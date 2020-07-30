UCB : Acquisitions and disposals of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 30 July 2020 - 20:05 (CEST) - regulated information

Acquisitions of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ('UCB' or the 'Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2020.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.2 million UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 15 June 2020, effective as from 25 March 2020, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel. The validity of this agreement has first been extended from 15 June 2020 to 29 July 2020 and now from 29 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2020, UCB repurchased 70 027 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 19 June 2020 up to and including 30 July 2020, as follows:

Disposals of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

Investor Relations, UCB

T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,

Investor Relations, UCB

T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com



About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

