurchase agreements1 39.5 46.3 (15) Forward starting repurchase agreements1 45.5 32.5 40 Committed unconditionally revocable credit lines2 37.8 34.5 10 1 These lines provided in this table are aligned with the scope disclosed in "Note 17 Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report. Total guarantees and Loan commitments are shown net of sub-participations.2 Refer to "Note 10 Expected credit loss measurement" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. Off-balance sheet (30 June 2020 vs 31 March 2020) Loan commitments increased by USD 5 billion, driven by increased liquidity facilities made available to Swiss multinationals and a USD 0.6 billion increase related to the Swiss government-backed lending program. Forward starting reverse repurchase agreements decreased by USD 7 billion and forward starting repurchase agreements increased by USD 13 billion, primarily in Group Functions, Pro forma net stable funding ratio reflecting fluctuations in market activity in short-dated securities financing transactions. Guarantees decreased by USD 2 billion and committed unconditionally revocable credit lines increased by USD 3 billion. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the Swiss government-backed lending program USD billion, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 Available stable funding 522 503 Required stable funding 442 443 Pro forma net stable funding ratio (%) 118 114 Net stable funding ratio As of 30 June 2020, our estimated pro forma net stable funding ratio (NSFR) was 118%, an increase of 4 percentage points compared with 31 March 2020, primarily reflecting a USD 19 billion increase in available stable funding, mainly driven by increases in deposits and debt issued. The calculation of our pro forma NSFR includes estimates of the effect of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision rules and will be refined when NSFR rule-making is completed in Switzerland and as regulatory interpretations evolve and new models and associated systems are enhanced. Refer to the "Treasury management" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about the net stable funding ratio 44 Liabilities by product and currency USD billion As a percentage of total liabilities All currencies All currencies USD CHF EUR Other 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.20 31.3.20 Short-term borrowings 48.8 46.0 4.9 4.4 2.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.9 of which: due to banks 12.4 18.8 1.2 1.8 0.4 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 of which: short-term debt issued1 36.4 27.2 3.6 2.6 2.4 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 Securities financing transactions at amortized cost 12.0 12.9 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 Customer deposits 474.3 465.9 47.1 44.8 18.0 17.0 19.6 18.4 5.4 5.3 4.1 4.1 of which: demand deposits 199.5 193.6 19.8 18.6 6.0 5.0 6.7 6.8 4.1 4.2 3.0 2.6 of which: retail savings / deposits 193.2 189.0 19.2 18.2 7.2 7.0 11.5 10.6 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 of which: time deposits 47.2 52.9 4.7 5.1 3.3 3.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 1.0 1.3 of which: fiduciary deposits 34.3 30.5 3.4 2.9 1.5 1.4 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 Long-term debt issued2 149.2 141.6 14.8 13.6 8.5 8.0 1.5 1.3 3.3 3.0 1.6 1.4 of which: senior unsecured debt 57.8 56.2 5.7 5.4 3.0 3.0 0.2 0.1 2.0 1.8 0.6 0.4 of which: covered bonds 2.6 2.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 of which: subordinated debt 21.1 20.9 2.1 2.0 1.6 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 of which: debt issued through the Swiss central mortgage institutions 8.8 8.6 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which: other long-term debt 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which: debt issued measured at fair value 58.9 53.3 5.8 5.1 3.9 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.8 Trading portfolio 34.4 32.6 3.4 3.1 1.0 1.1 0.2 0.1 1.0 0.6 1.3 1.3 Derivatives and cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 189.2 252.3 18.8 24.3 15.4 20.4 0.2 0.3 2.0 2.1 1.1 1.5 Brokerage payables 40.2 37.7 4.0 3.6 3.0 2.8 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.5 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost and fair value3 21.0 18.3 2.1 1.8 1.3 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 Non-financial liabilities and financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts 37.5 32.8 3.7 3.2 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.9 2.4 Total liabilities 1,006.6 1,040.0 100.0 100.0 51.5 54.4 22.4 20.8 13.3 12.4 12.8 12.4 1 Short-term debt issued consists of certificates of deposit, commercial paper, acceptances and promissory notes, and other money market paper. 2 Consists of long-term debt issued measured at amortized cost and debt issued designated at fair value. The classification of debt issued into short-term and long-term does not consider any early redemption features. Long-term debt issued also includes debt with a remaining time to maturity of less than one year. 3 Consists of financial liabilities measured at amortized cost and other financial liabilities designated at fair value, but excludes financial liabilities related to unit-linked investment contracts. 45 Capital management Capital management The disclosures in this section are provided for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis and focus on key developments during the reporting period and information in accordance with the Basel III framework, as applicable to Swiss systemically relevant banks (SRBs). They should be read in conjunction with the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019, which provides more information about our capital management objectives, planning and activities, as well as the Swiss SRB total loss-absorbing capacity framework. New capital requirements effective from 1 January 2020 are provided on the next page. Additional regulatory disclosures for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis will be provided in our 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report. The Pillar 3 report will also include information relating to our significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups (UBS AG standalone, UBS Switzerland AG standalone, UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated) as of 30 June 2020 and will be available as of 14 August 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. Capital and other regulatory information for UBS AG consolidated in accordance with the Basel III framework, as applicable to Swiss SRBs, will be provided in the UBS AG second quarter 2020 report, which will be available as of 24 July 2020 under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors. UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts substantially all operations through UBS AG and subsidiaries thereof. UBS Group AG and UBS AG have contributed a significant portion of their respective capital to, and provide substantial liquidity to, such subsidiaries. Many of these subsidiaries are subject to regulations requiring compliance with minimum capital, liquidity and similar requirements. 46 The aforementioned requirements are also applicable to UBS AG consolidated. UBS Switzerland AG and UBS AG are subject to going and gone concern requirements on a standalone basis, as will be detailed in our 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report, which will be available as of 14 August 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. The table below provides the risk-weighted assets (RWA)- and leverage ratio denominator (LRD)-based requirements and information as of 30 June 2020, excluding the effects of the temporary exemption of central bank sight deposits for the going concern leverage ratio calculation granted by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on 25 March 2020 in connection with COVID-19. The effects of the temporary exemption are presented on the following page. → Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related regulatory and Swiss SRB requirements and information As of 1 January 2020, we have fully phased in the going and gone concern requirements of the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance (the CAO) that include the too-big-to-fail provisions applicable to Swiss SRBs, which became effective on 1 July 2016 and were phased in until 1 January 2020. Information about the Swiss SRB capital framework and about Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements that were phased in until the end of 2019 is provided in the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019. With the CAO having entered into force as of 1 January 2020, instruments meeting gone concern requirements continue to remain eligible until one year before maturity; the previously applicable 50% haircut in the last year of eligibility has been removed. Swiss SRB going and gone concern requirements and information legal developments As of 30.6.20 RWA LRD1 USD million, except where indicated in % in % Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 13.962 39,979 4.882 47,499 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.66 27,663 3.38 32,884 of which: minimum capital 4.50 12,890 1.50 14,615 of which: buffer capital 5.14 14,723 1.88 18,269 of which: countercyclical