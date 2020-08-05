UBS : Three UBS Advisors in the Greater New England Market Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS is proud to announce that three financial advisors in the Firm’s Greater New England Market have been named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2020. Those recognized include:

Sam Sinclair, Matthew Bechtel and Peter Farrington. Source: UBS.

Matthew Bechtel, Senior Vice President–Wealth Management for The McDonald Group

Sam Sinclair, Senior Vice President–Wealth Management for Sinclair Wealth Management Group

Peter Farrington, Senior Vice President–Wealth Management for The Harborside Wealth Management Group

The Forbes ranking of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. The list recognizes the country's next-generation of financial advisors, who represent the future of the wealth management industry. The 2020 list includes a total of 500 advisors who manage over $1 trillion in client assets.

“We are proud to see Sam, Matt and Peter receive this honorable award and be recognized as the future of the wealth management industry,” said James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “As we embark on a new era of wealth management, how we cultivate the next generation of advisors is of the highest importance to us. We look forward to supporting their continued journeys and we thank them for their dedication."

