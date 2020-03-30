Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 29 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Zurich, 30 March 2020 - The UBS Group AG Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 29 April 2020 and will begin at 10:30 am CEST. The AGM will be held in German and broadcast live in both English and German at www.ubs.com/agm.

Developments around the coronavirus and measures put in place by Swiss authorities impact the AGM 2020. Protecting the health of our shareholders and employees is our number one priority and it will not be possible to physically participate in the AGM. Voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at www.ubs.com/agm. Due to current developments, the firm reserves the right to take further measures at short notice.

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 05:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBS GROUP AG
01:15aUBS : Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 29 Apri..
DJ
01:03aUBS : publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 29 Apri..
PU
03/25UBS : Elects Not to Exercise Its Acceleration Option for ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Le..
BU
03/24UBS : Suspends Further Sales of VelocityShares(TM) 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futur..
DJ
03/24UBS : Suspends Further Sales of VelocityShares™ 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Fu..
BU
03/24Coronavirus, Market Mayhem a Tough Combination for Wall Street Traders
DJ
03/24UBS : Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN Linked ..
BU
03/24UBS : Announces Mandatory Redemption of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones..
BU
03/23INVESTOR UPDATE : UBS YES Investors May Potentially Recover the “Double Wh..
BU
03/20UBS : Announces Redemption of ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN Link..
BU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 28 454 M
EBIT 2020 5 675 M
Net income 2020 3 930 M
Debt 2020 10 661 M
Yield 2020 7,85%
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 32 797 M
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,98  CHF
Last Close Price 9,07  CHF
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-22.01%34 296
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.60%67 605
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.35%28 800
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-16.83%22 970
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.48%17 242
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-29.08%15 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group