UBS YES INVESTOR NOTICE: Zamansky LLC Investigates 36% Losses and AUM Declines in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy and Files Investor Claims to Potentially Recover Losses

Zamansky LLC investigates losses suffered by the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES) on behalf of investors for potential legal claims to recover losses. YES is a managed index options strategy sold by UBS Group A.G. (NYSE: UBS). Since 2018, YES investors at UBS have incurred losses of approximately 36%, and YES has seen its assets under management decline from $6 billion to $1.5 billion.

UBS sold YES to investors as a managed yield enhancement strategy which traded call and put options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in an iron condor strategy. YES was supposed to enhance returns on bond and stock portfolios held by investors. Since early 2018, stock market volatility in the SPX has caused UBS YES investors to suffer losses. According to securities fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, our firm is filing FINRA arbitration claims to recover losses for any UBS YES investors who were misled about the risks.

Zamansky LLC has filed many FINRA arbitration cases for investors located across the United States seeking to recover YES losses from UBS. The investment cases claim that YES was an unsuitable investment that was misrepresented by UBS as a market neutral, low risk investment; but YES is really a high risk, speculative strategy with a substantial risk of loss that was not properly marketed and sold by UBS.

What UBS YES Investors Can Do

If you have suffered a loss in YES, the law firm will review your investment to determine if you have the legal right recover your loss, without obligation or cost to you. To set up an evaluation, email Jake Zamansky at jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