buffer 0.02 50 Maximum additional tier 1 capital 4.30 12,317 1.50 14,615 of which: additional tier 1 capital 3.50 10,025 1.50 14,615 of which: additional tier 1 buffer capital 0.80 2,291 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 18.69 53,537 5.49 53,537 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.32 38,146 3.92 38,146 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital3 5.37 15,390 1.58 15,390 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 4.50 12,899 1.32 12,899 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 0.87 2,491 0.26 2,491 Required gone concern capital4 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 10.44 29,897 3.72 36,203 of which: base requirement 12.86 36,836 4.50 43,846 of which: additional requirement for market share and LRD 1.08 3,094 0.38 3,654 of which: applicable reduction on requirements (3.50) (10,032) (1.16) (11,296) of which: rebate granted (equivalent to 42.5% of maximum rebate) 5 (2.27) (6,501) (0.80) (7,764) of which: reduction for usage of low-trigger tier 2 capital instruments (1.23) (3,532) (0.36) (3,532) Eligible gone concern capital Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 13.97 40,021 4.11 40,021 Total tier 2 capital 2.65 7,598 0.78 7,598 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 2.47 7,063 0.72 7,063 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 0.19 534 0.05 534 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 11.32 32,423 3.33 32,423 Total loss-absorbing capacity Required total loss-absorbing capacity 24.40 69,876 8.59 83,703 Eligible total loss-absorbing capacity 32.66 93,557 9.60 93,557 Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator Risk-weighted assets 286,436 Leverage ratio denominator1 974,348 1 LRD-based requirements and eligible capital presented in this table do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report and to the COVID-19-related information in this section. 2 Includes applicable add-ons of 1.08% for RWA and 0.375% for LRD. 3 Includes outstanding low-trigger loss- absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments, which are available under the Swiss SRB framework to meet the going concern requirements until their first call date. As of their first call date, these instruments are eligible to meet the gone concern requirements. 4 From 1 January 2020 onward, a maximum of 25% of the gone concern requirements can be met with instruments that have a remaining maturity of between one and two years. 5 Based on the actions we completed up to December 2019 to improve resolvability, FINMA granted an increase of rebate on the gone concern requirement from 42.5% to 47.5% of the maximum rebate, effective from 1 July 2020. 47 Capital management Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits In line with the FINMA exemption rules that apply until 1 January 2021, the eligible LRD relief applicable to UBS is reduced by the going concern LRD equivalent of the capital distribution that UBS plans to make for the financial year 2019. The table below summarizes the effects on our Swiss SRB going concern capital requirements and information. The FINMA exemption rules have no effect on our Swiss SRB gone concern capital requirements and ratios. Outside of this section, for simplicity and due to the short- term nature of the FINMA exemption, we have chosen to present the LRD excluding the temporary FINMA exemption. Swiss SRB going concern requirements and information including temporary FINMA exemption As of 30.6.20 LRD USD million, except where indicated in % Leverage ratio denominator before temporary exemption 974,348 Effective relief (89,202) of which: central bank sight deposits eligible for relief (142,987) of which: reduction of relief due to paid and planned dividend distribution 1 53,785 Leverage ratio denominator after temporary exemption 885,146 Required going concern capital Total going concern capital 4.88 43,151 Common equity tier 1 capital 3.38 29,874 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 6.05 53,537 Common equity tier 1 capital 4.31 38,146 1 Represents the leverage ratio denominator equivalent to a 4.875% going concern leverage ratio requirement applied to the planned 2019 dividend of USD 2,622 million, which includes the first installment of the 2019 dividend (USD 0.365 per share, paid on 7 May 2020) and the special dividend reserve of USD 0.365 per share (this reserve is earmarked for distribution based on the decision to be taken at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) planned for 19 November 2020). 48 Total loss-absorbing capacity The table below provides Swiss SRB going and gone concern The effects of the temporary exemption are presented on the information based on the rules that are effective from 1 January previous page. 2020 and does not reflect the effects of the temporary → Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for exemption of central bank sight deposits from leverage ratio more information about the COVID-19-related regulatory and calculation granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. legal developments Swiss SRB going and gone concern information USD million, except where indicated 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 Eligible going concern capital Total going concern capital 53,537 51,916 51,888 Total tier 1 capital 53,537 51,916 51,888 Common equity tier 1 capital 38,146 36,691 35,582 Total loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 15,390 15,225 16,306 of which: high-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 12,899 12,761 13,892 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital 2,491 2,464 2,414 Eligible gone concern capital1 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity 40,021 41,704 37,753 Total tier 2 capital 7,598 7,551 7,431 of which: low-triggerloss-absorbing tier 2 capital 7,063 7,017 6,892 of which: non-BaselIII-compliant tier 2 capital 534 534 540 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt 32,423 34,153 30,322 Total loss-absorbing capacity Total loss-absorbing capacity 93,557 93,620 89,641 Risk-weighted assets / leverage ratio denominator Risk-weighted assets 286,436 286,256 259,208 Leverage ratio denominator2 974,348 955,932 911,325 Capital and loss-absorbing capacity ratios (%) Going concern capital ratio 18.7 18.1 20.0 of which: common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 12.8 13.7 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio 14.0 14.6 14.6 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio 32.7 32.7 34.6 Leverage ratios (%)2 Going concern leverage ratio 5.5 5.4 5.7 of which: common equity tier 1 leverage ratio 3.92 3.84 3.90 Gone concern leverage ratio 4.1 4.4 4.1 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio 9.6 9.8 9.8 1 As of 1 January 2020, instruments available to meet gone concern requirements remain eligible until one year before maturity without a haircut of 50% in the last year of eligibility. Refer to the "Total loss- absorbing capacity and movement" section of our first quarter 2020 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at www.ubs.com/investors, for more information. 2 Leverage ratio denominators (LRDs) and leverage ratios for 30 June 2020 and 31 March 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report and to the COVID-19-related information in this section. 49 Capital management Total loss-absorbing capacity and movement Our total loss-absorbing capacity was stable over the second quarter of 2020 at USD 93.6 billion. Going concern capital and movement As of 30 June 2020, our going concern capital increased by USD 1.6 billion to USD 53.5 billion over the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to the increase in our common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 1.5 billion. This increase was a result of operating profit before tax and foreign currency effects, which were partially offset by current taxes, defined benefit plans and accruals for capital returns to shareholders. Similar to the prior quarter, our Basel III expected loss on portfolios subject to internal ratings remained higher than IFRS 9 stage 1 and 2 expected credit losses, with the excess amount deducted from CET1 capital. As a consequence, the stage 1 and 2 credit loss expense in the second quarter of 2020 related to positions under the IRB approach did not decrease our CET1 capital. The increase in our additional tier 1 (AT1) capital was driven by interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects. Refer to "UBS shares" in this section for more information about the share repurchase program Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity and movement Our total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity decreased by USD 1.7 billion to USD 40.0 billion, mainly due to a decrease of eligibility due to the shortening of the residual tenor to below one year of two total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)-eligible senior unsecured debt instruments with a total eligible amount of USD 2.9 billion. This effect was partially offset by the issuance of three new USD-denominatedTLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt instruments with a total nominal value of USD 0.8 billion, as well as interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects. Refer to "Bondholder information" at www.ubs.com/investors