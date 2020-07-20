UBS to pay over $10 mln to settle SEC charges on municipal bond offerings

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A unit of UBS has
agreed to pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that it
circumvented the priority given to retail investors in certain
municipal bond offerings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday.
UBS Financial Services Inc improperly allocated bonds
intended for retail customers to parties known in the industry
as “flippers,” who immediately resold the bonds to other
broker-dealers at a profit, the SEC said in a statement.
The SEC said UBS did not admit or deny its findings.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)