UBS : acquires stake in Houzy, thereby expanding the key4 ecosystem

Zurich, 17 July 2020 - The innovative online platform key4 was recently launched in Switzerland as a central part of UBS's digital strategy in Switzerland. It is the logical continuation of UBS's platform business, initiated three years ago with the 'UBS Atrium' credit platform in the investment property sector.

With the investment in Houzy, UBS is entering into a strategic partnership with the dynamic start-up, thereby expanding its offering for homeowners. Houzy is a comprehensive platform offering digital services and an expert network for homeowners in Switzerland. The start-up offers useful tools associated with home ownership and will complement the open ecosystem of key4.

Martha Böckenfeld, Head Digital Platforms & Marketplaces: 'The partnership with Houzy is a significant step towards building our ecosystem around key4 and creates targeted added value for homeowners. This strategic cooperation will enable all house and apartment owners to rely on key4 to provide answers and solutions to the various complex questions they may be asking themselves about home ownership, and to obtain information thanks to relevant tips, recommendations and the provision of services.'

Stefan Schärer, CEO Houzy: 'We are very pleased to be entering into this strategic partnership with key4, UBS's new digital real estate platform. This will help us in the next step of Houzy's expansion phase by providing our users and key4 clients with centralized information and tools on topics such as renovation needs, price development, costs and much more.'

About Houzy

Houzy makes home ownership easy. The online platform intelligently links data and derives individual recommendations for each homeowner. For example, it tells them when their heating system should be renovated and how much money they should set aside for the purpose. The start-up is developing the leading platform for homeowners with a wealth of expert knowledge (500 professionals from ten sectors) and a rapidly growing community (more than 15,000 registered users).