Loss-absorbing capacity and leverage ratios Our CET1 capital ratio increased 0.5 percentage points to 13.3%, reflecting a USD 1.5 billion increase in CET1 capital. Our CET1 leverage ratio (excluding the above-mentioned FINMA exemption) increased from 3.84% to 3.92% in the second quarter of 2020, as the aforementioned increase in CET1 capital more than offset the USD 18 billion increase in the LRD. Our gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio decreased from 14.6% to 14.0%, driven by the aforementioned decrease in gone concern loss-absorbing capacity. Our gone concern leverage ratio decreased from 4.4% to 4.1%, mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in gone concern loss-absorbing capacity as well as the increase of the LRD. Reconciliation of IFRS equity to Swiss SRB common equity tier 1 capital USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 Total IFRS equity 57,207 58,118 54,707 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests (173) (169) (174) Defined benefit plans, net of tax 0 (260) (9) Deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards (6,093) (6,272) (6,121) Deferred tax assets on temporary differences, excess over threshold (221) Goodwill, net of tax1 (6,003) (5,983) (6,178) Intangible assets, net of tax (153) (170) (195) Compensation-related components (not recognized in net profit) (1,135) (980) (1,717) Expected losses on advanced internal ratings-based portfolio less provisions (262) (429) (495) Unrealized (gains) / losses from cash flow hedges, net of tax (2,871) (2,765) (1,260) Own credit related to (gains) / losses on financial liabilities measured at fair value that existed at the balance sheet date, net of tax (39) (1,037) 48 Unrealized gains related to debt instruments at fair value through OCI, net of tax (163) (161) (32) Prudential valuation adjustments (155) (218) (104) Accruals for dividends to shareholders for 2019 (1,314) (2,628) (2,628) of which: first installment of 2019 dividend, paid on 7 May 2020 (1,314) of which: special dividend reserve for second installment of 2019 dividend, planned to be paid after the EGM to be held on 19.11.20 (1,314) (1,314) Other2 (701) (357) (40) Total common equity tier 1 capital 38,146 36,691 35,582 1 Includes goodwill related to significant investments in financial institutions of USD 19 million as of 30 June 2020 (31 March 2020: USD 20 million; 31 December 2019: USD 178 million) presented on the balance sheet line Investments in associates. 2 Includes accruals for dividends to shareholders for the current year and other items. 50 Swiss SRB total loss-absorbing capacity movement USD million Going concern capital Swiss SRB Common equity tier 1 capital as of 31.3.20 36,691 Operating profit before tax 1,582 Current tax (expense) / benefit (343) Foreign currency translation effects 263 Defined benefit plan (240) Other1 194 Common equity tier 1 capital as of 30.6.20 38,146 Loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital as of 31.3.20 15,225 Interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects 165 Loss-absorbing additional tier 1 capital as of 30.6.20 15,390 Total going concern capital as of 31.3.20 51,916 Total going concern capital as of 30.6.20 53,537 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity Tier 2 capital as of 31.3.20 7,551 Interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects 46 Tier 2 capital as of 30.6.20 7,598 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt as of 31.3.20 34,153 Issuance of TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt instruments 800 Decrease in eligibility due to shortening of residual tenor (2,851) Interest rate risk hedge, foreign currency translation and other effects 321 TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt as of 30.6.20 32,423 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity as of 31.3.20 41,704 Total gone concern loss-absorbing capacity as of 30.6.20 40,021 Total loss-absorbing capacity Total loss-absorbing capacity as of 31.3.20 93,620 Total loss-absorbing capacity as of 30.6.20 93,557 1 Includes movements related to accruals for dividends to shareholders for the current year and other items. 51 Capital management Additional information Sensitivity to currency movements Risk-weighted assets We estimate that a 10% depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies would have increased our RWA by USD 12 billion and our CET1 capital by USD 1.2 billion as of 30 June 2020 (31 March 2020: USD 12 billion and USD 1.1 billion, respectively) and decreased our CET1 capital ratio 14 basis points (31 March 2020: 15 basis points). Conversely, we estimate that a 10% appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies would have decreased our RWA by USD 11 billion and our CET1 capital by USD 1.1 billion (31 March 2020: USD 11 billion and USD 1.0 billion, respectively) and increased our CET1 capital ratio 14 basis points (31 March 2020: 14 basis points). Leverage ratio denominator We estimate that a 10% depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies would have increased our LRD by USD 61 billion as of 30 June 2020 (31 March 2020: USD 57 billion) and decreased our Swiss SRB going concern leverage ratio 17 basis points (31 March 2020: 16 basis points). Conversely, we estimate that a 10% appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies would have decreased our LRD by USD 56 billion (31 March 2020: USD 52 billion) and increased our Swiss SRB going concern leverage ratio 17 basis points (31 March 2020: 16 basis points). The aforementioned sensitivities do not consider foreign currency translation effects related to defined benefit plans other than those related to the currency translation of the net equity of foreign operations. Refer to "Active management of sensitivity to currency movements" in the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information Estimated effect on capital from litigation, regulatory and similar matters subject to provisions and contingent liabilities We have estimated the loss in capital that we could incur as a result of the risks associated with the matters described in "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report. We have used for this purpose the advanced measurement approach (AMA) methodology that we use when determining the capital requirements associated with operational risks, based on a 99.9% confidence level over a 12-month horizon. The methodology takes into consideration UBS and industry experience for the AMA operational risk categories to which those matters correspond, as well as the external environment affecting risks of these types, in isolation from other areas. On this standalone basis, we estimate the loss in capital that we could incur over a 12-month period as a result of our risks associated with these operational risk categories at USD 4.3 billion as of 30 June 2020. This estimate is not related to and does not take into account any provisions recognized for any of these matters and does not constitute a subjective assessment of our actual exposure in any of these matters. Refer to "Operational risk" in the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information

Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information 52 Risk-weighted assets During the second quarter of 2020, RWA increased by USD 0.2 billion to USD 286.4 billion, reflecting increases from model updates of USD 4.6 billion and currency effects of USD 2.1 billion as well as regulatory add-ons of USD 1.5 billion, partly offset by decreases in asset size and other movements of USD 4.6 billion and methodology and policy changes of USD 3.4 billion. Movement in risk-weighted assets by key driver Methodology Model RWA as of Currency and policy updates / Regulatory Asset size RWA as of USD billion 31.3.20 effects changes changes add-ons and other1 30.6.20 Credit and counterparty credit risk2 171.9 1.9 (0.1) 1.6 (3.1) 172.2 Non-counterparty-related risk 21.7 0.1 0.6 22.4 Market risk 15.1 (3.3) 3.0 1.5 (2.1) 14.2 Operational risk 77.5 77.5 Total 286.3 2.1 (3.4) 4.6 1.5 (4.6) 286.4 1 Includes the Pillar 3 categories "Asset size," "Credit quality of counterparties," "Acquisitions and disposals" and "Other." For more information, refer to our 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report, which will be available as of 14 August 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors. 2 Includes settlement risk, credit valuation adjustments, equity exposures in the banking book and securitization exposures in the banking book. Credit and counterparty credit risk Credit and counterparty credit risk RWA increased by USD 0.3 billion to USD 172.2 billion as of 30 June 2020. The RWA movements described below exclude currency effects. Asset size and other movements contributed to a USD 3.1 billion decrease in RWA. Investment Bank RWA decreased by USD 5.3 billion, driven by lower loans and loan commitments. Furthermore, derivatives RWA decreased, mainly as a result of lower volumes in Global Markets.

Global Wealth Management RWA increased by USD 3.1 billion, mainly driven by Lombard loans and other retail facilities, primarily due to business growth and, to a lesser extent, changes in credit ratings.

Personal & Corporate Banking RWA increased by USD 0.5 billion due to business growth from loans and loan commitments, predominantly for corporates.

