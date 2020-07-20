Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS to pay over $10 mln to settle SEC charges on municipal bond offerings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A unit of UBS has agreed to pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that it circumvented the priority given to retail investors in certain municipal bond offerings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

UBS Financial Services Inc improperly allocated bonds intended for retail customers to parties known in the industry as “flippers,” who immediately resold the bonds to other broker-dealers at a profit, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC said UBS did not admit or deny its findings. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBS GROUP AG
05:05pUBS to pay over $10 mln to resolve SEC charges on municipal bond offerings
RE
04:33pUbs financial services inc has agreed to pay over $10 mln to resolve charges ..
RE
09:24aNOVO NORDISK : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:23aRIO TINTO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:21aINTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : UBS remains Neutral
MD
08:50aEXCLUSIVE : Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ti..
RE
08:03aPHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:53aESSILORLUXOTTICA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07:51aASML : Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:47aDEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 411 M 30 252 M 30 252 M
Net income 2020 4 107 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net cash 2020 3 724 M 3 966 M 3 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,85x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 40 375 M 42 977 M 42 991 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 69 437
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,99 CHF
Last Close Price 11,27 CHF
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-7.08%43 346
BLACKROCK, INC.16.91%89 604
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.23%31 997
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.79%30 439
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.98%21 746
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-7.93%18 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group