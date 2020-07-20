UBS to pay over $10 mln to settle SEC charges on municipal bond offerings

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A unit of UBS has agreed to pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that it circumvented the priority given to retail investors in certain municipal bond offerings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

UBS Financial Services Inc improperly allocated bonds intended for retail customers to parties known in the industry as “flippers,” who immediately resold the bonds to other broker-dealers at a profit, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC said UBS did not admit or deny its findings. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)