Group Functions RWA decreased by USD 1.4 billion due to a reduction in clearing and settlement account exposure as well as lower derivative exposures. Overall, changes in credit ratings and loss given default resulted in an increase of less than USD 1.0 billion in RWA during the second quarter of 2020. RWA increased by USD 1.6 billion, driven by model updates related to real estate portfolios, securities financing transactions as well as Lombard loans. We expect that further methodology changes and model updates will increase credit and counterparty credit risk RWA by up to USD 1 billion for the remainder of 2020. The extent and timing of RWA changes may vary as methodology changes and model updates are completed and receive regulatory approval. In addition, changes in the composition of the relevant portfolios and other market factors will affect RWA. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report and our 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report, which will be available as of 14 August 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors,

Refer to "Credit risk models" in the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information 53 Capital management Market risk Operational risk Market risk RWA decreased by USD 0.9 billion to USD 14.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This minor decrease was the result of two largely offsetting effects: (i) a USD 5.4 billion reduction driven by a decrease of USD 3.3 billion from a regulatory policy change and a decrease of USD 2.1 billion in asset size and other movements in the Investment Bank's Global Markets business from client activity and asset price movements; and (ii) a USD 4.5 billion increase as a result of the ongoing parameter updates of our VaR model and an increase of USD 1.5 billion in regulatory add-ons, which was driven by the monthly risks-not-in-VaR assessment. The regulatory policy change was the removal of a FINMA required temporary market risk RWA multiplier following our demonstration of model performance in certain sub-portfolios. Refer to the "Risk management and control" section of this report and our 30 June 2020 Pillar 3 report, which will be available as of 14 August 2020 under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at www.ubs.com/investors,

Refer to "Market risk" in the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information Operational risk RWA were USD 77.5 billion as of 30 June 2020, unchanged from 31 March 2020. Refer to "Operational risk" in the "Risk management and control" section of our Annual Report 2019 for information about the advanced measurement approach model Risk-weighted assets by business division and Group Functions Personal & Asset Global Wealth Corporate Manage- Investment Group Total USD billion Management Banking ment Bank Functions RWA 30.6.20 Credit and counterparty credit risk1 41.5 59.4 2.6 60.9 7.8 172.2 Non-counterparty-related risk2 6.1 2.1 0.7 3.5 10.0 22.4 Market risk 1.5 0.0 0.0 10.9 1.7 14.2 Operational risk 33.6 7.7 2.6 22.4 11.2 77.5 Total 82.8 69.2 5.9 97.8 30.8 286.4 31.3.20 Credit and counterparty credit risk1 37.7 57.6 2.7 64.8 9.1 171.9 Non-counterparty-related risk2 6.1 2.1 0.7 3.5 9.3 21.7 Market risk 1.4 0.0 0.0 12.1 1.7 15.1 Operational risk 33.6 7.7 2.6 22.4 11.2 77.5 Total 78.8 67.4 6.0 102.8 31.3 286.3 30.6.20 vs 31.03.20 Credit and counterparty credit risk1 3.8 1.7 0.0 (3.9) (1.2) 0.3 Non-counterparty-related risk2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.7 Market risk 0.2 0.0 0.0 (1.1) 0.1 (0.9) Operational risk 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 4.0 1.7 0.0 (5.0) (0.5) 0.2 1 Includes settlement risk, credit valuation adjustments, equity exposures in the banking book and securitization exposures in the banking book. 2 Non-counterparty-related risk includes deferred tax assets recognized for temporary differences (30 June 2020: USD 9.2 billion; 31 March 2020: USD 8.7 billion), property, equipment and software (30 June 2020: USD 12.8 billion; 31 March 2020: USD 12.7 billion), and other items (30 June 2020: USD 0.3 billion; 31 March 2020: USD 0.2 billion). 54 Leverage ratio denominator During the second quarter of 2020, the LRD increased by USD 18 billion to USD 974 billion, driven by asset size and other movements of USD 9 billion and currency effects of USD 9 billion. Movement in leverage ratio denominator by key driver1 LRD as of Currency Asset size and LRD as of USD billion 31.3.20 effects other 30.6.20 On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivative exposures and SFTs)2 704.5 7.4 29.3 741.2 Derivative exposures 106.7 1.2 (15.4) 92.5 Securities financing transactions 127.9 0.6 (5.6) 122.8 Off-balance sheet items 29.9 0.3 0.3 30.5 Deduction items (13.1) 0.0 0.4 (12.7) Total 955.9 9.4 9.0 974.3 1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report and to the previous COVID-19-related information in this section. 2 Excludes derivative financial instruments, cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, cash collateral on securities borrowed, reverse repurchase agreements, margin loans and prime brokerage receivables related to securities financing transactions, which are presented separately under Derivative exposures and Securities financing transactions in this table. The LRD movements described below exclude currency effects and do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption of central bank sight deposits granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. On-balance sheet exposures increased by USD 29 billion, mainly driven by an increase in high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) in the liquidity buffer portfolio in Group Functions, higher cash and balances with central banks across multiple businesses, and higher trading portfolio assets in the Investment Bank. Derivative exposures decreased by USD 15 billion, mainly driven by foreign exchange and equity / index contracts in the Investment Bank, reflecting roll-offs and market-driven movements. Securities financing transactions (SFTs) decreased by USD 6 billion, driven by Group Functions mainly as a result of lower collateral sourcing. Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information about balance sheet movements

Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the COVID-19-related regulatory and legal developments, and to "Application of the temporary COVID-19-related FINMA exemption of central bank sight deposits" in this section 55 Capital management Leverage ratio denominator by business division and Group Functions1 Personal & Global Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD billion Management Banking Management Bank Functions Total 30.6.20 Total IFRS assets 327.2 209.9 34.9 349.3 142.6 1,063.8 Difference in scope of consolidation2 (0.1) 0.0 (26.8) 0.0 0.1 (26.8) Less: derivative exposures and SFTs3 (24.7) (11.1) (0.8) (192.5) (66.8) (295.9) On-balance sheet exposures 302.4 198.7 7.3 156.8 76.0 741.2 Derivative exposures 6.5 1.8 0.0 77.4 6.8 92.5 Securities financing transactions 20.8 9.9 0.8 60.8 30.6 122.8 Off-balance sheet items 6.1 15.3 0.0 8.5 0.6 30.5 Items deducted from Swiss SRB tier 1 capital (5.1) (0.1) (1.4) (0.1) (6.0) (12.7) Total 330.7 225.6 6.7 303.4 108.0 974.3 31.3.20 Total IFRS assets 309.9 211.5 29.5 395.9 151.3 1,098.1 Difference in scope of consolidation2 (0.2) 0.0 (23.2) 0.0 0.1 (23.3) Less: derivative exposures and SFTs3 (35.8) (21.0) (0.8) (257.7) (55.0) (370.3) On-balance sheet exposures 273.9 190.5 5.5 138.2 96.4 704.5 Derivative exposures 7.4 1.8 0.0 89.6 7.9 106.7 Securities financing transactions 30.0 19.6 0.8 62.7 14.8 127.9 Off-balance sheet items 4.5 14.8 0.0 7.2 3.3 29.9 Items deducted from Swiss SRB tier 1 capital (5.2) (0.2) (1.4) (0.3) (6.0) (13.1) Total 310.6 226.5 4.9 297.4 116.4 955.9 30.6.20 vs 31.3.20 Total IFRS assets 17.3 (1.6) 5.3 (46.7) (8.7) (34.3) Difference in scope of consolidation2 0.0 0.0 (3.6) 0.0 0.0 (3.5) Less: derivative exposures and SFTs3 11.2 9.8 0.1 65.2 (11.8) 74.5 On-balance sheet exposures 28.5 8.2 1.8 18.5 (20.4) 36.7 Derivative exposures (1.0) 0.0 0.0 (12.2) (1.0) (14.2) Securities financing transactions (9.2) (9.8) (0.1) (1.9) 15.8 (5.1) Off-balance sheet items 1.6 0.5 0.0 1.3 (2.8) 0.6 Items deducted from Swiss SRB tier 1 capital 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.4 Total 20.1 (0.9) 1.8 6.0 (8.4) 18.4 1 This table does not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that has been granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report and to the previous COVID-19-related information in this section for more information. 2 Represents the difference between the IFRS and the regulatory scope of consolidation, which is the applicable scope for the LRD calculation. 3 Consists of derivative financial instruments, cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, receivables from securities financing transactions, and margin loans as well as prime brokerage receivables and financial assets at fair value not held for trading, both related to securities financing transactions, in accordance with the regulatory scope of consolidation, which are presented separately under Derivative exposures and Securities financing transactions. 56 Equity attribution and return on attributed equity Under our equity attribution framework, tangible equity is attributed based on a weighting of 50% each for average risk- weighted assets (RWA) and average leverage ratio denominator (LRD), which both include resource allocations from Group Functions to the business divisions. Average RWA and LRD are converted to their common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital equivalents based on capital ratios of 12.5% and 3.75%, respectively. If the attributed tangible equity calculated under the weighted-driver approach is less than the CET1 capital equivalent of risk-based capital (RBC) for any business division, the CET1 capital equivalent of RBC is used as a floor for that business division. Furthermore, we allocate to business divisions attributed equity that is related to certain CET1 deduction items, such as compensation-related components and the expected losses on advanced internal ratings-based portfolio less general provisions. Average attributed equity In addition to tangible equity, we allocate equity to our businesses to support goodwill and intangible assets. We attribute all remaining Basel III capital deduction items to Group Functions. These deduction items include deferred tax assets (DTAs) recognized for tax loss carry-forwards and DTAs on temporary differences in excess of the threshold, which together generally constitute the largest component, dividend accruals and unrealized gains from cash flow hedges. Refer to the "Capital management" section of our Annual Report 2019 for more information about the equity attribution framework

Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information about movements in equity attributable to shareholders For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD billion 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Global Wealth Management 16.7 16.5 16.6 16.6 16.5 Personal & Corporate Banking 8.7 8.7 8.3 8.7 8.3 Asset Management 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 Investment Bank 12.6 12.4 12.4 12.5 12.3 Group Functions 17.6 16.8 14.3 17.2 14.4 of which: deferred tax assets1 6.8 6.9 7.2 6.9 7.2 of which: related to retained RWA and LRD2,3 3.9 2.8 2.8 3.3 3.0 of which: defined benefit plans 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 of which: dividend accruals and others4 6.8 6.9 4.2 6.8 4.2 Average equity attributed to business divisions and Group Functions 57.5 56.2 53.4 56.9 53.4 1 Includes average attributed equity related to the Basel III capital deduction items for deferred tax assets (deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carry-forwards and deferred tax assets on temporary differences, excess over threshold) as well as retained RWA and LRD related to deferred tax assets. 2 Excludes average attributed equity related to retained RWA and LRD related to deferred tax assets. 3 Temporary exemptions granted by FINMA until 1 January 2021 are not considered for average attributed equity. Refer to "COVID-19-related regulatory and legal developments" in the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the temporary exemptions granted by FINMA. 4 The increase in attributed equity related to dividend accruals and others compared with the second quarter of 2019 is primarily driven by unrealized gains from cash flow hedges of USD 1.9 billion and own credit related to gains or losses on financial liabilities measured at fair value of USD 0.5 billion. Return on attributed equity1 For the quarter ended Year-to-date In % 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Global Wealth Management 21.1 29.6 21.0 25.3 21.0 Personal & Corporate Banking 10.9 15.3 18.8 13.1 18.6 Asset Management 33.7 34.4 27.6 34.1 25.3 Investment Bank 19.4 22.8 13.8 21.1 10.3 1 Return on attributed equity for Group Functions is not shown, as it is not meaningful. 57 Capital management UBS shares UBS Group AG shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). They are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) as global registered shares. Each share has a par value of CHF 0.10 per share. Shares issued were unchanged in the second quarter of 2020. We held 272 million shares as of 30 June 2020, of which 149 million shares had been acquired under our share repurchase program for cancelation purposes. The remaining 123 million shares are primarily held to hedge our share delivery obligations related to employee share-based compensation and participation plans. Treasury shares held decreased by 3 million shares in the second quarter of 2020. We have temporarily suspended share repurchases given the current uncertain environment. UBS Group AG share information As of or for the quarter ended % change from 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 31.3.20 Shares issued 3,859,055,395 3,859,055,395 3,859,055,395 0 Treasury shares 271,876,346 274,964,517 199,121,101 (1) of which: related to share repurchase program 148,975,800 148,975,800 72,435,200 0 Shares outstanding 3,587,179,049 3,584,090,878 3,659,934,294 0 Basic earnings per share (USD)1 0.34 0.44 0.38 (23) Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.33 0.43 0.37 (23) Basic earnings per share (CHF)2 0.33 0.43 0.38 (23) Diluted earnings per share (CHF)2 0.32 0.41 0.37 (22) Equity attributable to shareholders (USD million) 57,035 57,949 53,180 (2) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (USD million) 6,414 6,407 6,624 0 Tangible equity attributable to shareholders (USD million) 50,620 51,542 46,555 (2) Total book value per share (USD) 15.90 16.17 14.53 (2) Tangible book value per share (USD) 14.11 14.38 12.72 (2) Share price (USD)3 11.51 9.39 11.88 23 Market capitalization (USD million) 41,303 33,649 43,491 23 1 Refer to "Note 9 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information. 2 Basic and diluted earnings per share in Swiss francs are calculated based on a translation of net profit / (loss) under our US dollar presentation currency. 3 Represents the share price as listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, translated to US dollars using the closing exchange rate as of the respective date. Ticker symbols UBS Group AG Trading exchange SIX / NYSE Bloomberg Reuters SIX Swiss Exchange UBSG UBSG SW UBSG.S New York Stock Exchange UBS UBS UN UBS.N Security identification codes ISIN CH0244767585 Valoren 24 476 758 CUSIP CINS H42097 10 7 58 Consolidated financial statements Unaudited Table of contents UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Income statement Statement of comprehensive income Balance sheet Statement of changes in equity Statement of cash flows 70 1 Basis of accounting 73 2 Segment reporting 74 3 Net interest income 4 Net fee and commission income 5 Other income 75 6 Personnel expenses 75 7 General and administrative expenses 76 8 Income taxes 9 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding 10 Expected credit loss measurement 11 Fair value measurement 12 Derivative instruments 13 Other assets and liabilities 14 Debt issued designated at fair value 15 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities 17 Guarantees, commitments and forward starting transactions 18 Currency translation rates

UBS AG interim consolidated financial information (unaudited) Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Income statement For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million Note 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 3 2,133 2,455 2,749 4,588 5,419 Interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost 3 (1,092) (1,385) (1,955) (2,478) (3,840) Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 3 351 261 232 612 571 Net interest income 3 1,392 1,330 1,026 2,722 2,149 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,932 1,807 1,939 3,738 3,874 Credit loss (expense) / recovery 10 (272) (268) (12) (540) (33) Fee and commission income 4 4,729 5,477 4,907 10,207 9,448 Fee and commission expense 4 (419) (456) (434) (875) (842) Net fee and commission income 4 4,311 5,021 4,474 9,332 8,606 Other income 5 41 43 105 84 154 Total operating income 7,403 7,934 7,532 15,337 14,750 Personnel expenses 6 4,283 4,321 4,153 8,604 8,196 General and administrative expenses 7 1,063 1,133 1,175 2,196 2,362 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 458 456 427 914 854 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 17 16 18 32 33 Total operating expenses 5,821 5,926 5,773 11,747 11,445 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,582 2,008 1,759 3,591 3,305 Tax expense / (benefit) 8 347 410 366 757 773 Net profit / (loss) 1,236 1,598 1,393 2,833 2,532 Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 1 6 (1) Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,232 1,595 1,392 2,827 2,533 Earnings per share (USD) Basic 9 0.34 0.44 0.38 0.79 0.69 Diluted 9 0.33 0.43 0.37 0.76 0.67 61 UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of comprehensive income For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders Net profit / (loss) 1,232 1,595 1,392 2,827 2,533 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement Foreign currency translation Foreign currency translation movements related to net assets of foreign operations, before tax 458 (280) 302 178 145 Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges, before tax (197) 143 (122) (54) (96) Foreign currency translation differences on foreign operations reclassified to the income statement 0 0 3 0 4 Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments designated as net investment hedges reclassified to the income statement 2 (8) (13) (7) (13) Income tax relating to foreign currency translations, including the impact of net investment hedges (2) 0 (2) (2) 0 Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax 261 (145) 168 116 40 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains / (losses), before tax 19 208 90 226 171 Realized gains reclassified to the income statement from equity (15) (9) (2) (24) (3) Realized losses reclassified to the income statement from equity 0 0 1 0 1 Income tax relating to net unrealized gains / (losses) (3) (51) (24) (54) (41) Subtotal financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax 1 147 65 149 128 Cash flow hedges of interest rate risk Effective portion of changes in fair value of derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges, before tax 291 1,953 987 2,244 1,575 Net (gains) / losses reclassified to the income statement from equity (171) (103) (24) (274) (45) Income tax relating to cash flow hedges (25) (345) (191) (370) (298) Subtotal cash flow hedges, net of tax 95 1,505 773 1,600 1,232 Cost of hedging Change in fair value of cost of hedging, before tax (18) 6 (12) Amortization of initial cost of hedging to the income statement 5 2 7 Income tax relating to cost of hedging 0 0 0 Subtotal cost of hedging, net of tax (13) 8 (4) Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax 345 1,515 1,006 1,860 1,399 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement Defined benefit plans Gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans, before tax (420) 101 14 (410) (148) Income tax relating to defined benefit plans (80) 143 (7) 63 (23) Subtotal defined benefit plans, net of tax (500) 153 8 (347) (171) Own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value2 Gains / (losses) from own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, before tax (1,095) 1,156 72 62 (254) Income tax relating to own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value 223 (223) 0 0 8 Subtotal own credit on financial liabilities designated at fair value, net of tax (872) 934 72 62 (246) Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax (1,372) 1,086 80 (286) (417) Total other comprehensive income (1,027) 2,602 1,086 1,575 982 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 205 4,197 2,478 4,402 3,515 62 Statement of comprehensive income (continued) For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests Net profit / (loss) 3 3 1 6 (1) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement Foreign currency translation movements, before tax 1 (5) (6) (4) (2) Income tax relating to foreign currency translation movements 0 0 0 0 0 Subtotal foreign currency translation, net of tax 1 (5) (6) (4) (2) Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax 1 (5) (6) (4) (2) Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 4 (2) (5) 3 (3) Total comprehensive income Net profit / (loss) 1,236 1,598 1,393 2,833 2,532 Other comprehensive income (1,026) 2,597 1,080 1,571 980 of which: other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the income statement 345 1,515 1,006 1,860 1,399 of which: other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the income statement (1,371) 1,082 74 (289) (419) Total comprehensive income 209 4,195 2,473 4,404 3,512 1 Includes a net pre-tax OCI gain of USD 247 million related to UK defined benefit plans (driven by a decrease in the defined benefit obligation, mainly resulting from a higher discount rate), largely offset by a net pre-tax OCI loss of USD 242 million related to the Swiss pension plan (driven by an extraordinary employer contribution of USD 235 million that increased the gross plan assets, but led to an OCI loss as no net pension asset could be recognized on the balance sheet as of 31 March 2020 due to the asset ceiling). Refer to "Note 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about the effects from changes to the Swiss pension plan and the measures to mitigate them. 2 Refer to Note 11 for more information. 63 UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Balance sheet USD million Note 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 Assets Cash and balances at central banks 149,549 139,258 107,068 Loans and advances to banks 15,633 16,972 12,447 Receivables from securities financing transactions 85,271 89,648 84,245 Cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments 12 30,846 39,545 23,289 Loans and advances to customers 10 344,652 337,551 326,786 Other financial assets measured at amortized cost 13 27,253 23,765 22,980 Total financial assets measured at amortized cost 653,205 646,739 576,815 Financial assets at fair value held for trading 11 98,046 90,490 127,514 of which: assets pledged as collateral that may be sold or repledged by counterparties 38,505 31,192 41,285 Derivative financial instruments 11, 12 152,008 212,982 121,841 Brokerage receivables 11 19,848 20,319 18,007 Financial assets at fair value not held for trading 11 94,292 82,753 83,944 Total financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 364,194 406,544 351,307 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 11 8,624 7,653 6,345 Investments in associates 1,054 1,042 1,051 Property, equipment and software 12,875 12,764 12,804 Goodwill and intangible assets 6,414 6,407 6,469 Deferred tax assets 9,294 9,316 9,537 Other non-financial assets 13 8,177 7,634 7,856 Total assets 1,063,838 1,098,099 972,183 64 Balance sheet (continued) USD million Note 30.6.20 31.3.20 31.12.19 Liabilities Amounts due to banks 12,410 18,822 6,570 Payables from securities financing transactions 12,019 12,867 7,778 Cash collateral payables on derivative instruments 12 36,882 45,649 31,415 Customer deposits 474,254 465,946 448,284 Debt issued measured at amortized cost 15 126,744 115,432 110,497 Other financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 13 9,699 9,934 9,712 Total financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 672,007 668,649 614,256 Financial liabilities at fair value held for trading 11 34,426 32,571 30,591 Derivative financial instruments 11, 12 152,280 206,649 120,880 Brokerage payables designated at fair value 11 40,248 37,652 37,233 Debt issued designated at fair value 11, 14 58,864 53,299 66,809 Other financial liabilities designated at fair value 11, 13 37,902 31,536 35,940 Total financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 323,721 361,707 291,452 Provisions 16 2,601 2,566 2,974 Other non-financial liabilities 13 8,302 7,059 8,794 Total liabilities 1,006,630 1,039,981 917,476 Equity Share capital 338 338 338 Share premium 17,125 17,633 18,064 Treasury shares (3,592) (3,636) (3,326) Retained earnings 35,991 36,796 34,154 Other comprehensive income recognized directly in equity, net of tax 7,173 6,818 5,303 Equity attributable to shareholders 57,035 57,949 54,533 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 173 169 174 Total equity 57,207 58,118 54,707 Total liabilities and equity 1,063,838 1,098,099 972,183 65 UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of changes in equity Share Share Treasury Retained USD million capital premium shares earnings Balance as of 1 January 2019 before the adoption of IFRIC 23 338 20,843 (2,631) 30,448 Effect of adoption of IFRIC 23 (11) Balance as of 1 January 2019 after the adoption of IFRIC 23 338 20,843 (2,631) 30,437 Issuance of share capital 0 Acquisition of treasury shares (1,180)2 Delivery of treasury shares under share-based compensation plans (853) 912 Other disposal of treasury shares (2) 572 Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised 29 Share-based compensation expensed in the income statement 342 Tax (expense) / benefit 13 Dividends (2,544)3 Equity classified as obligation to purchase own shares (18) Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings (5) New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases) (7) Total comprehensive income for the period 2,116 of which: net profit / (loss) 2,533 of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans (171) of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit (246) of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation Balance as of 30 June 2019 338 17,802 (2,843) 32,548 Balance as of 1 January 2020 338 18,064 (3,326) 34,154 Issuance of share capital Acquisition of treasury shares (1,008)2 Delivery of treasury shares under share-based compensation plans (602) 655 Other disposal of treasury shares (8) 872 Premium on shares issued and warrants exercised Share-based compensation expensed in the income statement 313 Tax (expense) / benefit 13 Dividends (654)3 (654)3 Translation effects recognized directly in retained earnings (11) Share of changes in retained earnings of associates and joint ventures (40) New consolidations / (deconsolidations) and other increases / (decreases) 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,542 of which: net profit / (loss) 2,827 of which: other comprehensive income (OCI) that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - defined benefit plans (347) of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - own credit 62 of which: OCI that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of tax - foreign currency translation Balance as of 30 June 2020 338 17,125 (3,592) 35,991 1 Excludes other comprehensive income related to defined benefit plans and own credit that is recorded directly in Retained earnings. 2 Includes treasury shares acquired and disposed of by the Investment Bank in its capacity as a market-maker with regard to UBS shares and related derivatives, and to hedge certain issued structured debt instruments. These acquisitions and disposals are reported based on the sum of the net monthly movements. 3 Reflects the payment of an ordinary cash dividend of USD 0.365 (2019: CHF 0.70) per dividend-bearing share. From 2020 onward, Swiss tax law effective 1 January 2020 requires Switzerland-domiciled companies with shares listed on a stock exchange pay no more than 50% of dividends from capital contribution reserves, with the remainder required to be paid from retained earnings. 66 Other comprehensive of which: income recognized of which: financial assets Total equity directly in equity, foreign currency measured at fair value of which: of which: attributable to Non-controlling net of tax1 translation through OCI cash flow hedges cost of hedging shareholders interests Total equity 3,930 3,924 (103) 109 52,928 176 53,103 (11) (11) 3,930 3,924 (103) 109 52,917 176 53,092 0 0 (1,180) (1,180) 59 59 55 55 29 29 342 342 13 13 (2,544) (6) (2,550) (18) (18) 5 5 0 0 (7) 3 (5) 1,399 40 128 1,232 3,515 (3) 3,512 2,533 (1) 2,532 1,399 40 128 1,232 1,399 1,399 (171) (171) (246) (246) 0 (2) (2) 5,335 3,964 25 1,346 53,180 170 53,350 5,303 4,028 14 1,260 54,533 174 54,707 0 0 (1,008) (1,008) 52 52 79 79 0 0 313 313 13 13 (1,308) (4) (1,312) 11 0 11 0 0 (40) (40) 0 0 0 1,860 116 149 1,600 (4) 4,402 3 4,404 2,827 6 2,833 1,860 116 149 1,600 (4) 1,860 1,860 (347) (347) 62 62 0 (4) (4) 7,173 4,144 163 2,871 (4) 57,035 173 57,207 67 UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Statement of cash flows Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 30.6.19 Cash flow from / (used in) operating activities Net profit / (loss) 2,833 2,532 Non-cash items included in net profit and other adjustments: Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 914 854 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 32 33 Credit loss expense / (recovery) 540 33 Share of net profits of associates / joint ventures and impairment of associates (29) (25) Deferred tax expense / (benefit) 192 394 Net loss / (gain) from investing activities 241 11 Net loss / (gain) from financing activities (7,048) 5,998 Other net adjustments (579) (466) Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Loans