UBS : publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 29 April 2020

Zurich, 30 March 2020 - The UBS Group AG Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 29 April 2020 and will begin at 10:30 am CEST. The AGM will be held in German and broadcast live in both English and German at www.ubs.com/agm.

Developments around the coronavirus and measures put in place by Swiss authorities impact the AGM 2020. Protecting the health of our shareholders and employees is our number one priority and it will not be possible to physically participate in the AGM. Voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at www.ubs.com/agm. Due to current developments, the firm reserves the right to take further measures at short notice.