and advances to banks / amounts due to banks 5,585 (1,158) Securities financing transactions 3,167 (840) Cash collateral on derivative instruments (2,046) 2,396 Loans and advances to customers (14,222) (750) Customer deposits 20,429 10,734 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value held for trading and derivative financial instruments 38,734 (9,009) Brokerage receivables and payables 1,140 (1,564) Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities (7,168) (6,721) Provisions, other non-financial assets and liabilities (1,531) (375) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (403) (429) Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities 40,781 1,649 Cash flow from / (used in) investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets (1) (5) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and intangible assets 14 100 Purchase of property, equipment and software (831) (782) Disposal of property, equipment and software 6 8 Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (4,132) (1,757) Disposal and redemption of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,944 1,160 Net (purchase) / redemption of debt securities measured at amortized cost (4,817) 653 Net cash flow from / (used in) investing activities (7,817) (623) 68 Statement of cash flows (continued) Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 30.6.19 Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities Net short-term debt issued / (repaid) 14,912 (14,248) Net movements in treasury shares and own equity derivative activity (882) (1,044) Distributions paid on UBS shares (1,308) (2,544) Repayment of lease liabilities1 (273) Issuance of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value 46,059 31,471 Repayment of long-term debt, including debt issued designated at fair value (46,137) (25,931) Net changes in non-controlling interests (4) (6) Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities 12,368 (12,301) Total cash flow Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 119,873 126,079 Net cash flow from / (used in) operating, investing and financing activities 45,332 (11,275) Effects of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 1,563 613 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period2 166,768 115,417 of which: cash and balances at central banks 3 149,430 101,341 of which: loans and advances to banks 14,428 12,108 of which: money market paper 2,911 1,968 Additional information Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities includes: Interest received in cash 6,365 7,792 Interest paid in cash 4,200 6,039 Dividends on equity investments, investment funds and associates received in cash 1,104 1,243 1 In 2019, cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liability were classified within operating activities under Financial assets at fair value not held for trading, other financial assets and liabilities. 2 USD 5,393 million and USD 3,161 million of cash and cash equivalents (mainly reflected in Loans and advances to banks) were restricted as of 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019, respectively. Refer to "Note 26 Restricted and transferred financial assets" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information. 3 Includes only balances with an original maturity of three months or less. 69 Notes to the UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Notes to the UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 1 Basis of accounting Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements (the financial statements) of UBS Group AG and its subsidiaries (together, "UBS" or the "Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the IASB), and are presented in US dollars (USD), which is also the functional currency of UBS Group AG, UBS AG's Head Office, UBS's US- based operations and UBS AG London Branch. These interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing these interim financial statements, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied as in the UBS Group AG consolidated annual financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, except for the changes described in this Note. These interim financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with UBS Group AG's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019. In the opinion of management, all necessary adjustments were made for a fair presentation of the Group's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. Preparation of these interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information. Actual results in the future could differ from such estimates and such differences may be material to the financial statements. Revisions to estimates, based on regular reviews, are recognized in the period in which they occur. For more information about areas of estimation uncertainty that are considered to require critical judgment, refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019. Presentation of interest income and expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS presents interest income and interest expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss on a net basis in its Income Statement, in line with how UBS assesses and manages interest and in accordance with IFRS. This presentation change has no effect on Net interest income or on Net profit attributable to shareholders. Prior periods have been aligned with this change in presentation. Further information about net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss is provided in Note 3. Segment reporting Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS only reports total operating expenses for each business division and no longer discloses a detailed cost breakdown by financial statement line item within its Segment reporting disclosures provided in Note 2. This change streamlines reporting, ensures alignment with how UBS manages its cost base and has no effect on the Income Statement, or on the net profit of any business division. 70 Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued) Adoption of hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments Application and transition effect Effective from 1 January 2020, UBS has prospectively adopted the hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9 with respect to all of its existing hedge accounting programs, except for fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk, which, as permitted under IFRS 9, continue to be accounted for under IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement. IFRS 9's hedge accounting model further aligns accounting with risk management practices, amends hedge effectiveness requirements and prohibits voluntary de-designations. IFRS 9 permits the designation of certain additional hedged items, including layer components, net positions, and aggregated exposures, such as a combination of a non-derivative and derivative. IFRS 9 also introduces the concept of "cost of hedging," under which the time value of an option contract, the forward element of a forward contract or the foreign currency basis spread in a cross-currency swap can be deferred in other comprehensive income and, depending on the nature of the hedged transaction, released to the income statement either when the hedged item affects the income statement or over the term of the hedged item. The adoption of these requirements had no financial impact on UBS's financial statements. However, the adoption allows UBS to designate more effective hedge accounting relationships, including fair value hedges of foreign currency risk using cross- currency swaps, and to reduce income statement volatility caused by foreign currency basis spread. Starting from 1 January 2020, UBS has been utilizing the concept of "cost of hedging" in its newly designated fair value hedge program of foreign currency debt using cross-currency swaps. The hedged risk is determined as changes in the value of the hedged items arising solely from changes in spot foreign exchange rates. The foreign currency basis spread in cross- currency swaps is excluded from the hedge designation and accounted for through other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging. As of 30 June 2020, the notional of hedging instruments and hedged items designated in the program amounted to USD 13.7 billion, with a gain of USD 9 million deferred in other comprehensive income as a cost of hedging. Update to significant accounting policy - Hedge accounting (disclosed in "Note 1a item 3j Hedge accounting" in the financial statements 2019 included in the Annual Report 2019) Hedge accounting under IFRS 9 The Group applies hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9 for fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments, fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments, cash flow hedges of forecast transactions and hedges of net investments in foreign operations. At the time a financial instrument is designated in a hedge relationship, UBS formally documents the relationship between the hedging instrument(s) and hedged item(s), including the risk management objectives and strategy in undertaking the hedge transaction, the nature of risk being hedged and the methods that will be used to assess whether the hedge effectiveness criteria are met. As part of effectiveness testing, UBS assesses, both at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, whether there is an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument, including whether the relationship is dominated by the effect of credit risk and whether the appropriate hedge ratio is being used. In the case of hedging forecast transactions, the forecast transaction must be highly probable to occur. UBS discontinues hedge accounting when: the hedge effectiveness criteria have ceased to be met; (ii) the derivative expires or is sold, terminated or exercised; (iii) the hedged item matures, is sold or repaid; (iv) forecast transactions are no longer deemed to meet the highly probable criteria; or the risk management objective on the basis of which the hedge relationship was designated changes. Voluntary discontinuation of hedge accounting is not permitted.

Hedge ineffectiveness represents the amount by which the changes in the fair value of the hedging instrument differ from changes in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk, or the amount by which changes in the present value of future cash flows of the hedging instrument exceed changes in the present value of expected cash flows of the hedged item. Such ineffectiveness is recorded in Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. Fair value hedges of interest rate risk related to debt instruments In fair value hedges of interest rate risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected as an adjustment to the carrying value of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. If the hedge accounting relationship is terminated for reasons other than derecognition of the hedged item, the adjustment to the carrying value is amortized to the income statement over the remaining term to maturity of the hedged item using the effective interest rate method. 71 Notes to the UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 1 Basis of accounting (continued) Fair value hedges of foreign exchange risk related to debt instruments In fair value hedges of foreign currency risk, the fair value change of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is reflected in the measurement of the hedged item and recognized in the income statement along with the change in the fair value of the hedging instrument. The foreign currency basis spread of cross-currency swaps designated as hedging derivatives is excluded from the designation of fair value hedges of foreign currency risk. UBS has chosen to account for the foreign currency basis as a cost of hedging with amounts deferred in Other comprehensive income within Equity. These amounts are released to the income statement over the term of the hedged item or upon discontinuation of the hedge relationship. Cash flow hedges of forecast transactions Fair value gains or losses associated with the effective portion of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges for cash flow repricing risk are recognized initially in Other comprehensive income within Equity. When the hedged forecast cash flows affect profit or loss, the associated gains or losses on the hedging derivatives are reclassified from Equity to the income statement and are presented in Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges within Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income. If a cash flow hedge of forecast transactions is no longer considered effective, or if the hedge relationship is terminated, the cumulative gains or losses on the hedging derivatives previously reported in Other comprehensive income within Equity remain there until the committed or forecast transactions occur and affect profit or loss. If the forecast transactions are no longer expected to occur, the deferred gains or losses are immediately reclassified to the income statement. Hedges of net investments in foreign operations Hedges of net investments in foreign operations are accounted for similarly to cash flow hedges. Gains or losses on the hedging instrument relating to the effective portion of the hedge are recognized directly in Other comprehensive income within Equity, while any gains or losses relating to the ineffective and/or undesignated portion (for example, the interest element of a forward contract) are recognized in the income statement. Upon disposal or partial disposal of the foreign operation, the cumulative value of any such gains or losses recognized in Equity associated with the entity is reclassified to Other income. Hedge accounting under IAS 39 As permitted under IFRS 9, the Group continues to apply hedge accounting requirements of IAS 39 to fair value hedges of portfolio interest rate risk related to loans. As a result, the hedge accounting policy set out in the UBS Group AG consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report 2019 continues to apply to this program. Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 Cycle and narrow-scopeamendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations, and IAS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets In May 2020, the IASB issued several narrow-scope amendments to a number of standards as well as the Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 Cycle. These minor amendments are effective from 1 January 2022. UBS is currently assessing the impact on the Group's financial statements. Amendment to IFRS 16, Leases, (COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions) In May 2020, the IASB issued an amendment to IFRS 16 to provide an option for lessees to account for rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic as if they were not lease modifications. The amendment is effective from 1 June 2020. UBS has not adopted this option, given that the effects on the Group's financial statements are not material. 72 Note 2 Segment reporting UBS's businesses are organized globally into four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. All four business divisions are supported by Group Functions and qualify as reportable segments for the purpose of segment reporting. Together with Group Functions they reflect the management structure of the Group. → Refer to "Note 1a Significant accounting policies item 2" and "Note 2 Segment reporting" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the Annual Report 2019 for more information about the Group's reporting segments Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Net interest income 2,054 1,029 (9) 3 (354) 2,722 Non-interest income 6,553 886 1,048 4,914 (246) 13,155 Income 8,606 1,914 1,038 4,917 (600) 15,877 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (117) (187) 0 (200) (35) (540) Total operating income 8,489 1,727 1,038 4,718 (635) 15,337 Total operating expenses 6,391 1,155 724 3,396 80 11,747 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,098 572 314 1,321 (715) 3,591 Tax expense / (benefit) 757 Net profit / (loss) 2,833 As of 30 June 2020 Total assets 327,218 209,851 34,865 349,266 142,638 1,063,838 Global Personal & Wealth Corporate Asset Investment Group USD million Management Banking Management Bank Functions UBS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Net interest income 1,975 994 (13) (403) (403) 2,149 Non-interest income 6,090 920 934 4,264 425 12,633 Income 8,064 1,914 921 3,860 23 14,783 Credit loss (expense) / recovery (4) 1 0 (24) (6) (33) Total operating income 8,061 1,915 921 3,836 17 14,750 Total operating expenses 6,323 1,139 693 3,202 88 11,445 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 1,737 777 228 634 (71) 3,305 Tax expense / (benefit) 773 Net profit / (loss) 2,532 As of 31 December 2019 Total assets 309,766 209,405 34,565 315,855 102,592 972,183 73 Notes to the UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Note 3 Net interest income For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income Interest income from loans and deposits1 1,632 1,868 2,065 3,500 4,088 Interest income from securities financing transactions2 202 367 545 569 1,044 Interest income from other financial instruments measured at amortized cost 87 89 83 176 179 Interest income from debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 35 17 27 52 52 Interest income from derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges 178 113 29 290 55 Total interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 2,133 2,455 2,749 4,588 5,419 Interest expense on loans and deposits3 244 463 737 707 1,404 Interest expense on securities financing transactions4 224 219 324 443 612 Interest expense on debt issued 596 676 863 1,272 1,761 Interest expense on lease liabilities 27 28 31 56 63 Total interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortized cost 1,092 1,385 1,955 2,478 3,840 Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 1,041 1,069 794 2,110 1,579 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Net interest income from financial instruments at fair value held for trading 242 201 325 442 759 Net interest income from brokerage balances 182 137 43 318 120 Net interest income from securities financing transactions at fair value not held for trading5 18 33 27 51 57 Interest income from other financial instruments at fair value not held for trading 153 202 233 355 453 Interest expense on other financial instruments designated at fair value (244) (311) (396) (555) (819) Total net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 351 261 232 612 571 Total net interest income 1,392 1,330 1,026 2,722 2,149 1 Consists of interest income from cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks and customers, and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments, as well as negative interest on amounts due to banks, customer deposits, and cash collateral payables on derivative instruments. 2 Includes interest income on receivables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on payables from securities financing transactions. 3 Consists of interest expense on amounts due to banks, cash collateral payables on derivative instruments, and customer deposits, as well as negative interest on cash and balances at central banks, loans and advances to banks, and cash collateral receivables on derivative instruments. 4 Includes interest expense on payables from securities financing transactions and negative interest, including fees, on receivables from securities financing transactions. 5 Includes interest expense on securities financing transactions designated at fair value. Note 4 Net fee and commission income For the quarter ended Year-to-date USD million 30.6.20 31.3.20 30.6.19 30.6.20 30.6.19 Fee and commission income Underwriting fees 257 200 224 456 379 of which: equity underwriting fees 123 106 118 230 166 of which: debt underwriting fees 133 93 105 227 212 M&A and corporate finance fees 117 218 296 335 413 Brokerage fees 959 1,245 826 2,204 1,654 Investment fund fees